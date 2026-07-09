10 Best Brand Tracking Software & Tools

Measuring the success of your branding efforts can feel like a guessing game. That's why brand tracking and brand monitoring are so important. More and more companies are implementing brand tracking software, also known as brand monitoring tools, that trades guesses and hunches for trusted data and insights.

Brand tracking software gives you concrete insights into how your brand is performing. Compare your brand to competitors as well as your own brand, past and present. These powerful tools track customer perceptions, monitor sentiments, and analyze the impact of your marketing campaigns all in one place. You can then connect these insights to other details like revenue and profits to create a full picture of your brand’s health.

Read on to find out more about the best brand tracking software and tools you can use to take control of your branding strategy and unlock valuable insights that will drive growth and success.

Contents

Evaluation Methodology

A strong brand tracking tool should reveal how perception changes over time, explain what drives that change, and make the evidence usable across marketing, insights, communications, and leadership teams.

We evaluated each platform using the following criteria:

Coverage: The range of social, media, search, survey, panel, and experience data available.

The range of social, media, search, survey, panel, and experience data available. Analytics and measurement: Sentiment, share of voice, benchmarks, trend detection, and brand-health metrics.

Sentiment, share of voice, benchmarks, trend detection, and brand-health metrics. Reporting and business impact: The ability to convert data into repeatable reporting and confident decisions.

The ability to convert data into repeatable reporting and confident decisions. Workflow fit: How well the platform supports passive listening, active research, competitive analysis, or cross-functional work.

How well the platform supports passive listening, active research, competitive analysis, or cross-functional work. Usability and value: Setup effort, pricing transparency, support, and the practical value of included limits.

Setup effort, pricing transparency, support, and the practical value of included limits. User and market signals: Current ratings, review themes, and relevant market-conversation evidence.

Together, these criteria show whether a tool is best for continuous listening, structured research, search-led tracking, or a blended brand intelligence program.

Brand tracking tools comparison

Tool Features Best For Pricing G2 Rating Meltwater Consumer Intelligence AI-powered data

Combines data with context to give actionable insights

Connects the dots between complex conversations Global, always-on consumer intelligence Custom pricing ★★★★☆

4 Stars Ahrefs Easy to use

SERP analyzer

Competitive website analysis SEO-led brand visibility tracking Free tier; paid plans start at $29 per month ★★★★⯪

4.5 Stars Awario Multi-language support

Daily or weekly email summaries

Lead generation features Affordable real-time mention monitoring Plans start at $49 per month

Free trial available ★★★★☆

3.9 Stars Attest Audience of 125 million consumers

Direct feedback from audiences

Expert survey assistance Survey-based brand health research Credit-based subscription

First survey is free ★★★★⯪

4.5 Stars Brandwatch Keyword monitoring

Customer sentiment analysis

Share of voice benchmarks Enterprise social intelligence teams Custom pricing ★★★★⯪

4.4 Stars Semrush Keyword and mention tracking

Sensor feature to track search volatility

Competitive analysis SEO and AI visibility teams Free tier; paid plans start at $139.95 per month ★★★★⯪

4.5 Stars Google Trends Popular trends and search terms

Geographical insights

View trends over time Free search-interest trend checks Free ★★★★⯪

4.6 Stars YouGov 24 million community members

Survey-based feedback

Daily brand performance tracking Continuous panel-based brand benchmarking Varies based on service ★★★⯪☆

3.7 Stars Qualtrics Comprehensive customer experience management

Combines customer and employee data

Visual brand signals Enterprise brand experience research Custom pricing ★★★★⯪

4.4 Stars Quantilope Insights about non-buyers

Measures mental availability and related brand health metrics

Easy, automated reporting Automated advanced consumer research Custom pricing ★★★★☆

4.3 Stars

Meltwater Consumer Intelligence

Meltwater's Consumer Intelligence platform takes social listening to new heights. This AI-powered consumer insights platform puts social media data center stage to uncover what people are saying about topics, keywords, and brands that interest you. It combines traditional consumer insights and market research methodologies with advanced AI technologies to connect the dots between conversations that are otherwise too complex or time-consuming for human evaluators.

Best for

Best suited to global marketing, insights, and communications teams that need always-on brand perception, competitive, and audience intelligence across social, news, blogs, forums, reviews, and audio sources.

Key features

Mira turns complex data into clear, actionable insights.

Explore+ AI identifies emerging consumer themes and trends.

GenAI Lens tracks brand and competitor visibility across AI platforms.

Smart alerts flag unusual spikes and narrative shifts.

Unified dashboards connect media, social, and AI brand signals.

Pricing

Fill in the form to request a custom quote. Or visit our pricing page for information.

Tip: Read the Meltwater pricing guide to find out more about our plans, ranges, and what to expect.

Pros

Centralizes media and social monitoring

Makes dashboards and visual reporting easy to build

Provides responsive customer support

Uses Mira to accelerate research and analysis

Cons

Learning curve for new users

Can load slowly in the web interface

Exports sometimes require manual reformatting

AI summaries can need more source-level detail

Ratings & reviews

Source Rating Reviews G2 Reviews 4.1/5 2,6K+

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

Users frequently value the ability to monitor news, social activity, and public conversations in one place, along with AI summaries and expandable modules. Some reviewers want a more modern interface or simpler packaging.

👍 Likes

“Meltwater excels at providing comprehensive media monitoring across news sources and social platforms, helping users stay ahead of public sentiment and brand mentions. The dashboards and customizable widgets make it easy to visualize media impact and measure ROI for PR and marketing campaigns. The platform’s social listening tools help me uncover deep consumer insights in real time.” (Source)

👎 Dislikes

"Unfortunately most of Meltwater's features go beyond what we need for our smaller organization. We do not use Meltwater for our social media listening, so those features go unused. As a smaller organization, our media monitoring needs are a bit different, and we have found that Meltwater's growth is outpacing us.” (Source)

Want to see Meltwater in action? Explore the self-guided product tours.

More information

Beyond traditional social listening and monitoring, Meltwater turns brand mentions and engagements into actionable insights. It also analyzes what people are saying to reveal how they’re saying it. Tone is hard to decipher online, so context plays a major role. Meltwater promotes “listening without limits” to ensure a full understanding of what’s being said, who’s saying it, where they’re saying it, and the impact it has on your brand’s image.

Tip: Take a look at this Sponsorship Analysis Example: Springboks x Rugby World Cup 2023 to see our platform in action.

Ahrefs

A powerhouse in the SEO space, Ahrefs has also shown value in helping brands track their awareness and overall health. That’s because your search rankings shine a light on how well-known you are; who’s searching for you; and how you’re growing, maintaining, or losing your edge over time.

Best for

A strong fit for SEO and content teams that treat search visibility, backlinks, rankings, and competitor gaps as leading indicators of brand demand.

Key features

Site Explorer analyzes backlink profiles

Keywords Explorer supports keyword research

Rank Tracker monitors search positions

Site Audit identifies technical SEO issues

Brand Radar tracks AI-search visibility

Pricing

Plan Price Ahrefs Free Free Starter $29/month Lite $129/month Standard $249/month Advanced $449/month Enterprise $1,499/month

Pros

Provides deep backlink data

Makes keyword research straightforward

Surfaces actionable competitor insights

Uses a fast, clean interface

Cons

Feels expensive for smaller teams

Restricts exploration through usage limits

Can refresh ranking data slowly

Offers limited local SEO depth

Ratings & reviews

Source Rating Reviews G2 Reviews 4.5/5 710+

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

Reviewers repeatedly praise competitor-gap analysis, keyword research, backlink depth, and ease of use. Cost and usage limits are common trade-offs for smaller teams.

👍 Likes

“What I like most about Aherfs is its backlink analysis, insights, and keyword research. The data feels reliable, and Aherfs is user-friendly. The Site Audit tool also helps identify SEO rankings and SEO issues quickly, making it easier to optimize.” (Source)

👎 Dislikes

“In my opinion, Ahrefs can be expensive for small businesses such as startups and freelancers. Some advanced features also come with usage limits, and keyword data may vary by region. On top of that, the learning process can be difficult for beginners who are new to SEO tools.” (Source)

More information

Ahrefs also makes it easy to perform a competitor analysis. The intuitive dashboard offers insights at a glance so you can see when and how your rankings are changing. You can track competitors alongside your own brand for easy comparison.

Tip: Learn how to measure brand awareness and take a look at some more competitor analysis tools on the market.

Awario

Social listening software Awario monitors social channels for mentions of your chosen keywords, even in different languages. This brand tracking software provides real-time updates and also sends a summarized daily or weekly digest to your inbox. The software ranks conversations and mentions based on perceived importance, such as the number of people involved or how far the conversation has reached. Users can set up negative keywords to ensure they’re only getting the most relevant brand insights.

Best for

Useful for smaller teams that need affordable real-time mention alerts, multilingual keyword monitoring, and lightweight lead discovery.

Key features

Real-time mention alerts

Boolean query building

Multilingual keyword monitoring

Sentiment analysis

Influencer and lead discovery

Pricing

Plan Price Starter $49/month Pro $149/month Enterprise $399/month

Free trial available.

Pros

Makes alert setup simple

Uses an intuitive interface

Provides useful sentiment monitoring

Offers responsive onboarding supports

Cons

Can miss relevant mentions

Can return irrelevant results

Can produce inconsistent reports

Offers limited API functionality

Ratings & reviews

Ratings & reviews

Source Rating Reviews G2 Reviews 3.9/5 40+

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

Positive reviews emphasize affordability, easy setup, responsive support, and practical lead generation. Critical reviews focus on accuracy and the limits of basic tracking.

👍 Likes

“One of Awario’s main strengths is its excellent value for money, as it is a very affordable social listening platform compared to many other tools with similar or even fewer features. This makes it an attractive option for small and mid-sized companies or teams looking to optimize their budget without sacrificing performance.” (Source)

👎 Dislikes

“On the downside, Awario has some limitations when it comes to collecting highly accurate and high-quality mentions, which can affect the depth and precision of the analysis. While the data it provides is still solid and more than acceptable for its price point, it may feel somewhat limited if you are looking for very advanced insights or a particularly high level of analytical depth. That said, considering its cost, the overall value for money remains strong.” (Source)

More information

Awario also acts as a lead-generation tool by combing through sales-related social media posts. Learn who has something negative to say about your competitors so you can position your brand in front of them at critical times.

Tip: Our guide to crisis communications helps you in critical situations. We also have tips for writing a crisis statement for you.

Attest

Unlike other brand tracking tools that monitor performance in the background, Attest goes straight to the source — your target audience. Here, you can create surveys designed to measure brand health. Users can tap into Attest’s pre-built audience of more than 125 million users across 58 different markets.

Best for

Designed for brand and insights teams that want direct, structured feedback from targeted consumer panels rather than passive mention monitoring.

Key features

Self-service survey builder

Global consumer panel access

Audience targeting

Brand tracking studies

Research-expert support

Pricing

Attest uses a credit-based pricing model with three plans: Basic, Standard, and Elite. Custom plans are also available for more specific requirements. Contact Attest for pricing details.

Pros

Makes surveys quick to create

Delivers insights rapidly

Uses an intuitive interface

Provides responsive customer support

Cons

Limits advanced survey customization

Lacks some specialist survey functions

Can make complex research time-consuming

Can feel expensive for smaller programs

Ratings & reviews

Source Rating Reviews G2 Reviews 4.5/5 150+

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

Users commonly praise the easy survey builder, fast turnaround, and helpful team. The main buying considerations are the credit-based subscription and whether ongoing survey research matches the required cadence.

👎 Likes

“I use Attest to run fast, targeted consumer surveys that validate ideas, test messaging, and uncover customer preferences before making business decisions. What I like most about Attest is the speed and simplicity—it delivers high-quality, targeted insights quickly without complex setup. This makes market research practical and actionable, not slow or overengineered. The initial setup was very easy—everything was intuitive, required minimal configuration, and we were able to launch our first survey almost immediately.” (Source)

👎 Dislikes

“Sometimes the pricing feels a bit high for smaller projects, and the quality of responses can vary between surveys. Support is helpful but can take a little longer to resolve complex issues.” (Source)

More information

Attest surveys are quick and easy to create and will help you learn what people need and want from the brands they trust. They also have in-house experts on hand to help brands create their surveys for maximum impact.

Brandwatch

Brandwatch combines the power of social media monitoring and social listening with brand tracking to give more context to its findings. Using public social media data, Brandwatch surfaces customer perception and sentiments related to your brand or a competitor. You’ll be the first to know when people are talking about your company, and you can track these mentions over time to see where you’re making an impact.

Best for

Best suited to enterprise social intelligence teams that need sophisticated Boolean queries, audience analysis, dashboards, and broad monitoring workflows.

Key features

Advanced Boolean querying

Custom intelligence dashboards

Sentiment analysis

Trend detection

Influencer identification

Pricing

Contact Brandwatch for a custom quote.

Pros

Supports flexible Boolean queries

Turns complex data into clear dashboards

Collects broad social and web data

Provides knowledgeable training and support

Cons

Has a steep learning curve

Can miss mentions from smaller sources

Can misclassify nuanced sentiment

Can make historical exports slow

Ratings & reviews

Source Rating Reviews G2 Reviews 4.4/5 720+

Social Listening Insights: What users are saying online

Reviewers value its dashboards, query flexibility, data slicing, and ability to turn social data into presentation-ready insights. Common complaints involve onboarding complexity, export friction, and occasional sentiment or coverage gaps.

👍 Likes

“What I like most about Brandwatch is that it delivers real-time insights and information about social media accounts, and it can turn huge volumes of consumer data into clear, actionable takeaways. It also makes it easier to understand consumer behaviour and sentiment around an account, so the overall picture is straightforward to interpret.” (Source)

👎 Dislikes

“The dashboard interface could use improvement, since some widgets feel fairly basic and not as visually intuitive as they could be. As a result, it can be harder to interpret insights quickly at a glance. Additionally, the emotion/sentiment classification isn’t always accurate and can occasionally be misleading, so I often need to manually validate the results, which adds extra time to my analysis process.” (Source)

More information

Like the Meltwater suite, Brandwatch takes social media monitoring a step further by identifying trends, influencers, and other opportunities to grow brand awareness. Even when your brand isn’t mentioned directly, you can still find ways to join conversations, spark new ideas, and strengthen your business. Tracking these trends allows you to align your brand voice and messaging with what your customers want and expect.

Tip: Take a look at other Brandwatch alternatives.

Semrush

Another big name in SEO, Semrush can also be useful as a brand tracking software. The platform has a dedicated dashboard for brand tracking, which reveals insights into backlinks and mentions. You can track daily changes in your search rankings and keywords as well as your rivals’ online mentions and social media presence.

Best for

A good choice for SEO, content, and growth teams that want one workspace for search rankings, competitor research, AI visibility, and brand discovery.

Key features

Keyword research

Position tracking

Backlink analysis

Technical site auditing

AI-search visibility monitoring

Pricing

Semrush SEO + AI Visibility: