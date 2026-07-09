TL;DR Social listening tools help brands track conversations, sentiment, trends, competitors, and reputation across digital channels.

We evaluated social listening tools based on source coverage, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics, reporting, AI capabilities, integrations, and ease of use.

This comparison also includes social listening insights and market conversation analysis.

The best platforms combine broad data coverage with analytics, reporting, and AI-powered insights.

Meltwater is our top pick for the best social listening tool in 2026 thanks to its combination of social listening, media intelligence, AI-powered insights, and reporting.

The right tool depends on your goals, budget, reporting needs, and analytics requirements.

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"Meltwater is very detailed and captures more than we ever thought that it could. We also appreciate the fact that we can send things out on the press wire. It has been very easy to use so far and to implement into our routine." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"At this time, we don’t have any significant dislikes. Meltwater meets our needs well, and any minor adjustments we’ve required have been easy to manage within the platform." (Source)

More info about Meltwater social listening

Meltwater's customizable, in-depth insight reports ensure that users can keep key stakeholders in the know with accuracy, precision, and style. Access unlimited shareable dashboards, PDFs, slide decks, and data exports.

And though many listening platforms include influencer identification features, Meltwater's all-in-one platform includes a dedicated influencer platform that helps you manage your campaigns from start to finish and identify macro-influencers, micro-influencers, and everyone in between. Compare this capability to other products that only show you social conversation authors with the highest follower counts.

Tip: Learn more about the Meltwater influencer platform and check out the best influencer marketing platforms and influencer management tools on the market.

Finally, our easy-to-use interface combined with 24/7 global customer support, extensive knowledge base, and client community platform ensures no question you have goes unanswered.

An all-in-one solution that is scalable to businesses of all sizes anywhere in the world, Meltwater social listening is a must-have solution for data-driven marketers.

Interested in Meltwater’s Social Listening solution? Fill in the form below to request a demo.

2. Awario

Awario is a brand monitoring tool that offers shareable social listening reports and a social listening API.

Key features

Always-on monitoring

Extensive analytics

Multi-language support

Best for

Awario is best for small businesses, startups, and lean marketing teams that need an affordable way to track brand mentions and online conversations. It is a good fit for teams looking for basic social listening, Reddit monitoring, alerts, and simple brand reputation tracking.

Pricing

Plan Pricing Starter $29/mo Pro $89/mo Enterprise $249/mo

Pros

Easy to use and quick to set up

and quick to set up User-friendly interface

interface Strong value for smaller teams

Helpful sentiment analysis features

features Responsive customer support

Cons

Limited depth of insights

of insights Data accuracy concerns

concerns Missing mentions in some searches

in some searches Reporting limitations

Subscription cancellation and renewal complaints

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 3.9/5 Reviews 48

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"I was looking for a tool that could help with Reddit marketing, something to quickly find Reddit posts and comments mentioning my clients and help manage brand reputation. Awario finds Reddit posts in real time, and I can easily review links, snippets, and subreddit details." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"It would be nice if the tool supported native Reddit search operators, but right now I can only use the built-in filters to exclude irrelevant keywords." (Source)

More details about Awario social listening

And along with letting users track brand names and industry-related keywords across X (Twitter), YouTube, and Reddit (among other online sources like news sites), the brand tracking software also includes influencer and lead identification tools.

Its analytics dashboard even features a special feed for mentions from heavily-followed influencer and media accounts.

Tip: For social intelligence suites that include more influencer management solutions, check out Meltwater and BuzzSumo. You can also find the top social media monitoring tools on the Meltwater blog.

3. Digimind (Onclusive Social)

Digimind was acquired by Onclusive in 2022 and was fully integrated and rebranded as Onclusive Social in 2024. While the Digimind technology continues to power social listening capabilities, the platform now operates under the Onclusive brand.

Digimind's easy-to-use platform is tailored to medium and small businesses and offers social listening across 10+ social networks, including Facebook and Baidu.

Key features

Benchmark unlimited social accounts

Track your reputation based on Google search behavior

Generate custom reports

Best For

Digimind is best for market research teams, insights teams, and brands that want to combine social listening with consumer and market intelligence. It is especially useful for organizations that need reputation tracking, competitive benchmarking, and custom reporting.

Pricing

Custom pricing available.

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"Ease of use and responsive customer support, A lot of features compared to competitors and satisfying data coverage, Customizable email alerts and dashboards." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"Better check with the Digimind team for the setup. It can be tricky (esp. with limited volume of mentions) to do it on your own." (Source)

More info about Digimind social listening

Unlike some other options on this list, all Digimind packages come with unlimited user access and data storage (though it does limit the number of queries and keywords you can track before you have to pay extra).

One feature that sets Digimind apart is its built-in reputation analytics drawn from Google searches about your brand or product. And like Meltwater and the other options presented on this list, it offers customizable and automated reports to keep stakeholders aligned.

4. Brand24

Brand24 is comparable to Awario in that it offers competitive social listening features, including sentiment analysis, alerts, social media analytics reporting, and a free trial.

Key features

Anomaly detection

AI-assisted recommendations

Presence score

Best For

Brand24 is best for small and mid-sized businesses that need real-time brand monitoring, mention tracking, and sentiment analysis without an enterprise-level setup. It is a strong fit for growing brands that want quick insights into customer feedback, campaign performance, and online reputation.

Pricing

Plan Pricing Individual $149/mo Team $249/mo Pro $299/mo Business $499/mo Enterprise $999/mo

Pros

Easy-to-use dashboard

dashboard Accurate real-time monitoring

real-time monitoring Strong sentiment analysis

Fast report generation

Good value for money

Cons

Filtering can be inconsistent

Limited historical data capabilities

capabilities Alert relevance can vary

can vary Less advanced analytics than enterprise tools

than enterprise tools Managing multiple projects can be challenging

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.6/5 Reviews 348

User reviews for Brand24

👍 Advantages

"I like how simple it was to sign up for the free trial and create my first project. You just enter the keywords you want to track, and it starts working right away. The dashboard is clean and easy to read." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"Sometimes the volume of alerts can spike randomly, and i wish the filtering was a bit more intuitive when mentioning multiple projects at once." (Source)

Tip: Learn more about the top alternatives to Brand24.

More details about Brand24 social listening

One of Brand24's main social listening use cases is hashtag tracking and analysis to help you increase the reach of your marketing campaigns. However, if you're on the hunt for more in-depth analytics from a wider range of social media network sources, consider a higher-tier social listening platform. The "Analysis" section of its social monitoring dashboard aggregates mentions from X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

5. Talkwalker by Hootsuite

Talkwalker is the next tool that must be on any list of top social listening tools on the market.

The platform was acquired by Hootsuite in 2024 and is now marketed as Talkwalker by Hootsuite, with many Talkwalker listening and analytics capabilities integrated into the broader Hootsuite ecosystem.

Best for

Talkwalker is best for global enterprises and large marketing teams that need advanced social listening, visual listening, and analytics across a wide range of sources. It is especially useful for teams focused on brand health, crisis monitoring, competitive intelligence, and trend detection.

Price

There are three tiers available: Core, Analyze, and Business. Contact them for specific price details.

Pros

Powerful analytics and insights

and insights Extensive customization options

options Strong filtering capabilities

capabilities Broad channel coverage

Helpful onboarding and customer support

Cons

Steep learning curve

Complex setup process

process Some platform limitations and data caps

Occasional data coverage gaps

gaps Collaboration features could be improved

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.3/5 Reviews 137

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"Talkwalker helps our brand monitor trending topics and mentions across the web. Our social media team is able to quickly and seamlessly pull reports, look at dashboards, and keep informed." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"The main drawback is that it’s not the easiest product to set up or manage at the start. Because it’s a complex platform, it takes time to get comfortable, learn the system, and sort through the volume of information. That said, the learning curve is somewhat expected given the depth of the tool." (Source)

More details about Talkwalker

An offering that makes Talkwalker stand out is the pre-built dashboards for different use cases like crisis management, competitive intelligence, brand tracking, and campaign tracking.

And like some other options on this list, Talkwalker integrates with the Hootsuite platform (We also have listed the best alternatives to Hootsuite for you).

Talkwalker also offers "Analytics," its traditional social listening platform, as well as a Quick Search tool for ad-hoc queries into 13 months of social data from 10+ social networks.

Its data visualizations, including Virality Maps and Conversation Clusters, offer high-level overviews of online conversation trends.

Tip: Take a look at these data visualization tools.

6. Brandwatch

Acquired by Cision in 2021, Brandwatch is a consumer intelligence platform that includes social listening and research tools like AI-powered image and sentiment analysis.

Key features

Track your brand name and logo

AI-powered analytics

Emotion/sarcasm detection

Best for

Brandwatch is best for enterprise insights, research, and marketing teams that need deep consumer intelligence from social and digital conversations. It is a good fit for experienced social listening users who want flexible queries, historical data, dashboards, and audience analysis.

Price

Custom pricing available.

Pros

Easy to create queries, widgets, and dashboards

to create queries, widgets, and dashboards Strong social listening and consumer intelligence capabilities

and consumer intelligence capabilities Intuitive and user-friendly interface

and user-friendly interface Actionable dashboards and reporting

dashboards and reporting Strong data coverage and insights quality

Cons

Steep learning curve for new users

for new users Setup process can be difficult

process can be Platform limitations in some social sources

in some social sources Dashboard reliability issues reported by some users

issues reported by some users Occasional data accuracy and sentiment classification concerns

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.4/5 Reviews 727

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"I like that Brandwatch is an all-in-one tool for social media management so that most channels can be taken care of in one place. It's a very user-friendly yet at the same time powerful tool that helps us not only keep up with conversations happening on our own channels, but ABOUT us through its social listening capabilities." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"I think it would be really helpful to have the ability to schedule content to multiple platforms at once (e.g., TikTok, Instagram, etc.) rather than having to exit out, copy, and reschedule each post individually." (Source)

More details about Brandwatch social listening

This social listening tool offers customizable dashboards and, with access to a ton of social posts dating back to 2010 (at an extra cost), it is a good resource for trendspotting and consumer research alike. And though that data isn't accessible through ad-hoc searches, you can dig into it with the help of a seven-step Boolean builder.

Brandwatch's strengths include Vizia, its data visualization tool that lets users build and share real-time reports. And, like Meltwater, it has strong coverage of Asian social networks. Overall, Brandwatch is a good option for experienced social listening platform users at organizations of many sizes.

Tip: Take a look at the top Brandwatch alternatives.

7. YouScan

YouScan's social media monitoring platform includes a number of social listening features and tools, including a mentions stream that highlights user-generated content about your brand or topic and automatically categorizes them based on sentiment.

Key features

AI-powered analysis

Image recognition

Sentiment analysis

Best for

YouScan is best for consumer brands, retail companies, and visual-first industries that need image recognition and visual social listening. It is especially useful for teams tracking brand logos, product appearances, user-generated content, and visual trends across social media.

Price

Plan Pricing Starter $499/mo Unlimited Configured to your requirements

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.7/5 Reviews 295

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"The most useful feature of YouScan is its ability to filter mentions with high precision through customizable boolean queries. I also highlight the image recognition and automatic segmentation by categories, which speeds up the reading of insights. It is a very powerful platform for real-time monitoring and crisis detection." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"I wish the search feature had a few more capabilities similar to the Topics. Sometimes, I need a bit more data but don't want to create a full topic. The query building system is also a bit complicated to understand compared to previous tools I've used, but primarily because of the variety of options you can narrow down a conversation by." (Source)

More details about YouScan social listening

Like Meltwater, YouScan integrates directly with Slack and Microsoft Teams so users can get alerts about mention spikes even when they're not working right in the platform.

One of YouScan's newer additions is an AI-powered visual listening and insights tool (available as an add-on feature) that allows users to track brand logos, objects, and more for added brand reputation assessment and trend analysis.

Overall, YouScan is a good choice for teams that need a listening tool to complement a more robust analytics and reporting solution.

8. Agorapulse

Agorapulse is one of the many social media management platforms on the market that includes some social listening capabilities.

Key features

Competitor benchmarking

Sentiment alerts

Real-time engagement reports

Best for

Agorapulse is best for social media teams that want social listening as part of a broader social media management workflow. It is a good fit for teams that need publishing, engagement, inbox management, monitoring, and reporting in one platform.

Price

Plan Pricing Standard $79/mo Professional $119/mo Advanced $149/mo Custom Tailored pricing

Pros

Excellent post-scheduling functionality

Centralized management of multiple social accounts

of multiple social accounts Intuitive interface

Strong analytics

Highly rated support team

Cons

Pricing can be expensive

Some features are locked behind higher tiers

behind higher tiers Reporting limitations for some use cases

for some use cases Mobile experience needs improvement

needs improvement Limited customization options

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.5/5 Reviews 971

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"Agorapulse is full of clear and easy-to-use features. Create, share, and measure in just a few clicks from your computer or smartphone in just a few moments. A time and productivity gain that we all appreciate daily because we use it every day for our communications and message management." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"The platform can feel a bit rigid when it comes to custom workflows, especially if you're managing a high volume of content across teams. Sometimes the approval process feels clunky, and there have been occasional lags when loading large asset libraries or switching between client workspaces. Integration options are decent, but I’d love to see more automation flexibility." (Source)

More info about Agorapulse social listening

This social listening tool allows users to search for keywords across X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook conversations, as well as YouTube handles and video descriptions.

Listening search results are then delivered to a separate tab within the platform's Social Media inbox, where all users can view them. G2 reviewers praise Agorapulse's easy-to-use collaboration features, making it a good social listening tool for mid-size and small businesses to consider.

Tip: Learn more about how Agorapulse compares to other top platforms.

9. BuzzSumo

Primarily a content marketing platform, which we have also covered in our blog featuring the best content marketing tools, BuzzSumo's social listening capabilities are geared toward uncovering the most popular (i.e., most shared and engaged with) content across the web and social networks like Facebook, X (Twitter), Pinterest, and Reddit.

Key features

Content discovery

Competitor monitoring

Custom alerts

Best for

BuzzSumo is best for content marketers, PR teams, and digital marketers who use social listening primarily for content research and trend discovery. It is especially useful for identifying popular content, tracking competitors, finding influencers, and spotting topics gaining traction online.

Price

Plan Pricing Content Creation $199/mo PR & Comms $299/mo Suite $499/mo Enterprise $999/mo

All plans start with a free trial.

Pros

Powerful content research capabilities

capabilities Excellent content discovery

Strong influencer identification

Saves time on content analysis

Comprehensive content marketing toolkit

Cons

Expensive for small teams

for small teams Interface can feel overwhelming initially

Large amount of data can create information overload

Initial navigation can be challenging

can be Some users want improved filtering options

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.5/5 Reviews 107

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"The best thing i like about this software is it is easy to use and most the content marketing tools are available under a single software like keyword research, content research build your funnel how to to content marketing and more." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"While BuzzSumo is a powerful tool, some of its best features — like full historical data, backlink analysis, and advanced filters — are only available on higher-tier plans, which can be expensive for small teams or individual users." (Source)

More info about BuzzSumo social listening

The BuzzSumo dashboard allows users to filter content by format, domain, social network, and author to determine what content and influencers resonate most with their audiences. Plus, the dashboard's "Trending" tab highlights high-performing content in real-time for a quick look at what is currently capturing the internet's attention.

For marketers who primarily use social media listening for content research, BuzzSumo can be a big day-to-day time saver.

With broader social listening data sources and analytics features, platforms like Meltwater and Brandwatch may be better options for organizations with highly data-driven social media strategies.

10. Oktopost

In early 2022, social media management tool Oktopost launched its social listening module, which monitors Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn, as an add-on license with a free trial of 1,000 mentions per month.

Key features

Influencer discovery

SoV tracking

Campaign and topic benchmarking

Best for

Oktopost is best for B2B marketing teams that need social listening connected to social publishing, employee advocacy, and marketing attribution. It is a strong fit for companies that want to monitor industry conversations, track competitors, and connect social activity to business outcomes.

Price

Custom pricing available.

Pros

User-friendly and intuitive platform

and intuitive platform Strong social media scheduling and publishing

Excellent employee advocacy capabilities

capabilities Good analytics and reporting

and reporting Strong CRM and marketing automation integrations

Cons

Reporting capabilities could be stronger

could be stronger Employee advocacy setup can be complex

Some UX details can cause publishing mistakes

Certain modules are more mature than others

Users want additional customization and feature depth

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.5/5 Reviews 192

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"Super intuitive on every front, from publishing and moderating and even in building out reporting. Very robust platform for brands to easily manage all accounts and activate employees." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"I don't see a way to archive or delete messages that are obsolete." (Source)

More info about Oktopost social listening

Along with letting users tap into social conversations about their brand, Oktopost enables analysis of specific competitor social profiles without using queries.

The module's competitive benchmarking tab also includes a "Themes" option, which allows for comparing performance metrics of brands, topics, or campaigns against one another. Then, when it comes time to share your social listening findings, Oktopost offers downloadable reports of query and top author metrics.

11. Synthesio

Synthesio's social intelligence suite offers advanced social listening analytics, primarily for Enterprise-level users, complete with interactive data visualizations and customizable, use case-specific dashboards (available as an add-on feature).

Key features

Customized insights services

Comprehensive sources tracked, including reviews and images

AI-powered topic modeling

Best for

Synthesio is best for enterprise market intelligence, consumer insights, and research teams that need advanced social listening across global markets. It is especially useful for large organizations that need audience analysis, sentiment tracking, topic modeling, and custom dashboards.

Price

Custom pricing available.

Pros

Powerful social listening capabilities

capabilities Strong global data coverage

Advanced audience and sentiment analysis

audience and sentiment Customizable dashboards

Helpful client support

Cons

Learning curve for advanced features

for advanced features Query building can be complex

can be complex User interface feels dated in places

feels dated in places Reporting setup can require expertise

can require expertise Cost can be a concern for smaller teams

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.3/5 Reviews 152

Note: there are no recent reviews for Synthesio

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"Through synthesio we were able to do great social listening about consumer opinions on different topics, synthesio help us to make amazing analysis of these topics and therefore have actionable consumer insights, also it is a very intuitive tool but at the same time super complete, it's a great tool for us, and it has become a fundamental part of the business!" (Review from 2021, Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"I think the drawback of Synthesio is the interface: you have to click and click and click to activate some features (for example, how to select a period, set it again when you leave the widget, etc). It's not such a disturbing element in itself, it's just that it can make the smallest tasks a bit tedious." (Review from 2022, Source)

More info for Synthesio social listening

Like Meltwater, Synthesio is well-suited for global brands thanks to a wide range of international social media sources and sentiment analysis in more than a dozen languages.

Plus, though the platform requires extensive initial setup, it provides robust analytics in numerous categories, from demographics to X (Twitter) heat maps to psychographics.

For convenience, its quick search tool creates queries based on previous searches (though meticulous users will still opt to create and specify their queries themselves or with the support of a representative).

Overall, Synthesio is a competitive social listening option for large, data-forward businesses that don't require dedicated influencer marketing and management tools.

12. Sprinklr

Monitoring more than two dozen social networks, Sprinklr's social listening tool is bundled with its Enterprise-level customer experience management platform.

Key features

Real-time insights

Competitive benchmarking

Crisis alerts and automated workflows

Best for

Sprinklr is best for large enterprises that need social listening as part of a broader customer experience management platform. It is a strong fit for global teams that need governance, workflows, crisis alerts, competitive benchmarking, and reporting across many channels and regions.

Price

Custom pricing available.

Pros

Comprehensive all-in-one platform

all-in-one platform Strong workflow and governance capabilities

and governance capabilities Powerful reporting and analytics

and analytics Extensive channel coverage

Enterprise-grade scalability

Cons

Steep learning curve

Complex interface

interface Implementation can be resource-intensive

Expensive compared to alternatives

compared to alternatives Some users report performance issues

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.1/5 Reviews 1,290

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"The tool offers various possibilities for working with data obtained from social networks, whether through own pages or Social Listening. The insights that can be extracted using the filters are enormous. I really like the way it is possible to perform this data processing." (Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"I don't like the fact that some AI data summary reading features are only available for Listening and not for the Care area. This makes data analysis difficult because, for example, when there are spikes in cases on certain days of the month, we can't get an AI summary of the comments to better understand what happened." (Source)

More info on Sprinklr social listening

Sprinkr's engagement analytics dashboards allow users to monitor mentions from multiple platforms in one central place and drill down into social conversations.

When it comes to sharing your findings, Sprinklr offers standardized and use case-specific report templates. Plus, the platform features an option to turn dashboards into "live" slide decks that update in real-time for use in stakeholder meetings and presentations.

Tip: Read our across-the-board look at the top Sprinklr alternatives.

13. Keyhole

Trusted by over 100,000 companies, Keyhole is your ticket to comprehensive insights. Keyhole collects data from top platforms like Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more.

Key features

Sentiment analysis

Direct and indirect mention monitoring

Influencer monitoring

Best for

Keyhole is best for agencies, campaign marketers, and social media teams that need hashtag tracking, influencer monitoring, and campaign measurement. It is especially useful for teams that want to track social campaigns, monitor mentions, analyze sentiment, and report on social media performance.

Price

There are 2 tiers: Team and Enterprise. Pricing starts at $89/month

Pros

Easy-to-use interface

interface Strong hashtag tracking

Useful influencer analytics

Responsive customer support

Cons

Limited historical data in some scenarios

in some scenarios Reporting customization could improve

could improve Pricing concerns for some users

for some users Occasional data coverage limitations

Feature depth lower than enterprise competitors

Ratings & Reviews

Metric Value G2 Rating 4.3/5 Reviews 70

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

👍 Advantages

"I've been using Keyhole almost since the beginning and what I love best is the flexibility in the data that can be tracked and captured. It has made evaluating ROI of different campaigns and tactics much easier." (Review from 2022, Source)

✍️ Could be improved

"I do not dislike it, but it could be great if the platform could bring the users some tutorials; sometimes, it could be hard to understand for those who don't actually speak English." (Review from 2023, Source)

More on Keyhole social listening

Dive into conversations, track campaigns, spot trends, and identify influencers with ease. With sentiment analysis and brand monitoring, Keyhole helps you manage your reputation like a pro.

Using Meltwater's Social Listening platform, we analyzed online conversations from January 1 to June 30, 2026, to identify which social listening tools generated the greatest share of voice and what users are saying. Among the top social listening and analytics platforms, Brand24, Meltwater, Sprinklr, Brandwatch, and Talkwalker recorded the highest share of voice during the reporting period, with Brand24 and Sprinklr receiving the greatest volume of direct user feedback.

Meltwater is consistently recognized as a major player in the enterprise space, frequently mentioned alongside these leaders for its comprehensive capabilities. Tools such as Talkwalker, Brandwatch, Synthesio, and Digimind are acknowledged for their professional-grade features but appear less often in user-driven discussions. Meanwhile, Agorapulse, BuzzSumo, Oktopost, YouScan, and Keyhole are not discussed enough in current conversations to provide meaningful insights or recommendations about their social listening and analytics capabilities.

Which tools are leading the conversation

Positive Sentiment

On the positive side, Brand24 stands out for its broad platform coverage and user-friendly approach, making it a go-to choice for those seeking actionable insights without a steep learning curve. Users praise its ability to monitor social media, forums, blogs, news, and reviews all in one place. Sprinklr is commended for its robust analytics and comprehensive suite. Oktopost is noted for preventing spam reach and supporting authentic, high-quality B2B engagement. Meltwater is recognized for its enterprise-grade analytics and integration, making it a strong choice for organizations requiring depth and scale. Users also note that Meltwater’s AI features enhance its analytics by providing deeper insights and more accurate sentiment detection across large datasets.

Neutral Sentiment

Neutral sentiment is often expressed regarding the setup and learning curve of these tools, particularly for enterprise solutions like Meltwater and Sprinklr. While their comprehensive analytics and platform breadth are appreciated, users note that setup may require dedicated resources. Awario receives neutral feedback for its intent-based listening and simplicity, appealing to startups and marketers who need targeted analytics without the complexity of larger platforms.

Negative Sentiment

Negative feedback centers on the limitations of traditional tools in adapting to new conversational channels and the rising costs associated with accessing certain platforms. For example, users criticize Brand24 for missing emerging channels. Some reviewers found Awario missed mentions, particularly on Reddit. There is also frustration about API changes impacting data access, especially for Reddit.

What is the Best Social Listening Tool for 2026?

Our Verdict: The Best Social Listening Tool for 2026 Is Meltwater

Of course, we're a little biased, but based on the criteria used throughout this review, Meltwater is the best overall social listening tool for 2026. Every tool has its strengths, whether that's content intelligence, visual listening, consumer research, campaign tracking, or social media management. The right choice will depend on your organization's goals, resources, and how you plan to use social data.

What sets Meltwater apart is its API integration and ability to bring together comprehensive social listening, media monitoring, sentiment analysis, AI-powered insights, influencer discovery, and competitive intelligence in a single platform. Combined with the most complete global data foundation in the industry across social media, news, blogs, podcasts, forums, and LLMs, it gives teams a complete view of the conversations shaping their brand, industry, and competitors. For organizations looking to turn social data into actionable insights, Meltwater offers the breadth, depth, and flexibility needed to support everything from day-to-day monitoring to long-term strategic decision-making.

If you want to take a sneak peek into Meltwater’s social listening platform, take an interactive tour.

Whether you're exploring social listening software for the first time or reassessing your current solution, understanding how today's leading platforms compare is the first step toward finding a tool that can support your strategy both now and as your needs evolve.

What is the best social listening tool in 2026?

Based on our evaluation of source coverage, analytics, reporting, AI capabilities, and customer feedback, Meltwater is the best overall social listening tool for 2026. Organizations looking for specialized capabilities may also consider Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Brand24, or Sprinklr depending on their needs.

Why is it important for businesses to integrate social listening software with their existing PR and marketing workflows?

It is important for businesses to integrate social listening into their workflows because it reduces the need to manually mine for brand mentions (and increases accuracy), freeing up time for strategizing based on analysis and insights. It allows teams to conduct thorough crisis monitoring and management, brand assessment, social media customer support, marketing campaign monitoring, influencer identification, competitive intelligence and market intelligence, and trendspotting.

Which social listening tool is best for enterprise organizations?

Enterprise organizations typically need broad source coverage, advanced analytics, AI-powered insights, robust reporting, and strong governance features. Platforms such as Meltwater, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, and Sprinklr are designed to support large teams and complex workflows, while offering the scalability needed for global brands operating across multiple markets and channels.

Which social listening tool is best for small businesses?

Small businesses often prioritize affordability, ease of use, and fast setup over advanced enterprise capabilities. Tools like Awario and Brand24 are popular choices because they provide brand monitoring, sentiment analysis, and reporting without the complexity or cost associated with larger social intelligence platforms.

What features should I look for in a social listening tool?

The most important features include social media monitoring, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics, reporting, competitor tracking, trend detection, and AI-powered insights. Businesses should also consider source coverage, integrations, ease of use, historical data access, and whether the platform can scale as their needs grow.

Do I need a social media monitoring tool or a social listening tool?

It depends on what you're trying to achieve. Social media monitoring tools are designed to track mentions, keywords, hashtags, and direct conversations about your brand in real time. Social listening tools build on this by analyzing those conversations to uncover sentiment, trends, audience insights, competitive intelligence, and emerging issues. If your goal is simply to monitor brand mentions, a monitoring tool may be enough. If you want to understand why conversations are happening and use those insights to inform strategy, you'll benefit from a social listening platform.

Most social listening platforms use artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) to classify conversations as positive, negative, or neutral. More advanced tools can identify emotions, intent, and emerging themes, helping brands understand how public perception changes over time and respond more effectively to customer feedback and market developments.

Yes, businesses can use social listening to gain insights that help them gain a competitive advantage in local markets. Advanced Boolean keyword searches and prompt-driven AI assistance (such as Meltwater's Mira Studio) can offer unique geographical insights into consumer behavior, specific needs, and trends to inspire more relevant marketing and PR campaigns.

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