Skip to content
logo
Report

Consumer Insights: Video Streaming Market

A person sits browsing through the menu of a video streaming service with remote in hand and a bowl of popcorn in their lap

Entertainment has changed since the days of DVDs by mail, and so have audience expectations and habits. This consumer insights report is packed with analysis and takeaways geared to help marketers…

Get a grip on the zeitgeist.

We analyzed millions of social media posts, comments, news articles, and more to help answer one crucial question: What do streaming audiences really want? 

Download the report to uncover:

  • The top streaming pain point and what it says about modern audiences
  • The emerging meta-genre that could be the key to battling subscription churn
  • How niche platforms gained a competitive edge on the top global platforms
  • How release cadence and pop culture trends shape online discourse

Looking for actionable industry takeaways with the media, social, and consumer intelligence data to back them up? Download the Consumer Insights: Video Streaming Market report for an exclusive look at today’s online entertainment viewers.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

A white car plugged into a silver white charging station for Meltwater's Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles report.
Report

Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles

Read Resource
A fashion model poses with a black handbag on stone steps
Report

Consumer Insights: Luxury Fashion Resale

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing
A man is using the Meltwater Suite on his laptop and phone to improve his business strategy with media, social & consumer intelligence