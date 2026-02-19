How a Business Can Create and Maintain a Good Reputation

It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. Warren Buffett (Forbes)

Creating a good business reputation requires concerted, strategic effort. It can take months or even years to establish and, considering the rapidity with which conversations travel on social media, good reputations can be demolished in mere seconds. This blog aims to give you and your team all the tools you need to build a solid business reputation and establish a proactive reputation management strategy.

Contents

What does reputation mean?

Let’s start with the basics: what is reputation?

In general terms, reputation is the collective beliefs or opinions people share about something. It could be a movie, a painting, or the state of the world.

Reputation management is often both a goal and a component of CSR strategies.

What does business reputation mean?

The reputation definition business leaders need to know is roughly the same: it’s the widespread opinion someone has of your company as a whole. This opinion tends to skew black or white: a company is either reputable or not, for example.

For the sake of this guide, we’re going to focus on the brand reputation definition angle.

Brand reputation definition

Brand reputation is defined by the experience that an individual or an organization currently has, or had in the past, with a particular brand. For example, if a brand's products regularly break, this contributes to a poor reputation among consumers.

Reputation for brands is also contributed to by the brand's policies, dedication to certain causes, employee experience, etc.

Why good reputation matters for a business

Why is reputation important for any business? It sounds obvious that a good reputation matters, but its role can’t be stressed enough. Simply put, a business is only as good as its reputation. This applies to global brands as well as local businesses, and everything in between.

Consumers are increasingly informed about the companies they do business with. In fact, 84.1% of active social media users now use digital platforms to follow or research brands and products before purchasing (Meltwater, 2026). And 86% would pay more for services from a company if they had a better reputation.

What’s more, a company’s digital presence is not like a business card or brochure. It’s a dynamic, evolving, multi-channel entity. Some of those channels you control, like your website and blog. But for others, like Google Reviews, Yelp!, and other review sites, influencer content, and media mentions, your customers are in the driver’s seat.

User-generated content plays a heavy role in your reputation development because people are more likely to trust it compared to company-sponsored marketing.

Interestingly, while 71% of marketers rank brand positioning as critical to their success, only 45% actually use consumer insights to drive those decisions, highlighting a significant 'execution gap' in reputation management (GWI, 2026).

Interestingly, 76% of companies believe they are better than average when it comes to reputation. That sounds like an overly optimistic bell and illustrates companies likely still have some work to do. If you aren’t in the above-average category, then it’s time to raise the bar on what an “average” reputation can do.

Key benefits of a good reputation in business

Expanded business opportunities

A solid brand reputation allows for more business opportunities to open up as potential partners see you as a trusted and well-liked brand. This positive brand equity can do a lot to bolster other companies involved in partnerships. (Just make sure you do your due diligence on them first and check for any reputational red flags!).

Reduced marketing costs

When you don't have to put as much collateral behind damage control initiatives, or simply if you're trying to grow recognition for an unknown brand, your marketing costs are reduced, and you can direct funds toward different kinds of projects for maintaining loyalty.

Attract loyal customers

Just as with more business opportunities, a good reputation means customers will be naturally more inclined to consider you over your competitors. They will also be more inclined to continue buying from you throughout the years.

Increased sales and revenue

Obviously, with more partnerships and returning customers, your sales and revenue stand to increase from having a good reputation!

Distinguish yourself from the competition

The business world is fierce, even more so with social media commentary happening 24/7. Maintaining a good reputation can sometimes be tough with today's consumer expectations, but it's well worth the effort. Going that extra mile helps distinguish you from the competition, so when it comes time to make a purchase, customers know they can trust you and feel better about giving you their business.

Cost-free advertising through word-of-mouth and UGC

Having a good brand reputation makes it easier for others to recommend you to their family and friends, and share their love for your products or services on social media. This kind of un-prompted UGC generates free buzz and brand recognition — a win-win!

Attract higher-quality employees

Another great benefit of a good reputation is the ability to attract high-quality talent! When you're the preferred company over the competition, it inspires people to want to work with you, and in turn, hiring the best caliber available means you can continue growing and building brand equity based on your positive reputation.

Increase your company’s value

Company valuations can see a very positive return from a good reputation. This is especially helpful for startups looking for additional funding, but also good for more established companies that want to look good to their shareholders.

What shapes a brand's reputation?

We’ve covered common questions like “What is reputation?” and “Why is reputation important?”, but brands also need to know the factors that help to shape their online presence.

Reputations go beyond positive reviews or negative reviews, though these do play a role. You can build a strong brand image based on the following details:

Visual cues . Company name, logo, and all of the imagery related to your visual identity reinforce a consistent brand name.

. Company name, logo, and all of the imagery related to your visual identity reinforce a consistent brand name. Mission, vision, value proposition, or philosophy . The guiding light of a company’s internal culture, these elements have a ripple effect when it comes to corporate reputation.

. The guiding light of a company’s internal culture, these elements have a ripple effect when it comes to corporate reputation. Behavior of members within the organization . What people are saying or writing is key. Articles, word of mouth, news, social media, and online reviews.

. What people are saying or writing is key. Articles, word of mouth, news, social media, and online reviews. The success and positioning of the business . A spot on the Fortune 500 list will contribute to a positive reputation, for example.

. A spot on the Fortune 500 list will contribute to a positive reputation, for example. Corporate communications. People can only form opinions on what they know, so make sure you share all the positive things your company is doing.

You have more control over your company’s reputation than you might realize.

How business reputations are earned and managed

When you first start your company, you don’t have much of a reputation to speak of. So where do reputations come from?

We see two sides of this coin.

With both sides of the coin, your business reputation is earned. It comes from the opinions people form when they interact with you, as well as from the work you put into it.

Although you can’t tell people how to think about your brand, you can proactively manage your reputation to help tilt the scales in your favor using a reputation management strategy.

Tip: Learn everything about online reputation repair if you need to fix it.

What is reputation management?

Just like any other form of management, reputation management includes planning, building, maintaining, nurturing, and controlling an organization's or brand's reputation with all relevant stakeholders.

To do so, you need a good reputation management strategy in place.

This process can either take place in the digital or the real world. When going digital, it is important to have an online reputation management strategy in place.

Why is reputation management important?

The longer you’re in business, the more your brand image will “fine-tune,” with or without your help. The most successful companies are those that take an active say in how people think and feel about the brand. That’s where reputation management can prove valuable.

According to a study by Rosa Chun, senior lecturer at Manchester Business School, it’s unusual to find an internal reputation management department that’s directly responsible for managing corporate reputations. Instead, it’s often a shared effort. Marketing and communications handle the external perceptions, while human resources manage internal culture.

Creating, curating, and maintaining a positive reputation for a corporation is no easy task, but one of the most important facets of human psychology is to be consistent. Research by Roger Martin of the Rotman School of Management has shown that a customer’s loyalty to a company or brand relies more on familiarity than organic “trust.”

Customers love to do what feels comfortable, so companies that are quick to change their identity in the face of a PR disaster may be more likely to lose customers in the long run. For example, they might create lots of positive content to make any negative content matter less. The better approach is often a slow and steady one, focused on rebuilding trust through multiple channels.

Tip: Learn more about brand risk mitigation strategies.

Benefits of a reputation manager

Many companies even outsource their reputation management to firms that specialize in this field. Reputation managers or reputation management companies as a whole provide reputation protection across your entire business. With the help of misinformation detection software and crisis communication tools, such as social listening, audience sentiment analysis, reputation monitoring, and media monitoring, a business reputation management service tracks how people view your company.

This allows companies to know where their brand image stands at all times and take quick action against misinformation, fake news, negative reviews or comments, and brand-damaging press.

Let’s explore some of the benefits of outsourcing brand reputation management:

Brand management firms like Meltwater put advanced industry tools to work for clients. This gives smaller companies a huge advantage over purchasing or building their own suite of tools, both of which can be costly. It’s turnkey reputation building that starts on Day 1.

How Different Tools Support Reputation Management Goal Tool How It Helps Monitor Brand Mentions Media Monitoring & Social Listening Tracks coverage and conversations to stay aware of how your brand is being discussed across LLMs, social, news, and print. Measure Perception Audience & Sentiment Analysis Tools Researches tone, reach, and engagement to show how people feel about your brand and where sentiment is shifting. Crisis Management Alerts & Reporting Tools Get real-time notifications when negative stories or spikes appear so teams can respond quickly and protect your reputation. Build Authority Influencer & Content Marketing Increases reach and credibility by amplifying authentic voices and sharing stories that position your brand as a key opinion leader. Strengthen Relationships Media Relations Platforms Connects your brand with journalists and outlets, ensuring accurate coverage and stronger relationships. Guide Strategy Consumer & Market Research Tools Provides data on audience behaviour and market trends to inform proactive brand and communication strategies.

Take a self-guided product tour to see how Meltwater supports media monitoring, PR, and reputation management.

We have come a long way from when we started, where we had fragmented data sources for evaluating social media, to now where we have a consolidated single source of truth. Having that one platform that enables us to evaluate our customer perceptions, as well as our marketing impact across multiple markets in a consistent and globally insightful manner, is what makes Meltwater different from its competitors.

Amit Naik, SVP, Global Head of Analytics, Shiseido

Build comprehensive credibility

Your online reputation is an amalgamate of moving parts, including:

Online reviews

Social media mentions

Guest blogs and reviews

Media coverage

Backlinks

This isn’t a comprehensive list. Each of these can be broken down into subcategories, like the various platforms that make up the social media landscape.

AI has also fundamentally changed the discovery phase, as zero-click queries have surged to nearly 70%, keeping users within 'answer engines' rather than sending them to your website. This shift is likely why monitoring brand reputation has become the top goal for 87% of marketers; AI is expected to shape 30% of your brand perception, directly defining what your business looks like in conversational search results (IMC Whitepaper, 2025).

In other words, it’s hard to track and monitor all the places where your reputation can grow (or flounder). When you have dedicated resources working on your reputation on your behalf, you gain comprehensive coverage across all channels. There’s less risk of a mention or comment destroying in a moment what took you years to earn.

Get responsive, around-the-clock corporate reputation management

Meltwater’s AI-powered systems now process over 1.3 billion social media posts, news articles, and blog posts every single day (Meltwater, 2026). The numbers are alarming:

500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute (Statista, 2025).

every minute (Statista, 2025). Almost 4 million photos and videos are shared on Instagram every hour (Wordstream, 2026).

every hour (Wordstream, 2026). Google processes over 13 billion searches every day (Google, 2025).

The list could go on. Somewhere in the mix could be people talking about your brand.

Having an outsourced reputation management company allows you to keep tabs on your brand image at all times. Discover potential threats among your target customers quickly and snuff them out before they can spread like wildfire.

Check out these simple tips for good reputation

Building a good reputation isn’t rocket science, but it does take some attention to detail. That’s because some of the simplest things can often be overlooked. So, let’s look at some low-hanging fruit that can help your large company or small business quickly and easily reach new heights:

Make timely follow-up and follow-through habits

Whenever you say you’ll do something, actually do it. This may sound obvious, but think about this. How many times did you have a banker tell you he’d send you something, an assistant say he’ll pick something up, or a vendor promise he’d call you back, and they didn’t?

In these cases, you have to follow up yourself, and they lose credibility.

Now, think of a moment when someone said they’d do something and actually delivered. Didn’t that make you feel great? You probably thought highly of that person or business.

When a person has this habit, it stands out –you see them as dependable and reliable individuals, trusting them completely. You’d probably give someone like that a strong recommendation, for instance. Do your best to be that person, and teach your people to be that person, too.

Help people reach their own goals

Your reputation goes beyond caring for yourself and your own interests. Have a mindset of helping others.

For example, should a friend’s child be in college and interested in learning about the business world, offer to talk to them for a while, answer their questions, and give tips. Should you know an individual in sales and learn that they’re looking for a deal, see if you can help them by making a good introduction.

Make others look good

For companies trying to create a positive brand reputation, your actions speak louder than your words. For earning consumer trust, words from other customers can sometimes speak louder than a company’s actions. Consumers trust other consumers to guide the way when it comes to choosing companies to do business with.

That’s why earning credibility from the customers and companies around you can help boost your reputation. You can do this when you step up to make others look good – they’re likely to return the favor.

For instance, if a business associate refers you to a certain company as a client, make sure that as a thank you, you manage to make them look great somehow. Give kudos when they’re due, and even when they’re unexpected. When you make the people around you look good, your reputation will grow in a positive direction.

Under promise and over deliver

Never make promises or guarantees you aren’t 110% sure you can uphold. This opens the door to reputational risk and is hard to bounce back from.

Tip: If you ever face a crisis, having a brand risk management strategy with a brand risk management plan in place will be helpful.

Likewise, never settle for doing the bare minimum. If improving your reputation is your goal, you can earn more “brownie points” by going above and beyond, even if it’s only a little more than what’s expected.

For example, if someone asks for a reference, offer them three. If you promise to save someone 10%, save them 15%. Should you say you’ll follow up in 24 hours, do it in 12. Send hand-written thank-you notes. A small gesture that shows you care can go a long way and do wonders for your reputation.

Improve your reputation on paper

We tend to think of reputations as being based on actions (and they are). But your reputation also has an appearance, and that extends to how you look on paper.

Present your business in the most professional manner possible. For example, choose a company office in a central location, invest in a quality website and a well-curated social media presence, and ensure any material relating to the business is expertly done. It’s the small details that help to create the best impression of your company.

Present yourself the say you want to be seen

Speaking of visual presentation, we can’t overvalue the first impression. Your customers, potential leads, shareholders, and even prospective employees are judging you before you open your mouth to speak.

Dress your company for the environment you want to be in. If you want to be seen as a luxury company, then your company colors, logo, visual designs, and even your workplace should be “dressed” to match. If you want people to view you as one who cares about social culture, then you should promote the charities, programs, and initiatives that demonstrate your commitment to social issues.

Always be aware of your body language

Every person in your company plays a role in shaping your brand reputation. How they conduct themselves says a lot about your culture, values, and the brand image you want to project.

Give your employees a Body Language 101 crash course. For example, if you have employees in customer-facing roles, remind them to stand up straight to make them look more confident. Nod your head when looking to show agreement, lean into the person you’re talking to at times, and smile on occasion.

Career development company MindTools offers some great tips on using body language to present a stronger image.

Be consistent

Show your company’s positive qualities across all of your marketing and touchpoints. Your employees should do the same – even when they’re having a bad day. If they’re friendly and bubbly in a certain setting but rude or cold in another, your brand’s reputation will suffer. People have a tendency to share negative experiences a lot more readily than they share positive ones – and this sort of thing spreads quickly.

Authenticity is key to remaining consistent. When you’re true to your brand image, you don’t have to work to be authentic. It comes naturally, which means consistency will also come naturally.

Being inconsistent in the image you project will never lead to a good reputation. People will see different versions of your company and won’t know which one to trust.

Act with integrity

Integrity is what you do when you think no one is looking. But with the proliferation of social media and content, it’s a good idea to assume that someone is always looking.

Act with integrity in all things. Particularly in the business world, even a small assumed act of selfishness, greed, or jealousy can have a serious negative impact, showcasing a lack of integrity – even if you think you have others’ best interests in mind.

Case in point: the fight for a $15 minimum wage that has companies across the country split on the best path forward. Many companies are being called out for allegedly not paying their employees a living wage, earning the company negative publicity amid a critical and ongoing worker shortage.

A good example of demonstrating brand integrity is to get ahead of recall notices. Take control of the situation before the media and the public do it for you. Make it clear how consumers can receive refunds and provide helpful information to identify affected products.

This tip also applies to your professional reputation. If you would not buy what you’re selling, do not sell it. If you know that you won’t be able to get back to someone, don’t promise you’ll do it. Professionals’ reputations are often associated with the reputations of the companies they work for, so consider each to be a reflection of the other.

Tip: Social media reputation management is a good way of making sure your brand integrity is consistent across all socials.

Get engaged in the communities you support

A community might be as small as an office or as large as the whole city. Your brand’s engagement should be aligned with its goals and values. Being engaged means giving your time and resources, getting to know people, and being generally available to them. This breaks down corporate barriers and humanizes your brand, allowing people to get to know the people behind your logo and products.

Be likable

People do business with people, not brands or companies. Having likeable people on your team can make a huge impact on your personal reputation. With a high “like” factor, your team can better smooth over issues with customers and foster positive relationships.

Make a valiant effort to smile more. Approach people you don’t know. Offer handshakes and wish congratulations. Small things can make you a lot more likable – just make sure that you’re not fake – never falsify who you are just so people like you.

Curating and maintaining a positive reputation

The digital era has invited a whole new way of showing ourselves to the world, one that's rife with complications for individuals and businesses alike. When you're doing business with someone in another state or on the other side of the globe, sometimes your reputation is all you have. It's in your best interest to curate a positive reputation and make it the best it can be.

FAQs about reputation management

What is business reputation management?

Business reputation management is the ongoing process of shaping how customers, investors, employees, and the public perceive your company. It involves monitoring brand mentions, responding to feedback, and communicating consistently across channels to maintain trust and credibility.

Why is a good business reputation important?

A positive reputation attracts new customers, improves retention, and builds loyalty in a crisis. Brands with strong reputations enjoy higher trust, lower churn, and greater long-term value.

How can a business build a strong reputation?

Create valuable content, respond promptly to customer feedback, and monitor your brand’s presence across social and media channels. Tools like Meltwater’s media monitoring suite can help track sentiment and mentions in real time.

How can a company repair a damaged reputation?

Start by acknowledging issues transparently, taking responsibility, and outlining steps for improvement. Consistent communication, positive PR coverage, and proactive engagement help rebuild.

What are common mistakes that hurt brand reputation?

Ignoring customer complaints and negative reviews, inconsistent communication, or a lack of transparency can damage credibility.

Media monitoring and social listening platforms like Meltwater help identify how your brand is perceived and surface opportunities to strengthen your reputation. Meltwater’s State of PR report shows that 16% of communication professionals already use social listening tools for crisis detection and management.

Want to learn more about how Meltwater's media monitoring suite can help you track, measure, and manage your online reputation? Get in touch today!