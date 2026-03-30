Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2026 (Digital 2026 Philippines) – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. Download the Global Digital Report 2026 for free.

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Table of Contents

Population essentials in the Philippines

The Philippines has a young, consistently expanding population with high literacy and a lower share of urban residents.

A quick snapshot of Philippines' demographics

The Philippines: Population Profile Overview

Total Population: 117 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 0.8% (942,000 people).

117 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 0.8% (942,000 people). Gender Distribution: The population is nearly balanced, with females accounting for 50.1% and males for 49.9%.

The population is nearly balanced, with females accounting for 50.1% and males for 49.9%. Median Age: 26.1 years, indicating a significantly young demographic.

26.1 years, indicating a significantly young demographic. Life Expectancy: 70.1 years.

70.1 years. Urbanization: 49.1% of the population resides in urban areas.

49.1% of the population resides in urban areas. Population Density: 389.3 people per km².

389.3 people per km². Household Size: An average of 4.2 residents per household.

An average of 4.2 residents per household. Adult Literacy (15+): Exceptionally high at 98.0% overall (97.0% for females and 98.0% for males).

The Philippines is characterized by a young, growing population with a balanced gender ratio. While less urbanized than some regional neighbors, its high literacy rates and widespread English proficiency provide a distinct competitive advantage among developing nations.

Age distribution of Philippines' population

The Philippines has one of the youngest age profiles in the region, with a clear concentration in the under-30 segment.

The country's demographic is led by a massive youth population. Below are the five largest age brackets by share:

Ages 10–14: 11.7 million (10.0%) Ages 15–19: 11.4 million (9.8%) Ages 5–9: 11.1 million (9.5%) Ages 20–24: 10.8 million (9.2%) Ages 25–29: 10.4 million (8.9%)

The largest segments are concentrated in the 5–19 age range, signaling the rise of Gen Alpha and younger Gen Z. As these digital natives enter their peak years of online activity, brands should prepare for a significant shift in social media behavior and digital consumption. The Philippines continues to offer a "demographic dividend" with a young, tech-savvy population that is shaping the future of the regional digital economy.

Internet usage statistics in the Philippines

The average time spent using the internet in the Philippines is 54 hours.

Below is an overview of internet usage statistics in the country:

Total Internet Users: 98.0 million Filipinos (83.8% penetration rate).

98.0 million Filipinos (83.8% penetration rate). Annual Growth: +0.8% increase, adding approximately 789,000 new users online.

+0.8% increase, adding approximately 789,000 new users online. Device Preferences:

Mobile: 97.8% of users access the internet via smartphones.

97.8% of users access the internet via smartphones. Desktop/Laptop: 62.7% of users utilize computers for connectivity.

62.7% of users utilize computers for connectivity. Time Spent Online: Filipinos spend an average of 54 hours per week (roughly 7.7 hours per day) on connected media.

With near-universal smartphone ownership (98.6%) among internet users, the Philippines is a strictly mobile-first market. This high reliance on mobile devices fuels a massive social media ecosystem, making it imperative for brands to optimize digital campaigns for vertical, mobile-friendly consumption. This hyper-connected behavior positions the Philippines as a primary hub for social commerce, influencer marketing, and digital finance innovation.

What are the main reasons for using the Internet in the Philippines?

Filipino social media usage is shaped by the need to stay connected, find information, and consume video content

Filipino digital behavior is driven by a unique blend of relational connectivity and "infotainment." According to the latest Digital 2026 data, the primary reasons for going online are:

Social Connection (78.3%): Staying in touch with friends and family remains the #1 priority, reinforcing the country's "social nation" status. Information Discovery (75.5%): A high reliance on online search and AI-assisted queries to find information. Video Consumption (70.9%): High engagement with short-form and creator-led content. Self-Education (68.1%): Researching "how-to" content and practical life skills. News & Current Events (64.4%): Utilizing social media platforms such as Facebook as primary news sources.

Social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram have become central to how Filipinos connect, learn, and unwind. With the average user spending nearly 34 hours per week on social platforms, brands must move beyond traditional ads and embrace creator-led storytelling and social commerce to remain relevant in this high-frequency digital economy.

What are the top types of websites and apps used in the Philippines?

Filipinos spend most of their online time on social networks and messaging platforms, but financial and shopping categories also rank high.

Below are the top types of websites and apps Filipinos use:

99.2% visit social networks. 98.0% use chat and messaging platforms to stay connected. 93.5% use email regularly. 91.0% rely on search engines or web portals. 88.5% visit banking, investing, or insurance platforms, which is one of the highest figures in the region for this purpose. 85.0% browse shopping, auctions, or classifieds sites.

Social media statistics in the Philippines show a digital population that integrates communication and financial activity online. A trend to note is the widespread use of banking and investment platforms in the Philippines, pointing to rising financial literacy and awareness in the country. The adoption of apps like GCash complements patterns seen in Philippine social media statistics, where shopping and economic activity now coexist on mobile.

The high share of Filipinos who enjoy ecommerce, browsing shopping and auction sites, shows that this behaviour aligns with a market that is digitally smart yet value-conscious, heavily influenced by what they see online.

Social media usage statistics in the Philippines

Social media usage in the Philippines continues to grow, powered by its young, highly active online population.

Below are the key highlights of social media use in the Philippines:

There are 95.8 million social media user identities in the Philippines.

social media user identities in the Philippines. Social media user identities grew +0.4% quarter-on-quarter, adding +400,000 .

quarter-on-quarter, adding . Since last year, social media identities increased by +10.3% , or +9.0 million .

, or . Filipinos spend an average of 33 hours and 50 minutes per week (approx. 4.8 hours per day) on social platforms.

(approx. 4.8 hours per day) on social platforms. Social media user identities represent 81.9% of the total Philippine population.

of the total Philippine population. 97.7% of social media users access platforms through the internet on mobile devices.

With 10.3% annual growth, the Philippines' digital environment is an opportunity-rich market. The "always-on" nature of this audience, combined with 97.7% mobile accessibility, means that social media is the definitive channel for brand discovery and consumer engagement. As user identities now represent over 80% of the population, the market has transitioned from "high growth" to "high maturity," where the battle for brands is no longer just about reach, but about cultural relevance and mobile-optimized storytelling.

What's the Meta audience's demographic profile in the Philippines?

Meta’s adult audience in the Philippines is strongest among users aged 25–34, followed closely by the 18–24 segment.

Below are the two key age groups to watch in the Philippines online, based on Meta’s combined ad reach:

Adults aged 25–34 make up the largest share, with 16.9% female and 15.8% male.

make up the largest share, with female and male. Adults aged 18–24 follow, accounting for 15.1% of females and 13.0% of males.

Social media statistics in the Philippines show it is a market where digital behaviour is shaped heavily by Gen Z and younger millennials. This group shapes the country’s digital behaviour, and brands must learn to speak to them using actionable insights. Utilizing social listening to understand what they care about and react to is key to reaching them effectively.

However, we must also exercise caution in interpreting these figures as is, as Simon Kemp notes in Digital 2026: Philippines, “It’s important to stress that Meta’s advertising reach figures are not the same as the active user figures that the company may report in its investor earnings announcements, and they should not be interpreted as such.”

What are the main reasons for using social media in the Philippines?

Research about social media in the Philippines consistently shows how Filipinos are online primarily to stay connected with loved ones.

Below are the main reasons Filipinos use social media:

67.7% are on socials to keep in touch with friends and family, the Philippines' top reason for using social media. 46.8% use it to fill spare time. 41.5% go online to find content such as articles and videos. 40.4% read news stories on social media platforms. 39.4% see what’s being talked about.

The implications of social media in the Philippines point to a digital culture where even passive behaviours all circle back to connection. Whether it's scrolling to fill spare time, finding content, reading the news, or seeing what others are talking about, Filipinos share what they discover with friends and loved ones and stay updated together.

In many ways, keeping in touch acts as the sun for these other behaviours orbit around, shaping a social media environment driven by shared experiences.

Which are the most used social media platforms in the Philippines?

Social media use in the Philippines revolves around Facebook, Messenger, YouTube, and TikTok.

Below are the top five most used social media platforms in the country:

Facebook leads with 94.9% of Filipino internet users active on the platform. Messenger follows closely at 90.6%, acting as the country’s preferred messaging app to keep in touch. YouTube is utilised by 85.0% of Filipinos, supporting the country’s appetite for video. TikTok is used by 82.2% to find content and fill spare time. Instagram sees 71.2% usage among internet users.

The convergence of these platforms creates a video-first, mobile-driven landscape. With over 80% of the population active on video-heavy platforms (YouTube and TikTok), brands must prioritize vertical video and personality-led content to capture the attention of a "hyper-scrolling" audience that spends nearly 34 hours a week on social media.

Which social media platforms do Filipinos spend the most time on daily?

Filipinos spend the most time on Facebook, reflecting its central role in their online behaviour.

Below are the top five platforms Filipinos spend the most time on daily:

Facebook: 1 hour 31 minutes TikTok: 1 hour 30 minutes YouTube: 1 hour 18 minutes Messenger: 57 minutes Instagram: 34 minutes

While Facebook remains the anchor of digital life due to its all-in-one functionality, TikTok and YouTube dominate the next two spots, indicating that Filipinos turn to dedicated video platforms for both short and long-form content. For brands, this means the window for engagement is moving toward high-frequency, short-burst content that captures attention in the same way TikTok and YouTube Shorts do.

Mobile usage statistics in the Philippines

Mobile phone usage in the Philippines remains exceptionally high and most lines running on broadband-capable networks.

Below are the key highlights of mobile connectivity in the Philippines:

The Philippines recorded 137 million cellular mobile connections this past year.

cellular mobile connections this past year. Mobile connections are equivalent to 117% of the total population.

of the total population. The number of cellular mobile connections increased by +3.0% , adding +4.0 million new lines.

, adding new lines. 89.0% of mobile connections are broadband (3G, 4G, or 5G).

As noted by Simon Kemp in Digital 2026: Philippines: “... many people make use of more than one mobile connection, so it’s not unusual for mobile connection figures to exceed total population… however, ‘broadband’ connections shouldn’t be interpreted as a proxy for mobile internet use.”

This reinforces why the country remains a mobile-first market, with many Filipinos maintaining multiple lines for specific needs. Mobile stays the primary method for communication and media consumption across popular social media platforms in the Philippines.

Ecommerce statistics in the Philippines

Ecommerce in the Philippines continues to grow quickly, as Filipino consumers become more comfortable buying online.

Below are the key highlights on consumer goods ecommerce in the Philippines:

23.5 million Filipinos purchased consumer goods online, up +9.8% or +2.1 million from the previous year.

Filipinos purchased consumer goods online, up or from the previous year. Total annual online consumer goods spending reached $14.0 billion USD , recording a +14.4% increase ( +$1.8 billion ).

, recording a increase ( ). The average annual revenue per online shopper is $595 USD , up +4.1% ( +$23.49 ).

, up ( ). 57.5% of ecommerce spending came from mobile purchases, rising +2.9% year-on-year.

of ecommerce spending came from mobile purchases, rising year-on-year. Online purchases accounted for 7.3% of all consumer goods retail sales nationwide, an increase of +7.4% year-on-year.

Social media statistics in the Philippines show a population that fuels the growth of ecommerce, with social-led discovery influencing how Filipinos browse and decide what to buy. Filipino consumers have been spoiled for choice when it comes to online shopping, with Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop competing aggressively for attention through constant sale events.

What are the top online consumer goods categories in the Philippines?

On ecommerce platforms, Filipinos spend the most on electronics, food, and fashion.

Below are the top online consumer goods categories in the Philippines, sorted by estimated annual spend:

Electronics: $3.16 billion USD Food: $2.78 billion USD Fashion: $2.30 billion USD

This breakdown helps marketers understand where Filipino consumers allocate most of their online spending.

Ecommerce statistics in the Philippines show that Filipinos have a strong demand for tech and are highly responsive to “double-digit” online sales where platforms offer steep discounts on gadgets. In the Food sector, Grab is a leading player in food delivery and on-demand services: from meals to groceries to its convenient “GrabExpress Pabili” service for essentials and over-the-counter medicine.

Meanwhile, Fashion continues to dominate online shopping with Filipino consumers gravitating toward platforms that offer wide selection, fast-changing inventory, and competitive pricing. This reflects a broader shift toward global, mobile-first marketplaces that prioritize affordability and trend accessibility.

What are the top online purchase drivers in the Philippines?

The top online purchase drivers reflect a digital market that prioritizes savings, convenience, and trust.

Below are the top factors that most encourage Filipinos to complete an online purchase:

Free delivery: 58.8% Coupons and discounts: 46.3% Customer reviews: 45.6% Cash on delivery: 40.5%

Free delivery remains the strongest motivator for Filipino consumers to complete an online purchase while Coupons and discounts ranked second. Customer reviews also carry significant weight, with many Filipinos relying on detailed feedback before making a purchase. Recently, Shopee and Lazada have created a system where users who leave thorough reviews earn coins they can use for future purchases, creating a cycle that boosts buyer confidence.

Cash-on-delivery reflects a community that prefers to verify items before paying. Altogether, these purchase drivers reveal how ecommerce in the Philippines is shaped by value and trust.

What are the top Google Shopping searches in the Philippines?

Google shopping searches in the Philippines are driven by tech and fashion, with Filipinos frequently looking up gadgets.

Below are the top five Google shopping search queries in the Philippines:

Shoes Shopee iPhone Samsung Laptop

Unsurprisingly, tech dominates the list, with 9 of the top 20 Google shopping searches linked to gadgets or major tech brands. This shows how Filipinos use Google to research devices, compare prices, and check reviews before buying online.

Fashion still plays a significant role, with “shoes” taking the top spot. Many Filipinos search for footwear and apparel on Google to find better deals outside ecommerce apps.

These Google search trends in the Philippines point to a market where tech and fashion drive most product discovery. With both categories ranking among the top ecommerce goods in the Philippines, it’s clear why they also lead in Google searches, supported by purchase drivers such as free delivery, discounts, and customer reviews.

Online grocery shopping overview for the Philippines

Online grocery shopping in the Philippines continues to grow exponentially as more Filipinos turn to its convenience.

Below are the key highlights of online grocery behaviour in the Philippines:

20.7 million Filipinos ordered groceries online

Filipinos ordered groceries online Orders increased by +8.9% , adding +1.70 million new online grocery buyers

, adding new online grocery buyers Total online grocery spend reached $2.96 billion USD

Market value for online grocery orders rose by +19.2% (+$477 million)

Average annual spend per online grocery shopper is $106 USD

This growth reflects a shift in how online grocery has become a household routine for Filipinos as delivery platforms continue to expand their options and improve service reliability. Social media statistics in the Philippines also show how promos influence Filipinos' grocery-buying decisions.

Digital marketing statistics in the Philippines

What’s the advertising spend in the Philippines?

Advertising spend in the Philippines continues to rise, with brands increasing their investment in digital channels.

Below are the key highlights on advertising spend in the Philippines:

Total 2025 ad spend reached $3.53 billion USD

Ad spend grew by +6.3% , adding +$210 million

, adding Digital ad spend in the Philippines increased to $2.12 billion USD

Digital ad investment grew by +9.1% , worth +$177 million

, worth Digital makes up 60% of all ad spend

The 60% digital share represents a paradigm shift in the local industry. Brands are prioritizing signal-based experiences with highly targeted digital campaigns that follow the consumer from discovery to checkout.

The growth in influencer and social media investment aligns with the hyper-engaged nature of Filipino audiences. In 2026, authenticity is the highest currency; brands are moving away from polished celebrity endorsements toward creator-led commerce that feels relatable and trustworthy.

What's the social media ad spend in the Philippines?

Social media advertising in the Philippines continues to grow, as brands invest more in platforms where Filipinos spend the most time.

Below are the key highlights on social media advertising spend in the Philippines:

Estimated annual spend on social media advertising reached $679 million USD

Social media ad spend grew by +14.5% , adding +$86 million

, adding Social media now makes up 32.0% of total digital advertising spend

of total digital advertising spend Social media advertising’s share of total digital ad spend grew by +4.9%

This steady rise in social media advertising spend in the Philippines reflects how brands are shifting more of their budgets to platforms that Filipinos tend to spend the most time on.

This growth, which is second only to influencer ads, reflects a landscape in which brands prioritize social platforms for awareness. Social media statistics in the Philippines consistently show how social commerce continues to play a larger role in shaping purchasing decisions.

As we enter 2026, Philippine brands are increasing their investment in social media advertising to stay visible and relevant to Filipino consumers.

What is the influencer ad spend in the Philippines?

Influencer advertising in the Philippines has the highest year-on-year growth among all digital ad categories.

Below are the key highlights on influencer advertising spend in the Philippines:

Estimated annual spend on influencer advertising reached $125 million USD

Influencer ad spend grew by +15.0% , adding +$16.4 million

, adding Its share of digital ad spend increased by +5.4%

Influencer advertising recorded the strongest year-on-year growth across all digital ad categories in the Philippines. Philippine brands have been relying on creators to drive awareness towards them.

The Philippines embraces influencers, whether micro-influencers with niche communities or large creators with massive reach. Regardless, success in influencer marketing in the Philippines depends on choosing creators whose audience aligns with the brand. Selecting influencers with relevant communities is just as important as the size of their following.

A key trend entering 2026 is that brands have continued to invest strategically in influencer partnerships to benefit from higher visibility and stronger consumer resonance.

What's ahead for social media in the Philippines?

Given the findings in our report, here are the key takeaways that signal where social media in the Philippines is heading this 2026:

Social media growth will be fuelled by a young, mobile-first population

The growth of social media in the Philippines will continue to accelerate as its young, under-30s population moves deeper into their peak digital years.

With Gen Z and younger millennials making up a large share of social media users, their habits will shape how brands communicate with them online. Mobile remains the primary device for digital activity; for many brands, this means that campaigns designed for mobile-first content and seamless in-app shopping will be even more essential in 2026.

Creator-led content will dominate Philippine brand strategy

Influencer advertising already holds the highest year-on-year growth across digital ad categories. Filipinos love and trust content creators, and local studies about social media marketing in the Philippines continue to highlight how micro-influencers and their niche communities deliver some of the strongest engagement.

In the year ahead, brands will move away from broad influencer blasts and toward strategic creator partnerships, choosing influencers whose audiences genuinely match their target consumers. This direction reflects ongoing research about social media in the Philippines, which shows that relevance and authenticity drive the best results.

Social commerce will strengthen as Filipinos rely on platforms for discovery and buying

Social media statistics in the Philippines show that Filipinos use platforms not only for entertainment but also for discovery and purchasing. Meanwhile, we’re already seeing how TikTok Shop, Shein, Shopee, and Facebook Marketplace have continued competing for engagement, while more brands build creator-led commerce channels tied to fast, easy-to-navigate shopping experiences.

With ecommerce habits deeply ingrained and top purchase drivers like free delivery, discounts, and customer reviews shaping behaviour, it’s become clear that social commerce will take an even larger role in 2026.

FAQ: Social Media Statistics for the Philippines 2026

How many social media users are there in the Philippines?

The number of social media users in the Philippines is 95.8 million. This is 81.9% of the Philippines’ total population. The user base grew by 10.3% (+9 million new users) over the past year, confirming that the country has reached a social supermajority where nearly every internet user (97.7%) is active on at least one social platform.

Which social media platforms are most popular in the Philippines?

The most popular social media platforms in the Philippines are listed below, ranked by the percentage of active social media users aged 16+ who say each is their favourite platform:

Facebook (36.2%)

TikTok (21.6%)

Messenger (20.8%)

Instagram (7.5%)

Reddit (4.9%)

How much time do Filipinos spend on social media each day?

The number of hours spent on social media in the Philippines is 33 hours and 50 minutes weekly.

There is no exact figure for daily social media usage in the Philippines, but based on the weekly total, the rough daily average is about 4 hours and 50 minutes per day.

What role does mobile usage play in social media in the Philippines?

Mobile sits at the centre of social media usage in the Philippines.

97.7% of social media users in the Philippines accessing platforms via mobile and 137 million mobile connections in a country of 117 million people. Constant mobile access is a big reason the number of hours spent on social media in the Philippines reaches 33 hours and 50 minutes weekly, and much of it on apps like Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, and Instagram.

For marketers, the implication of social media in the Philippines is clear: campaigns need to be designed for mobile-first viewing to convert well on social media strategies.

How can marketers use these statistics for social media strategy in the Philippines?

Marketers can use insights on social media usage in the Philippines to build mobile-first content that fits the habits of the country’s young audience. For example, understanding which platforms take up the majority of social media use in the Philippines helps brands decide where to prioritize creator partnerships and what kind of social commerce campaigns match how Filipinos discover and buy products online.

By tracking trends through analytics, marketers can use these statistics to refine content and build social media strategies grounded in real behaviour rather than guesswork.

For example:

Prioritize Vertical Video: Since Filipinos spend over 20 hours a week on mobile video, content must be designed for TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts. Leverage Social Search: Optimize content with keywords, as users now use TikTok and Instagram as their primary search engines for product discovery. Invest in Creator-to-Commerce: Partner with micro-influencers to bridge the gap between awareness and sales.

What social commerce trends are emerging in the Philippines?

Social commerce trends in the Philippines are being shaped by live selling, short-form video, and in-app checkout across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok Shop.

Micro-sellers are scaling quickly as “shoppertainment” drives fast product discovery and higher conversions. At the same time, trust is a defining trend, with Filipinos relying heavily on reviews, cash-on-delivery (COD), and stronger consumer protection before completing purchases.

How can businesses track social media performance effectively?

Businesses can track performance by using tools that pull in large-scale social and consumer data, analyse it with AI, and translate it into clear, actionable insights. Having a single dashboard for listening, analytics, influencers, and publishing helps brands understand what’s working and where to optimize in real-time.

To see how this works in practice, explore our interactive product tours: https://www.meltwater.com/en/product-tours

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