As a marketer, using social media strategically offers great opportunities for rapid growth. Because these platforms reach so many consumers today, marketers can use them to generate leads, create brand awareness, gather useful data about their audience and industry, share news, create content, and engage with their community. There are over 5 billion social media users today, and the number is growing fast.

What does all this mean? Well, with the number of people using social media, it's clear marketers need to rely on data they trust in order to plan campaigns, budget, and activate social media marketing efforts, and secure stakeholder buy-in.

And as marketers ourselves, we know it can be overwhelming to search for the accurate and up to date social media statistics. So we created a source of truth with the essential facts and statistics that you need to know about social media in 2026.

Want to see more market-specific social media stats? Check out the social media statistics for Australia, see social media statistics for Malaysia, learn more about social media statistics in the Philippines, check UK social media statistics, see Swedish social media statistics, social media statistics for Hong Kong, South African social media statistics and take a look at UAE social media statistics.

70+ Social Media Stats You Should Know Right Now

Did you know that Facebook is still the top social media platform by usage? And that in 2021, digital ad spending increased by 38.3% from 2020? Or that consumers trust brands more if they have interacted with them on social media?

These are things you need to know, so here are 70+ social media statistics to keep in mind as you create your social media plan for 2025 and beyond!

Contents

General Social Media Stats

LinkedIn Stats

Facebook Stats

X Stats

X reports 611 Million monthly active users (Search Logistics) 63% of X users identify as male and 36% as female. (DemandSage) American users spend about 31 minutes a day on X (Social Shepherd) 😭 was the most popular emoji on X in 2025. (Meltwater blog) Elon Musk is the most followed account. He has 225.1 million followers. (Global Digital Report) 59% of users say they use X for news. (DemandSage) Twitter is the 11th most popular social platform by active users. (Global Digital Report)

Instagram Stats

Tip: Learn more about the most important Instagram statistics and about Instagram impressions and reach

Pinterest Stats

As of Q3 2025, Pinterest has reported 600 million monthly active users (Statista) Pinterest is the 9th most popular social network by active users (Global Digital Report) The annual "Pinterest Predicts" report has an 85% success rate (SproutSocial) Pinterest is the place to go when starting a new project, according to 85% of users. This is a helpful tidbit when crafting your Pin copy! (SproutSocial) A majority of searches on Pinterest (96%) are unbranded. (SproutSocial) Wattpad is the most popular Pinterest account by followers (32.2M). (Global Digital Report) Pinterest ads have a total potential reach of 351.4 million. (Global Digital Report) GenZ consumers wish more brands were on Pinterest. (SproutSocial) Women between the ages of 25-34 occupy the largest advertising audience on Pinterest (Global Digital Report)

Snapchat Stats

As of Q2, 2025, Snapchat at 469M daily active users (Global Digital Report) The highest percentage of users who open Snapchat at lease once a month is women aged of 16-24 (42.6)% (Global Digital Report) However, men between the ages of 18-24 occupy the largest potential advertising audience on Snapchat (19%) (Global Digital Report) On average, Snapchat adult users spend roughly 8 minutes per day on the platform. (DemandSage) Over 880 billion chats were sent on Snapchat in Q1 of 2025 (Snapchat) Monthly usage of Snapchat is highest in Norway, followed by Saudi Arabia (Global Digital Report) Snapchat ad reach ranking is highest in India (Global Digital Report)

TikTok Stats

As of 2025 TikTok has 1.59 MAU (DemandSage) Women aged 16-24 are the highest percentage of users who say they open TikTok at least once a month (Global Digital Report) 56% of TikTokers use the platform for researching brands (Global Digital Report) The most followed account on TikTok is @kahby.lame. He has 161.5 million followers (Global Digital Report) 54% of TikTok users engage with brand accounts on a daily basis. (SproutSocial)

Tip: We have a dedicated blog for all the TikTok statistics you should know.

YouTube Stats

YouTube reports 2.5 Billion monthly active users (DemandSage) Users spend roughly 7 minutes, 37 seconds per session on YouTube. (DemandSage) Marketers can reach 40.5% of YouTube's total ad audience through CTV (connected TV) (Global Digital Report) According to a 2022 study, 59% of consumers find YouTube ads to be more relevant than regular TV ads (SproutSocial) T-series is the most viewed YouTube channel, boasting 279.8 billion views! (Global Digital Report)

Tip: Want even more YouTube statistics? We have a whole blog for you!

Reddit Stats

Reddit has 116M daily active users (Backlinko) In 2025, it was estimated that 616 million posts had been published on Reddit, a 12% increase over 2024 (Backlinko) Reddit has a potential ad read of 765.2 million (Global Digital Report) The biggest Reddit community by member size is R/Funny with 67M members (Global Digital Report) The 10th most popular Reddit community is R/Science. It has 34 million members (Global Digital Report) In 2026, there is a 42% increase, YOY, in the number of companies posting to Reddit between 1-2 times a week (State of Social Media 2026) People spend an average of 19 minutes per day on Reddit (Global Digital Report)

FAQ

How reliable are social media statistics?

Social media statistics are often reported slightly different depending on the sources used to find them. Make sure to check the specific dates a statistic is referencing in order to properly contextualize it for your needs.

Which social media statistics matter most for decision-making?

The best social media statistics for strategizing and driving decision making will be recent and relevant. For example, if you are looking to introduce a Reddit strategy into your social program, it would be worth it to explore Reddit stats to help you maximize performance. If you're wondering which channels in general to prioritize or de-prioritize looking at a list like this of general social media usage and engagement stats will be useful. You can also look at more comprehensive analysis like in the Meltwater State of Social Media Report.

How has social media usage changed year over year?

Social media usage continues to grow steadily year over year. According to the Global Digital Report, between Q1 and Q2 2025 there was a .4$ increase.

Building a social media program for your brand? Get the lowdown on how to implement an effective strategy by downloading our Social Media ROI ebook, and learn how social listening plays a big role.