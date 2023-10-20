Salesforce Social Studio Sunset: Everything You Need to Know

Salesforce has announced that it’s sunsetting Marketing Cloud Social Studio, the company’s social media management platform. What does this mean for current Social Studio customers, and what steps should they take before the product finally reaches its end of life? This blog covers everything you need to know.

Table of Contents

What is Salesforce Social Studio?

How will the Salesforce Social Studio Sunset Work?

Preparing for the Salesforce Social Studio End of Life

Finding a Salesforce Social Studio Replacement

In the early days of social media, when businesses were just waking up to this revolutionary new channel, a SaaS platform called Radian6 was one of the best known tools for monitoring your brand mentions on social.

In 2011 Radian6 was acquired by the CRM company, Salesforce, which proceeded to integrate the platform into its own, eventually rebranding it as Salesforce Social Studio, and adding additional social media management features.

Thirteen years later, it appears we’ve now reached the Salesforce Social Studio end of life, as the company announced the product will be sunsetted in late 2024 and no new subscriptions to the platform will be sold.

The exact date of the Salesforce Social Studio retirement is November 18th 2024, when the platform will be permanently closed down and no longer accessible for all users. The company has stated that if customers’ licenses expire before that date, they will not be able to renew them, so for many users the Social Studio end of life will actually happen long before the exact sunset date.

For this reason, it’s important for current users to understand exactly when their license expires so that they can start planning for a Salesforce Social Studio replacement in good time, because you won’t be able to simply roll over your existing contract.

Salesforce recommends that current users of the platform export all of their data at least 90 days before their contract expires. It’s important to keep backup copies of all your data following the Salesforce Social Studio retirement both for your own archives, and to be in compliance with any applicable local business regulations concerning the record keeping and data protection.

It’s unclear whether you’ll have any access to your historical data following the Salesforce Social Studio sunset, so exporting and securing your own copy is essential.

Of course, data backup is just one part of the problem. Most users will need to find an alternative to Salesforce Social Studio to handle their social listening and management activities.

