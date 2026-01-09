From International Coffee Day ☕ to National Pet Day 🐕, these social media holidays present a golden opportunity to connect with your audience in a fun and relatable way.

Calling all content creators, marketers, and social media managers! In the ever-evolving world of social media, where attention spans are shorter than ever, the key to standing out lies in tapping into the zeitgeist of trending holidays and celebrations.

Gone are the days of waiting for and reacting to major events; today, we'll explore the goldmine that is social media holidays — fun, often whimsical celebrations that pepper our calendars throughout the year.

And this blog is just a sampling! There's much more to explore in the full national days calendar.

Think of social media holidays as the colorful spices in your content recipe — adding flavor, variety, and a touch of surprise to your usual mix. From quirky and lighthearted occasions to more serious and meaningful observances, integrating social media holidays into your social media management strategy can help foster a strong sense of community.

Free download → Full interactive 2026 social media calendar & downloadable PDF for easy scanning all year long

Contents

30+ Delicious Social Holidays for Food & Drink Lovers

Chocolate, ice cream, pie, nuts, cocktails...people love to eat and drink! This is by far the most popular category, with days dedicated to all kinds of scrumptious treats, fruit & veggies, main dishes, side dishes, regional delicacies, and more.

Savory Dishes

January 4 : National Spaghetti Day

: National Spaghetti Day March 27 : National Spanish Paella Day

: National Spanish Paella Day July 6: National Fried Chicken Day

RT if you just found out it's National Fried Chicken Day and need some chicken delivered to you NOW — Grubhub (@Grubhub) July 6, 2023

August 18 : National Fajita Day

: National Fajita Day October 12: National Gumbo Day

Discover even more savory delights in the full calendar! Social Media Holidays

Nuts

February 16 : National Almond Day

: National Almond Day February 26 : National Pistachio Day

: National Pistachio Day September 13 : National Peanut Day

: National Peanut Day October 22: National Nut Day

Chocolate

January 31 : National Hot Chocolate Day

: National Hot Chocolate Day July 7: World Chocolate Day

Today is World Chocolate Day! Who remembers when Lucy and Ethel worked in a candy factory wrapping chocolates in the “I Love Lucy” episode “Job Switching"?#WorldChocolateDay #LucyAndEthel #ILoveLucy #JobSwitching #LucyDesiMuseum #JamestownNY pic.twitter.com/2x4s2ZiNK9 — Lucy Desi Museum (@LucyDesiMuseum) July 7, 2023

October 18 : National Chocolate Cupcake Day

: National Chocolate Cupcake Day December 28: National Chocolate Candy Day

Pie

January 23 : National Pie Day

: National Pie Day April 28 : National Blueberry Pie Day

: National Blueberry Pie Day May 13: National Apple Pie Day

Emma shares her Yorkshire Pudding Apple pie for National Pie Day 🍏🥧 pic.twitter.com/iYTLjfdzsD — Tasty UK (@TastyUK) January 23, 2023

June 9: National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

Ice Cream

January 15 : National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

: National Strawberry Ice Cream Day June 7 : National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

: National Chocolate Ice Cream Day August 2 : National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day September 6: National Coffee Ice Cream Day

Cocktails, Wine, Beer

January 17 : National Hot Buttered Rum Day

: National Hot Buttered Rum Day February 18 : National Drink Wine Day

: National Drink Wine Day February 24: World Bartender Day

Raise a glass to the masters of mixology on this World Bartender Day! Our talented bartenders are not just serving drinks, but putting on a show with some impressive flair bartending skills. Sit back, relax and enjoy the entertainment! 🍹#WorldBartenderDay #Mixology #Kempinski pic.twitter.com/4YXli8yANf — Kempinski Hotels (@Kempinski) February 24, 2023

April 7 : National Beer Day

: National Beer Day May 13 : World Cocktail Day

: World Cocktail Day May 30 : National Mint Julep Day

: National Mint Julep Day June 19 : National Martini Day

: National Martini Day August 28 : National Red Wine Day

: National Red Wine Day November 5 : International Stout Day

: International Stout Day December 20: National Sangria Day

20 Techy Social Holidays

Celebrate the world of scientific achievement, innovation, and invention with these tech-forward national holidays. From a day to appreciate ancient tools like landline phones to reminding our high-tech world to take a break on National Unplugging day, these holidays will satisfy luddites and technological advanced geniuses alike.

January 6 : National Technology Day

: National Technology Day January 28 : Data Privacy Day

: Data Privacy Day February 7 : National Periodic Table Day

: National Periodic Table Day February 3 : Safer Internet Day

: Safer Internet Day March 6 : National Day of Unplugging

: National Day of Unplugging March 10 : National Landline Telephone Day

: National Landline Telephone Day April 12 : International Day for Human Space Flight

: International Day for Human Space Flight May 7: World Password Day

This #WorldPasswordDay, trade your old passwords for passkeys 🔑



Passkeys combine the advanced security of 2-Step Verification with the convenience of just unlocking your Pixel with your face, fingerprint, or PIN.



Learn more about a passwordless future: https://t.co/lf6gmXmvWf pic.twitter.com/v5oT4Mb03d — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) May 2, 2024

June 23 : National Typewriter Day

: National Typewriter Day June 30 : Social Media Day

: Social Media Day July 6 : Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day

: Take Your Webmaster to Lunch Day August 19 : National Aviation Day

: National Aviation Day September 13 : Programmers Day

: Programmers Day September 15 : National IT Professionals Day

: National IT Professionals Day October 3 : National Techies Day

: National Techies Day November 8 : National STEM / STEAM Day

: National STEM / STEAM Day November 30 : Computer Security Day

: Computer Security Day December 11 : National App Day

: National App Day December 28: National Download Day

10 Social Holidays to Give Back to the Environment

There are a number of social holidays throughout the year dedicated to celebrating Mother Earth 🌲. Help spread awareness with these eco-conscious days:

March 18 : Global Recycling Day

: Global Recycling Day March 21 : International Day of Forests

: International Day of Forests April 22 : Earth Day

: Earth Day May 15: National Endangered Species Day

🐾 It's National Endangered Species Day!



🦜 Let's celebrate National Endangered Species Day by taking action and committing to protect our precious wildlife. Together, we can be the guardians of biodiversity and shape a brighter future for all species. pic.twitter.com/yLB0ZskOiR — Toucan Rescue Ranch (@ToucanRescue) May 19, 2023

May 29 : Learn About Composting Day

: Learn About Composting Day June 5 : World Environment Day

: World Environment Day June 8 : World Oceans Day

: World Oceans Day July 3: International Plastic Bag Free Day

♻️Today is International Plastic Bag Free Day! #BIR supports this initiative that reminds us all to #reduce our use of #plastics, particularly single use plastics.

Let's increase #plasticsrecycling and #reuse rates to protect our planet. #CircularEconomy 🌊🌍♻️#PlasticFreeJuly pic.twitter.com/7GFqyS2ze6 — BIR - Bureau of International Recycling (@BIRworld) July 3, 2023

August 30 : National Beach Day

: National Beach Day September 7: International Day of Clean Air

10 Appreciation Days to Honor Unsung Heroes

Honor the service, dedication, and sacrifice of these everyday and extraordinary heroes.

February 4 : National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

: National Thank a Mail Carrier Day February 23 : National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day

: National Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day March 29 : National Vietnam War Veterans Day

: National Vietnam War Veterans Day April 16 : National Librarian Day

: National Librarian Day May 4 : International Firefighters Day

: International Firefighters Day May 13 : National Receptionists’ Day

: National Receptionists’ Day May 21 : National Waitstaff Day

: National Waitstaff Day August 21 : World Senior Citizens Day

: World Senior Citizens Day September 18 : National Tradesmen Day

: National Tradesmen Day October 28: National First Responders Day

5 Wild & Wacky Social Holidays

Lean into the nonsensical and the off-the-wall with these unique and specific celebrations — a great way to add some lighthearted humor to your social channels!

January 7 : National Bobblehead Day

: National Bobblehead Day July 2: World UFO Day

September 19 : Talk Like a Pirate Day

: Talk Like a Pirate Day December 8 : Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day

: Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day December 18: National Ugly Sweater Day

Our Team Partners across North America donned their best ugly holiday sweaters in celebration of National Ugly Sweater Day last week. Take a look at some of them featured here!



We wish you all a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season!#UniFirstFamily pic.twitter.com/R3kowVwrl6 — UniFirst (@UniFirst_Corp) December 23, 2022

5 Lesser Known UN or UNESCO Social Holidays

UN and UNESCO official holidays help raise awareness and spread the word on a number of important issues facing societies around the world. Some, like International Women's Day and World Wildlife day are fairly well known, but here's a few you may be less familiar with:

March 20 : International Day of Happiness

: International Day of Happiness April 21: World Creativity & Innovation Day

On world creativity and innovation day, we recognize and celebrate the role of STEM education in unleashing our students' creativity, igniting their imaginations, and inspiring innovation today and every day. ⚙️💡#WorldCreativityAndInnovationDay #HISUSTEM #ChooseHorizon pic.twitter.com/RRviL58O6v — Horizon International School, Jinja. (@horizon_uganda) April 22, 2023

May 3 : World Press Freedom Day

: World Press Freedom Day September 8 : International Literacy Day

: International Literacy Day September 28: International Day for Universal Access to Information

Should you share?

For social media managers, it’s important to stay up to date on cultural pulses and trends to avoid posting in a way that may seem out of touch, controversial, or be insensitive — whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Of course there’s no pleasing everyone. But with the speed that news travels, brands want to be very cognizant about participating in celebrations that could instigate backlash.

Now, if you do get in some hot water (it happens!) and you need to address your followers online swiftly and effectively, check out our Ultimate Guide for Crisis Communications.

FAQs: Social Media Holidays

Which social media holidays are most relevant to my industry or audience?

To find out which social media holidays are most relevant to your industry or niche, it is recommended to find a calendar that offers filtering by topic. This makes it easier to quickly find holidays to focus on and plan campaigns or posts around it. The Meltwater Social Holidays Calendar has an interactive theme search available, that also includes hashtags, handles, and fun facts about certain dates.

How far in advance should I plan content for social media holidays?

How far in advance you plan your social media holidays content depends on how complex or involved a campaign you're planning. If a single post is all you need, then you can likely incorporate it into your standard content creation workflow. If a larger campaign is planned, or you'd like to run a contest, or connect a product launch or other announcement to the date, then a longer planning winder is recommended in case legal teams or PR teams need to also be involved.

Are there social media holidays I should avoid?

For social media managers, it’s important to stay up to date on cultural pulses and trends to avoid posting in a way that may seem out of touch, controversial, or be insensitive — whether intentionally or unintentionally. In general it's important to be very aware of the discourse surrounding any day you choose to participate in, and understand your consumer base in that context as well to avoid missing the mark. It is recommended to consult multiple entities if any uncertainty exists regarding whether a day should be avoided or not.

How do I make my post stand out when everyone is posting the same thing?

The most important thing to remember is to stay true to your company voice. Make sure you have a point of view and understand your objectives for posting on this particular day. If you're participating just to participate, it may not yield the results you're looking for.

Yes, you should always use trending hashtags when participating in social media holidays. These help categorize the posts for users, and make it easier to search for companies or content creators who are posting about it.

Where can I find reliable social media holiday calendars?

When searching for reliable social media holiday calendars, make sure that the celebrations listed are up to date for the current year. Many days move around, so the best social holiday calendars are triple checked for accuracy (like the Meltwater Social Holidays Calendar!).

Meltwater can help you manage your social media channels and your social listening strategy for a seamless and effective approach that minimizes silos and allows your creative juices to flow!