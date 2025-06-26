On Demand Webinar: From Story to Strategy: Why the Most Impactful Brands Lead With Narrative

In today's crowded digital landscape, storytelling isn’t a “nice to have”—it’s the foundation of connection, trust, and growth. Join Meltwater and industry experts for an exclusive session on how to build a brand narrative that resonates across audiences, channels, and business goals. From the science of storytelling to narrative frameworks, learn how to turn your brand story into a strategic advantage.

What You’ll Learn:

Why Storytelling Is Non-Negotiable - Understand the science behind why stories captivate, build trust, and influence buying decisions.

- Understand the science behind why stories captivate, build trust, and influence buying decisions. The Anatomy of a Business-Driving Story - Learn how Trust + Visibility + Differentiation = tangible business outcomes through a 3-part narrative framework: Origin, Value, and Vision.

- Learn how Trust + Visibility + Differentiation = tangible business outcomes through a 3-part narrative framework: Origin, Value, and Vision. Audience Targeting Through Story - Explore how to adapt your message for customers, partners, investors, and internal teams—without losing your core narrative.

- Explore how to adapt your message for customers, partners, investors, and internal teams—without losing your core narrative. Storytelling Across Channels - Discover how to translate your story for social, PR, internal comms, and executive branding.

- Discover how to translate your story for social, PR, internal comms, and executive branding. How to Measure Narrative ROI - Connect storytelling to real results: from brand loyalty and talent retention to media impact and sales lift.

Don’t Just Tell a Story. Drive Results With It. Watch this on-demand webinar and learn how to turn your brand narrative into your most powerful business tool!