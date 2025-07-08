On Demand Webinar: Winning Earned Media in the Age of AI
As search becomes more AI-powered, the way people find and engage with brand stories is evolving fast. It’s no longer just about sending a press release—it’s about ensuring your news gets surfaced, cited, and seen across platforms, summaries, and audiences.
In this on-demand webinar, we’ll explore how Meltwater’s wire distribution offering—powered by our partnership with GlobeNewswire—helps brands reach the right audiences faster, with greater visibility, better analytics, and fewer limitations. Whether you're already sending wires or just curious about smarter ways to distribute news, this session will help you think strategically about how you show up in the AI era.
You'll also get a look at our enhanced partnership with GlobeNewswire, including packaging options and integrations designed to simplify workflows, reduce costs, and expand your earned media impact.
We'll explore:
- Why AI summaries and search changes make wire strategy more important than ever
- How syndicated releases can power better visibility - and show up in AI search results
- A behind-the-scenes look at Meltwater's integrated wire capabilities
- Key differences between Meltwater's solution and providers like PR Newswire and Business Wire
- Tips for consolidating press efforts with fewer tools and better analytics
