As a marketer, using social media strategically offers great opportunities for rapid growth. Because these platforms reach so many consumers today, marketers can use them to generate leads, create brand awareness, gather useful data about their audience and industry, share news, create content, and engage with their community. There are over 5 billion social media users today, and the number is growing fast.
What does all this mean? Well, with the number of people using social media, it's clear marketers need to rely on data they trust in order to plan campaigns, budget, and activate social media marketing efforts, and secure stakeholder buy-in.
And as marketers ourselves, we know it can be overwhelming to search for the accurate and up to date social media statistics. So we created a source of truth with the essential facts and statistics that you need to know about social media in 2026.
Want to see more market-specific social media stats? Check out the social media statistics for Australia, see social media statistics for Malaysia, learn more about social media statistics in the Philippines, check UK social media statistics, see Swedish social media statistics, social media statistics for Hong Kong, South African social media statistics and take a look at UAE social media statistics.
70+ Social Media Stats You Should Know Right Now
Did you know that Facebook is still the top social media platform by usage? And that in 2021, digital ad spending increased by 38.3% from 2020? Or that consumers trust brands more if they have interacted with them on social media?
These are things you need to know, so here are 70+ social media statistics to keep in mind as you create your social media plan for 2025 and beyond!
Contents
General Social Media Stats
LinkedIn Stats
Facebook Stats
X Stats
Instagram Stats
Pinterest Stats
Snapchat Stats
TikTok Stats
YouTube Stats
Reddit Stats
FAQ
General Social Media Stats
- Top social media networks by session duration: YouTube (14 minutes), TikTok (9 minutes), Facebook (7 minutes) (Global Digital Report)
- People spend roughly 18 hours and 36 minutes a week on social media sites (Global Digital Report)
- Additionally, the average user accesses at least 6.75 social media channels daily (Global Digital Report)
- 60% of GenZ logs on to social media for 3 hours or more per day. (Later)
- Total active social media users around the world: 5.6B. (Total internet users: 6.4B) (Statista)
- There is a 4.8% increase in unique social media identities, year over year (between 2024 and 2025) (Global Digital Report)
- 78% of brands want to build brand awareness through social media. 47% use it to increase brand engagement, while 46% use it to connect with customers (State of Social Media 2026)
- +22% of organizations are operating with Advanced social programs, compared to 2025 (State of Social Media 2026)
- B2C companies have the highest number of Advanced social programs (State of Social Media 2026)
- 89% of marketers say that they use social videos for marketing (SproutSocial)
- 73% of them say that explainer videos are a preferred format (SproutSocial)
- 85% of B2B organizations say LinkedIn drives the most ROI. (Hootsuite)
- Team bandwidth is one of the biggest challenges for managing a social media program according to 59% of marketers (State of Social Media 2026)
- 28% of American consumers say they anticipate making more purchases in 2025 after seeing related posts on Instagram. (SproutSocial)
- 80% of social media users log on to TikTok for funny or entertaining content, over other platforms (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- Social media is a primary brand research tool for 80% of female users between the ages of 16-24 (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- 71% of consumers who have had a positive experience with a brand on social media are likely to recommend the brand to their friends and family (Lyfemarketing)
- YouTube is the second-largest search engine globally. (HubSpot)
- Global Reddit usage is predominantly male (60%). (DemandSage)
- 17% of marketers repurpose the same content across various social media channels, with no alterations. 48% repurpose content with minor changes to suit different platforms. (HubSpot)
- A majority of companies employ between 0-2 people for social media (State of Social Media 2026)
- Paid social content is a top driver of ROI for B2B organizations (HubSpot)
- The top reason for using social media for all age groups is "keeping in touch with friends and family" (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- Reading news stories is the 2nd most popular reason for using social media for users between the ages of 45-65. For users between the ages of 16-44 the second most popular reason is filling up spare time. (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- 31% of social media users, age 16-24, say they are following social media influencers, the highest percentage among all age groups. (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- Carousel posts are 24% more popular for marketers in 2026 compared to 2025 (State of Social Media 2026)
LinkedIn Stats
- There are approximately 1.2 billion monthly active users on LinkedIn. (DemandSage)
- Men between the ages of 25-34 occupy the largest percentage of LinkedIn's advertising audience (19%). (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- Only 6% of B2C companies plan to spend more time on LinkedIn in 2026, compared to 15% of B2B companies (State of Social Media 2026)
- Bill Gates is the most followed profile on LinkedIn. His page has 38.7M followers (2026 Global Digital Trends Report)
- LinkedIn is the 3rd most popular channel for social media marketers (State of Social Media 2026)
- 158 job applications are submitted through LinkedIn every second (DemandSage)
- LinkedIn is highly effective for marketing and lead generation. 40% of B2B marketings rate the channel as the best for driving high quality leads. (SproutSocial)
- Businesses that hold LinkedIn livestreams generate 24 times more comments than regular videos (DemandSage)
Facebook Stats
- There are 3 billion worldwide monthly active users on Facebook (DemandSage)
- 28% of marketers say Facebook ads drive the best ROI (SocialPilot)
- There is a +5.7% increase in Facebook's global ad reach (2025-2025) (Global Digital Report)
- Women who are aged 65+ use Facebook the most. (Global Digital Report)
- There are over 140 billion Reels posted on Facebook each day (DemandSage)
- 85% of users prefer to watch videos on Facebook without sound (DemandSage)
- The largest advertising potential geographically is in India: 403 Million (Global Digital Report)
- Active Facebook pages see an average engagement rate of .06% (SocialPilot)
- Ad reach potential on Facebook in 2025 is 2.35 billion (Global Digital Report).
- 35% of companies say they plan to invest less time on Facebook in 2026 (State of Social Media 2026)
- Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed Facebook page (Global Digital Report)
X Stats
- X reports 611 Million monthly active users (Search Logistics)
- 63% of X users identify as male and 36% as female. (DemandSage)
- American users spend about 31 minutes a day on X (Social Shepherd)
- 😭 was the most popular emoji on X in 2025. (Meltwater blog)
- Elon Musk is the most followed account. He has 225.1 million followers. (Global Digital Report)
- 59% of users say they use X for news. (DemandSage)
- Twitter is the 11th most popular social platform by active users. (Global Digital Report)
Instagram Stats
- Instagram has 2B monthly active users (DemandSage)
- On average, users spend an average of 33 minutes on Instagram daily. (DemandSage)
- Ads on Instagram have a potential reach of 1.9B (Global Digital Report)
- Business accounts on Instagram see a .45% engagement rate (Global Digital Report)
- 63% of GenZ users engage with brands on Instagram (Hootsuite)
- Instagram is the most popular platform for photo and video sharing (Global Digital Report)
- 61% of Instagram users use the platform for product discovery. (SproutSocial)
- Instagram is the 3rd most popular platform for making purchases (SproutSocial)
- The average engagement rate on business Instagram accounts with 10,000 followers or fewer is .65% (Global Digital Report)
- #Love is the most popular Instagram hashtag (2.15B) (Global Digital Report)
- Carousel posts receive the highest engagement on business profiles, at .5%. (Global Digital Report)
Tip: Learn more about the most important Instagram statistics and about Instagram impressions and reach
Pinterest Stats
- As of Q3 2025, Pinterest has reported 600 million monthly active users (Statista)
- Pinterest is the 9th most popular social network by active users (Global Digital Report)
- The annual "Pinterest Predicts" report has an 85% success rate (SproutSocial)
- Pinterest is the place to go when starting a new project, according to 85% of users. This is a helpful tidbit when crafting your Pin copy! (SproutSocial)
- A majority of searches on Pinterest (96%) are unbranded. (SproutSocial)
- Wattpad is the most popular Pinterest account by followers (32.2M). (Global Digital Report)
- Pinterest ads have a total potential reach of 351.4 million. (Global Digital Report)
- GenZ consumers wish more brands were on Pinterest. (SproutSocial)
- Women between the ages of 25-34 occupy the largest advertising audience on Pinterest (Global Digital Report)
Snapchat Stats
- As of Q2, 2025, Snapchat at 469M daily active users (Global Digital Report)
- The highest percentage of users who open Snapchat at lease once a month is women aged of 16-24 (42.6)% (Global Digital Report)
- However, men between the ages of 18-24 occupy the largest potential advertising audience on Snapchat (19%) (Global Digital Report)
- On average, Snapchat adult users spend roughly 8 minutes per day on the platform. (DemandSage)
- Over 880 billion chats were sent on Snapchat in Q1 of 2025 (Snapchat)
- Monthly usage of Snapchat is highest in Norway, followed by Saudi Arabia (Global Digital Report)
- Snapchat ad reach ranking is highest in India (Global Digital Report)
TikTok Stats
- As of 2025 TikTok has 1.59 MAU (DemandSage)
- Women aged 16-24 are the highest percentage of users who say they open TikTok at least once a month (Global Digital Report)
- 56% of TikTokers use the platform for researching brands (Global Digital Report)
- The most followed account on TikTok is @kahby.lame. He has 161.5 million followers (Global Digital Report)
- 54% of TikTok users engage with brand accounts on a daily basis. (SproutSocial)
Tip: We have a dedicated blog for all the TikTok statistics you should know.
YouTube Stats
- YouTube reports 2.5 Billion monthly active users (DemandSage)
- Users spend roughly 7 minutes, 37 seconds per session on YouTube. (DemandSage)
- Marketers can reach 40.5% of YouTube's total ad audience through CTV (connected TV) (Global Digital Report)
- According to a 2022 study, 59% of consumers find YouTube ads to be more relevant than regular TV ads (SproutSocial)
- T-series is the most viewed YouTube channel, boasting 279.8 billion views! (Global Digital Report)
Tip: Want even more YouTube statistics? We have a whole blog for you!
Reddit Stats
- Reddit has 116M daily active users (Backlinko)
- In 2025, it was estimated that 616 million posts had been published on Reddit, a 12% increase over 2024 (Backlinko)
- Reddit has a potential ad read of 765.2 million (Global Digital Report)
- The biggest Reddit community by member size is R/Funny with 67M members (Global Digital Report)
- The 10th most popular Reddit community is R/Science. It has 34 million members (Global Digital Report)
- In 2026, there is a 42% increase, YOY, in the number of companies posting to Reddit between 1-2 times a week (State of Social Media 2026)
- People spend an average of 19 minutes per day on Reddit (Global Digital Report)
FAQ
How reliable are social media statistics?
Social media statistics are often reported slightly different depending on the sources used to find them. Make sure to check the specific dates a statistic is referencing in order to properly contextualize it for your needs.
Which social media statistics matter most for decision-making?
The best social media statistics for strategizing and driving decision making will be recent and relevant. For example, if you are looking to introduce a Reddit strategy into your social program, it would be worth it to explore Reddit stats to help you maximize performance. If you're wondering which channels in general to prioritize or de-prioritize looking at a list like this of general social media usage and engagement stats will be useful. You can also look at more comprehensive analysis like in the Meltwater State of Social Media Report.
How has social media usage changed year over year?
Social media usage continues to grow steadily year over year. According to the Global Digital Report, between Q1 and Q2 2025 there was a .4$ increase.
Building a social media program for your brand? Get the lowdown on how to implement an effective strategy by downloading our Social Media ROI ebook, and learn how social listening plays a big role.