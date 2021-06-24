Social media platforms have seen a boom over recent years, both in the number of users and the amount of content shared. As popular as social media has become these days, it is also becoming increasingly important to stay up to date with the changes that platforms make. From the Instagram algorithm to new features like Spaces on Twitter, marketers find themselves needing to keep their social media profiles updated and monitor any content that gets published.

That's why Social Media Monitoring Tools are on the rise.

But when you're using the world's biggest social media platform, how do you keep tabs on all things Facebook? In this post, we'll take a closer look into what you need to know about Facebook monitoring - from gaining the right insights from your Facebook page to making continuously smarter decisions and adjusting to social media platform changes. Read on to learn the best way of tracking, monitoring and analysing your Facebook marketing efforts going forward.

Table of Contents

Facebook Analytics will be discontinued

Earlier in the year, Facebook announced that the free Facebook Analytics tool would no longer be available after 30 June 2021, and for marketers and advertisers who wanted to retain their dat, there wasn't much time to export.

While Facebook Analytics is no longer available, the social media platform does have alternative tools that can be used for Facebook monitoring, and to track content engagement, budget spend on ads, and page traffic. These tools are:

Facebook Business Suite

Ads Manager

Creator Studio

If you haven't explored these tools before, take a look at this Facebook Management Guide to get a feel of how you can start utilising them, which might shed some light on why Facebook discontinued their analytics tool in the first place.

According to CMS Wire, there is a declining interest in the panel data - data with a filtered view - that Facebook Analytics displays. With the growing concern surrounding data privacy regulations and well as the aggregate view of what content trends, there has been less interest in the panel data that Facebook Analytics provides. Moreover, Facebook Analytics was simply found to be less useful than other analytical tools that provide much more in-depth insights. So it's bye-bye Facebook Analytics and hello to new alternatives.

Facebook Business Suite

Facebook Business Suite is a social media management tool that allows you to manage your Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram in a central place. From engaging with your audience to responding to messages and managing your advertising activity, Facebook Business Suite is ideal for managing your brand's Facebook and Instagram profiles to create content, promote ads, publish posts and provide customer service.

Ads Manager

Ads Manager is a tool that allows you to create ad campaigns, manage your Facebook ads and view or demonstrate the performance of your ads with reporting. This tool is free to use and makes it quite easy to adjust small ad details like the copy, ad placement and tracking the conversion.

Creator Studio

Creator Studio is Facebook's social media content management tool that is designed to manage content shared on a Facebook page and analyse the performance of the content. While the tool is free to use and allows anyone who manages a Facebook page to use Creator Studio, your page role will determine the information you see.

Insights gives you data about your Facebook Business Page performance and essentially tracks audience activity. This data is visible to all the page admins, but they will only have the ability to access it as far back as 2 years. You can use Insights to:

Better understand how your audience is interacting with your Business page.

View and analyse metrics about the performance of your page.

See which posts have high engagement and when your audience is most active on Facebook.

What is important to remember with this version of Facebook monitoring is that ﻿it's always updated to reflect your Business page’s developments; soon enough, you will start to see certain patterns and trends form that can be incorporated into your Facebook marketing efforts and you have the ability to monitor your page in real-time as a result.

1. Go to your Facebook Page.

2. Select the "Insights" tab on the navigation panel on the left-hand side of your screen.

3. You'll see a Page Summary, a link to access your Ad Center, and insights into your 5 most recent Facebook posts.

In essence, Facebook Insights is able to give you an overview of your content performance, tracking traffic and allowing you to learn more about who your Facebook audience is and how they engage with your content.

One thing to note, though, is that due to privacy rules in certain regions, Facebook will no longer provide messaging and order-related data. This impacts performance reporting metrics, specifically on ads delivered to and from Europe and Japan.

Social media metrics are a helpful way of determining just how successful a campaign turned out to be. However, Facebook has its own metrics that you should be paying attention to in order to better understand the performance of your campaign. So what metrics should you be tracking for your Facebook Page?

Post Reach: This will tell you how many users saw your post and who engaged with them.

This will tell you how many users saw your post and who engaged with them. Page views: This will track who is viewing your Page and how many views your Page is receiving.

This will track who is viewing your Page and how many views your Page is receiving. Post types: This will tell you what type of content best resonates with your audience.

This will tell you what type of content best resonates with your audience. Location: This is to see where your audience is coming from.

This is to see where your audience is coming from. Demographics: this will give you a breakdown of age groups and percentage of women and men that make up your audience.

1. Know who your audience is

Facebook provides enough data for you to get a better idea of who engages with your content, where your followers are located and more demographical data such as their age and sex. As the biggest social media platform - with more than 2.50 Billion active users - you could cast your net quite wide when assessing who your target audience is for a specific marketing campaign.

Not everyone on Facebook is interested in your brand and the content you have to share so having a clear idea of who your target audience is helps you craft a more effective content marketing strategy. Moreover, the insights you gain from analysing who engages with your content - from when your audience is active on Facebook to seeing which posts receive more likes than others - can help you decide how to adjust your content.

Speaking of knowing when your audience is active on the platform, monitoring your Facebook page analytics will give you the data you need to see when your audience is most active on Facebook. While there are suggestions on when the best time is to post on social media, most times, the best time to post highly depends on your specific target audience.

Having insights on when your audience is active on Facebook helps you plan and schedule your content accordingly. Planning your content like this is important because you're able to ensure that you send the right information to the right audience at the right time. With a social media content calendar, and Meltwater's Engage tool for social media publishing you can align your long-term content marketing strategy and maintain consistency across your social media accounts.

One of the benefits of monitoring your Facebook Page analytics is having access to the in-app reporting tools that can quickly show you an overview of how your page is performing. You can export the data collected to report on the analytical insights you find with stakeholders or use the data to improve your Facebook page and the content you share.

While Facebook Analytics is no longer available, you still have the ability to monitor and analyse insights from the platform. Today's digital landscape requires you to keep your finger on the data pulse to monitor the health of your Facebook presence and ensure that you meet the needs of your audience. The alternative analytical tools that Facebook has will still help you track your Business Page but if you want a far more powerful, all-in-one solution, reach out to the Meltwater Team to hear more about our social media management tool.