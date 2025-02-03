Social Media Trends 2022: What You Need to Know

Social media continues to play an increasingly important role in marketing and sales, for companies big and small across the globe. And the social platforms we use have kept us on our toes with new updates and features to assist in our social marketing efforts. 2024 was full of updates from our favorite social media platforms, and it means that 2025 is going to be a lively year for marketers.

That’s why we researched and explored what social media trends to look out for next year, so your social media strategy can stay up to date and successful throughout 2025.

Table of Contents

Before we get into predicting the social media trends of 2025, here's a summary of social media updates from 2024:

Want to keep up with social media updates throughout the year? Be sure to watch for our weekly updated Social Media News blog post!

Instagram

Trial your Reels before publishing

Location sharing, stickers, and nicknames for DMs

No more hashtag following

Add music to your profile

Square grid posts replaced by vertical

Add notes to Reels and Feed posts

Long form posts available to subscribers

Discovery through topic tags

Expanded partnership with Spotify

Facebook

Additional safety measures for teen users

More ad attribution options

Verification access broadened to more users

Tested AI comment summaries

TikTok

Spotify and Apple Music integrations

Launched Smart+ for fully automated ad creation

Partnered with WHO

Retroactive video editing for those editing in-app

Added a "Thoughts" feature to profiles

Partnered with Amazon

Virtual influencers made their debut

Tip: Stay on top of trending topics on TikTok with our TikTok trends blog!

LinkedIn

Launched a podcast aimed at Gen-Z

Introduced video carousels

New verification process for company pages

Sponsored newsletters

New AI tools for ads

YouTube

Poll functionality added to Shorts

Pause screen ad placement options expanded

Longer ad breaks for CTV

Save audio tracks from Shorts

AI-powered music stations

AI-powered ideas generator

What Social Media Trends Will We See in 2025?

Based on the updates we saw happen in 2024, here's what we predict the social media landscape will look like in 2025.

There's no denying that AI capabilities are continuing to grow and social platforms have taken notice. Sites like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube will be looking for ways they can keep up with this tech trend, introducing AI tools and features into their ecosystems.

We predict that AI will be a much bigger this year for businesses operating on social media. Chat bots are getting more sophisticated and better at predicting customer needs and answering questions. Social advertising as well could see a lot of improvement and innovation from AI tools.

2. Augmented Reality

Like AI, this current social media trend will definitely continue to grow, particularly when it comes to advertising and product promotion. Social networks are increasingly posting content that offers an augmented reality (AR) experience rather than a fully immersive one. It's particularly useful for brands partnering with social platforms: users can “try on” products virtually and therefore make more informed decisions when purchasing online. AR is also popular at sporting events and various other experiences such as museums, galleries, and theater.

Snapchat has long been a frontrunner in this space — they've partnered with Amazon, adidas, Cartier, and a number of other brands to promote AR features — others are quickly catching up.

Meta has partnered with more than 700 brands to expand their AR capabilities, and it's likely that in 2025, we'll see more AR features being released across our favorite social media platforms. In turn, we'll also see a lot more marketers utilize AR in their digital marketing campaigns and advertising.

Advantages of using AR in your 2025 social media strategy:

Personalized user experience

Allows users to experience your product before purchase

Encourages sharing & user-generated content

3. Social Commerce is on the Rise

Despite slow adoption in the west, social commerce activity is very high in Asian countries and social platforms are continuing to implement social shopping features in hopes that western audiences follow suit.

TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have all been investing this social media trend and we're sure to see more and more features that support an easier shopping experience as well as easier ways for businesses to promote products.

Consider the fact that having a TikTok Shop can shorten the customer journey, since audiences can buy the products that they like on social media right on the platform. This is as simple as adding a "Buy Now" button and starting some live shopping streams (although there are some extra steps to successfully setting up your social media store).

Advantages of social commerce for your business in 2025:

Provides an enhanced and seamless customer experience

Increased sales via mobile consumers

Increased audience engagement and traffic

4. More Variety in Content Types

Previously on this list of social media trends, we've highlighted the importance of vertical and short-form video content. Which was one of the biggest shifts when it came to the kind of posts that generate engagement. However we are now seeing an arguably even bigger shift: backwards.😮

That's right. Platforms like Instagram are taking steps to make photo posts cool again, and even TikTok has encouraged photo sharing as well as longer videos, and they've even started encouraging videos shot in landscape mode.

And while YouTube has made a strong push for their version of Reels, YouTube Shorts, long form video content is still a primary focus for the platform.

Tip: Learn more about current Instagram trends.

Tip: Find out what TikTok is all about and how to use TikTok for businesses.

Advantages of incorporating different styles of content:

Interactive, immersive and more engaging

Reach more audiences

Both off-the-cuff and more polished videos and photos valued by algorithms

5. Inclusivity, Authenticity, and Transparency

With purpose-led marketing taking centre stage, online audiences now want to put their money behind the brands and businesses that align with their values. This means that staying silent about issues that your target audience passionately cares about should be avoided.

In the same breath, audiences are standing behind the brands who are authentic and can be transparent with them. Owning up to mistakes and allowing your brand to be authentically "human" when a crisis strikes on social media can go a long way in the eyes of your audience. Use Meltwater for real-time alerting, so you can pick up on brand mentions during a crisis, then respond in a prompt but transparent way.

On the other hand of the spectrum, audiences are also becoming more aware of performative activism, and are simply not going to accept it. Thus businesses need to ensure that their content and brand messaging when addressing such issues is be well-informed.

When it comes to inclusivity, a brand that marketers can take a page from is Fenty Beauty. This beauty brand has become known for being inclusive — both in who the target audience of their products are, as well as the influencers used for campaigns and the repurposing of user-generated content from their inclusive audience.

Dove is another great example of being authentic and diverse in their marketing campaigns. Their Real Beauty Pledge aims to appreciate women of all ages, sizes, and races, highlighting their desire to be more diverse and inclusive. By featuring real women, instead of models, in this campaign, their brand messaging of building body confidence in young girls and women remains authentic and genuine, which resonates well with their target audience.

Advantages of being more inclusive, authentic and transparent:

You earn the trust and respect of audiences

Higher reach and increased customer pool

Builds stronger connections with audiences

6. Livestreaming Isn't Going Anywhere

Video content has firmly cemented itself as a strong social media trend, including when it comes to livestreaming.

In a study from Livestream, they reported that 80% of audiences would rather watch live video from a brand than read a blog. To add to this, Influencer Marketing Hub recently revealed the following stats on live streaming:

The online live streaming industry has grown by 99% between April 2019 and April 2020

By 2026, the live video streaming market is expected to grow to $149.34 billion

Twitch has more than 15 million unique daily visitors and 3 million content creators, or broadcasters, as well as 500,000+ active daily streamers

If you are yet to utilize the latest social media trend that is livestreaming, consider this your nudge to go for it. Going live on social media has been one of the most popular ways for people to consume content and brands can truly benefit from this trend to grow their online presence.

You can also explore the advantages of live shopping!

Advantages of going live:

Authentic and interactive

Inexpensive

Creates high audience engagement

2025 Social Media Trends in Summary

Don't ignore AI Make use of social commerce Augmented reality is a game changer Expand beyond vertical and video Be inclusive, authentic and transparent Go live

Learn how to find social media trends yourself. If you'd like to learn more about capitalizing on the trends discussed above for your own brand, fill out the form below and we'll be in touch!