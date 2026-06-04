Best Social Media Analytics Tools & Software 2023

Here’s what to look for:

Social media is one of the most powerful tools in any marketers arsenal. It helps you connect with your audience in a more casual way than through an email or ad, and offers innumerable options for content types — from videos to quizzes, tutorials to behind-the-scenes. But to know how this content is actually performing and serving your goals, you need social media analytics.

Getting the most out of your social media efforts is easier when you choose the right social media analytics tools.

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Social analytics tools are softwares, plugins, or native analytics that allow you to see engagement metrics for your channels, as well as your competitors channels.

Many social platforms offer a built-in, easy-to-use analytics dashboard, so you could start there, but note that they do have their limitations if you're looking for omnichannel marketing insights.

For example, Twitter / X Analytics can tell you at a glance your followers growth, impressions, profile visits, and mentions. Facebook Insights delivers post-related data, such as audience reach, clicks, and reactions. LinkedIn offers analytics that measure engagement and supply information about your followers’ demographics.

Outside of native analytics channels, you can use third-party social media analytics tools, which provide a holistic view of the effectiveness of your social media strategy. These platforms save you time from switching between the different social media networks and offer customizable dashboards so that you can easily compare your performance across networks.

Tip: Learn how to measure social media campaign success.

Benefits of using a social media analytics tool

There are many benefits to social media analytics tools. Namely, they provide context, data, and insights that help you and your social media team understand which posts are resonating the most with you audience, and on which platforms.

Social media analytics tools often offer more in-depth insights than native tools, and allow you to easily compare performance over different date ranges.

Here are some of the top platforms for social media analytics software:

1. Meltwater

Meltwater transforms social, traditional media, and AI signals into actionable intelligence that helps organizations understand audiences, measure performance, identify emerging trends, and make faster, more confident decisions. By combining social listening, consumer intelligence, AI-powered analysis, and executive-ready reporting in one unified platform, Meltwater helps brands see the full picture behind social performance.

Key features

Unified intelligence platform : Analyze social conversations, news coverage, reviews, forums, and AI-generated narratives in one connected view

: Analyze social conversations, news coverage, reviews, forums, and AI-generated narratives in one connected view Social listening and analytics : Monitor audience sentiment, engagement trends, brand perception, and emerging conversations across global social channels

: Monitor audience sentiment, engagement trends, brand perception, and emerging conversations across global social channels Advanced AI for speed to insight: Automatically identify themes, anomalies, sentiment shifts, and trend opportunities using AI-powered analysis

Automatically identify themes, anomalies, sentiment shifts, and trend opportunities using AI-powered analysis Executive-ready reporting : Transform social performance data into stakeholder-ready dashboards, reports, and actionable insights

: Transform social performance data into stakeholder-ready dashboards, reports, and actionable insights Unmatched global data coverage: Access consumer conversations across millions of sources, 240+ languages, and major global and regional social platforms

Best for: Mid-sized to enterprise brands that need social media analytics, consumer intelligence, social listening, and executive reporting in a single platform

Meltwater also allows you to find top-performing posts by topic tags, to improve your understanding of the content that resonates with your audience. Your analytics can be easily summarized in reports and shareable dashboards to send to key stakeholders.

Learn more in a free demo

2. Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a popular social media analytics software option for marketers, particularly at the enterprise level. They help brands see a cross-channel view, providing qualitative analysis and insights into your top-performing content.

Key features

Cross-platform analytics : Measure engagement, audience growth, and content performance across social channels

: Measure engagement, audience growth, and content performance across social channels Social listening : Monitor conversations, trends, and audience sentiment related to your brand

: Monitor conversations, trends, and audience sentiment related to your brand Competitive benchmarking : Compare social performance against competitors and industry benchmarks

: Compare social performance against competitors and industry benchmarks Profile performance reporting : Track account-level growth and engagement metrics

: Track account-level growth and engagement metrics AI-powered insights: Surface trends and recommendations to improve social strategy

Best for: Mid-sized to enterprise social teams managing analytics and engagement across multiple networks

Sprout Social also provides social listening capabilities and a unified inbox to help you reply to all DMs from one place. A unique feature of Sprout Social is their employee advocacy tool, which helps you amplify your messages using employees, thereby improving engagement.

With Sprout Social's social media analytics software, you can analyze various topics and hashtags to understand the best social content for getting engagement from your audience.

Tip: Take a look at Sprout Social alternatives.

3. Google Analytics

While not solely designed for social media analytics, Google Analytics does provide some great insights into how your social content is performing.

Key features

Traffic attribution : Measure how social media contributes to website traffic and conversions

: Measure how social media contributes to website traffic and conversions User journey analysis : Understand how social visitors interact with your website

: Understand how social visitors interact with your website Conversion tracking : Connect social campaigns to business outcomes and revenue

: Connect social campaigns to business outcomes and revenue Audience insights : Analyze demographics and behaviors of social traffic sources

: Analyze demographics and behaviors of social traffic sources Custom reporting: Build dashboards that combine social and website performance metrics

Best for: Marketing teams focused on connecting social activity to website performance and conversions

You can assess how social performs against your other marketing channels when it comes to goal completions such as purchases, email subscriptions, or add-to-cart.

4. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a very recognizable name for those in social media. Their analytics platform helps you establish benchmarks and track your performance over time.

Key features

Social performance analytics : Track engagement, reach, and audience growth across platforms

: Track engagement, reach, and audience growth across platforms Custom reporting : Create dashboards tailored to campaign and stakeholder needs

: Create dashboards tailored to campaign and stakeholder needs Social listening : Monitor brand mentions and trending conversations

: Monitor brand mentions and trending conversations Campaign measurement : Evaluate content performance and social campaign effectiveness

: Evaluate content performance and social campaign effectiveness Team reporting workflows: Share insights across marketing and communications teams

Best for: Organizations managing social publishing, reporting, and analytics from a centralized platform

You can choose from 200+ metrics to create reports in multiple formats such as PDF and Excel.

While Hootsuite does a great job helping you analyze your performance on social channels you do need to integrate with other tools for more advanced insights, such as tracking brand mentions.

Tip: Learn more about Hootsuite Alternatives

5. Statusbrew

Statusbrew is a social media analytics tool for teams that want clear, cross-network reporting without spending hours in spreadsheets. It helps you track performance across channels, spot trends, and share client-ready insights from one place.

Key features

Engagement analytics : Measure response rates, conversation volume, and customer interactions

: Measure response rates, conversation volume, and customer interactions Social inbox reporting : Track team performance and customer engagement metrics

: Track team performance and customer engagement metrics Audience insights : Analyze follower growth and audience behavior trends

: Analyze follower growth and audience behavior trends Team performance analytics : Evaluate workflow efficiency and response effectiveness

: Evaluate workflow efficiency and response effectiveness Multi-channel reporting: Monitor engagement across multiple social platforms

Best for: Brands focused on customer engagement and social care analytics

You can start with ready-made 20+ report templates, then go deeper using 250+ KPIs to build custom dashboards.

Tags make it easy to group posts by a theme and report on results over time. Statusbrew also includes social + web listening to track keywords, mentions, and sentiment, so you can connect performance changes with what people are actually saying.

6. Talkwalker

With Talkwalker, your team can analyze your social performance from all angles. They help you understand sentiment ratings for your brand, as well as track the reach and engagement for various hashtags you use.

Key features

Analytics : Track conversations, sentiment, and brand perception at scale

: Track conversations, sentiment, and brand perception at scale AI-powered trend detection : Identify emerging topics, risks, and opportunities automatically

: Identify emerging topics, risks, and opportunities automatically Visual analytics : Monitor logo and image mentions beyond text-based conversations

: Monitor logo and image mentions beyond text-based conversations Competitive intelligence : Benchmark social performance and share of voice

: Benchmark social performance and share of voice Cross-channel monitoring: Analyze social, news, blogs, and digital conversations together

Best for: Enterprise organizations needing advanced social intelligence and consumer insights

No matter which route you take, the best social media analytics tools will help you identify and deliver key insights for advancing your social media strategy.

Tip: Learn more about the what why and how of sentiment analysis.

7. Buffer

Buffer is a user-friendly social scheduling platform, popular for individual use as well as business use.

Key features:

Content performance analytics : Measure engagement and reach across social channels

: Measure engagement and reach across social channels Audience growth tracking : Monitor follower trends and account performance

: Monitor follower trends and account performance Campaign reporting : Evaluate social content effectiveness over time

: Evaluate social content effectiveness over time Post-level analytics : Identify top-performing content and engagement drivers

: Identify top-performing content and engagement drivers Simple reporting dashboards: Access easy-to-understand social performance metrics

Best for: Small businesses and creators looking for straightforward social analytics

Their features may be on the more simplistic side compared to more advanced software solutions on this list, but if you're looking for a simple and cost-effective way to get started with scheduling content on social media and analyzing performance, Buffer is a great option.

They have 4 price tiers, including a free version that allows users to connect up to 3 channels. The higher tiers do allow you to get fancy with integrations and more comprehensive social media metrics.

Tip: Take a look at the top social media management tools on the market.

8. Tailwind

Aside from general scheduling and reporting capabilities, Tailwind also offers a unique ghostwriting and AI-generated content aspect for busy social media and content marketers.

Key features:

Pinterest analytics : Measure content performance, engagement, and audience growth

: Measure content performance, engagement, and audience growth Instagram insights : Track post engagement and audience trends

: Track post engagement and audience trends Hashtag analytics : Evaluate hashtag effectiveness and content discoverability

: Evaluate hashtag effectiveness and content discoverability Content optimization : Identify content patterns driving engagement

: Identify content patterns driving engagement Visual content reporting: Analyze performance of image-focused campaigns

Best for: Small business and creators focused on visual content marketing

Tailwind is cost-effective and designed to help smaller teams make an impact on social and through email. The one caveat is that they currently only support Instagram and Pinterest.

Tip: Learn more about Tailwind alternatives

9. Brandwatch

Brandwatch provides users with comprehensive social listening, brand monitoring, and social media management software, helping their customers get a full picture of brand health and be proactive when it comes to trends, crisis management, and other marketing needs.

Key features

Consumer intelligence : Analyze audience conversations and market trends at scale

: Analyze audience conversations and market trends at scale Social listening : Monitor sentiment, brand perception, and emerging discussions

: Monitor sentiment, brand perception, and emerging discussions Trend analysis : Identify evolving consumer behaviors and industry shifts

: Identify evolving consumer behaviors and industry shifts Competitive benchmarking : Compare social performance against competitors

: Compare social performance against competitors Custom dashboards: Visualize audience and brand insights across channels

Best for: Enterprise brands focused on consumer intelligence and social listening

Tip: Learn more about Brandwatch alternatives

10. SocialPilot

SocialPilot is a popular scheduling and publishing tool for businesses, offering several great features including bulk scheduling for up to 500 posts, a single inbox for all your accounts, and even a white-label customization option for their agency clients.

Key features

Analytics : Measure engagement, reach, and audience growth across accounts

: Measure engagement, reach, and audience growth across accounts Client reporting : Generate branded reports for stakeholders and customers

: Generate branded reports for stakeholders and customers Content performance tracking : Identify top-performing posts and campaigns

: Identify top-performing posts and campaigns Multi-account reporting : Manage analytics across multiple brands and channels

: Manage analytics across multiple brands and channels Campaign measurement: Evaluate social media performance over time

Best for: Agencies and marketing teams managing multiple social media accounts

Their social analytics tool allows you to deep dive by channel, as well as a cross-channel dashboard view to compare how your social posts are performing from a high level. You can analytics for all the major platforms, including Pinterest, YouTube, and Google Business pages.

11. HubSpot Marketing Hub

HubSpot Marketing Hub includes omnichannel marketing automation tools, a native CRM, and unified analytics dashboards. That means you can measure cross-channel campaigns (websites, socials, emails, ads, and more) side-by-side and use CRM data to quantify the leads or revenue your campaigns generate.

Key features

Social performance tracking : Measure engagement and campaign performance across channels

: Measure engagement and campaign performance across channels CRM-connected analytics : Connect social interactions to leads and customer journeys

: Connect social interactions to leads and customer journeys Campaign attribution : Track how social contributes to conversions and revenue

: Track how social contributes to conversions and revenue Marketing reporting : Combine social, email, and website performance data

: Combine social, email, and website performance data Audience segmentation: Analyze engagement across customer groups

Best for: SMBs and mid-sized businesses connecting social analytics with marketing and CRM data

The platform also includes a dedicated social media management solution with solid network-specific and cross-network campaigns. You can track metrics like engagement rates and social inbox performance, and identify ideal posting times, content formats, and campaign ideas for maximum performance with the platform’s AI assistant.

For any modern business, social media is an essential tool to build brand awareness, attract new customers, and establish online presence. But posting content is not enough. You need comprehensive insights and metrics to see how your social media content is resonating.

To learn more about how Meltwater's social media analytics software can help your team, fill out the form below to schedule a demo!

What to look for in a social media analytics tool

Social media analytics tools should do more than report likes and follower counts. The best platforms help teams transform social data into actionable intelligence that improves strategy, campaign performance, and business outcomes.

1. Social listening and audience intelligence

Strong analytics starts with understanding audience conversations.

Look for tools that help you:

Monitor sentiment

Identify emerging trends

Track brand perception

Analyze audience interests and behaviors

2. Unified data and cross-channel visibility

Social performance doesn't exist in isolation.

Prioritize platforms that can combine:

Social media conversations

News and earned media

Reviews and forums

AI-generated narratives and visibility

A unified view provides richer context and more informed decision-making.

3. AI-powered insights

Manual analysis is increasingly difficult as conversation volume grows.

Look for capabilities such as:

Trend detection

Sentiment analysis

Automated summaries

Anomaly detection

AI-generated insights

These features help teams uncover meaningful insights faster.

4. Reporting and stakeholder communication

Insights are only valuable if they can be shared and acted upon.

Look for:

Executive-ready dashboards

Automated reports

Custom visualizations

Shareable stakeholder reporting

5. Competitive benchmarking

Understanding your performance relative to competitors provides important context.

Strong platforms should help teams:

Compare engagement and share of voice

Track competitor campaigns

Identify emerging competitive threats

Benchmark audience growth and sentiment

6. Scalability and global coverage

As brands grow, analytics needs become more complex.

Consider:

Global social platform coverage

Historical data access

Multi-language support

Enterprise-grade reliability

Enhancing your social media analytics with Meltwater

Social media analytics becomes significantly more valuable when it helps teams understand not just what happened, but why it happened and what actions to take next.

With Meltwater, organizations can:

Analyze audience sentiment and engagement across global social channels

Identify emerging trends, narratives, and consumer behaviors in real time

Unify social, media, and AI visibility insights in a single platform

Generate executive-ready reports and dashboards for stakeholders

Benchmark social performance and share of voice against competitors

By combining social listening, consumer intelligence, AI-powered analysis, and global data coverage, Meltwater helps organizations transform social data into actionable intelligence that drives faster, more confident decisions.

FAQs

Social media analytics tools help organizations measure engagement, audience behavior, sentiment, and campaign performance across social networks.

They help marketers understand audience preferences, optimize campaigns, measure performance, and identify emerging trends.

What features should social media analytics software include?

Key features include social listening, audience intelligence, sentiment analysis, reporting dashboards, competitive benchmarking, and AI-powered insights.

What is the best social media analytics tool?

The best platform depends on your goals. Meltwater offers unified social intelligence and analytics, while platforms like Sprout Social and Hootsuite focus heavily on social management and reporting.

How can AI improve social media analytics?

AI helps identify trends, detect sentiment shifts, automate reporting, surface actionable insights, and reduce manual analysis.