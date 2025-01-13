Guide
The Simple Guide to AI in PR and Communications
Are you struggling to decode the AI hype and understand what this new breed of tools can really do for PR and communications professionals? Help is here!
This no-nonsense guide gives you a clear overview of the current capabilities of AI technology and explains exactly how the different tools can be used to assist with the everyday work of PR and communications. The guide covers:
- What AI can do
- How to use AI for:
- Media relations
- Reputation management
- Creative campaigns
- PR reporting
- Recommended AI tools
- Prompt engineering tips
If you’re ready to start integrating AI into your workflows to save time and supercharge your PR results, get your copy of the guide today!
