In today’s rapidly evolving PR, social, and marketing landscape, brands are navigating a space that’s louder, faster, and more fragmented than ever. Conversations happen in real-time across social platforms, news sites, blogs, forums, podcasts, and emerging channels.

To keep up, teams need media monitoring tools that don’t just track mentions, but surface insights, identify opportunities, and help them act smarter with the support of AI.

Brand24 is a popular monitoring tool, helping brands track online mentions, manage reputation, and uncover influencers or media coverage. But as expectations rise and strategies become more data-driven, teams may find themselves outgrowing its limits around data retention, analytics depth, and scalability.

Brand24 alternatives can offer broader coverage, deeper insights, and more powerful ways to thrive in today’s digital world.

Contents

Top 10 Brand24 Alternatives

Meltwater

Meltwater goes beyond basic social media monitoring to empower your entire social media and PR strategy. Meltwater captures more online conversations and content than any other platform, all in real time. Reports also hold an advantage with attractive layouts, easy-to-read insights, customization options, and instant insights.

Key features

AI-powered social listening that turns conversations into actionable insights

that turns conversations into actionable insights Generative AI insights that surface trends, sentiment, and risks in real time

that surface trends, sentiment, and risks in real time Unified intelligence platform combining social, news, and media data

combining social, news, and media data Advanced analytics at scale with deep historical and real-time coverage

with deep historical and real-time coverage Smarter workflows driven by AI-assisted analysis and reporting

driven by AI-assisted analysis and reporting LLM tracking for understanding your brands visibility in key LLM search models

Pricing: Custom packages available. Get in touch for a demo!

Best for: Mid to enterprise level teams looking for deeper social listening insights and impactful AI-powered analytics that will drive real results.

Meltwater tracks the brands, keywords, and topics that matter to you. It monitors a wide range of media sources, including news outlets, social media, broadcast, print media, podcasts, and more. Turn data-driven insights and analytics into intelligence by learning the context behind them.

Ready to take a deeper look? Request a demo to walk through Meltwater social intelligence tools today.

Meltwater offers integrations for Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Analytics, and more via API to support social media management collaboration.

Compared to Brand24, Meltwater offers more robust, comprehensive coverage that helps you connect the dots between your initiatives. Data requires action. Whether you’re learning about trending topics or social mentions, Meltwater provides the tools you need to take the next best steps, all in a centralized platform.

Birdeye

Birdeye combines online reputation monitoring with customer experience in a single platform. It places a heavy emphasis on local businesses that cater to audiences in their own backyards. The platform boasts a number of reputation-driven features, including reviews, surveys, referrals, and lead generation.

Key features

Real-time social listening across all major channels

across all major channels Sentiment analysis and trend insights to understand customer voice

to understand customer voice Monitor hashtags and keyword mentions across social networks

across social networks Centralized engagement and response tools in one inbox

in one inbox AI-powered social publishing and management to plan and post at scale

Price: They have three customizable plans. Contact through their website

Best for: Small to mid-sized, customer-centric businesses that need unified social listening, reviews, and engagement tools without enterprise-level complexity.

Birdeye combines online reputation monitoring with customer experience in a single platform. It places a heavy emphasis on local businesses that cater to audiences in their own backyards. The platform boasts a number of reputation-driven features, including reviews, surveys, referrals, and lead generation.

👍 Customer testimonial

"Birdeye is a fantastic platform! It’s very easy to use and makes managing multiple locations feel seamless. The reporting dashboards are straightforward to navigate, highly customizable, and they give me exactly the insights I need." (Source)

YouScan

YouScan is a social media monitoring and intelligence platform. Its AI-powered technologies help brands collect and analyze what their customers are saying on social media. It covers 500,000 media sources and monitors more than 500 million data points each day.

Key features

AI-powered social listening across text and visual content to capture every brand conversation

to capture every brand conversation Advanced sentiment and trend analysis — understand how audiences feel and what commonalities are emerging

— understand how audiences feel and what commonalities are emerging Visual Insights that detect logos and images for deeper contextual monitoring

for deeper contextual monitoring Real-time alerts and customizable dashboards to act quickly on customer signals

to act quickly on customer signals Insights Copilot AI assistant to query and interpret social data instantly.

Price: Plans start at $299 per month

Best for: Mid-sized to enterprise brands and agencies that need robust AI-driven social listening, visual analytics, and deep customer insights across both text and image data

YouScan is a social media monitoring and intelligence platform. Its AI-powered technologies help brands collect and analyze what their customers are saying on social media. It covers 500,000 media sources and monitors more than 500 million data points each day.

One of its crowning features is its image recognition technology. Not all of your customers will communicate via text-based content. YouScan analyzes user-generated images to learn more about the context of images in relation to your brand.

For example, if a user posts a photo and tags your brand, YouScan’s AI describes the visual elements within the image to learn more about your audience’s preferences, likes, dislikes, interests, and more. These visual insights may prove useful in tailoring your campaigns to match your audience.

👍 Customer testimonial

"YouScan has a very easy-to-use interface, many useful features, and helpful AI tools. It provides everything needed for fast and effective social media monitoring." (Source)

Awario

Awario is a brand monitoring and social listening tool designed to help brands keep tabs on their online mentions. The platform crawls over 13 billion web pages each day, including Twitter, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Vimeo, and more. It compares your share of mentions to competitors (share of voice) to see how much your reputation and presence are growing.

Key features

Real-time monitoring of social media and web mentions to catch conversations instantly

to catch conversations instantly Sentiment and trend analytics to understand audience perception over time

to understand audience perception over time Boolean and customizable search filters for precise listening and noise reduction

for precise listening and noise reduction Influencer discovery and competitive insights to identify advocates and benchmark performance

to identify advocates and benchmark performance Custom reports and dashboards for visualizing social listening results and share of voice

Price: Awario has three different plans, billed annually: Starter ($29/mo), Pro ($89/mo), and Enterprise ($249/mo)

Best for: Small to mid-sized businesses and agencies that need broad, real-time social listening and analytics across social media and the wider web without the complexity of enterprise systems.

You can also conduct competitive brand monitoring with Awario. Keep tabs on what your target audience is saying about other companies in your niche. Use these insights to fill the gaps and improve your marketing strategy.

Lastly, Awario makes it possible to act on real-time conversations on social media. Its social customer service features let you connect directly with users to answer questions and follow up on comments. It’s part media monitoring, part social selling, and part customer service wrapped up into one.

👍 Customer testimonial

"The functionality simply works - it does exactly as it's designed to. Setting up alerts is user friendly, and the daily email updates mean I receive notifications of any social media mentions. Customer support is first class." (Source)

SentiOne

SentiOne falls more along the lines of customer service, but it leverages social listening and media monitoring to deliver. Using AI-powered technologies, the platform scours the web to collect public brand mentions and analyze them for consumer insights.

Key features

AI-powered real-time social listening across social media, blogs, forums, and news

across social media, blogs, forums, and news Advanced sentiment & trend analytics to gauge perception and spot shifts

to gauge perception and spot shifts Automated reporting & alerts to stay on top of key brand signals

to stay on top of key brand signals Crisis detection and early warning notifications for proactive reputation management

for proactive reputation management Audience insights and competitive benchmarking to inform strategy and campaigns

Price: Their team plan starts at $300/mo, or you can request custom pricing for their Enterprise plan

Best for: Mid-sized to enterprise marketing, PR, and customer experience teams that need deep AI-driven social listening, sentiment insights, and real-time alerts across multiple online channels.

SentiOne helps brands take the next step in becoming part of the conversations happening online. Customer service teams can manage conversations across all their social channels from a single platform. The platform offers conversational AI chatbots and voice bots to help teams quickly respond to customers at scale.

It’s a simple way to fully manage your brand reputation on social media. However, it doesn’t allow brands to address mentions and feedback beyond social media and online review sites (e.g., a blog post or news article).

👍 Customer testimonial

"I really like the numerous features on the dashboard. I click on my project in the analytical section and I get a lot of audience insights like gender, geolocation, days and hours when most mentions are published." (Source)

Mentionlytics

Mentionlytics falls within the same price range as Brand24, making it one of its top competitors. However, a few key features stand out that make Mentionlytics a better Brand24 alternative.

Key features

AI-powered social listening across web & social channels to capture all brand mentions

to capture all brand mentions Advanced sentiment & emotion analysis to understand audience perception

to understand audience perception Real-time alerts and customizable dashboards for proactive monitoring

for proactive monitoring Competitor & hashtag tracking to benchmark and refine strategy

to benchmark and refine strategy AI insights and mention clustering for actionable analysis and trend detection

Price: Plans start at $49 per month with a free 14-day trial available

Best for: Small to mid-sized businesses, agencies, and growing teams that need comprehensive web and social listening with AI-driven sentiment and insights to manage reputation and competitive intelligence.

First up, the AI-powered Social Intelligence Advisor. It delivers personalized, actionable insights and advice that helps brands know what steps to take next. Instead of being presented with raw data, the platform helps users better connect the dots.

Mentionlytics also offers thorough data sources and compiles its findings into easy-to-read formats.

👍 Customer testimonial

"The platform is intuitive and provides clear, actionable insights about brand mentions across both social and web media. Keyword tracking is reliable, and the sentiment analysis helps us proactively identify potential reputational risks. One standout feature is the ability to set email alerts for specific keywords, which allows us to stay on top of key topics in real time without constantly logging in." (Source)

Cision

Cision is primarily a public relations platform that supports brand growth through media relations. Connect with journalists and media outlets in your niche to increase your chances of relevant coverage.

Key features

AI-powered social listening across global networks and channels to surface relevant brand conversations

to surface relevant brand conversations Comprehensive media monitoring and analytics including print, broadcast, online, and podcasts

including print, broadcast, online, and podcasts Real-time alerts and deep sentiment insights to recognize trends and potential crises

to recognize trends and potential crises Integrated dashboards and reporting to visualize social and traditional media performance

to visualize social and traditional media performance All-in-one communications tools for PR and comms teams with social listening integrated into the broader platform

Price: Pricing can be requested through their website

Best for: Large PR, communications, and enterprise marketing teams that need deep, AI-driven social listening, comprehensive media intelligence, and integrated analytics across both social and traditional channels.

While Cision is most widely known for its media communication features, it also offers potent social listening technology. This is a great way to monitor the media coverage you’ve earned and the subsequent organic conversations. The platform scours the internet in search of brand mentions and opportunities to help you stay competitive. Keep track of your brand journey from a single platform.

👍 Customer testimonial

"I use CisionOne daily for monitoring the latest news mentions of my company, researching news outlets and journalists, and it helps me with monitoring past news that could influence issues. CisionOne provides clarity and quick responses when executives need information on journalists' past articles or average users of publications and aids in putting together quick, digestible reports." (Source)

Tip: Learn more about Cision Alternatives

Agile CRM

Cloud-based Agile CRM makes it easy to put action behind your media monitoring and keep relationships thriving. As with most CRM solutions, Agile CRM is largely used as a sales tool. Social monitoring isn’t its primary job, but it is included as a feature in each of its paid plans.

Key features

Social listening and mention monitoring across social channels to track brand conversations

across social channels to track brand conversations Integrated social CRM with Twitter and Facebook engagement tools for direct interaction

for direct interaction Alerts for customer issues and influencer signals allowing quick action on social feedback

allowing quick action on social feedback Unifies social data with CRM contacts for a 360° view of social behavior

for a 360° view of social behavior Combine social listening with marketing automation to inform campaigns and lead nurturing

Price: Free version available, followed by plans starting at $8.99 / user / month for a 2 year plan.

Best for: Small to mid-sized businesses and teams that want an affordable all-in-one CRM with basic social listening, engagement, and integrated marketing automation tools.

Agile CRM combines sales, marketing, and customer service in a central platform. Its all-in-one functionality is also available as a mobile app, allowing you to take your social strategy on the go. An easy-to-use interface helps teams start leveraging its features quickly.

It also offers a number of API integrations to make a feature-rich media monitoring tool even more powerful. For media monitoring, social plugins for Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn prove beneficial.

👍 Customer testimonial

"The interface is clean and intuitive, i especially like the email automation feature, it's easy to set up and extremely helpful for running personalized campaigns." (Source)

Honorable Mention: Hootsuite

Hootsuite isn’t necessarily a social listening and intelligence tool, but it can help you monitor and manage your social reputation.

Key features

Sentiment, trend, and demographic analytics to uncover insights and audience perception

to uncover insights and audience perception Historical data and comparison reports to measure performance over time

to measure performance over time Custom dashboards and saved searches to tailor monitoring to specific KPIs and teams

to tailor monitoring to specific KPIs and teams Integrated publishing, engagement, and reporting so teams can act on insights and prove value

Price: Plans start at $99 / month. There is also a free trial available

Best for: Mid-sized to large businesses and enterprise marketing teams that want robust social management combined with solid social listening capabilities, analytics, and AI-driven insights in one platform.

Primarily a social scheduling tool, you can centralize your posting and communications from a single platform. Keep a close eye on comments, reviews, conversations, and more, then respond to these opportunities to grow your brand.

👍 Customer testimonial

"The best thing about Hootsuite is having one dashboard where you can schedule, publish, and monitor posts across multiple platforms at once, instead of jumping between separate apps all day. The unified calendar, AI caption/hashtag tools, and analytics make it easier to plan a full content week, see gaps, and quickly understand what’s actually performing." (Source)

Tip: Learn more about the best alternatives to Hootsuite.

Honorable Mention: Oktopost

Another social engagement tool, Oktopost doesn’t focus squarely on social monitoring. However, it’s worth a mention because of how it simplifies your social content strategy.

Key features

AI-powered social listening across social and web channels to track brand, competitor, and trending conversations

to track brand, competitor, and trending conversations Sentiment analysis and smart alerts to understand audience perception and flag emerging issues

to understand audience perception and flag emerging issues Customizable dashboards and reports to visualize insights for strategy and stakeholders

to visualize insights for strategy and stakeholders Influencer & industry trend detection to identify thought leaders and emerging topics

to identify thought leaders and emerging topics Integrated listening with social publishing and analytics for a unified B2B social strategy

Price: Customized quotes available. Contact through their website

Best for: Mid-sized to enterprise B2B marketing and social teams that need AI-driven social listening tied to publishing, analytics, and lead-generation insights for measurable business growth.

Plan and schedule posts from a single place. Measure how your audience responds with a user-friendly analytics dashboard. Engage in conversations with your social audience. And keep all of these details under one umbrella to get a 360-degree view of your customers.

What Should You Look For In a Brand24 Alternative?

As digital conversations continue to spread across social platforms, news outlets, blogs, and visual-first channels, the cost of limited media monitoring capabilities adds up quickly for brands.

Tools that don't offer real-time visibility, AI-powered analysis, or visual intelligence mean you risk missing early crisis signals, misreading audience sentiment, and overlooking key moments where brands or competitors are mentioned without being tagged.

The right Brand24 alternative should go beyond basic mention tracking to deliver speed, depth, and actionable insight at scale. Social listening platforms like Meltwater are designed for this reality, combining real-time monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and visual enrichment to help PR, social, and marketing teams make faster, smarter decisions in an increasingly complex media landscape.

Real-Time monitoring

Real-time monitoring isn’t a “nice-to-have” — it’s essential. Conversations about your brand, competitors, and industry unfold across social platforms, news sites, blogs, and podcasts every second. Without real-time visibility, teams risk missing emerging crises, trending opportunities, and shifts in customer sentiment until it’s too late — costing brand reputation and agility.

Meltwater’s social listening continuously captures brand mentions across 15+ social networks and media channels, unifying real-time and historical data so your team never misses a beat.

AI-driven sentiment analysis

Tracking mentions tells only half of the story — understanding how people feel about your brand is what can drive truly strategic and change-making decisions. Without accurate sentiment analysis, teams can misread audience perception, misallocate budget, or fail to detect brewing negativity before it escalates. The best social listening tools incorporate AI to help teams go beyond positive and negative labels, uncovering nuanced emotions and trends over time.

Meltwater’s advanced sentiment analytics helps teams see sentiment trends by channel and context, turning raw conversations into actionable insights that inform messaging, campaigns, and crisis readiness.

Visual enrichments and image search

Today’s social landscape isn’t just text — visual content dominates engagement on a wide range of platform. Traditional listening tools that only index text miss a significant portion of the conversation happening around your brand. Without image and visual enrichment capabilities, brands lose out on insights tied to logos, product usage, events, and visual trends. Leading social listening options should offer visual search, logo and scene recognition, and object classification to fill that gap.

Meltwater helps brands extend their social listening with visual enrichment technologies like logo, object, and scene detection, ensuring you capture meaning from every format online.

Choosing the Best Brand24 Alternative

While Brand24 provides beneficial basic features for social media monitoring, brands may be able to get more for their money by choosing a Brand24 alternative. With just under 70% of PR professionals surveyed in Meltwater’s 2026 State of PR report saying their budgets will either stay the same or decrease this year, maximizing every dollar is more important than ever.

Brand24 is a small company and caters to other small companies on a budget. Most of its social data and features are geared toward budget pricing and doesn’t offer the detailed sophistication of a platform from a larger company.

At Meltwater, we support uninhibited brand growth by providing real-time data without limits. Get a free demo and see how we can empower your brand monitoring strategy!

FAQs: Brand24 Alternatives

Social listening helps businesses spot brand mentions, sentiment shifts, and emerging issues in real time so they can respond before problems escalate. By understanding how audiences feel and what they expect, teams can refine messaging and engagement strategies. This proactive approach builds trust, credibility, and long-term brand loyalty.

Yes, social media monitoring allows businesses to track competitor mentions, campaigns, sentiment, and share of voice across channels. These insights reveal gaps, opportunities, and emerging market trends. Teams can then adjust positioning, messaging, and content strategies to stay competitive.

What are the benefits of integrating brand monitoring solutions with other marketing analytics platforms for businesses?

Integrating brand monitoring solutions with other marketing analytics platforms creates a unified view of brand performance by connecting social listening data with campaign, content, and web analytics. This helps teams measure impact more accurately and tie insights directly to business outcomes. The result is smarter decision-making, better ROI, and more aligned marketing strategies.