Skip to content
logo
Illustration showing a stylized desktop computer with several icons and tools such as an analytics graph, smartphone, clock, and email. Blog post on top marketing tools and software

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

In the fast-evolving realm of digital marketing and public relations, utilizing the right tools is crucial for success. Our interdisciplinary category showcases all the pertinent tools for digital marketing & PR. These tools help in enhancing your online presence and effectively reaching target groups, whether through reputation management, influencer marketing, or social media management.

Networks

Illustration for a comparison of the best customer experience software, platforms, and tools

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

9 Best Customer Experience Software & Platforms 2024

Read Blog
Illustration showing two people behind a telescope. Oktopost alternatives blog post.

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The Best Oktopost Alternatives 2024

Read Blog
A small red heart in the center of the image with several larger hearts behind it, like ripples in the water. This image is being used for a blog on The 8 Best Online Reputation Management Companies 2024

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

Top 8 Online Reputation Management Companies in 2024

Read Blog
illustration of a ruler for showcasing the best marketing campaign measurement tools

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The 9 Top Marketing Campaign Measurement Tools 2024

Read Blog
Illustration showing a desktop computer screen with several icons including a word doc editor, html code symbol, magnifying glass, and pictures. Best Brand Management tools blog post.

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The Best Brand Management Software, Platforms, and Tools

Read Blog
An illustration of a smartphone with social media on the screen, wearing a headset like a call-center rep.

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The 8 Best Social Media Customer Service Software Platforms

Read Blog

Empower your business with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence.

Discover our platform
Illustration showing a desktop computer screen with three squares, the center square is a large white star on a red background. Best customer experience management software blog post

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The Best Customer Experience Management Software & Platforms 2024

Read Blog
An abstract scenario with a teal podium in the center. The podium has three squares behind it. The image is being used as the Best Social Media Management Tools

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

Best Social Media Management Tools 2024

Read Blog
A message icon with a green checkmark for a Meltwater blog about the best social listening tools, social listening platforms, and social media listening platforms

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The Top 13 Social Listening Tools for 2024

Read Blog
A mobile phone surrounded by icons like a pie chart, bar graph, and arrow hitting a bullseye for a blog about the best content marketing tools.

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The Best Content Marketing Tools for 2024

Read Blog
A seesaw with two orange balls balancing on one end of the seesaw. This image symbolizes the process that a marketing team may go through when weighing their different options when it comes to social media monitoring platforms.

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

The Top 22 Social Media Monitoring Tools for 2024

Read Blog
In illustration of a computer featuring a variety of graphs, representing reputation monitoring software.

Digital Marketing & PR Tools

Top 12 Online Reputation Monitoring Software, Tools & Services

Read Blog
Load More