Digital 2025: July Global Statshot Report

Successful digital strategies call for definitive digital data. Save yourself from tedious searches for stats you can rely on and download our July 2025 Global Statshot Report. This update to our Global Overview Report dives into the quarterly developments of how internet users interact with the digital world.
Get the data on all things digital, including:
- Global usage and sentiment of AI platforms
- New milestones in online video and internet speeds
- Evolving search and shopping behaviors
- The battle of the internet browsers
This is one you’ll want to keep on your desktop. Fill out the form for your copy of the July Global Statshot Report.
