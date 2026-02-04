Every marketer today should be familiar with the basics of social media management and the steps of setting up and implementing a social media strategy.

In this guide, we will give you a peek into the

Definition of social management

Daily schedule of a social media manager

Social media platforms to promote your business

Do’s and don'ts of social media management

Are you ready to begin the journey of becoming a social media superstar?

Let’s get to it!

Contents

What is social media management?

Social media management describes the strategies and tactics used to manage your company’s presence on social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

It involves activities like:

Creating and implementing a social media strategy

Publishing and analyzing the content you post

Engaging online with your audience

and many more.

Engaging with your audience through social media has become a necessary part of every online marketing strategy. In fact, 76.7% of companies believe that social media will play a more important role in their business in 2026 (State of Social Media, 2026).

But why? 🤔

Download Meltwater’s 2026 Global State of Social Media Report to explore the data and insights shaping social media trends in 2026.

Why is social media management important for business?

If executed correctly, social media management can do wonders for your business, whether big or small.

Let’s take a look at the five main advantages:

1. Generate brand awareness

By regularly publishing high-quality content that is relevant to your target audience, you can significantly boost the brand awareness of your company.

Tip: You can save a lot of time by automating your publishing and scheduling tasks with a social media publishing platform.

2. Expand your reach

If your readers like, post, re-post or share your content, their friends and followers will also see it. With every social media engagement, the reach of your content increases.

Another advantage is that the reach you generate via social media can be precisely measured. This gives you the opportunity to evaluate the success of your social media activities and to optimize them on an ongoing basis.

3. Improve customer experience

Community management helps you stay in touch with your target audience. You can answer questions, engage with them, and gain relevant insights for your business. The big advantage is that when you respond quickly, users feel valued.

The result: increased social engagement and reach.

4. Manage your brand reputation

Social media gives you the opportunity to build your brand’s image or improve it. If a crisis occurs, don't be afraid to respond quickly and professionally to criticism. Taking a stand is a sign of courage, and your customers will appreciate it.

By monitoring what’s going on in your industry and looking at your competition, you stay informed about the latest news and updates, but also get a better image of what you should avoid. Learn from the successes and failures of your competitors!

Not only the benefits but also the current social media statistics are reason enough to start implementing social media management in your business.

Let’s have a look at the current numbers. 😉

Reading tips: General social media statistics, UK Social Media Statistics, Digital & Social Media Statistics for Sweden, Social Media Statistics for Australia, UAE Social Media Statistics, Social Media Statistics for Hong Kong, Social Media Statistics in the Philippines, 2026 Global Digital Report

What does a social media manager do?

A social media manager is responsible for a company’s social networks and ensuring the right information is shared with the right people at the right time. The tasks are very diverse and include:

writing and publishing content (posts, tweets, etc.)

communicating strategically with users and customers

researching current trends and topics

conducting analyses and creating reports

managing crises

Social media platforms are evolving rapidly, new channels are emerging on the market, and for every business, it's important to keep an eye on the trends in terms of content.

Therefore, if you have the available resources, hiring a social media manager is definitely a good idea.

As you can see, the day-to-day schedule of a social media manager is quite busy; however, not everyone is suited for the job.

What skills do you need to be a social media manager?

To work as a social media manager, you should be:

Creative: You need to think outside the box if you want to make your brand stand out from the rest.

You need to think outside the box if you want to make your brand stand out from the rest. Data-driven: As analyzing metrics is a big part of your job, you need to compare your progress against your goals and set the direction of your social media strategy.

As analyzing metrics is a big part of your job, you need to compare your progress against your goals and set the direction of your social media strategy. Organized: From managing collaborations, editing copy to posting across multiple platforms (crossposting), you have a lot to keep track of.

From managing collaborations, editing copy to posting across multiple platforms (crossposting), you have a lot to keep track of. Community-oriented: It is essential that you are cultivating a community and find ways your brand can interact within various online communities.

To shine on your job application, it is also important to demonstrate good software and writing skills.

But first and foremost, you have to be able to come up with an effective social media strategy.

How to create a social media strategy

A strategic social media plan consists of different steps.

Let’s walk through them.

1. Determine S.M.A.R.T Goals

Before you start managing your social media channels, you need to take some time and determine your business goal(s).

It doesn’t matter if you want to promote your content, increase traffic to your website or attract new customers...what matters is that you set S.M.A.R.T goals.

S pecific

pecific M easurable

easurable A chievable

chievable R ealistic

ealistic Timely

Once you know where your social media strategy is headed business-wise, it’s time to focus on the content.

2. Create a Content Strategy

Choosing the right content and determining the optimal schedule for publishing is central to your social media campaigns.

Here are a few tricks on what to keep in mind when creating a sensible content strategy.

Figure out what has worked well for you in the past

Which social media channels have your target audience engaged with the most?

What types of content have performed best in terms of views, click-throughs, and social media comments?

Conduct a social media audit

A social media audit will help you understand what your audience responds to. Focus on social networks, content types, and social campaigns that are seeing a social return on investment (SROI). To gather your data, it is best to use a social media analytics tool.

Tip: Learn how to conduct a Twitter audit and use SEO for Social Media.

Analyze what your competitors are doing

How are your competitors using social media?

How many followers do they have compared to you on each channel?

Which types of content are performing best for them?

How are they engaging with their followers?

By looking at your competition and gathering competitive intelligence, you can get a sense of where you stand and identify content gaps. Knowing what others (not only your competitors) are posting can help you develop innovative social media content ideas.

Test your content

No matter how big or small your team is, testing and playing around with different messaging and content types is the only way to learn what really resonates with your audience.

The same rule applies when it comes to the best time to post on social media. Note: There are local differences in the best times to post on social. These are the best times to post on Instagram in Australia. These are the best times to post on TikTok.

Create a social media content calendar

Once you know which social channels you want to prioritize and which types of content you want to post on each one, it’s time to build out a social media content calendar that you can use to prepare content for the upcoming weeks and months.

Tip: Download our free Social Media Calendar and check out our Ultimate Guide to 2026 Social Media Holidays.

3. Social Monitoring and Listening

You want to make sure that the information you're posting on social media is of interest to your target audience.

This is where social monitoring and listening come into play.

Social monitoring means actively looking for mentions and conversations that pertain to your brand, products, hashtags, employees, competitors, and customers.

Social monitoring makes it possible to:

track social media engagement

check on the sentiment and performance of your marketing campaigns

boost your recruiting efforts (e.g. identify a job seeker persona and adapt your job postings accordingly)

Tip: If you want to dig deeper into the topic, we recommend you analyze the features available on social platforms (e.g. Facebook monitoring) and check out top social media monitoring tools.

Social listening, on the other hand, is how you track, analyze, and respond to conversations across the internet.

Through social media listening, you can:

measure the performance of your social media efforts

manage brand reputation

identify your biggest fans and influencers

discover new product ideas

spot emerging trends in your industry

The easiest way to master these diverse tasks is by implementing a social media monitoring tool.

To find out more about the Meltwater solution, simply fill out the form below the post.

Did you know? Salesforce Social Studio will soon be closed down. Learn how to prepare for the Salesforce Social Studio Sunset.

4. Measure the Results of Your Social Media Plan

Also vital in helping measure your client’s goals and the effectiveness of your social media efforts is choosing the right social media metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs).

They tell you where you stand in terms of starting metrics, what you want to achieve, and it informs you what action you need to take to meet those goals.

Among the most important social media metrics are:

Reach: the number of unique people viewing your content

the number of unique people viewing your content Social Media Engagement : tracking the volume or ratio of likes, shares, comments, etc.

: tracking the volume or ratio of likes, shares, comments, etc. Impressions : the total number of times your content has been viewed

: the total number of times your content has been viewed Click-through-rate (CTR): the percentage of people who clicked on a link in your social media post after viewing it

Voilà, now you are prepped for creating your own social media strategy. 😊

To simplify the complex process, there are a variety of social media management tools you can utilize.

With Meltwater, we’re able to track and contextualize [ROI and KPIs], informing us of where we can do a better job and where we're already doing a great job. That's huge.

Matt Nordby, Nascar

Tip: Check out our guide to Reach vs Impressions and also our blog about the best social media management tools on the market if you're looking for a comparison.

Some tools listed below are designed to help automate various tasks, while others provide you with valuable data and insight.

Here are the ones you should consider:

Meltwater's Social Media Management tool makes it easy to create content, manage your channels, engage with your followers, and track your social media activities so you can spend less time on administrative tasks and more on strategy.

If you just want to organize your workflow and make sure not to miss any important steps, try a social media strategy template.

Although the process of creating a social media strategy might seem complex and a bit overwhelming, the best recipe is just to dive in.

However, there is another marketing niche you might want to consider for your social media strategy...

We also recommend that you read about 3 Things Your Business is (Still) Getting Wrong About Social Media.

Should influencer marketing be part of your social media strategy?

There’s no denying that influencer marketing has become a core marketing strategy for many brands. According to Ogilvy's Social.Lab report, 86% of customers make influencer-inspired purchases (Social Trends Report, 2026). Reason enough to consider it for your business as well.

If you partner with an influencer to promote your products and services, you can

raise brand awareness

reach new audiences

engage existing audiences

increase sales and website traffic

However, you need to pick the right influencer. Ask yourself what you want to achieve with your campaign, who will receive your message, and how your brand will be perceived.

Once you have selected your influencer, there is another aspect you need to focus on.

How do you manage your influencers?

Your relationship with an influencer should go beyond a purely transactional one as they could become your brand ambassadors in the future. Here are some tips on how to set the foundation:

Get them excited about working with you (e.g. by sending them free samples of their products)

about working with you (e.g. by sending them free samples of their products) Clearly communicate your expectations about the campaign (e.g. outline the type of content, frequency of posts, etc.)

about the campaign (e.g. outline the type of content, frequency of posts, etc.) Nurture the relationship by keeping them updated about the latest happenings, inviting them to exclusive brand events, etc.

When it comes to social media management, there’s also always the question of budget...Let’s find out what costs you can expect.

How much does social media management cost?

Social media management tools average around $10 – $1,200+ per month, depending on features and platforms managed (WebFX, 2026), which is why it's so important to request a tailored quote before you decide on one. The price for a social media tool depends on:

how many accounts you want to manage

what kind of features you are looking for

how many posts you want to publish

how many people will be using the tool

Cost of social media management services

72.9% of companies manage social media activities in-house, while only 3% fully outsource their social media management (State of Social Media, 2026). Most marketers spend between $100 – $5000 per month on social media management services. Whether social media services are the right fit depends on several factors, including:

the company size

your team's expertise and capacity

how often you plan on posting

what types of services you require

which platforms you want to use

the level of analytics you need

whether you'll provide customer service via social media (using social media customer service software)

If you want to unleash the full potential of your campaigns, social media services may be the way to go.

Tip: Take a look at these social media customer service examples to get inspired.

Do you already know which social media platform(s) to use for your brand promotion?

Not sure?

Then, the next chapter might help you decide.

What are the best social media channels for your business?

78% of brands build brand awareness through social media, 47% use it to increase brand engagement, while 46% use it to connect with customers (State of Social Media, 2026). Some platforms align better with certain types of businesses, but every business is unique, so there’s no single best social media channel for everyone. The features and benefits below can help you choose what fits your brand and goals, and breaking away from the norm might be exactly what gives you a competitive edge.

Facebook

Millions of companies use Facebook Business Pages to share organic news, events, and talk to customers.

But there are two other reasons why you should care about Facebook:

their advertising tools are some of the best to target your ideal buyer,

are some of the best to target your ideal buyer, Facebook groups are an excellent way to build a captive audience, which in many ways may prove more fruitful than other ways of reaching your customers

That’s why Facebook is still one of the most important platforms for your social media strategy.

Tip: To learn more about how to create organic posts and ads on Facebook, check out our Facebook management guide. Keep in mind to use the right social media image sizes when it comes to posting on Facebook. Our ultimate guide to Facebook image sizes will help you.

YouTube

With over 2 billion users, YouTube is not only the second largest social network but also the second largest search engine in the world—after Google, of course.

YouTube offers a variety of business advantages:

it helps with SEO

it has some of the highest referral rates of all the social platforms

of all the social platforms the platform has high conversion rates when it comes to paid advertising

Managing a YouTube channel enables you to host original content and communicate with your subscribers, but it’s also a great place to syndicate content and advertise. YouTube Shorts are a great way of getting lots of reach.

Instagram

To get an idea of how to post on Instagram, what hashtags to use for your brand, or how to verify your Instagram profile, you should first understand the purpose of this channel.

Instagram is a photo- and video-based social network, and users follow individuals and brands to be entertained by interesting visuals.

The most popular feature is Instagram Stories, aka sharing “instant” visual content, often with fun filters and visual effects, followed by Instagram Reels.

Over 500 million stories are posted every day, and one-third of the most-viewed Instagram Stories are from businesses.

Tip: Convert a personal Instagram account to an Instagram business profile, learn how to use Instagram for Business and how to schedule Instagram Reels, make sure to get verified on Instagram, and:

include a business phone number

company address in your bio

enable the “shop” button

make sure to choose the right Instagram profile picture

start posting on Instagram

Instagram is important because it has very deep engagement, especially for brands.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is a popular microblogging network for posting messages of up to 280 characters, called “tweets,” which can include photos, links, GIFs, or videos.

Hint: If you want to focus on the latter, make sure to check out our guide about posting videos on Twitter. 📹

X is fantastic if you want to discover what’s trending in your industry, with customers, partners, and prospects.

It’s also a place where people often express their opinion about products and services, making it a channel your business can’t ignore.

You should manage your Twitter account, share content, and engage with your target audience regularly.

One of the best uses of X is organic networking. By engaging in conversations with your audience, you build brand loyalty and trust.

Check out our guide on how to use X / Twitter community notes and how they fight disinformation.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the platform most business-to-business (B2B) marketers are familiar with.

Once a network primarily used for recruiting, it has become a popular platform for the latest news and networking.

Users post status updates, photos, or videos that can be shared, liked, and commented on.

There are several reasons to do LinkedIn management:

it’s ideal to build thought leadership

to offer value through targeted advertising

to share content that will drive links back into your website properties

Once you’ve selected the channels where your target audience spends their time, you need to come up with creative concepts to promote your product or service.

To avoid any mistakes down the road, let’s wrap it up with …

The dos and don’ts of social media management

Do Don't Be active on sites where your audience spends time Don’t forget about your social media pages Optimize your social media profiles Don’t get into a war of words with your followers Target relevant influencers and their followers Don’t ask for likes, shares or followers Publish high-quality content your audience values Don’t over-promote your content Share content in a variety of formats Don’t share the same content every day

FAQs about social media management

1. What is social media management?

Social media management is the process of planning, creating, posting, and tracking content across your social platforms. It also includes responding to your audience, monitoring conversations, and making sure your brand shows up consistently wherever your customers spend time.

2. Why is social media management important for businesses?

Effective social media management helps people discover your brand, builds trust, improves customer interactions, and keeps your business visible in fast-changing online spaces. It also helps you stay competitive by keeping up with trends and shifting audience behavior.

3. What is community management in social media?

Community management is how you interact with your audience online. It includes replying to comments and messages, joining conversations, and building relationships that strengthen loyalty and trust. It’s the human side of social media management.

4. How do you create a social media management strategy?

Start by setting clear goals, understanding your audience, choosing the right platforms, and planning your content. Then publish consistently, track performance, and adjust based on what works. A good strategy is always intentional and always evolving.

5. What is the best social media management tool?

There’s no single best tool because each one does something different. Some tools help you schedule posts, others focus on analytics, social listening, customer engagement, or content creation. The right choice depends on your goals and how you manage your workflows. Meltwater’s Social Media Management tools bring publishing, monitoring, analytics, and reporting together in one place to help you manage everything more efficiently.

We hope that with our guide you got a better image of what social media management entails and how to kick it off.