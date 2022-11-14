There has never been a more crucial time for businesses to use social media marketing than now. In this bizarre day and age where both your 6-year-old niece and your 86-year-old grandmother are just as connected as you to the world wide web, digital campaigns can make or break a company's bottom line.

Using our social listening capabilities, Meltwater has compiled local studies about social media marketing in the Philippines. The implications of social media - from the statistics of its users, as well as their usage of it - play a vital part in deciding which strategies businesses employ. Each of the most popular social media platforms in the Philippines, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok, has specific data sets readily available to capitalize on. This article will discuss the broader use of social media in the Philippines.

Table of Contents

Social Media Users in the Philippines in 2022

Total Filipino Media Users: 76.01 million

Age of Filipino Users: 25-34 y.o.

Male Filipino Users: 50.2%

Female Filipino Users: 49.8%

Urban Users: 52%

Rural Users: 48%

So, just how many social media users in the Philippines were there? As of January 2022, the number of social media users was a staggering 76.01 million. The highest percentage of these belonged to Filipinos between the ages of 25 to 34, at 16.4%.

The total population of the Philippines at the start of the year was 111.8 million. You may look at that little number of 5.9% attached to those aged 65 and above thinking it's small, but take note: that is over six-and-a-half million senior citizens on socials! Growing old doesn't look bad when that mahjong meetup is just an Instagram DM away.

The statistics of social media users based on gender were not too far off from one another, as 50.2% are male, while 49.8% are female. Meanwhile, rural areas take a minor piece of the cake concerning the bulk of social media users, with 52% versus 48% living in urban areas. Regardless of who you are or your socio-economic status, your cellular phone is part of your identity; it's an extension of yourself and your connection to the world.

Note: Gender data is only available for "male" and "female".

Social Media Usage in the Philippines in 2022

Total Social Media Account Holders: 82.4%

Daily Social Media Usage Time: 4 hours and 6 minutes

Reason for Social Media Use: Swiping through feeds and contacting loved ones

for Social Media Use: through feeds and Favorite Social Media Platform: Facebook (48.7%)

Most-used Social Media Platform: Facebook (96.2%)

Daily Time on the Internet: 10 hours and 27 minutes

Average Internet Speed: 18.68mbps

82.4% of the total population of the Philippines has a social media account. That means there are 92.05 million social media users spread throughout the country. Additionally, they are on socials for a combined 4 hours and 6 minutes throughout the day. This is the average time users aged 16-64 are swiping through their social media feeds or simply communicating with others.

Filipinos use social media mainly to keep in touch with friends and family. Whether it be to talk to relatives and loved ones abroad, invite a friend to play a video game, or simply catch up, 76.4% of users utilize these networks as various bridges of communication. 52% of total users admit to using these just to find new content to fill the time, with countless hours scrolling through the black hole of neverending short-form videos. Meanwhile, 48.7% of users say that Facebook is their favorite social media platform, with a staggering 96.2% saying they are on it daily.

76.01 million Filipinos spend 10 hours and 27 minutes using the internet. This accounts for 68% of the total population of the country. Almost everyone accesses the internet through their personal gadgets, with 97.2% using a mobile phone. The Philippines' download speeds averaged 18.68 MBPS for all internet users nationwide.

Philippines Rank in Social Media Use Globally

The World Average of Daily Social Media Usage: 2 hours and 27 minutes

Philippines Average Daily Social Media Usage: 4 hours and 6 minutes (2nd Worldwide)

The World Average of Social Media Platforms Used: 7.5 Social Media Platforms

Philippines’ Social Media Platforms Used: 8.5 Social Media Platforms

The World Average of Celebrities and Influencers Followed: 22.6%

The Philippines’ Average of Celebrities and Influencers Followed: 51.4%

Research about social media in the Philippines shows it to be among the top of many relevant global statistics.

The Philippines' total social media use is second in the world only to Nigeria, which is only ahead by 1 minute. The worldwide average is 2 hours and 27 minutes, with the two countries above being the only ones above 4 hours of daily use. On average, 8.5 social media platforms are used by Filipinos, which is the fourth most globally, with 7.5 being the median.

Filipinos love their celebrities and influencers, taking the cake when it comes to following them on social media. 51.4% of all users follow these kinds of profiles, while the global average is less than half at 22.6%. Investing in a robust digital marketing strategy can pay big dividends in the country, as picking the right influencers opens a new channel of possibilities.

Tip: These are the top Filipino TikTok influencers. Find out how to find the right influencers to partner with your brand.

Growth of Social Media in the Philippines

The Philippines’ Increase of Social Media Users from 2021 to 2022: 3.4%

The Philippines’ Decrease in Social Media Use from 2021 to 2022: 3.5%

Many articles about social media in the Philippines have highlighted its growth in the past year. Due to COVID and the implemented lockdowns nationwide, Filipinos have had to resort to social media to keep up with family, friends, and work. This is highlighted by the 21.9% increase in social media users from January 2020 to 2021. The increase from 2021 to 2022 was only 3.4% due to the high adoption of social media from the onset of the COVID pandemic the previous year.

Time spent on socials decreased by 3.5% from 2021 to 2022. Although that only resulted in 9 minutes fewer on socials, it is a welcome sign that screen time for Filipinos lessened ever so slightly.

The Implications of Social Media in the Philippines

With the rate at which Filipinos continue to use social media still increasing, marketing creativity is as crucial as ever. Competition is rising, with smaller brands given a chance to connect with the same audiences that more prominent organizations can easily reach with their bigger budgets. Willingness to spend on online infrastructure is a risky yet rewarding opportunity as shoppers surge online for convenience and ease of transaction.

To this day, the country is still finding a way to normality, with the pandemic a relatively big deal. Through the pandemic, Filipinos have learned to stay indoors and do all their shopping through e-commerce applications such as Lazada and Shopee; advertisements from Facebook and Instagram also lull customers into making impulsive decisions. With that, the social commerce boom has just begun, with businesses figuring out how to create the best online shopping experiences for willing buyers.

Tip: Read our blog about 'What is Social Commerce? Definition, Examples, Tips' and download our free Comprehensive Guide to Social Commerce.

Outside of commerce, 35% of users on Tiktok have stated that the short-form content on the platform has opposed them from watching traditional forms of media from streaming services like Netflix. With TV shows taking up much more time, it has become a commitment versus popping up the app to watch a couple of engaging, 7-second videos.

With this comes self-awareness, though, as 43% of Gen Z users have stated that this kind of content negatively impacts their overall media consumption. In short, it can be a productivity bane, an addiction that can continue without control.

But, in contrast to this, 6% more social media users have stated that they've learned more from scrolling social platforms rather than attending university. This is where social media can become a double-edged sword that can be dangerous when put in the hands of the wrong people.

Unfortunately, the Philippines is a society where targeted advertisements have enough firepower to convince someone to buy a $600 Dyson hairbrush as much as it does to convince millions to vote for someone who refuses to acknowledge human rights abuses.

--

Would you like to be able to compile data like we've used for these social media statistics for the Philippines yourself? Simply fill out the form below to get a free tour of our Meltwater Social Media Monitoring Suite.