Brandwatch has long been a go-to for social listening and consumer intelligence, tracking conversations across social platforms, forums, blogs, and news sites.

But that doesn’t automatically make it the right fit for every team.

Maybe you need broader media coverage. Maybe you want social listening and PR intelligence in the same place. Or perhaps your team now needs to answer a newer question: What happens when someone asks ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity about our brand?

Traditional social listening tells you what people are saying about your brand. Newer AI visibility tools can also show whether your brand appears in AI-generated answers, how it compares with competitors, and which sources are shaping those responses.

So, if you’re reassessing whether Brandwatch still fits your needs, these are 10 alternatives worth considering, along with what each does best and how their AI visibility capabilities compare.

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Brandwatch alternatives

These are ten alternatives to Brandwatch worth considering for social listening, brand monitoring, and (for a few) native AI visibility tracking:

Platform Best for LLM/AI Visibility Tracking Price Meltwater Media monitoring, PR, and social listening in one platform Native, via GenAI Lens (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, DeepSeek) Custom Quid Brand intelligence for large enterprises Not a primary focus Custom Synthesio AI-powered consumer intelligence Yes — across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other LLMs Custom BuzzSumo Content trend research Not a primary focus From $199/mo Lumen by Talkwalker Visual and social listening at scale Yes, via LLM Insights (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity) Custom Brand24 Small and mid-size teams Not a primary focus From $199/mo Khoros Customer engagement and contact centers Not a primary focus Custom Qualtrics Customer experience management Not a primary focus Custom Sprinklr Enterprise customer experience at scale Yes, via LLM Insights Custom Audiense Audience segmentation Not a primary focus Custom

1. Meltwater

Meltwater combines media monitoring, social listening, and consumer intelligence in one platform, plus native AI brand monitoring through GenAI Lens.

That means teams can track how their brand is being discussed across news and social media, understand what audiences are saying, and see how AI platforms describe and recommend the brand, all without stitching together separate monitoring tools.

Key features:

Real-time monitoring across 270,000+ news sources, 15+ social channels, TV, radio, and podcasts.

across 270,000+ news sources, 15+ social channels, TV, radio, and podcasts. Mira, Meltwater's AI assistant , summarizes conversation clusters and speeds up your Boolean searches.

, summarizes conversation clusters and speeds up your Boolean searches. GenAI Lens tracks your brand across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and DeepSeek, with prevalence scoring, sentiment, and source and citation tracking, so you can see exactly which pages and journalists are shaping what AI says about you.

Journalist and influencer discovery through the same platform you use for media relations.

through the same platform you use for media relations. Cross-team coverage gives PR and comms crisis alerts, marketing campaign-level social performance, and insights teams audience segmentation.

Best for: Marketing, PR, and communications teams that want social listening, media monitoring, and AI visibility in one platform.

Because GenAI Lens integrates directly with your existing social and media data, you get a single view of why your brand shows up in an AI answer, not just that it does. Meltwater launched GenAI Lens to close exactly this gap. Pricing is scoped to your team size, coverage, and the modules you need. Explore Meltwater’s pricing and plans and review our detailed pricing guide before requesting a quote.

2. Quid

Quid is built more for enterprise consumer and market intelligence than day-to-day social monitoring. It analyzes large volumes of social, news, forum, and market data to help teams understand what is driving brand perception, spot emerging issues, and track competitors and category trends.

Key features:

Trend and issue detection across large volumes of consumer and market data.

across large volumes of consumer and market data. Brand and sentiment analysis to identify themes and complaints driving consumer perception.

to identify themes and complaints driving consumer perception. Competitive intelligence for tracking competitor activity, positioning, and market shifts.

Best for: Enterprise teams that need deep brand-perception analysis but don't need built-in social publishing tools.

3. Synthesio

Synthesio uses AI to help you understand audience behavior beyond surface-level mentions, similar to Meltwater's approach to scalable listening. Alongside social listening, it can bring in search, reviews, behavioral data, and a company’s own data to give teams a broader view of their audience.

Key features:

Broad consumer data coverage including 800+ million social sources, search, reviews, behavioral data, and client-owned data.

including 800+ million social sources, search, reviews, behavioral data, and client-owned data. Multilingual sentiment analysis to understand how perception differs across markets.

to understand how perception differs across markets. AI visibility tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other LLMs, including competitor comparisons and the sources influencing AI responses.

Best for: Consumer insights teams that want to understand post-purchase behavior, not just mention volume.

4. BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a lighter-weight alternative if your priority is content research, media monitoring, and competitor content analysis rather than enterprise-scale consumer intelligence. It helps teams see which stories and topics are gaining traction, monitor brand and competitor mentions, and find journalists and influencers covering their market.

That makes it particularly useful for content and PR teams, though its current offering focuses on web, media, and social data rather than dedicated LLM visibility monitoring.

Key features:

Content research across an archive of more than 8 billion articles, with engagement data to identify high-performing topics and formats.

across an archive of more than 8 billion articles, with engagement data to identify high-performing topics and formats. Trending content discovery to spot stories and topics gaining momentum.

to spot stories and topics gaining momentum. Brand, keyword, and competitor alerts for monitoring new mentions and coverage.

for monitoring new mentions and coverage. Journalist and influencer marketing research to find people already covering relevant topics.

Best for: Content marketers who want to see what's working for competitors and adjust their editorial calendar accordingly.

Price: Plans start at $199 per month, with a 30-day free trial.

5. Lumen by Talkwalker

Talkwalker is now Lumen by Talkwalker, following Hootsuite's 2024 acquisition of the platform. It's appropriate for large teams, combining broad social and media monitoring with strong visual listening and, more recently, AI visibility tracking.

Key features:

Visual listening detects brand mentions in images, video, and audio, including logos that may never appear in the accompanying text.

detects brand mentions in images, video, and audio, including logos that may never appear in the accompanying text. Real-time alerts and sentiment analysis help teams spot reputation issues and changing conversations early.

help teams spot reputation issues and changing conversations early. LLM Insights tracks how ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity mention and describe your brand.

Best for: Teams that need visual listening (logo and object recognition in images and video) alongside standard text-based monitoring.

6. Brand24

Brand24 is a more straightforward Brandwatch alternative for teams that want to monitor brand mentions and reputation without moving into a large enterprise platform. It tracks conversations across social media and the wider web, then uses AI to summarize sentiment, topics, and sudden changes in discussion.

Key features:

Monitoring across 25+ million sources including social media, news, blogs, forums, reviews, podcasts, and newsletters.

across 25+ million sources including social media, news, blogs, forums, reviews, podcasts, and newsletters. Real-time alerts for spikes in mentions or potentially important brand conversations.

for spikes in mentions or potentially important brand conversations. Competitor and influencer analysis for comparing brand presence and finding influential authors.

Best for: Small and mid-size teams that want straightforward brand monitoring without enterprise pricing.

Price: Annual plans currently start at $199/month for Individual

7. Khoros

Khoros is less of a direct social-listening replacement for Brandwatch and more of a social media management and digital customer engagement platform. It’s helpful for teams that need to publish content, manage communities, and handle large volumes of customer conversations across social and messaging channels.

Key features:

Omnichannel customer engagement across social and messaging channels.

across social and messaging channels. Customer engagement workflows that prioritize and route incoming conversations to the right agents.

that prioritize and route incoming conversations to the right agents. Unified analytics across social content, engagement, and customer conversations.

Best for: Support and customer experience teams managing high message volume, more than PR or marketing teams.

8. Qualtrics

Qualtrics takes a different approach to social listening. It combines social data with surveys, reviews, contact-center conversations, and digital behavior to give teams a broader view of the customer experience.

Its XM Discover analyzes open-text feedback and customer conversations to show what customers are talking about, how they feel, and where they’re running into friction.

Key features:

Cross-channel experience analysis combining surveys, reviews, contact-center data, digital behavior, and social signals.

combining surveys, reviews, contact-center data, digital behavior, and social signals. Predictive analytics that flag satisfaction risks early.

that flag satisfaction risks early. Conversational analytics that identify sentiment, emotion, effort, intent, and recurring topics.

Best for: CX teams that want to combine survey data with social conversation in one experience-management platform.

9. Sprinklr

Sprinklr is an enterprise alternative to Brandwatch for teams monitoring multiple brands, markets, and competitors. Its social listening also includes LLM Insights, which tracks how brands appear in AI-generated answers alongside social and media data.

Key features:

AI-powered sentiment, theme, and anomaly detection to detect important changes without manually reviewing every mention.

to detect important changes without manually reviewing every mention. Real-time listening across 30+ social and digital channels plus large-scale media and web coverage.

plus large-scale media and web coverage. Competitive benchmarking across share of voice, engagement, awareness, and other brand metrics.

across share of voice, engagement, awareness, and other brand metrics. Reputation management tools built for scale.

Best for: Large enterprises running social listening across many brands, regions, or business units at once.

Tip: Learn more about Sprinklr alternatives

10. Audiense

Audiense is less focused on tracking what is being said about your brand and more focused on understanding who is behind an audience. It uses social and digital data to break broad audiences into smaller groups based on shared interests, affinities, behaviors, and connections.

Key features:

Audience segmentation based on interests, affinities, behaviors, demographics, and connections.

based on interests, affinities, behaviors, demographics, and connections. Consumer insights tied to specific interest clusters.

tied to specific interest clusters. Competitor audience analysis to understand how your audience differs from or overlaps with competing brands.

Best for: Teams that want to understand who their audience is at a granular level, beyond basic follower counts.

Why AI visibility matters when comparing Brandwatch alternatives

AI visibility matters because people are increasingly using tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity to research brands, products, and recommendations. If your monitoring tool only tracks social and media mentions, you can miss a growing part of how your brand is being discovered and described.

Bain & Company found that about 80% of search users rely on AI summaries for at least 40% of their searches, and about 60% of searches now end without a click. That means you need to know not just what people are saying about you, but also how often you appear in AI answers, how you compare with competitors, and which sources are influencing those answers.

Brandwatch addresses this through Trajaan, the search intelligence platform its parent company, Cision, acquired, which adds AI and search visibility data to Brandwatch Consumer Research.

It gives Brandwatch users access to GenAI monitoring, but teams evaluating alternatives should still compare how deeply AI visibility is integrated, which models are covered, and how much source, citation, and competitor insight each platform provides.

When you evaluate any GenAI Lens-type feature, look for:

Multi-model tracking across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and other major LLMs, not just one. Most of the LLM tracking tools on the market today still specialize in a single model.

across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and other major LLMs, not just one. Most of the LLM tracking tools on the market today still specialize in a single model. Prompt-level buyer-journey simulation , so you see how your brand shows up at each stage a real buyer would search, not just a single generic query.

, so you see how your brand shows up at each stage a real buyer would search, not just a single generic query. Source and citation attribution, so you know which articles, reviews, or journalists an LLM is pulling from when it describes you.

so you know which articles, reviews, or journalists an LLM is pulling from when it describes you. Integration with your existing social and media data so tracking LLM visibility happens alongside the rest of your brand monitoring, not in a separate dashboard.

For example, Meltwater found that 39.5% of AI citations in April 2026 came from earned and news media. So if a competitor starts appearing more often in AI answers, stronger media coverage may be one reason why.

Meltwater’s GenAI Lens brings this AI visibility data into the same platform as its social listening and media monitoring. It also connects directly to your PR and GEO strategy, since the earned coverage you're already tracking is often the same source material shaping how AI describes you.

Essential capabilities of Brandwatch alternatives

The best Brandwatch alternatives should cover the core monitoring, analysis, and reporting capabilities your team relies on.

Comprehensive data source coverage across social platforms, news, blogs, forums, podcasts, broadcast media, reviews, and LLMs. Broader coverage gives you fewer blind spots in your brand monitoring.

across social platforms, news, blogs, forums, podcasts, broadcast media, reviews, and LLMs. Broader coverage gives you fewer blind spots in your brand monitoring. Multilingual and global monitoring across languages and regions, ideally with native-language processing that can pick up slang, tone, and local context.

across languages and regions, ideally with native-language processing that can pick up slang, tone, and local context. Competitor benchmarking for share of voice, sentiment, engagement, and LLM visibility, so you can compare your performance against named competitors. For more options, see our roundup of the top social listening tools.

for share of voice, sentiment, engagement, and LLM visibility, so you can compare your performance against named competitors. For more options, see our roundup of the top social listening tools. Real-time alerts and monitoring for mention spikes, sentiment shifts, and emerging issues, with AI summaries that help you understand what changed quickly.

for mention spikes, sentiment shifts, and emerging issues, with AI summaries that help you understand what changed quickly. AI and advanced analytics such as sentiment analysis, entity recognition, and topic clustering to turn large volumes of mentions into useful patterns. For LLM-specific monitoring, see the AI visibility section above.

such as sentiment analysis, entity recognition, and topic clustering to turn large volumes of mentions into useful patterns. For LLM-specific monitoring, see the AI visibility section above. Enterprise integrations with CRM, marketing automation, collaboration, and automated reporting tools so insights can flow into the systems your teams already use.

Get more from your social listening and AI visibility strategy

Brandwatch remains a solid choice for consumer intelligence, and for the alternatives on this list, you now have a clearer picture of who fits your scale, budget, or a niche use case like content trends or audience segmentation. Weigh one more question at every price point: does the tool show you where you stand in AI-generated answers, or does that require a bolt-on you'll set up (and pay for) separately?

Meltwater's GenAI Lens gives you that visibility natively, alongside the media monitoring and social listening you're already comparing across this list. Request a demo to walk through your own brand's AI visibility and see how it fits your broader intelligence strategy.

FAQs about Brandwatch alternatives

How do you evaluate which Brandwatch alternative fits your team?

Start with your primary goal: broad reputation monitoring, deep consumer research, and content-focused social listening each point toward different tools. From there, weigh your budget, how many seats you need, and the breadth of sources each platform covers, including whether it tracks LLM mentions alongside social and news.

How does Meltwater's GenAI Lens compare to Brandwatch's AI tracking?

Brandwatch tracks LLM mentions through Trajaan, a search intelligence platform it added through a partnership (and which its parent company, Cision, has since acquired), so GenAI monitoring sits on top of the core suite. Meltwater's GenAI Lens is built directly into the platform, combining multi-model tracking, prevalence scoring, and source attribution with the social and media data you're already using.

How does your choice of monitoring tool affect campaign measurement?

The right tool gives you real-time reporting, market research, media intelligence, sentiment analysis, and influencer identification you can tie directly to campaign performance. That lets you adjust messaging while a campaign is live instead of waiting for a post-mortem report, which tends to improve ROI and conversion over time.

Does Brandwatch offer AI or LLM visibility tracking?

Yes, through Trajaan, a search intelligence platform its parent company, Cision, has acquired. Trajaan monitors GenAI engines alongside traditional and social search, but it's a separate, added layer rather than a feature built natively into Brandwatch's core suite.