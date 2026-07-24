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Compare the Top Media Monitoring Software

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Media monitoring is about more than just understanding where your clients or brand are being mentioned; it allows PR departments to identify influencers, follow specific conversations, understand audience sentiment, and inform their media buying. 

This overview of the top media monitoring software platforms will help you find the best solution for your clients or brand. 

Download the interactive report and read real reviews from Meltwater users to:

  • Understand why Meltwater is the #1 ranked media monitoring software

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Compare the Top Media Monitoring Software

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