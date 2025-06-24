Meltwater Summit Playbook for Marketers

What are the key trends and tactics that marketing professionals should be paying attention to in 2025? Based on what experts were saying at Meltwater Summit, we’ve put together a playbook of actionable takeaways to help those working in marketing and social media to optimize and maximize their output, encourage better engagement, and gain executive buy-in.

Inside:

Tapping into the ‘brainrot’ phenomenon, from The Webby Awards

Crafting better social video with limited resources, from BMI

Insights on integrating AI into your daily workflow, from Microsoft

And much more!

➡️ Looking for PR insights from Summit? Check out our PR Playbook!