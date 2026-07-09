Social listening tools help brands track conversations, sentiment, trends, competitors, and reputation across digital channels.
We evaluated social listening tools based on source coverage, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics, reporting, AI capabilities, integrations, and ease of use.
This comparison also includes social listening insights and market conversation analysis.
The best platforms combine broad data coverage with analytics, reporting, and AI-powered insights.
Meltwater is our top pick for the best social listening tool in 2026 thanks to its combination of social listening, media intelligence, AI-powered insights, and reporting.
The right tool depends on your goals, budget, reporting needs, and analytics requirements.
Social listening tools help brands monitor and analyze online conversations across social media platforms, forums, blogs, news sites, podcasts, review sites, and other digital channels. They enable marketing, PR, and communications teams to track brand mentions, measure audience sentiment, identify industry trends, monitor competitors, detect emerging issues, and turn social conversation data into actionable insights.
The top social listening tools include Meltwater, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Brand24, and Sprinklr. Meltwater is best for teams that need an all-in-one media intelligence and social listening platform; Brandwatch is strong for consumer intelligence, Talkwalker stands out for visual listening and analytics, Brand24 is a good fit for growing brands that need real-time brand monitoring, and Sprinklr is built for large enterprises managing social listening as part of broader customer experience workflows.
With so many social listening platforms available, choosing the right tool depends on your team’s goals, data needs, reporting requirements, budget, and level of analytics maturity.
Whether you're considering using a social listening solution like Meltwater for the first time or are dissatisfied with your current choice, it's best to have a clear understanding of what's out there. Read on to learn more about the 13 best social listening tools for 2026.
To identify the best social listening tools, we evaluated each platform based on the capabilities that matter most for brands using social data to monitor conversations, understand audiences, manage reputation, and inform marketing strategy. We assessed tools based on the following criteria:
Social listening coverage: We assessed how well each tool monitors conversations across major social networks, forums, blogs, review sites, news sources, podcasts, and other online channels. Tools with broader source coverage and stronger real-time monitoring capabilities ranked higher.
Sentiment analysis: We reviewed each platform’s ability to detect positive, negative, and neutral sentiment, identify emotion or intent, and track changes in brand perception over time.
Conversation analytics: We looked at whether each tool can surface trends, recurring themes, audience insights, influencer activity, share of voice, and competitive benchmarks from social conversation data.
Reporting and dashboards: We evaluated the quality of each tool’s dashboards, data visualizations, alerts, exports, and executive-ready reporting features.
AI and automation: We considered whether the platform uses AI to summarize conversations, detect emerging topics, automate insights, flag anomalies, or reduce manual analysis.
Integrations and workflow: We reviewed integrations with CRM, marketing, PR, customer support, business intelligence, and social media management platforms.
Ease of use: We considered user experience, setup time, search flexibility, query building, collaboration features, and how easily teams can turn social data into actionable insights.
Customer reviews: We reviewed third-party customer feedback, including common praise and complaints related to usability, data quality, reporting, support, and overall value.
The Top 13 Social Media Listening Tools for 2026
Social Listening Tools Comparison
Tool
Primary Strength
Best For
Pricing
G2 Rating
Meltwater
Social & Media Intelligence
Enterprise marketing & communications teams
Custom quote required.
4.1/5
Awario
Mention Monitoring
Small businesses & startups
3 pricing plans: Starter, Pro, Enterprise.
3.9/5
Digimind
Market Intelligence
Market research teams
Custom quote required.
4.6/5
Brand24
Brand Monitoring
SMBs & growing brands
5 tiers: Individual ($149/mo), Team ($249/mo), Pro ($299/mo), Business ($499/mo), Enterprise ($999/mo).
4.6/5
Talkwalker
Visual Listening
Global enterprises
3 tiers: Listen, Analyze, Business.
4.3/5
Brandwatch
Consumer Intelligence
Enterprise insights teams
Custom quote required.
4.4/5
YouScan
Image Recognition
Consumer brands & retail
Plans start at $299/mo.
4.7/5
Agorapulse
Social Media Management
Social media teams
4 plans: Standard ($79/mo), Professional ($119/mo), Advanced ($149/mo), Custom (tailored pricing).
4.5/5
BuzzSumo
Content Intelligence
Content marketers & PR teams
Plans start at $199/mo. Free 30-day trial available.
The Meltwater social listening platform saves marketers time by providing a comprehensive view of mentions in traditional media, social media, and digital media in one place. Our AI assistant, Mira, is also available to provide insights and summaries that help you reduce human error and obtain important insights in a fraction of the time.
Key features
Extensive content sources including social sites like Twitch, Snapchat, and Reddit, podcasts, imagery, and traditional media
Unlimited ad-hoc searches, queries, mentions, and dashboard analytics
AI-powered insights, summaries, and sentiment analysis
Best for
Meltwater is best for enterprise brands, PR teams, communications leaders, and global marketing teams that need social listening alongside broader media intelligence. It is especially useful for teams that need to monitor social media, news, podcasts, forums, and other digital sources in one platform.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"Meltwater is very detailed and captures more than we ever thought that it could. We also appreciate the fact that we can send things out on the press wire. It has been very easy to use so far and to implement into our routine." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"At this time, we don’t have any significant dislikes. Meltwater meets our needs well, and any minor adjustments we’ve required have been easy to manage within the platform." (Source)
More info about Meltwater social listening
Meltwater's customizable, in-depth insight reports ensure that users can keep key stakeholders in the know with accuracy, precision, and style. Access unlimited shareable dashboards, PDFs, slide decks, and data exports.
And though many listening platforms include influencer identification features, Meltwater's all-in-one platformincludes a dedicated influencer platform that helps you manage your campaigns from start to finish and identify macro-influencers, micro-influencers, and everyone in between. Compare this capability to other products that only show you social conversation authors with the highest follower counts.
Finally, our easy-to-use interface combined with 24/7 global customer support, extensive knowledge base, and client community platform ensures no question you have goes unanswered.
An all-in-one solution that is scalable to businesses of all sizes anywhere in the world, Meltwater social listening is a must-have solution for data-driven marketers.
Interested in Meltwater’s Social Listening solution? to request a demo.
2. Awario
Awario is a brand monitoring tool that offers shareable social listening reports and a social listening API.
Key features
Always-on monitoring
Extensive analytics
Multi-language support
Best for
Awario is best for small businesses, startups, and lean marketing teams that need an affordable way to track brand mentions and online conversations. It is a good fit for teams looking for basic social listening, Reddit monitoring, alerts, and simple brand reputation tracking.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"I was looking for a tool that could help with Reddit marketing, something to quickly find Reddit posts and comments mentioning my clients and help manage brand reputation. Awario finds Reddit posts in real time, and I can easily review links, snippets, and subreddit details." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"It would be nice if the tool supported native Reddit search operators, but right now I can only use the built-in filters to exclude irrelevant keywords." (Source)
More details about Awario social listening
And along with letting users track brand names and industry-related keywords across X (Twitter), YouTube, and Reddit (among other online sources like news sites), the brand tracking software also includes influencer and lead identification tools.
Its analytics dashboard even features a special feed for mentions from heavily-followed influencer and media accounts.
Tip: For social intelligence suites that include more influencer management solutions, check out Meltwater and BuzzSumo. You can also find the top social media monitoring tools on the Meltwater blog.
3. Digimind (Onclusive Social)
Digimind was acquired by Onclusive in 2022 and was fully integrated and rebranded as Onclusive Social in 2024. While the Digimind technology continues to power social listening capabilities, the platform now operates under the Onclusive brand.
Digimind's easy-to-use platform is tailored to medium and small businesses and offers social listening across 10+ social networks, including Facebook and Baidu.
Key features
Benchmark unlimited social accounts
Track your reputation based on Google search behavior
Generate custom reports
Best For
Digimind is best for market research teams, insights teams, and brands that want to combine social listening with consumer and market intelligence. It is especially useful for organizations that need reputation tracking, competitive benchmarking, and custom reporting.
Pricing
Custom pricing available.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"Ease of use and responsive customer support, A lot of features compared to competitors and satisfying data coverage, Customizable email alerts and dashboards." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"Better check with the Digimind team for the setup. It can be tricky (esp. with limited volume of mentions) to do it on your own." (Source)
More info about Digimind social listening
Unlike some other options on this list, all Digimind packages come with unlimited user access and data storage (though it does limit the number of queries and keywords you can track before you have to pay extra).
One feature that sets Digimind apart is its built-in reputation analytics drawn from Google searches about your brand or product. And like Meltwater and the other options presented on this list, it offers customizable and automated reports to keep stakeholders aligned.
4. Brand24
Brand24 is comparable to Awario in that it offers competitive social listening features, including sentiment analysis, alerts, social media analytics reporting, and a free trial.
Key features
Anomaly detection
AI-assisted recommendations
Presence score
Best For
Brand24 is best for small and mid-sized businesses that need real-time brand monitoring, mention tracking, and sentiment analysis without an enterprise-level setup. It is a strong fit for growing brands that want quick insights into customer feedback, campaign performance, and online reputation.
"I like how simple it was to sign up for the free trial and create my first project. You just enter the keywords you want to track, and it starts working right away. The dashboard is clean and easy to read." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"Sometimes the volume of alerts can spike randomly, and i wish the filtering was a bit more intuitive when mentioning multiple projects at once." (Source)
One of Brand24's main social listening use cases is hashtag tracking and analysis to help you increase the reach of your marketing campaigns. However, if you're on the hunt for more in-depth analytics from a wider range of social media network sources, consider a higher-tier social listening platform. The "Analysis" section of its social monitoring dashboard aggregates mentions from X (Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.
5. Talkwalker by Hootsuite
Talkwalker is the next tool that must be on any list of top social listening tools on the market.
The platform was acquired by Hootsuite in 2024 and is now marketed as Talkwalker by Hootsuite, with many Talkwalker listening and analytics capabilities integrated into the broader Hootsuite ecosystem.
Best for
Talkwalker is best for global enterprises and large marketing teams that need advanced social listening, visual listening, and analytics across a wide range of sources. It is especially useful for teams focused on brand health, crisis monitoring, competitive intelligence, and trend detection.
Price
There are three tiers available: Core, Analyze, and Business. Contact them for specific price details.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"Talkwalker helps our brand monitor trending topics and mentions across the web. Our social media team is able to quickly and seamlessly pull reports, look at dashboards, and keep informed." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"The main drawback is that it’s not the easiest product to set up or manage at the start. Because it’s a complex platform, it takes time to get comfortable, learn the system, and sort through the volume of information. That said, the learning curve is somewhat expected given the depth of the tool." (Source)
More details about Talkwalker
An offering that makes Talkwalker stand out is the pre-built dashboards for different use cases like crisis management, competitive intelligence, brand tracking, and campaign tracking.
Brandwatch is best for enterprise insights, research, and marketing teams that need deep consumer intelligence from social and digital conversations. It is a good fit for experienced social listening users who want flexible queries, historical data, dashboards, and audience analysis.
Price
Custom pricing available.
Pros
Easy to create queries, widgets, and dashboards
Strong social listening and consumer intelligence capabilities
Intuitive and user-friendly interface
Actionable dashboards and reporting
Strong data coverage and insights quality
Cons
Steep learning curve for new users
Setup process can be difficult
Platform limitations in some social sources
Dashboard reliability issues reported by some users
Occasional data accuracy and sentiment classification concerns
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"I like that Brandwatch is an all-in-one tool for social media management so that most channels can be taken care of in one place. It's a very user-friendly yet at the same time powerful tool that helps us not only keep up with conversations happening on our own channels, but ABOUT us through its social listening capabilities." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"I think it would be really helpful to have the ability to schedule content to multiple platforms at once (e.g., TikTok, Instagram, etc.) rather than having to exit out, copy, and reschedule each post individually." (Source)
More details about Brandwatch social listening
This social listening tool offers customizable dashboards and, with access to a ton of social posts dating back to 2010 (at an extra cost), it is a good resource for trendspotting and consumer research alike. And though that data isn't accessible through ad-hoc searches, you can dig into it with the help of a seven-step Boolean builder.
Brandwatch's strengths include Vizia, its data visualization tool that lets users build and share real-time reports. And, like Meltwater, it has strong coverage of Asian social networks. Overall, Brandwatch is a good option for experienced social listening platform users at organizations of many sizes.
YouScan's social media monitoring platform includes a number of social listening features and tools, including a mentions stream that highlights user-generated content about your brand or topic and automatically categorizes them based on sentiment.
YouScan is best for consumer brands, retail companies, and visual-first industries that need image recognition and visual social listening. It is especially useful for teams tracking brand logos, product appearances, user-generated content, and visual trends across social media.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"The most useful feature of YouScan is its ability to filter mentions with high precision through customizable boolean queries. I also highlight the image recognition and automatic segmentation by categories, which speeds up the reading of insights. It is a very powerful platform for real-time monitoring and crisis detection." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"I wish the search feature had a few more capabilities similar to the Topics. Sometimes, I need a bit more data but don't want to create a full topic. The query building system is also a bit complicated to understand compared to previous tools I've used, but primarily because of the variety of options you can narrow down a conversation by." (Source)
More details about YouScan social listening
Like Meltwater, YouScan integrates directly with Slack and Microsoft Teams so users can get alerts about mention spikes even when they're not working right in the platform.
One of YouScan's newer additions is an AI-powered visual listening and insights tool (available as an add-on feature) that allows users to track brand logos, objects, and more for added brand reputation assessment and trend analysis.
Overall, YouScan is a good choice for teams that need a listening tool to complement a more robust analytics and reporting solution.
Agorapulse is best for social media teams that want social listening as part of a broader social media management workflow. It is a good fit for teams that need publishing, engagement, inbox management, monitoring, and reporting in one platform.
Price
Plan
Pricing
Standard
$79/mo
Professional
$119/mo
Advanced
$149/mo
Custom
Tailored pricing
Pros
Excellent post-scheduling functionality
Centralized management of multiple social accounts
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"Agorapulse is full of clear and easy-to-use features. Create, share, and measure in just a few clicks from your computer or smartphone in just a few moments. A time and productivity gain that we all appreciate daily because we use it every day for our communications and message management." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"The platform can feel a bit rigid when it comes to custom workflows, especially if you're managing a high volume of content across teams. Sometimes the approval process feels clunky, and there have been occasional lags when loading large asset libraries or switching between client workspaces. Integration options are decent, but I’d love to see more automation flexibility." (Source)
More info about Agorapulse social listening
This social listening tool allows users to search for keywords across X (Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook conversations, as well as YouTube handles and video descriptions.
Listening search results are then delivered to a separate tab within the platform's Social Media inbox, where all users can view them. G2 reviewers praise Agorapulse's easy-to-use collaboration features, making it a good social listening tool formid-size and small businesses to consider.
Primarily a content marketing platform, which we have also covered in our blog featuring the best content marketing tools, BuzzSumo's social listening capabilities are geared toward uncovering the most popular (i.e., most shared and engaged with) content across the web and social networks like Facebook, X (Twitter), Pinterest, and Reddit.
Key features
Content discovery
Competitor monitoring
Custom alerts
Best for
BuzzSumo is best for content marketers, PR teams, and digital marketers who use social listening primarily for content research and trend discovery. It is especially useful for identifying popular content, tracking competitors, finding influencers, and spotting topics gaining traction online.
Price
Plan
Pricing
Content Creation
$199/mo
PR & Comms
$299/mo
Suite
$499/mo
Enterprise
$999/mo
All plans start with a free trial.
Pros
Powerful content research capabilities
Excellent content discovery
Strong influencer identification
Saves time on content analysis
Comprehensive content marketing toolkit
Cons
Expensive for small teams
Interface can feel overwhelming initially
Large amount of data can create information overload
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"The best thing i like about this software is it is easy to use and most the content marketing tools are available under a single software like keyword research, content research build your funnel how to to content marketing and more." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"While BuzzSumo is a powerful tool, some of its best features — like full historical data, backlink analysis, and advanced filters — are only available on higher-tier plans, which can be expensive for small teams or individual users." (Source)
More info about BuzzSumo social listening
The BuzzSumo dashboard allows users to filter content by format, domain, social network, and author to determine what content and influencers resonate most with their audiences. Plus, the dashboard's "Trending" tab highlights high-performing content in real-time for a quick look at what is currently capturing the internet's attention.
For marketers who primarily use social media listening for content research, BuzzSumo can be a big day-to-day time saver.
With broader social listening data sources and analytics features, platforms like Meltwater and Brandwatch may be better options for organizations with highly data-driven social media strategies.
10. Oktopost
In early 2022, social media management tool Oktopost launched its social listening module, which monitors Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn, as an add-on license with a free trial of 1,000 mentions per month.
Key features
Influencer discovery
SoV tracking
Campaign and topic benchmarking
Best for
Oktopost is best for B2B marketing teams that need social listening connected to social publishing, employee advocacy, and marketing attribution. It is a strong fit for companies that want to monitor industry conversations, track competitors, and connect social activity to business outcomes.
Price
Custom pricing available.
Pros
User-friendly and intuitive platform
Strong social media scheduling and publishing
Excellent employee advocacy capabilities
Good analytics and reporting
Strong CRM and marketing automation integrations
Cons
Reporting capabilities could be stronger
Employee advocacy setup can be complex
Some UX details can cause publishing mistakes
Certain modules are more mature than others
Users want additional customization and feature depth
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"Super intuitive on every front, from publishing and moderating and even in building out reporting. Very robust platform for brands to easily manage all accounts and activate employees." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"I don't see a way to archive or delete messages that are obsolete." (Source)
More info about Oktopost social listening
Along with letting users tap into social conversations about their brand, Oktopost enables analysis of specific competitor social profiles without using queries.
The module's competitive benchmarking tab also includes a "Themes" option, which allows for comparing performance metrics of brands, topics, or campaigns against one another. Then, when it comes time to share your social listening findings, Oktopost offers downloadable reports of query and top author metrics.
11. Synthesio
Synthesio's social intelligence suite offers advanced social listening analytics, primarily for Enterprise-level users, complete with interactive data visualizations and customizable, use case-specific dashboards (available as an add-on feature).
Key features
Customized insights services
Comprehensive sources tracked, including reviews and images
AI-powered topic modeling
Best for
Synthesio is best for enterprise market intelligence, consumer insights, and research teams that need advanced social listening across global markets. It is especially useful for large organizations that need audience analysis, sentiment tracking, topic modeling, and custom dashboards.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"Through synthesio we were able to do great social listening about consumer opinions on different topics, synthesio help us to make amazing analysis of these topics and therefore have actionable consumer insights, also it is a very intuitive tool but at the same time super complete, it's a great tool for us, and it has become a fundamental part of the business!" (Review from 2021, Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"I think the drawback of Synthesio is the interface: you have to click and click and click to activate some features (for example, how to select a period, set it again when you leave the widget, etc). It's not such a disturbing element in itself, it's just that it can make the smallest tasks a bit tedious." (Review from 2022, Source)
More info for Synthesio social listening
Like Meltwater, Synthesio is well-suited for global brands thanks to a wide range of international social media sources and sentiment analysis in more than a dozen languages.
Plus, though the platform requires extensive initial setup, it provides robust analytics in numerous categories, from demographics to X (Twitter) heat maps to psychographics.
For convenience, its quick search tool creates queries based on previous searches (though meticulous users will still opt to create and specify their queries themselves or with the support of a representative).
Overall, Synthesio is a competitive social listening option for large, data-forward businesses that don't require dedicated influencer marketing and management tools.
12. Sprinklr
Monitoring more than two dozen social networks, Sprinklr's social listening tool is bundled with its Enterprise-level customer experience management platform.
Key features
Real-time insights
Competitive benchmarking
Crisis alerts and automated workflows
Best for
Sprinklr is best for large enterprises that need social listening as part of a broader customer experience management platform. It is a strong fit for global teams that need governance, workflows, crisis alerts, competitive benchmarking, and reporting across many channels and regions.
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"The tool offers various possibilities for working with data obtained from social networks, whether through own pages or Social Listening. The insights that can be extracted using the filters are enormous. I really like the way it is possible to perform this data processing." (Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"I don't like the fact that some AI data summary reading features are only available for Listening and not for the Care area. This makes data analysis difficult because, for example, when there are spikes in cases on certain days of the month, we can't get an AI summary of the comments to better understand what happened." (Source)
More info on Sprinklr social listening
Sprinkr's engagement analytics dashboards allow users to monitor mentions from multiple platforms in one central place and drill down into social conversations.
When it comes to sharing your findings, Sprinklr offers standardized and use case-specific report templates. Plus, the platform features an option to turn dashboards into "live" slide decks that update in real-time for use in stakeholder meetings and presentations.
Trusted by over 100,000 companies, Keyhole is your ticket to comprehensive insights. Keyhole collects data from top platforms like Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more.
Key features
Sentiment analysis
Direct and indirect mention monitoring
Influencer monitoring
Best for
Keyhole is best for agencies, campaign marketers, and social media teams that need hashtag tracking, influencer monitoring, and campaign measurement. It is especially useful for teams that want to track social campaigns, monitor mentions, analyze sentiment, and report on social media performance.
Price
There are 2 tiers: Team and Enterprise. Pricing starts at $89/month
Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online
👍 Advantages
"I've been using Keyhole almost since the beginning and what I love best is the flexibility in the data that can be tracked and captured. It has made evaluating ROI of different campaigns and tactics much easier." (Review from 2022, Source)
✍️ Could be improved
"I do not dislike it, but it could be great if the platform could bring the users some tutorials; sometimes, it could be hard to understand for those who don't actually speak English." (Review from 2023, Source)
More on Keyhole social listening
Dive into conversations, track campaigns, spot trends, and identify influencers with ease. With sentiment analysis and brand monitoring, Keyhole helps you manage your reputation like a pro.
Market Conversation Analysis: Which Social Listening Tools are leading the conversation?
Using Meltwater's Social Listening platform, we analyzed online conversations from January 1 to June 30, 2026, to identify which social listening tools generated the greatest share of voice and what users are saying. Among the top social listening and analytics platforms, Brand24, Meltwater, Sprinklr, Brandwatch, and Talkwalker recorded the highest share of voice during the reporting period, with Brand24 and Sprinklr receiving the greatest volume of direct user feedback.
Meltwater is consistently recognized as a major player in the enterprise space, frequently mentioned alongside these leaders for its comprehensive capabilities. Tools such as Talkwalker, Brandwatch, Synthesio, and Digimind are acknowledged for their professional-grade features but appear less often in user-driven discussions. Meanwhile, Agorapulse, BuzzSumo, Oktopost, YouScan, and Keyhole are not discussed enough in current conversations to provide meaningful insights or recommendations about their social listening and analytics capabilities.
Which tools are leading the conversation
Positive Sentiment
On the positive side, Brand24 stands out for its broad platform coverage and user-friendly approach, making it a go-to choice for those seeking actionable insights without a steep learning curve. Users praise its ability to monitor social media, forums, blogs, news, and reviews all in one place. Sprinklr is commended for its robust analytics and comprehensive suite. Oktopost is noted for preventing spam reach and supporting authentic, high-quality B2B engagement. Meltwater is recognized for its enterprise-grade analytics and integration, making it a strong choice for organizations requiring depth and scale. Users also note that Meltwater’s AI features enhance its analytics by providing deeper insights and more accurate sentiment detection across large datasets.
Neutral Sentiment
Neutral sentiment is often expressed regarding the setup and learning curve of these tools, particularly for enterprise solutions like Meltwater and Sprinklr. While their comprehensive analytics and platform breadth are appreciated, users note that setup may require dedicated resources. Awario receives neutral feedback for its intent-based listening and simplicity, appealing to startups and marketers who need targeted analytics without the complexity of larger platforms.
Negative Sentiment
Negative feedback centers on the limitations of traditional tools in adapting to new conversational channels and the rising costs associated with accessing certain platforms. For example, users criticize Brand24 for missing emerging channels. Some reviewers found Awario missed mentions, particularly on Reddit. There is also frustration about API changes impacting data access, especially for Reddit.
What is the Best Social Listening Tool for 2026?
Our Verdict: The Best Social Listening Tool for 2026 Is Meltwater
Of course, we're a little biased, but based on the criteria used throughout this review, Meltwater is the best overall social listening tool for 2026. Every tool has its strengths, whether that's content intelligence, visual listening, consumer research, campaign tracking, or social media management. The right choice will depend on your organization's goals, resources, and how you plan to use social data.
What sets Meltwater apart is its API integration and ability to bring together comprehensive social listening, media monitoring, sentiment analysis, AI-powered insights, influencer discovery, and competitive intelligence in a single platform. Combined with the most complete global data foundation in the industry across social media, news, blogs, podcasts, forums, and LLMs, it gives teams a complete view of the conversations shaping their brand, industry, and competitors. For organizations looking to turn social data into actionable insights, Meltwater offers the breadth, depth, and flexibility needed to support everything from day-to-day monitoring to long-term strategic decision-making.
Whether you're exploring social listening software for the first time or reassessing your current solution, understanding how today's leading platforms compare is the first step toward finding a tool that can support your strategy both now and as your needs evolve.
FAQs About Social Listening Tools
What is the best social listening tool in 2026?
Based on our evaluation of source coverage, analytics, reporting, AI capabilities, and customer feedback, Meltwater is the best overall social listening tool for 2026. Organizations looking for specialized capabilities may also consider Brandwatch, Talkwalker, Brand24, or Sprinklr depending on their needs.
Why is it important for businesses to integrate social listening software with their existing PR and marketing workflows?
It is important for businesses to integrate social listening into their workflows because it reduces the need to manually mine for brand mentions (and increases accuracy), freeing up time for strategizing based on analysis and insights. It allows teams to conduct thorough crisis monitoring and management, brand assessment, social media customer support, marketing campaign monitoring, influencer identification, competitive intelligence and market intelligence, and trendspotting.
Which social listening tool is best for enterprise organizations?
Enterprise organizations typically need broad source coverage, advanced analytics, AI-powered insights, robust reporting, and strong governance features. Platforms such as Meltwater, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, and Sprinklr are designed to support large teams and complex workflows, while offering the scalability needed for global brands operating across multiple markets and channels.
Which social listening tool is best for small businesses?
Small businesses often prioritize affordability, ease of use, and fast setup over advanced enterprise capabilities. Tools like Awario and Brand24 are popular choices because they provide brand monitoring, sentiment analysis, and reporting without the complexity or cost associated with larger social intelligence platforms.
What features should I look for in a social listening tool?
The most important features include social media monitoring, sentiment analysis, conversation analytics, reporting, competitor tracking, trend detection, and AI-powered insights. Businesses should also consider source coverage, integrations, ease of use, historical data access, and whether the platform can scale as their needs grow.
Do I need a social media monitoring tool or a social listening tool?
It depends on what you're trying to achieve. Social media monitoring tools are designed to track mentions, keywords, hashtags, and direct conversations about your brand in real time. Social listening tools build on this by analyzing those conversations to uncover sentiment, trends, audience insights, competitive intelligence, and emerging issues. If your goal is simply to monitor brand mentions, a monitoring tool may be enough. If you want to understand why conversations are happening and use those insights to inform strategy, you'll benefit from a social listening platform.
How do social listening tools measure sentiment?
Most social listening platforms use artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) to classify conversations as positive, negative, or neutral. More advanced tools can identify emotions, intent, and emerging themes, helping brands understand how public perception changes over time and respond more effectively to customer feedback and market developments.
Can businesses leverage social listening tools to gain an advantage in local markets?
Yes, businesses can use social listening to gain insights that help them gain a competitive advantage in local markets. Advanced Boolean keyword searches and prompt-driven AI assistance (such as Meltwater's Mira Studio) can offer unique geographical insights into consumer behavior, specific needs, and trends to inspire more relevant marketing and PR campaigns.
More than 27,000 customers in 120+ countries trust Meltwater for their social intelligence needs. Want to learn why? Fill out the form below for more information.