Your day as a social media manager is chaotic enough, which is why planning is your best friend. We all know the benefits of a social media calendar, but you don’t always have a post for every day of the week. That’s where National Chocolate Cake Day (January 27th) comes in! No, not to eat...or well, sure you can eat some cake too, but mostly to post about it! Let us help make your job as a social media manager easier.

Invite your followers to engage in the full range of National Days, from silly and fun to important and reverent. And in case you’re stuck on how to incorporate an appreciation day into your content calendar, we’ve included some suggestions!

So get ready to share in our collective enthusiasm for pie, pistachios, poetry and more with our ultimate guide to national days, national weeks, national months, and every type of celebration you can imagine*.

*Disclaimer: Is this an exhaustive list? No. But it’s pretty close. We left off some dates that we felt would not be relevant, but tried to be as comprehensive as possible - covering a multitude of topics that would be applicable to numerous industries and types of businesses.

Looking for printable chronological scannability? Download the calendar

Table of Contents

1. National Days - Covid-19 Front & Center

Some more obscure national days may have been gathering dust for the past decade or so, except among niche industries, but we predict they’ll be under a much brighter spotlight in 2021.



2. National Days by Category

Got something specific in mind and don’t have the time to mine through each month separately? We get it - you’re busy and you have tweets to send and TikToks to make! Which is why we’ve separated out the national days into categories for easy searching:

3. Should you share?

Avoid the pitfalls of an uncouth online exchange by avoiding, or carefully weighing the pros and cons, when promoting these select few national days.

1. National Days - Covid-19 Front & Center

Use these national days to celebrate our hard working nurses, doctors, EMTs, and teachers. Encourage hand washing and bring humor to our new WFH reality. And remember when everyone was making bread?

Special days to promote on social media when thinking about Covid-19:

Health

April 7th. World Health Day

National Immunization Month: August

September 17th. International Patient Safety Day

October 10th. World Mental Health Day

October 15th. Global Handwashing Day

December 12th. International Universal Health Coverage Day

National Handwashing Awareness Week: December 1st - 7th

Appreciation

January 12th. National Pharmacist Day

February 3rd. National Women Physicians Day

February 4th. National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

May 4th. National Teacher Day

May 6th. National Nurses Day

May 21st. National Waitstaff Day

Teacher Appreciation Week: May 3rd - May 7th

National Nurses Week: May 6th - May 12th

National EMS Week: May 16th - May 22nd

June 1st. Global Day of Parents

September 25th. World Pharmacist Day

October 2nd. National Custodian Day

October 5th. World Teachers Day

October 9th. World Post Day

October 19th. National Pharmacy Technician Day

October 20th. National Medical Assistants Day

October 28th. National First Responders Day

Fun

January 15th. National Hat Day

April 16th. Wear Pajamas to Work Day

June 2nd. National Leave the Office Early Day

Ahh, time to commute from the kitchen to the living room.

Ahh, time to commute from the kitchen to the living room. November 12th. National Happy Hour Day

November 17th. National Homemade Bread Day

Fun Fact: “Sales of yeast, which is used to make bread and other baked goods, grew 647% in the week ending March 21, compared to the same week in 2019, according to Nielsen data. No other grocery product tracked by Nielsen experienced such rapid sales growth in that seven-day period.” (Business Insider)

Work & School

August 31st. World Distance Learning Day

September 15th. National Online Learning Day

November 6th. National Team Manager Day

November 27th. Small Business Saturday

2. National Days by Category

We’ve separated out the national days into categories for easy searching:

National Food Days

Nuts

January 26th. National Peanut Brittle Day

February 26th. National Pistachio Day

May 17th. National Walnut Day

September 13th. National Peanut Day

November - National Peanut Butter Lovers Month

Chocolate

January 27th. National Chocolate Cake Day

January 31st. National Hot Chocolate Day

February 28th. National Chocolate Soufflé Day

May 15th. National Chocolate Chip Day

June 7th. National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

July 27th. National Milk Chocolate Day

August 4th. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Fun Fact : the Chocolate Chip Cookie is the official state cookie of Massachusetts



: the Chocolate Chip Cookie is the official state cookie of Massachusetts September 12th. National Chocolate Milkshake Day

September 16th. National Choose Your Chocolate Day

September 22nd. National White Chocolate Day

October 18th. National Chocolate Cupcake Day

December 28th. National Chocolate Candy Day

Bread

January 21st. National Banana Bread Day

March 21st. National French Bread Day

October 29th. National Breadstick Day

November 17th. National Homemade Bread Day

Ice Cream

January 15th. National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

June 7th. National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Month: July

Fun Fact : Ice Cream Month was declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1984

: Ice Cream Month was declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 September 22nd. National Ice Cream Cone Day

August 2nd. National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

There are even more national food days to discover! Download the calendar >

National Drink Days

Cocktails & Liquor

January 17th. National Hot Buttered Rum Day

January 25th. National Irish Coffee Day

May 9th. National Moscato Day

May 13th. World Cocktail Day

Fun Fact : A Bourbon Old Fashioned is consistently ranked as the #1 most popular cocktail in the world

: A Bourbon Old Fashioned is consistently ranked as the #1 most popular cocktail in the world May 16th. National Mimosa Day

May 30th. National Mint Julep Day

June 14th. National Bourbon Day

June 19th. National Martini Day

Fun Fact : Most bartenders disagree with James Bond and would prefer a stirred martini over shaken

: Most bartenders disagree with James Bond and would prefer a stirred martini over shaken July 10th. National Pina Colada Day

July 11th. National Mojito Day

July 19th. National Daiquiri Day

July 24th. National Tequila Day

July 27th. National Scotch Day

August 16th. National Rum Day

September 20th. National Punch Day

October 4th. National Vodka Day

October 16th. National Liquor Day

November 12th. National Happy Hour Day

December 8th. National Bartender Day

December 20th. National Sangria Day

December 21st. National Coquito Day

Wine

February 18th. National Drink Wine Day

May 25th. National Wine Day

Idea : Encourage #recycling and have your followers share some fun uses for corks and empty wine bottles!

: Encourage #recycling and have your followers share some fun uses for corks and empty wine bottles! June 12th. National Rosé Day

August 3rd. National White Wine Day

August 13th. National Prosecco Day

August 28th. National Red Wine Day

Fun Fact : Cabernet Sauvignon is the most popular red wine in the world

: Cabernet Sauvignon is the most popular red wine in the world December 31st. National Champagne Day

Beer

April 7th. National Beer Day

Fun Fact : The Czech Republic consumes the most beer per capita per year

: The Czech Republic consumes the most beer per capita per year June 3rd. World Cider Day

August 6th. International Beer Day

September 28th. National Drink Beer Day

November 4th. International Stout Day

December 10th. National Lager Day

Non-alcoholic

January 31st. National Hot Chocolate Day

January: Hot Tea Month

Idea : Share a favorite type of tea each day - there are 20,000 different varieties to choose from!

: Share a favorite type of tea each day - there are 20,000 different varieties to choose from! April 21st. National Tea Day

April 30th. National Bubble Tea Day

May 8th. National Have a Coke Day

June 10th. National Iced Tea Day

Fun Fact : Iced Tea became popular after it was featured at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis

: Iced Tea became popular after it was featured at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis June 20th. National Vanilla Milkshake Day

July 26th. National Coffee Milkshake Day

August 6th. National Root Beer Float Day

August 20th. National Lemonade Day

Idea : Ask your online community to share their favorite old lemonade stand pictures to encourage entrepreneurship among young people. Here are 15 Famous Lemonade Stand Stories!

: Ask your online community to share their favorite old lemonade stand pictures to encourage entrepreneurship among young people. Here are 15 Famous Lemonade Stand Stories! September 12th. National Chocolate Milkshake Day

October 1st. International Coffee Day

Fun Fact : According to Wikipedia “Over 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed in the world daily”. 😮☕

: According to Wikipedia “Over 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed in the world daily”. 😮☕ November 8th. National Cappuccino Day

November 23rd. National Espresso Day

December 24th. National Eggnog Day

Looking for national days in March? Download the calendar >

Public Figures

January 3rd. JRR Tolkien Day

January 17th. Benjamin Franklin Day

Finally a chance to use the Kite emoji! 🪁

Finally a chance to use the Kite emoji! 🪁 January 18th. MLK Day

January 25th. Burns Night

March 2nd. Dr. Seuss’s birthday

May 22nd. Harvey Milk Day

June 25th. Bourdain Day

June 25th. Global Beatles Day

Fun Fact : The Beatles and Taylor Swift are the only two artists to have 5 albums spend at least 6 weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard 200

: The Beatles and Taylor Swift are the only two artists to have 5 albums spend at least 6 weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard 200 June 27th. Helen Keller Day

July 18th. Nelson Mandela International Day

December 17th. Wright Brothers Day

Who else should you celebrate? Download the national days calendar for even more ideas >

Pop Culture

January 2nd. Science Fiction Day

January 11th. Gotham Independent Film Awards

January 18th. National Winnie the Pooh Day

January 28th. National & International Lego Day

February 13th. Galentines Day

February 28th. Golden Globe Awards

March 7th. Critics Choice Awards

March 9th. National Barbie Day

March 12th. Alfred Hitchcock Day

Idea : Challenge your followers to share their best Hitchock-esque photo using your product. Create a special contest hashtag for easy searching!

: Challenge your followers to share their best Hitchock-esque photo using your product. Create a special contest hashtag for easy searching! March 14th. Screen Actors Guild Awards

April 11th. 74th Bafta Awards

April 24th. Film Independent Spirit Awards

April 25th. 93rd Academy Awards

April 28th. National Superhero Day

Idea : Share real-world superhero stories! For example: in 2018 window washers dressed as comic book characters to surprise the young patients at Blank Children's Hospital in Iowa 🥰

: Share real-world superhero stories! For example: in 2018 window washers dressed as comic book characters to surprise the young patients at Blank Children's Hospital in Iowa 🥰 May 2nd. International Harry Potter Day

May 4th. Star Wars Day

Idea : Lift your team's spirits and send an inspiring message using the Star Wars text scroller!

: Lift your team's spirits and send an inspiring message using the Star Wars text scroller! May 21st. National Talk Like Yoda Day

August 1st. Spider-Man Day

August 14th. Free Comic Book Day

September 12th. National Video Games Day

September 19th. Talk Like a Pirate Day

Idea : Ask your followers to share their favorite pirate fact!

September 21st. Batman Day

: Ask your followers to share their favorite pirate fact! September 21st. Batman Day September 22nd. Hobbit day

September 25th. National Comic Book Day

September 30th. International Podcast Day

Idea : Is starting a podcast part of your marketing goals this year? Run a contest on your social channels to gather topic and guest suggestions from your followers!

: Is starting a podcast part of your marketing goals this year? Run a contest on your social channels to gather topic and guest suggestions from your followers! October 6th. National Mad Hatter Day

Fun Fact : This date was chosen because of the numbers on the Mad Hatters hat

: This date was chosen because of the numbers on the Mad Hatters hat October 15th. National I Love Lucy Day

Fun Fact : Are you a Star Trek fan? You have Lucille Ball to thank! She was instrumental in getting the Original Series aired. Her studio bought the show from Gene Rodenberry! All in a day's work.

: Are you a Star Trek fan? You have Lucille Ball to thank! She was instrumental in getting the Original Series aired. Her studio bought the show from Gene Rodenberry! All in a day's work. October 21st. Back to the Future Day

Fun Fact : The true Back to the Future Day is in our past (though it was Marty McFly's future: October 21st, 2015), but we can still celebrate this iconic trilogy!

: The true Back to the Future Day is in our past (though it was Marty McFly's future: October 21st, 2015), but we can still celebrate this iconic trilogy! November 18th. Mickey Mouse Day

November 21st. World Television Day

December 8th. Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day

Looking for more fun national days? Get the national days calendar >

Sports Events in 2021

2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships: January 11th - 21st

February 7th. Super Bowl Sunday - Super Bowl LV

April 6th. National Student-Athlete Day

PGA Championship: May 20th - 23rd

US Open: June 17th - 20th

Wimbledon: June 28th - July 11th

July 13th. Major League Baseball All-Star Game

2020 Tokyo Olympics: July 23rd - August 8th

2020 Paralympic Games: August 24th - September 5th

October 3rd. London Marathon

October 6th. National Coaches Day

October 10th. Chicago Marathon

October 17th. Tokyo Marathon

November 7th. New York Marathon

Want to explore all the National days in May? Download the full calendar >

Official UN & UNESCO Days

January 24th. International Day of Education

2021 theme: “Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation”

2021 theme: “Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation” February 13th. World Radio Day

2021 theme: “New World, New Radio - Evolution, Innovation, Connection”

2021 theme: “New World, New Radio - Evolution, Innovation, Connection” March 3rd. World Wildlife Day @wildlifeday #WorldWildlifeDay #WWD2021 #WWD #Wildlife

March 8th. International Women's Day @womensday #ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021

March 20th. International Day of Happiness @actionhappiness #HappierWorld #InternationalDayofHappiness

March 21st. International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 21st. World Down Syndrome Day @WorldDSDay #WDSD #DownSyndromeAwareness

March 21st. World Poetry Day

Idea : Run a contest challenging your followers to submit a poem about how much they enjoy your product!

: Run a contest challenging your followers to submit a poem about how much they enjoy your product! March 22nd. World Water Day @UN_Water #Water2Me

April 2nd. World Autism Awareness Day @autismspeaks

April 15th. World Art Day

April 20th. Chinese Language Day

April 21st. World Creativity & Innovation Day

April 22nd. Earth Day @EarthDayNetwork

April 23rd. World Book & Copyright Day

April 30th. International Jazz Day @IntlJazzDay

May 2nd. World Tuna Day

May 3rd. World Press Freedom Day

May 5th. African World Heritage Day #MyAfricaHeritage #ShareOurHeritage

May 15th. International Day of Families

May 16th. Living in Peace Day

May 20th. World Bee Day

Fun Fact : Honey Bees visit between 50-100 flowers during a collection trip!

: Honey Bees visit between 50-100 flowers during a collection trip! June 1st. Global Day of Parents

June 3rd. World Bicycle Day

June 5th. World Environment Day @UNEP

June 7th. World Food Safety Day

June 8th. World Oceans Day @WorldOceansDay #WorldOceansDay #ProtectOurHome

June 20th. World Refugee Day

June 21st. International Yoga Day

June 23rd. United Nations Public Service Day

June 30th. International Asteroid Day @AsteroidDay

July 20th. International Chess Day

July 30th. International Day of Friendship

Idea : Share your favorite unconventional, unique, or inspiring friendships!

: Share your favorite unconventional, unique, or inspiring friendships! August 9th. International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

August 12th. International Youth Day

August 19th. World Humanitarian Day

September 5th. International Day of Charity

September 7th. International Day of Clean Air / Clean Air Day

September 8th. International Literacy Day @WorldLiteracy

September 15th. International Day of Democracy

September 18th. International Equal Pay Day

September 21st. International Day of Peace @PeaceDay

September 27th. World Tourism Day

Idea : Did your followers have to cancel vacation plans in 2020? Run a contest to help a lucky winner get their bucket list back on track in 2021.

: Did your followers have to cancel vacation plans in 2020? Run a contest to help a lucky winner get their bucket list back on track in 2021. September 28th. International Day for Universal Access to Information #AccesstoInfoDay #RighttoKnow

September 30th. International Translation Day

October 1st. International Day of Older Persons

October 2nd. International Day of Non-Violence

October 4th. World Habitat Day

October 5th. World Teachers Day

Idea : Create a tribute video from your team, sharing stories of the teachers that influenced them to pursue their career

: Create a tribute video from your team, sharing stories of the teachers that influenced them to pursue their career October 9th. World Post Day

October 16th. World Food Day

October 17th. End Poverty Day

October 24th. United Nations Day

October 31st. World Cities Day

October 10th. World Science Day for Peace and Development

October 14th. World Diabetes Day @WDD

October 16th. International Day for Tolerance

October 20th. World Children's Day

November 18th. International Islamic Art Day

November 21st. World Television Day

Fun Fact : The series finale of M*A*S*H is the highest rated Broadcast of all time. It aired in 1983.



: The series finale of M*A*S*H is the highest rated Broadcast of all time. It aired in 1983. November 25th. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

November 26th. World Olive Tree Day

December 1st. World AIDS Day @NAT_AIDS_Trust

December 3rd. International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 10th. Human Rights Day

December 11th. International Mountain Day

December 12th. International Day of Neutrality

December 12th. International Universal Health Coverage Day

December 18th. Arabic Language Day

December 18th. International Migrants Day

Want to explore all the National days in August? Download the full calendar >

National Days to Help the Environment

March 18th. Global Recycling Day @GlbRecyclingDay

18th. Global Recycling Day @GlbRecyclingDay March 20th. Great British Spring Clean Day @keepbritaintidy #LoveWhereYouLive #ContinueTheCleanup

March 21st. International Day of Forests

March 27th. Earth Hour Day @earthhour #EarthHour #Connect2Earth

April 22nd. Earth Day @EarthDayNetwork

April 30th. Arbor Day @arborday #TimeforTrees

May 8th. World Migratory Bird Day @worldmigratorybirdday #BirdsConnectOurWorld #BirdsKnowNoBorders

June 5th. World Environment Day @UNEP

June 8th. World Oceans Day @WorldOceansDay #WorldOceansDay #ProtectOurHome

July 3rd. International Plastic Bag Free Day

September 7th. International Day of Clean Air / Clean Air Day

September 18th. World Cleanup Day @WorldCleanupDay

September 26th. Johnny Appleseed Day

October 10th. World Migratory Bird Day @WMBD

November 15th. National Recycling Day

Curious to discover what other national days are in April? Check out our calendar >

National Days to Celebrate Animals

March 3rd. World Wildlife Day @wildlifeday #WorldWildlifeDay #WWD2021 #WWD #Wildlife

March 13th. National K9 Veterans Day

March 16th. National Panda Day

March 23rd. National Puppy Day

April 11th. National Pet Day @NationalPetDay

April 25th. World Penguin Day

April 28th. International Guide Dog Day

May 20th. World Bee Day

May 21st. National Endangered Species Day @endangered

June 20th. National American Eagle Day @AEFeagles

July 13th. Cow Appreciation Day

Fun Fact : Research has shown that cows have best friends!

: Research has shown that cows have best friends! July 31st. National Mutt Day @NationalMuttDay

August 8th. International Cat Day

Idea : It seems cat memes have been around since the birth of the internet. Invite your followers to share their favorites!



: It seems cat memes have been around since the birth of the internet. Invite your followers to share their favorites! September 22nd National Elephant Appreciation Day

October 4th. World Animal Day @worldanimalday

October 20th. International Sloth Day

October 21st. National Reptile Day

October 26th. Pit Bull Awareness Day

November 6th. National Bison Day

December 9th. National Llama Day

December 10th. International Animal Rights Day @OPTT_NARD

December 13th. National Horse Day

Download the full national days calendar here >

National Technology Themed Days

January 6th. National Technology Day

February 9th. Safer Internet Day #SaferInternetDay #OnlineSafety #CyberSecurity

March 5th. National Day of Unplugging @TeamNDU

June 30th. Social Media Day



July 17th. World Emoji Day @WorldEmojiDay

Idea : Challenge your followers to create an emoji-only post answering questions like "what do they like best about your product?" 😮

: Challenge your followers to create an emoji-only post answering questions like "what do they like best about your product?" 😮 October 3rd. National Techies Day



October 29th. National Internet Day

November 8th. National STEM / STEAM Day

December 11th. National App Day

LGBTQ+ National Days

February 7th. National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day @CDC_HIVAIDS #NBHAAD #StopHIVTogether

April 23rd. Day of Silence @GLSEN #SupportSafeSchools #dayofsilence

May 16th. National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day

May 17th. International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia @may17org

Pride Month: June



September 18th. National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day @CDC_HIVAIDS

AIDS Awareness Month: October

November 20th. Transgender Day of Remembrance

December 1st. World AIDS Day @NAT_AIDS_Trust

3. Should you share?

For social media managers, it’s important to stay up to date on cultural pulses to avoid posting in a way that may seem out of touch, controversial, or be insensitive - whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Of course there’s no pleasing everyone. But as the world becomes more “woke,” there are certain lines that you want to be very careful about crossing.

Now, if you do get in some hot water (it happens!) and you need to address your followers online swiftly and effectively, check out our Ultimate Guide for Crisis Communications.

We’re not here to tell you what to post or not post, however we do recommend using caution for the following national days:

National Days to Think Twice About Before Promoting on Social Media

January 26th. Australia Day

Why think twice? Many Australians are calling to #ChangeTheDate of this holiday and use the hashtags #InvasionDay and #SurvivalDay

Why think twice? Many Australians are calling to #ChangeTheDate of this holiday and use the hashtags #InvasionDay and #SurvivalDay February 8th. National Boy Scout Day

Why think twice? The Boy Scouts continue to receive negative press over allegations of sexual abuse.

Why think twice? The Boy Scouts continue to receive negative press over allegations of sexual abuse. November 11th. Columbus Day

Why think twice? This holiday is now also commonly referred to as Indigenous Peoples Day to pay due respect and homage to the native people who already occupied the lands that Columbus claimed.

Why think twice? This holiday is now also commonly referred to as Indigenous Peoples Day to pay due respect and homage to the native people who already occupied the lands that Columbus claimed. November 19th. International Men's Day

Why think twice? Though created with the intention of promoting men's health, the day has received quite a bit of backlash. We recommend you proceed carefully when / if promoting.

And that's a wrap! What national days are you most excited to promote this year?