Marketing without data is like driving with your eyes closed.

Dan Zarrella (Forbes)

How can I grow my business?

How do customers interact with my newly launched product?

How do I increase my employees' productivity?

How do I know if my marketing efforts are working?

We have just two words for you...Data analytics!

In this post, we will dive into this complex field and give you an idea:

What is data analytics

Why it’s important for your business

What it takes to be a data analyst

How brands are using data analytics technology to improve their work processes

And more!

Contents

Data analytics definition

Data analytics (DA) is the process of analysing, collecting, organizing and storing raw data to gain insights relevant to business operations.

This is achieved by utilising various tools, techniques, frameworks, and statistical analysis.

You can think of data analytics as a form of business intelligence (BI) used to

Answer business-related questions

Identify trends

and

Solve common issues every organization faces (we will tap into those in one of the following chapters)

Armed with the insights gained from data, companies can make better, informed decisions about their audience, their organization, and the industry.

💡 Did you know? While business intelligence usually deals with a more quantitative transactional assessment of the sales pipeline (e.g. sales numbers, deliveries), there’s also market intelligence, which offers a more qualitative analysis of a company’s sales environment (e.g. future market trends like using augmented reality). Sales intelligence, on the other hand, completely focuses on optimizing the sales process. There's also media intelligence combining a lot of different media areas.

Interested in knowing more about this topic? Check out how market intelligence uses real-time data to generate revenue.

Some other concepts associated with data analytics are also data science, data analysis, contextual analysis and data management (master data management).

To learn how to differentiate between them, let’s take a look at the next chapter.

💡 Tip: Learn how to use chatbots to improve your sales, how to use ChatGPT for marketing and PR, how to use ChatGPT for PR agencies, how to use ChatGPT for social media marketing, and take a look at the most helpful ChatGPT prompts for marketing. We're also answering the question "Will ChatGPT take my Marketing Job?"

What's the difference between data science and data analysis?

There are some slight differences between all these terms, and it's important to have a basic understanding of this so you can communicate about them effectively. Read on to learn the definitions of data science vs data analysis!

What is data science?

Data analytics and data science are closely related disciplines, both dealing with big data in their own way.

Data science designs algorithms, statistical models, and analyses to

make the collected data easily understandable

raise new questions that drive business innovation

draw predictions and conclusions for the future

To put it simply, a data scientist takes messy data from numerous sources and turns it into a story everyone can comprehend.

Data analytics, on the other hand, is a component of data science designed to uncover the specifics of extracted insights.

If you want to find out how data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence are connected, check out the following video from 365 Data Science.

What is data analysis?

The terms data analytics and data analysis are often used interchangeably. What most people don’t know is that data analysis is a subcategory of data analytics focusing on examining, cleaning, visualizing, and modeling datasets.

Its aim is to identify key information in raw data and use this insight to make vital decisions within a company.

💡 Did you know? Another term you might encounter when dealing with data analysis is data mining – the application of statistical methods to very large and complex datasets with the purpose of identifying new patterns. For example, if you want to evaluate the purchasing behavior of certain customer groups, you need to collect customer data and perform well-executed customer data management. Afterwards, data mining is the way to go. When working with large data sets it is vital to perform data normalization to make sure you cut out all outliers.

What is the purpose of data analytics?

There are several reasons why data analytics is important for companies of all sizes.

We have listed some of the key benefits below.

💡 Tip: Consider adding data cleansing and data enrichment to your data analytics workflow to get more valuable insights.

Minimized financial loss 💰

We know that all enterprise solutions are directed toward minimizing financial losses. No big surprise there. But did you know that data analytics can help with that as well?

For example, a company wants to test how changes in pricing or product design would impact customer demand.

After collecting the sales data, data analytics tools come into play to determine and visualize how successful the proposed changes actually were.

Consequently, the decision-makers can choose whether to implement these changes or let them be.

Personalized customer experience 🥰

When it comes to keeping your customers happy and giving them what they want, data analytics plays a crucial role.

Businesses collect customer data via various sources:

Social media & social media bots

Physical stores

E-commerce platforms, etc.

According to Meltwater’s Digital 2026 report, there are 5.66 billion social media user identities worldwide, that's 68.7% of the global population, making social platforms one of the largest sources of customer data available to brands.

Here’s where it gets interesting!

By applying data analytics, you can create personalized customer profiles to gain insight into their behavior.

Think of a company with a physical and an online clothing shop. By conducting a real-time analysis of the sales and social media data, it can launch targeted marketing campaigns on the e-commerce platform to promote products that the customers are already interested in.

💡 Tip: To predict future customer behavior and events, you can also run a so-called propensity model based on machine learning technologies – such a statistical model is recommended if you want to unlock the full potential of personalized and data-driven marketing.

Enhanced operational efficiency 📈

Let’s stay in the world of retail a bit longer...

Your organization is running a successful online shop, cooperating with many different vendors. During the holiday season, the demand for products drastically increases, and you want to ensure enough items are in stock.

Enter: data analytics!

With data analytics tools, you’re able to gather data about the supply chain to see where it might lead to, for example, production delays.

Consequently, you can replace vendors that might not be able to keep up and thereby enhance your operational efficiency.

Real-time data analytics improved Walmart's supply chain efficiency, reducing logistics costs by 10%. This was achieved through better demand forecasting and streamlined inventory management (Transights, 2024).

Improved risk management ⛔️

Every business is facing risks, especially when it comes to

Employee safety

Legal liability

Theft etc.

Based on insights gathered through data analytics methods, the company can easily understand those risks and take measures to prevent them.

If you are running a franchise, you could perhaps analyse which stores might be at a higher risk for theft. After having conducted the analysis, you can decide on the level of security needed in particular shops.

💡 Tip: There are, of course, a lot of other uses of data analytics. It can also help you choose the best marketing automation software, for example.

We’re moving on to another important aspect — a data analytics strategy.

How to develop a successful data analytics strategy

Running a data-driven enterprise starts with a solid data analytics strategy. If you’re starting from zero, we’ve prepared three helpful tips to get you going.

1. Set a clear goal

What is your business goal?

With what kind of data do you want to measure your success?

Answering such questions is the first step toward developing a successful data analytics strategy. It will give you an idea of which analytics models to use for your

Revenue

Marketing efforts

and other areas of focus.

2. Identify key stakeholders

The next step is determining who will be using the data.

Some teams might need analytics to make data-driven decisions, while others – e.g. executives or investors – might only ask you to share progress and ROI for the company with them.

Knowing who will be involved in the process will help you define the key KPIs and arrange the data in a way that’s easily accessible to these people.

3. Focus on metrics that drive growth

Hoarding is bad in every sense, also when it comes to data. Just because you have a lot of it available doesn’t mean you have to use it all.

Instead, focus on three metrics that drive business growth and leverage the technology needed to gather these insights.

💡 Tip: Forget about vanity metrics such as likes or followers on social media. Instead, analyse the number of quality leads, revenue or conversions. Use AI Marketing Insights to unlock smarter marketing strategies.

Keep on reading to learn how data analytics is put into practice.

Which industries use data analytics?

Data analytics is used in different industries, such as

Retail

Healthcare

Public sector

Finance

Entertainment

Transportation

Telecommunications

and many more.

Especially in areas of predicting market activity, calculating risks or preventing fraud, it’s of great importance - even more so when considering the Industry 4.0 trend.

Examples of how organizations benefit from data analytics

As previously mentioned, the use cases for data analytics in marketing and specifically in a digital world are almost endless – from predicting customer behavior to conducting a media impact analysis.

We want to show you how companies can benefit from using state-of-the-art social media analytics tools like the Meltwater social analytics tool.

💡 Tip: Learn how Meltwater uses AI, learn about the Meltwater AI Writing Assistant for social media managers, and find out more about Meltwater's AI-Powered PR Assistant.

Example 1: Data analytics for personality profiling

AxiaOrigin is an organisation helping businesses achieve their strategic goals in an evidence- and data-driven way.

While working with a client, their task was to develop a personality profiling framework to understand personality characteristics from a psychological perspective.

The challenge – AxiaOrigin had to gather data to define the character of a specific region and analyse how people were using their native language on social media.

With the Meltwater social media analytics platform, they were able to

Select specific time periods and locations

Start a real-time analysis within minutes

and

Extract was never-before-seen insights

The result: a personality profiling framework perfectly tailored to their client’s wishes.

A big advantage of using the Meltwater platform is being able to produce insights rapidly, the social data is instantly available. We can then select specific time periods and locations and start analysis within minutes.

Marios Kyriacou, Co-Founder, AxiaOrigin

Example 2: Data analytics for product development

Brut. is a French digital-media firm producing news and videos for Gen Z and millennials. Their goal is to provide unfiltered information so people can form their own opinions.

Brut. needed help scanning social conversations around topics of interest to their audience.

Using the data available through the Meltwater data analysis software, the company could

Analyze a specific social account’s data to uncover consumer insights

Help inform journalists' subject choices

Understand the real impact of their content strategy and adjust it accordingly

Develop new products which would resonate with its audience

Audience is a tool that comes in addition to Explore that allows us to dig deeper into a subject that seems interesting to us. It allows us to understand what is being said about a brand. These hyper-powerful insights are crucial for story pitches.

Paul Tarsiguel, Lead Data Analyst at Brut.

Check out what else the lead data analyst at Brut. has to say about his experience with our analytics tool.

As you could see, data analytics serves numerous purposes. But did you know there are also different data analytics types?

What are the main types of data analytics?

There are four main data analytics methods:

Descriptive data analytics

"What happened in the past?"

"What is happening right now?"

Those are the critical questions in descriptive analytics.

Accordingly, current and historical data from various sources are analyzed to describe the status quo and identify trends and patterns in the data.

Diagnostic data analytics

Diagnostic analytics is asking, "Why is this happening right now?"

The data used is often the result of descriptive analytics.

Factors or reasons influencing certain past performance values are to be determined with this method.

Predictive data analytics

In predictive analytics, everything revolves around the question "What will happen in the future?"

Techniques for predictive analytics include:

Statistics

Deep learning

Machine learning

are used to utilize the results of descriptive and diagnostic analytics and to predict future results.

Prescriptive data analytics

Prescriptive analytics focuses on the question "What needs to be done to achieve the goal?"

Prescriptive analytics enterprise solutions use:

Algorithms

Application testing

Machine learning

and other techniques to achieve the desired outcomes.

Let’s dive into what a data analyst actually does on a day-to-day basis.

How does data analysis work?

We’ll walk you through the most important steps of data analysis.

Step 1: Set specific goals 🥅

Before you start collecting and analyzing big data, you need to understand what to do with it. After determining what business problem should be solved, you’ll be able to ask yourself the right questions and create specific, as well as measurable goals.

Step 2: Collect the taw data 👀

At this stage, it’s time to define what data you need to answer those questions. First, check whether it’s already available in your organization (e.g. through employee surveys, performance reviews, etc.). If some data is still missing, consider sourcing it externally.

Whatever you do, make sure that in the end you have a 360-degree view of the problem you set out to solve.

💡 Tip: : Use image recognition software to collect even more data. Learn more about how image recognition works.

Step 3: Clean the data 🧹

The accuracy of your analysis will greatly depend on the quality of the data you are working with. Gartner reports that poor data quality costs organizations at least $12.9 million a year. Therefore, it’s essential to do some data cleaning.

Raw data is rarely usable in its current form and has to be “polished”. With data cleaning, you are

Removing incorrect or unnecessary data (e.g. duplicates)

Checking for inconsistencies or incomplete information

Step 4: Analyze the data 🧑‍💻

After the data is in its final shape, it’s time for the fun part – analyzing it!

By implementing different data analysis methods, you’ll uncover patterns and get valuable insights.

AI solutions, like Meltwater's Mira Studio, can help with many aspects of data analysis. For example, Mira can sift through thousands of social listening data points in a fraction of the time and provide essential information on commonalities and anomalies in the data that will help you and your team draw accurate conclusions.

Meet Mira!

Step 5: Present the data 📊

If you want to inform the decision-makers about your discoveries, you’ll need to visualize the insights by selecting the most appropriate charts and graphs.

It’s important that the results are presented in a manner that is easily understandable and compelling (e.g. with data storytelling).

As you can see, the routine of a data analyst is quite complex and not for everyone. Do you have what it takes?

How to use AI in data analytics

AI can support data analytics by helping teams work more efficiently and uncover insights that would be difficult to spot manually. 59% of marketers planned to increase their use of AI tools (State of Social Media Report, 2024).

It is most effective when used to:

Automate repetitive tasks like data cleaning, classification, summarization, and trend detection.

like data cleaning, classification, summarization, and trend detection. Identify patterns and anomalies that may be overlooked through manual analysis.

that may be overlooked through manual analysis. Synthesize large sets of unstructured data from sources such as social media, customer feedback, LLM outputs, and broadcast and print media.

from sources such as social media, customer feedback, LLM outputs, and broadcast and print media. Streamline collection and analysis workflows so analysts can focus on interpreting results and making informed recommendations.

AI data analysis helps produce cleaner data and clearer, more reliable insights, giving teams a strong foundation for data-driven decision making.

Mira, Meltwater's AI, is the ultimate teammate. It gives you instant, conversational access to brand and market intelligence from multiple sources, powered by a large language model that helps you explore information naturally and intuitively. Mira makes complex data easier to understand so teams can ask questions and get accurate answers quickly.

Discover how Mira Studio transforms analytics workflows — take a self-guided product tour and experience its AI-powered insights for yourself.

What are the top 3 skills for a data analyst?

We’ve compiled a list of hard and soft skills required to excel as a data analyst.

✓ Mathematical and statistical affinity (as you will spend a lot of time crunching numbers)

✓ Knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Oracle, SQL)

✓ Excellent communication skills (once you’ve collected the data for valuable insights, you have to share your findings with the relevant parties)

Can you tick all the boxes?

We are slowly approaching the end of our guide. However, there’s one more thing we want to get into to make your life as a data analyst easier: the necessary tools.

If you want to conduct a thorough analysis, you will need the appropriate data analytics technology.

Tool What it is What it’s used for When to use it Examples Spreadsheets Basic data analysis tools used to organize and manipulate data Running basic queries, creating pivot tables, graphs, and charts When working with small datasets or doing quick, ad-hoc analysis Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets Business intelligence (BI) platforms Tools that visualize and aggregate data into dashboards and reports Simplifying raw data into visual dashboards and worksheets When teams need ongoing visibility into key metrics Tableau Data visualization tools Software designed to present data in visual formats Making insights easier to understand and communicate When explaining trends or findings to non-technical stakeholders Tableau Statistical and programming tools Programming languages used for deeper data analysis Processing, merging, grouping, and analyzing large datasets When advanced or large-scale analysis is required Python, R Advanced analytics software Command-driven tools for statistical analysis and visualization Performing advanced statistical modeling and analysis When in-depth statistical analysis is needed SAS

These are the tools you can’t do without:

Microsoft Excel & Google Sheets – to run basic queries, create pivot tables, graphs, and charts Tableau – a business intelligence software to simplify raw data into visual dashboards, worksheets, maps, etc. Python – a programming language to process, merge and group data in various formats R – an open-source programming language to present and communicate the results of the data analysis SAS – a command-driven data analysis software to carry out advanced statistical analysis and data visualization

💡 Tip: Increasingly, data analysts will need to have a working knowledge of various AI tools as well. Take a look at the top AI tools for marketing, AI tools for PR, AI tools for copywriting, AI tools for social media management, and AI tools for comms professionals.

Let’s wrap it up with...

How Meltwater helps you get insights from social media data

Now the time has finally come to deep-dive into the data concerning your business. The Meltwater social listening solution serves as a single source of truth and has all the features you need.

and much more.

FAQs about data analytics

What is data analytics?

Data analytics is the process of examining raw information to uncover patterns, trends, and insights that support better decision-making. It involves collecting, cleaning, and analyzing that information and turning the results into actionable insights that help organizations understand what is happening, why it is happening, and how to optimize their strategies.

What is the difference between data analytics and data analysis?

Data analysis focuses on examining specific datasets to answer a defined question or solve a particular problem. Data analytics is broader. It includes data analysis, but also covers the tools, techniques, processes, and systems used to manage data, discover trends, and guide strategic decisions across an organization. In short, data analysis is a task, while data analytics is the larger practice that it contributes to.

What is big data?

Big data refers to extremely large, fast-moving, or complex datasets that cannot be handled with traditional data processing tools. In data analysis, it gives analysts richer datasets to work with, but also requires more advanced tools, storage systems, and methods to clean, organize, and interpret the information effectively.

How to use data analytics in marketing?

Data analytics helps marketing and communications teams understand audiences, measure campaign performance, and identify opportunities for growth to maximize ROI. It can be used to track customer behavior and audience sentiment, evaluate messaging and channel effectiveness, monitor competitors, spot trends, and identify potential crises early. These insights guide smarter targeting, more relevant content, and better resource allocation.

How to use AI in data analytics?

AI can be used in data analytics to automate repetitive tasks, identify patterns and spikes, synthesize large amounts of unstructured data, and streamline analysis workflows. It simplifies complex information and provides reliable data, helping teams work faster and make more confident, data-driven decisions.

The best tools depend on the type of analysis needed, but commonly used options include platforms for data visualization, dashboarding, business intelligence, and social media analytics. Tools like Tableau, Power BI, Google Analytics, and Meltwater help teams collect information, organize it, and turn it into actionable insights that inform strategic decisions.

To learn how our social media analytics platform can benefit your enterprise, fill out the form to get in touch. We’re excited to hear from you!