We’ve covered Instagram a lot recently on our blog, from the benefits of using Instagram stories, to building relationships with Insta influencers, to Instagram monitoring best practice. However, one of the most common questions we get asked is “I work for B2B company, how can I use Instagram?”. In this blog, we wanted to dispel the myth that Instagram can’t work for B2B brands or ‘boring’ industries.

Below you’ll find 8 great examples of B2B Instagram profiles across a range of industries from manufacturing to software, to healthcare. We’ve also covered why we think they work. Have a read, you’ll see that any brand can utilise Instagram to their advantage, they just need a splash of creativity!

Why bother using Instagram for your B2B business?



500 million people use Instagram every day (Omnicore)

300 million use Instagram Stories every day! (Omnicore)

80% of users follow a business on Instagram (Instagram)

The stats speak for themselves. Use the examples below as inspiration to get your Instagram profile off the ground!

Best B2B Instagram Profiles

John Deere – Manufacturing

John Deere is a great example of how a B2B brand can use Instagram to their advantage. The profile has 500,000 followers and garners an average of 8,200 likes per post (according to our Social Media Influencers tool). This just goes to show that even manufacturing companies who are typically viewed as anything but “sexy” can create engaging visual content.

As you can see from the screenshot of their profile above, John Deere sticks to a green colour scheme helping the brand become more recognisable. You may have thought having an ‘Aesthetic’ is just for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who reportedly has her own signature Instagram filter, however, John Deere proves this isn’t the case.

Takeaway 1: Create a Unified Instagram Aesthetic

Choose a colour palette, theme or filter and use it consistently. When someone views your profile as a whole, it’ll be more visually appealing and identifiable.

MailChimp – Software

Another really cool thing that MailChimp does, is to profile their employees on Instagram stories. Currently, they have ‘a day in the life of’, showing a typical day for an employee in the office. They also have ‘MailChimp has talent’ where they show off hobbies and talents of their employees.

Takeaway 2: Profile your employees

Profiling your employees using Instagram stories will help attract new talent, showcase your brand and company culture. Not to mention co-creation and co-branding of content gives us a little more breathing room when it comes to the amount that we produce.

Shell – Oil & Gas

Shell post about events they sponsor and also profile their employees. In addition, they have a focus on innovation and getting young people and women into STEM subjects. To do this, they simply profile these kinds of people. This is good because it enables them to humanise their brand and make it more relatable.

Takeaway 3: Look beyond your product



One of the biggest lessons to take away from all of these Instagram profiles is that the companies hardly ever post specifically about their product. If you’re a B2B company, chances are your product won’t have the same visual appeal as some consumer brands. Many of us assume that because we’re not a food or clothing brand, our content won’t be interesting. However, as cliche as it sounds, creating a good Instagram profile is about thinking outside the box.

Boeing – Manufacturing

Using Meltwaters Social Influencer Tool, we found that Boeing gets on average 15,400 likes, and 91 comments per post. What’s their secret you may ask? High-quality images and video. We found that of Boeing’s last 20 posts, 8 were videos. Using video is a great way to boost engagement across social media. Videos quickly get a story or message across. Videos generate 1200 more shares than text and images combined.

Takeaway 4: Use of Video!

If you haven’t got the time or resources to create professional videos like Boeing, create videos on Instagram Stories- you can show behind the scenes, profile employees or events.

WeWork – Space as a Service

WeWork has really jumped on the “dogs of Instagram” trend! In fact, they have their own hashtag #dogsofwework – CUTE! Not only is this hashtag utterly adorable to look at, but it’s also a creative way to encourage user-generated content. When it doubt, add a pic of an animal to your feed. Animals have this magic power to make the most cold-hearted person go weak at the knees. Use them to your advantage!

Takeaway 5: User-generated content

Create a branded hashtag, and encourage your audience to contribute to it.

FedEx – Logistics

Try and tap into the human interest element when thinking of what to post. Food, travelling, art, music and animals are all areas that are likely to appeal to a large audience.

Takeaway 6: Get your logo out there



We loved that MailChimp and FedEx both include their logo in every post, but find a creative and artistic way to do it. Even if your product isn’t ‘interesting’ you can still show your audience something cool with your logo on.

Intel- Computing

Intel boasts over a million followers, their posts tend to focus on innovation, celebrate people and take their audience behind the scenes of their brand.

A feature that Intel makes use of, is placing links in their bio and stories. As you may know, Instagram doesn’t let users post clickable links in actual posts. Utilising this feature means users can easily further explore Intel’s content.

Takeaway 7: Add a link in your bio & stories

Either add your website in the bio or post a link to further content that other Instagram users can explore. Instagram stories allow users to ‘swipe up’ for further content, which links to a URL. This is another great way to showcase your brand.

Learn how to do this here.

Abbott Global – Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals

You may have expected to see images of medical equipment and drugs when searching for Abbott Global’s Instagram feed. However, this is not the case! Abbott are currently posting images of people #lifetothefullest as part of their life to the fullest campaign. It celebrates people young and old fulfilling dreams such as learning to do ballet, play the piano or swim.

They’re also another b2b brand using stories in a really engaging way. Their profile currently highlights causes such as poverty, International women’s day, the international day of women and girls in science and more.

Takeaway 8: Highlight any charity campaigns or ethical initiatives that your brand is involved in on your profile

That’s a wrap! Hopefully, these Instagram profiles will provide you with some inspiration for your B2B Instagram profile.