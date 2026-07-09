Business decisions, campaigns, even single social media posts can earn praise from customers, draw frustration, or inspire even more negative reactions. And in some cases how parties react differs between platforms, or changes based on the timeframe. Audiences are constantly revealing what they value, question, and expect from a brand, but those signals are easy to miss without comprehensive sentiment analysis to bring them into focus.

Sentiment analysis helps marketing and communications teams see how opinions are developing, which topics are shaping the conversation, and when a change in tone may require action. The most useful systems go beyond labeling mentions as positive or negative, connecting sentiment to the specific sentence, source, channel, and entity behind it so teams can understand not just what changed, but why.

What is sentiment analysis?

Sentiment analysis uses AI to determine whether written or spoken content expresses a positive, negative, or neutral tone. Also called opinion mining, it helps organizations identify how people feel about a brand, product, person, topic, issue, or event across large volumes of content.

A sentiment result usually has two parts: polarity and score. Polarity places a mention into a broad category such as positive, neutral, or negative. A sentiment score adds detail by showing the strength of that opinion, often on a scale such as -1 to 1.

Sentiment analysis can run across all different channels including news articles, blogs, forums, reviews, social posts, broadcast transcripts, and AI-generated answers. It has a wide range of uses, applicable for many different teams. PR can use it to monitor brand sentiment, while marketing can compare how customers respond to campaigns.

Importantly, the results of a sentiment analysis are not a substitute for getting a read of the full conversation. It is one way to organize attention. Instead of manually reviewing every post about a product launch, for example, teams can instead identify patterns, investigate the sources behind them, and focus their time where the signals are strongest.

How does sentiment analysis work?

Sentiment analysis combines natural language processing, machine learning, and increasingly LLMs to interpret the language used in a piece of content. The system identifies relevant words, phrases, context, and entities before assigning a sentiment category or score.

Rules-based analysis

Rules-based sentiment analysis uses predefined language rules and sentiment lexicons. A lexicon may associate words such as “excellent” or “helpful” with positive sentiment, while words such as “broken” or “disappointing” may indicate negative sentiment.

This approach is relatively fast and easy to explain, but it is very literal. It may struggle when a phrase changes meaning depending on context, such as “that update was sick” or “the campaign is killing it.”

Machine learning and large language models

Machine learning models learn from labeled examples. When trained on enough relevant data, they can identify patterns that are more complicated than a simple list of positive or negative words.

Large language models add more contextual reasoning. They can assess how words relate to one another, interpret longer passages, and handle some forms of implied meaning more effectively. They still require oversight, especially when a phrase is sarcastic, ambiguous, or specific to an industry.

Read more about the underlying methods in our article on LLM sentiment analysis.

Document-level vs sentence-level scoring

Document-level sentiment assigns one overall score to an article, review, or post. Sentence-level analysis evaluates each sentence individually and then rolls those results up to the document or brand level.

Consider a product review that praises a laptop’s design but criticizes its battery life. A single document-level score would likely hide that contrast. Sentence-level analysis on the other hand can show that the design is receiving positive attention while battery performance is driving negative feedback.

That additional detail helps teams identify what needs to change, rather than forcing them to go down unnecessary rabbit holes.

What are the main types of sentiment analysis?

Different types of sentiment analysis answer different questions. Polarity shows the general direction of sentiment, while fine-grained, aspect-based, entity-level, and emotion analysis provide more detail about intensity, subject, and meaning.

Type What it measures Question it answers Polarity Positive, negative, or neutral sentiment Is coverage of us mostly good or bad? Fine-grained sentiment Intensity on a scale, such as -1 to 1 How negative is this, and is it getting worse? Aspect-based sentiment Sentiment toward a feature or topic, such as price, service, or sustainability What exactly do people dislike? Entity-level sentiment Sentiment toward each brand, person, or organization named in a text In a story naming us and a competitor, who came off worse? Emotion and attitude Specific emotions, stance, or intent Will this frustration turn into churn, a boycott, or advocacy?

Aspect-based analysis is especially useful for customer feedback because it separates different parts of an experience. A review may be positive about delivery speed but negative about customer service. Entity-level analysis is valuable when one article or post discusses multiple brands, executives, or organizations.

For a deeper look at stance and intent, see this article on attitude analysis. Emotion models can add further context by identifying reactions such as anger, trust, fear, or enthusiasm.

Want to see how sentiment analysis supports social listening and analytics? Take a social listening product tour.

Why does sentiment analysis matter for PR and marketing teams?

Sentiment analysis gives PR and marketing teams a faster way to understand how public perceptions are changing. It helps them move from raw mention volume to a clearer explanation of what audiences are responding to and whether and changes in those responses require action.

Protect your reputation

Reputational risks rarely show up, or remain, in just one place. A complaint may begin as part of a review then spread through social posts, or even attract media coverage. Along the way, tracking how sentiment changes will help you gauge the intensity and help you formulate an appropriate response; you don’t want to over react, but you don’t want to under-react either.

The most useful reporting in these instances combines the overall conversation trend with the underlying influences. Leaders need to see whether sentiment is changing because of a few high-reach sources, a sustained increase in customer complaints, or a new narrative appearing across several audiences.

Spot a crisis before it spreads

Sentiment-shift alerts can help teams identify the exact moments when a conversation becomes more negative and more widespread. The alert is only the starting point, however. Teams still need to investigate the content, understand the cause, and decide who should respond.

The 2024 CrowdStrike outage shows how quickly an operational problem can become a reputational issue. A faulty software update disrupted airlines, banks, hospitals, retailers, and media organizations, while users shared images of affected systems on social media. News coverage and public commentary expanded the story beyond simply a technical incident and into broader questions about reliability, accountability, and customer impact. (investing.com)

By using a sentiment analysis workflow, communications teams could track the shift from isolated disruption reports to broader negative coverage, then compare the conversation across news and social channels.

Meltwater’s real-time alerting capability can be used alongside that analysis to surface significant changes as they happen.

Understand customer feedback

Customer feedback often contains more detail than a simple satisfaction score. Reviews, forums, and support conversations reveal recurring frustrations when it comes to common issues like shipping delays, pricing, product features and much more.

Sentiment analysis helps teams spot feedback trends at scale. Product teams can discover that customers are not broadly unhappy with a new feature. Instead, negative sentiment is concentrated around one confusing step in the setup process. That insight allows for a more specific and focused response.

Measure campaigns and benchmark competitors

Campaign measurement should include more than just reach and engagement. When you also include sentiment analysis, it enables you to show whether an audience understood the message, whether the response became more or less positive over time, and how the campaign performed against competitors discussing similar topics.

For some PR-specific applications, see social media sentiment analysis for PR.

Where does sentiment analysis get it wrong?

Sentiment analysis is getting more and more accurate as AI technology improves. But systems still make mistakes when interpreting mentions, especially when a lot of nuance is involved. Accuracy depends on the language, context, source, model, and type of content being analyzed.

Common challenges include:

Sarcasm and irony : “Fantastic, another service outage” may look positive if the system reads only the word “fantastic.”

: “Fantastic, another service outage” may look positive if the system reads only the word “fantastic.” Negation : “The product is not reliable” has a different meaning from “the product is reliable.”

: “The product is not reliable” has a different meaning from “the product is reliable.” Mixed opinions : A post may praise a product’s design while also criticizing its price and customer support in the same breath.

: A post may praise a product’s design while also criticizing its price and customer support in the same breath. Industry language : Words such as “killer,” “crash,” or “threat” may have a positive or neutral meaning in one industry and a negative meaning in another.

: Words such as “killer,” “crash,” or “threat” may have a positive or neutral meaning in one industry and a negative meaning in another. Slang and short posts : Short social posts often provide less context than a full article or review.

: Short social posts often provide less context than a full article or review. Language coverage : Models may perform differently across languages, dialects, and less-resourced language varieties.

: Models may perform differently across languages, dialects, and less-resourced language varieties. Channel differences: A news article, social post, and AI-generated answer may describe the same issue in different ways.

Teams can mitigate these limitations by using sentence-level and entity-level scoring, reviewing high-stakes results, and allowing knowledgeable users to correct classifications. This hybrid approach combines AI-powered speed with human judgment from people who understand the brand, market, and language involved.

What should you look for in a sentiment analysis platform?

A strong sentiment analysis platform should combine broad coverage, contextual scoring, clear reporting, and human oversight. Look for capabilities that help your team explain what changed, why it changed, and what decision should follow.

Key criteria include:

Global coverage : News, broadcast, podcasts, blogs, forums, reviews, and social content across the markets and languages your stakeholders care about.

: News, broadcast, podcasts, blogs, forums, reviews, and social content across the markets and languages your stakeholders care about. Unified signals : News, social, and AI-assistant answers in one platform, with the ability to compare how sentiment differs by channel.

: News, social, and AI-assistant answers in one platform, with the ability to compare how sentiment differs by channel. AI-powered speed to insight : Sentence-level and entity-level scoring, plus alerts when sentiment shifts.

: Sentence-level and entity-level scoring, plus alerts when sentiment shifts. Executive-ready reporting : Clear trends and source-level evidence that leaders can understand without reviewing every mention.

: Clear trends and source-level evidence that leaders can understand without reviewing every mention. Transparent limitations : A credible platform should explain where sentiment analysis can struggle rather than making inflated accuracy claims.

: A credible platform should explain where sentiment analysis can struggle rather than making inflated accuracy claims. Human expertise : Users should be able to review, correct, and contextualize results.

: Users should be able to review, correct, and contextualize results. LLM visibility: If AI-generated answers influence how people discover brands, consider whether the platform can analyze how those systems describe your organization.

Here's a practical example: Imagine a trade publication publishes a roundup comparing three brands after a product recall. Document-level sentiment marks the entire article as negative, which may make it appear that every brand mentioned took a reputational hit. Entity-level sentiment provides a more useful view.

On the Meltwater platform, the analysis could show that the negative sentences refer to the competitor that issued the recall, while your brand appears in a positive comparison as the safer alternative. A news and social breakdown could then show whether social posts repeat the article’s framing or tell a different story.

A social-only point solution cannot provide the same context from a long-form news article. A document-level system cannot separate sentiment toward each brand in the story.

Meltwater brings media, social, and AI signals together in one unified intelligence platform so teams can make decisions with confidence.

See sentiment analysis in action when you request a demo using the form below.

FAQ: Sentiment analysis

What is sentiment analysis?

Sentiment analysis uses artificial intelligence to classify text as positive, negative, or neutral and often assigns a score showing the intensity of that opinion. It can analyze news, reviews, forums, social posts, and other content to help teams understand how people respond to brands, products, topics, and events.

What is the difference between document-level and entity-level sentiment?

Document-level sentiment assigns one overall score to an article, review, or post. Entity-level sentiment assigns separate scores to each brand, person, or organization mentioned. This distinction helps teams understand whether negative coverage affects their own brand, a competitor, or another organization in the same story.

How accurate is sentiment analysis?

Sentiment analysis is generally easier to classify in longer, clearly written content than in short social posts with limited context. No system is perfect. Sarcasm, irony, mixed opinions, slang, and industry-specific language can affect results, so high-stakes reporting should include human review.

Can sentiment analysis detect sarcasm?

Sometimes. Modern AI models can use context to identify some sarcastic or ironic language, but they may still misclassify it, especially in short posts. Teams should review high-impact mentions and correct classifications when needed. Human feedback helps create a more reliable process for the language and issues relevant to each organization.

Can you correct or train sentiment scores for your industry?

Many platforms allow users to review or override sentiment classifications. This is useful when ordinary language has a specialized meaning, such as “killer feature” in technology or “threat” in cybersecurity.

Is sentiment analysis the same as brand sentiment tracking?

No. Sentiment analysis is the method used to classify and score opinions in text. Brand sentiment tracking is the ongoing practice of monitoring how audiences perceive a brand over time. It may use sentiment analysis alongside mention volume, reach, themes, sources, and audience segments.

What should you look for in a sentiment analysis platform?

Look for coverage across the channels your stakeholders use, including news and social content. Sentence-level and entity-level scoring can provide more context than one overall document score. Alerts, clear reporting, AI visibility analysis, and human review options also help teams turn sentiment data into decisions.