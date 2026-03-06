Brand monitoring is easy when your customers tag you in their posts or contact you directly. But true measurement of your brand mentions is a lot more complicated.

Your customers are talking about your brand across a variety of channels, whether you realize it or not. What’s more, they have the potential to reach a massive audience every time they mention your name.

While you can’t control what they’re saying about you, you can observe the conversations — and even join them — when you are proactively monitoring your brand.

Let’s look at how you can keep track of your brand mentions to get the full story:

Contents

What Is Brand Monitoring?

The ultimate goal of brand monitoring (also known as brand tracking or media monitoring) is having the ability and resources to identify, and in certain cases, respond to conversations happening about your brand. Monitoring allows you to encourage favorable publicity by sharing a positive review or mitigate the spread of negative press.

Successful brand monitoring takes two formats: offline and online brand monitoring.

Conversations are happening all over — on social media, in the news, and increasingly on LLMs — so all sources should be on your radar.

Why Is Brand Monitoring Important?

Your customers are your best resource to learn how people feel about your brand, what they like and don’t like, and what they want to see from you. That’s why brand monitoring is crucial to any marketing or PR strategy. The more you can get inside your audience's minds the more you can rely on actual data instead of guesswork when it comes to strategy for growing your brand.

Let’s say you own a restaurant. You overhear a customer saying they wish you offered a soup and salad option for a faster lunch. Later, you overhear another customer telling their friend your bathroom is always dirty when they come in to eat.

Even though they’re not talking to you directly, your customers are telling you exactly how they feel about their experience. You now have reliable data that can help you make changes in your business that will put your brand in a positive light. Apply this same principle to conversations happening online and it's clear how valuable brand monitoring can be.

Brand monitoring is the process of uncovering these insights at scale, in a strategic way. When performed in real-time, brand monitoring can be a powerful tool in helping you take control of conversations and perceptions in a timely manner.

Manual methods like checking your social media notifications one by one, or tracking industry keywords in Google Alerts are somewhat effective, but they are not useful if you want to scale your brand monitoring and uncover mentions even when you're not explicitly tagged. A social listening platform is a highly recommended alternative that can do all of the above and more on your behalf.

Use your media monitoring software to track brand mentions, collect analytics on user behaviors, and gain deeper insight into sentiment trends.

Check out the top social monitoring tools and the top brand monitoring tools if you're tired of manually scrolling to find that post that mentioned you.

Brand Monitoring vs. Social Monitoring

Brand monitoring is similar to social monitoring but it's not quite the same. Social media monitoring (or social listening) can be considered as one part of an overarching multichannel monitoring strategy.

That’s because brand monitoring takes place across a variety of channels, not just social media. It’s a blend of social listening and monitoring on non-social media channels to get a more comprehensive picture of what people are talking about and why. These channels could include things like: print media, broadcast news, podcasts, digital ads, blogs, reviews, public message boards, LLMs, and other types of news sites. You can also track imagery to find out where your logo is showing up.

Curious how Meltwater can maximize your brand monitoring approach? Request a demo with one of our product experts .

What Should You Monitor?

There are seemingly infinite choices when it comes to monitoring your brand mentions online. Narrow the focus to what is actually important to know. Here’s what we suggest tracking:

Brand mentions

This is the fundamental core of any brand monitoring initiative. You want to see where you're mentioned and in what context. To see what this looks like in action, read our media monitoring guide or request a demo for a walkthrough with one of our product experts!

Product mentions

Product mentions can be helpful to track if you want to track the buzz about a specific product you sell. It can be particularly helpful for new product launches. Speculation before a launch might inspire a new idea, while feedback after the fact can help you make adjustments.

Leadership mentions

Track influential internal voices such as your CEO or employee ambassadors to monitor their share of voice vs competitors. The insights can help you hone your thought-leadership approach and make sure you're building a positive association between your company and those who are the faces of your company.

Competitor mentions

Your marketing and PR strategy is only as strong as your understanding of the competitive landscape. Make sure you properly benchmark and keep track of competitor movements (including any new competitors entering the scene).

Industry mentions

Tracking industry mentions is the best way to make sure you stay on top of what's trending in your space. These mentions help you track consumer interests, bad press (such as a food recall), and uncover opportunities for expanding market-share.

Monitoring Brand Mentions in LLMs

As generative AI becomes a key discovery channel, people increasingly ask LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity for recommendations, comparisons, and insights. Often they'll form an opinion without ever visiting a company website.

Traditional brand monitoring captures social and media mentions, but it doesn’t tell you how your brand shows up in AI-generated answers or summary overviews. AI brand monitoring fills that gap helping you understand how LLMs talk about your products, your positioning, and even your competitors.

With tools like GenAI Lens, Meltwater makes AI brand monitoring actionable through:

Cross-model visibility into how your brand is represented in responses from major LLMs including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok.

into how your brand is represented in responses from major LLMs including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Grok. Source and citation insights so you know why an AI model says something and which sources are influencing those narratives.

so you know why an AI model says something and which sources are influencing those narratives. Trend tracking and sentiment analysis to detect reputational risks early and measure shifts in narrative over time.

By linking AI brand visibility with your broader media and social data, teams can refine messaging, protect reputation, and uncover competitive opportunities before misleading or outdated narratives take hold.

Best Practices for Monitoring Brand Mentions

We’ve talked about the what and why of brand monitoring. Now, how do you go about building a brand mention marketing strategy? Let’s review our best practices for monitoring your brand reputation:

Set up alerts using name variations

How do people refer to your brand? Do they always spell it correctly? Does your product or brand have a nickname (e.g. "Coke" vs "Coca-Cola")?

It’s a good idea to set up alerts for any name variations. People may be talking about you and you’d never know it if they misspell your brand or refer to you as something other than your official name.

Set up alerts

While brands want to hear all the good things that people are saying about them, negative mentions require equal attention. You can set up your alerts to track brand mentions that center around a certain problem.

Using this formula, [brand name] + [specific issue], your negative brand mention alert might like something like this:

[Company] + [Broken Item]

Once you get an alert, you can respond quickly and hopefully repair negative customer perceptions.

You can also use this strategy to track negative mentions about a competitor. Learn what they’re not doing well and use this information to strengthen your marketing.

Establish response processes

Once you set up brand mentions, it’s important to know how to take the next step. Knowing how to respond to mentions, good or bad, is key in taking control of your brand image.

Zulily customer service team responding to a customer with the best way to get in touch for more information on order status.

Clothing company Zulily, for example is highly responsive to social media posts on Facebook and reaches out quickly to customer comments and concerns with a resolution.

The best brand monitoring tools include Meltwater, Ahrefs, and Buzzsumo

Meltwater : Comprehensive brand tracking software that integrates easily into your daily workflow. Be alerted of mentions or unusual spikes for crisis management, understand deeper context behind mentions with AI-driven topic analysis, gain competitor insights, track LLM visibility, and more.

: Comprehensive brand tracking software that integrates easily into your daily workflow. Be alerted of mentions or unusual spikes for crisis management, understand deeper context behind mentions with AI-driven topic analysis, gain competitor insights, track LLM visibility, and more. Ahrefs : SEO tools with extensive keyword and backlink tracking capabilities

: SEO tools with extensive keyword and backlink tracking capabilities Buzzsumo: Brand monitoring and keyword alert tool. Track authors to learn when you're mentioned on different websites.

Get the full list here

Getting Started With Brand Monitoring

Knowing what's being said about your company and where, is an essential component of a brand management strategy. Armed with this type of information, you can proactively fend off a crisis or identify influencers sharing UGC around your products.

And although you might not always like what you hear, rest assured you need to hear it so you can take charge of building the brand image you deserve.

If you'd like assistance setting up your brand monitoring strategy, get in touch with us! Meltwater ensures you never miss a mention. Request a demo by filling out the from below.

FAQs

1. How is brand monitoring different from social listening?

Social listening is a subset of brand monitoring.

Brand monitoring tracks mentions of your brand across all relevant media channels — including news sites, online publications, blogs, forums, podcasts, broadcast media, and social platforms.

Social listening focuses specifically on conversations happening on social media platforms and analyzes sentiment, trends, and audience engagement within those networks.

2. Why is brand monitoring important for businesses?

Without monitoring, brands are operating reactively instead of proactively. Brand monitoring helps businesses:

Protect and manage reputation

Detect crises early

Measure PR and marketing impact

Understand customer perception

Track competitive positioning

Identify emerging trends

Inform executive decision-making

3. What types of channels can be monitored?

A comprehensive brand monitoring strategy should track:

Online news (national, regional, trade publications)

(national, regional, trade publications) Print media

Broadcast media (TV & radio)

(TV & radio) Social media (X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.)

(X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc.) Blogs

Forums & communities (Reddit, Quora, niche communities)

(Reddit, Quora, niche communities) Podcasts

Review sites

Press release wires

Video platforms

Industry newsletters

The more complete the coverage, the more accurate your brand insights.

4. Is brand monitoring only for large enterprises?

No, brand visibility matters at every growth stage. While enterprises rely heavily on brand monitoring, it benefits organizations of all sizes.

Startups can use it to understand early perception and market fit.

can use it to understand early perception and market fit. Mid-sized companies can use it for competitive intelligence and growth tracking.

can use it for competitive intelligence and growth tracking. Enterprises can use it for global brand risk management and brand risk mitigation.

5. What metrics should I track in brand monitoring?

Core brand monitoring metrics include:

Volume

Sentiment

Share of voice

Media reach

Engagement

Message pull-through

Top publications

Geographic distribution

Trending topics and themes

6. How do I measure brand sentiment accurately?

Accurate sentiment measurement requires:

AI-powered sentiment analysis to classify tone at scale. Human review for high-impact coverage. Context analysis (sarcasm, nuance, industry terminology). Trend tracking over time rather than relying on one-off snapshots. Segmented analysis by region, publication type, or audience.

The most reliable approach combines automation with strategic human oversight.

7. What is share of voice and how is it calculated?

Share of voice (SOV) measures your brand’s presence compared to competitors within a defined media landscape.

Basic formula: Share of Voice (%) = (Your Brand Mentions ÷ Total Mentions of All Competitors) × 100

Example: If your brand has 500 mentions and the total mentions across your brand and competitors is 2,000:

Share of Voice = (500 ÷ 2,000) × 100 = 25%

8. How do I track brand reputation over time?

Reputation tracking is about patterns, not isolated mentions. To track brand reputation:

Establish a baseline for mention volume and sentiment.

for mention volume and sentiment. Monitor sentiment trends month-over-month or quarter-over-quarter.

Track recurring themes and narrative shifts.

Analyze crisis spikes vs. sustained changes.

Benchmark against competitors.

9. How do I measure the impact of PR efforts using brand monitoring?

Brand monitoring helps measure PR impact through:

Coverage volume from campaigns

Quality of placements (tier-one media, trade press, etc.)

Sentiment analysis

Share of voice growth

Message pull-through accuracy

Backlinks and domain authority impact

Earned media value (if used)

10. How can brand monitoring help prevent a PR crisis?

Early alerts allow teams to respond before issues escalate into full crises. Brand monitoring enables early detection by:

Identifying sudden spikes in negative sentiment

Flagging emerging controversial topics

Tracking journalist and influencer narratives

Detecting misinformation or viral complaints

Monitoring regulatory or industry risk signals

11. How does AI improve brand monitoring?

AI turns raw data into actionable insights faster than manual review. AI enhances brand monitoring by: