On Demand Webinar: The New Blueprint for Influencer Marketing: Culture, Community & Conversion

As influencer marketing matures, brands are shifting from trend-chasing to strategy-building. It’s no longer just about reach—it’s about relationships, representation, and results. In this exclusive on-demand webinar, Meltwater partners with former Head of Influencer Marketing at PepsiCo, Christina Westley, to explore how brands can evolve their influencer approach to meet the moment. From building in-house teams to casting with cultural intention, this session will help you transform influencer marketing into a scalable, community-driven channel.

Whether you're launching a new capability or optimizing an existing one, join us for a deep dive into the strategies that will define influencer success in 2025 and beyond.

What you'll learn:

What brands need to consider when bringing influencer marketing in-house—team roles, tools, and the trade-offs between control and scale. Setting Smarter Influencer Goals: How to define clear, realistic KPIs for influencer efforts that align with broader marketing and business outcomes.

Why inclusive casting isn’t just about representation—it’s about resonance. Learn how to select creators that reflect and connect with niche communities. The Future of Influencer Briefs: Explore how to close the communication gap between brand and creator to deliver content that audiences genuinely care about.

This is your opportunity to rethink the way your brand approaches influence. Walk away with frameworks, insights, and real-world examples to elevate your next influencer campaign!