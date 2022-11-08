How To Get Verified on TikTok — Get the Blue Tick

In the digital age, anyone can be just about anyone or anything. But that’s not a good thing when it means someone is impersonating a brand or influencer’s account. That’s why getting verified on TikTok is becoming a top priority for social media marketers, influencers, celebrities, and businesses. Once you’ve checked the verification TikTok box on your to-do list, people will know you’re the real deal.

TikTok displays a blue check next to verified accounts. Just like the Instagram verification, the blue tick on TikTok means that the platform has already vetted the person’s account and verifies they are who they say they are. So, how do you go about getting the coveted TikTok blue tick?

We’re sharing the step-by-step details below, along with some other essential info about the TikTok verification process.

What Does the TikTok Blue Tick Mean?

The TikTok blue tick is the TikTok Verified badge. This blue checkmark shows that an account has been vetted and verified by the TikTok team.

Other social media platforms also use a verification process like TikTok’s. When users see the TikTok blue tick, it means the person’s account has been verified as being the real account for that person.

There are a lot of moving parts to verification on TikTok, which we’ll cover in a moment. But the blue tick on TikTok basically means that TikTok has done some due diligence on its end to ensure people are engaging with authentic accounts.

Good news: You don’t have to be a high-profile celebrity or have millions of followers to get verified on TikTok. Brands and businesses of all sizes may find it beneficial to go through this authentication process and protect their account and image.

Why Get Verified on TikTok?

Celebrities, influencers, and well-recognized brands are magnets for copycats. People try to create fake accounts to hang onto a successful person’s coattails and attract attention. The blue badge helps content creators protect themselves and their brand images so people don’t associate the wrong content with their account.

As a result, you can expect a few benefits from getting verified on TikTok:

Greater Authority:

Getting verified on TikTok is like getting TikTok’s very own seal of approval. It shows that the platform trusts you as a thought leader, so others should, too. This is a great way to strengthen your brand’s authority and notability on the platform.

More Views and Followers:

Verified users with a badge tend to get more followers and views on their videos. This is because people trust that the content from verified accounts is more reliable. Trustworthiness and authenticity can go a long way in turning you into a popular creator.

Higher Status:

Being verified gives you a badge of honor and status on the app. It’s not something that every user receives. This may help you attract even more followers and viewers.

How Many Followers to Get Verified on TikTok?

TikTok has not shared a hard figure on follower count for verified accounts. But looking at some of the platform’s most popular accounts, a couple of things stand out.

First, some accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers do not bear the TikTok blue tick.

And some accounts that have smaller followings have also earned the TikTok blue tick.

With this in mind, there’s no definitive answer to the question, “How many followers to get verified on TikTok?” Rather, it’s more of a manual process performed in-house.

TikTok employees will seek out users upon whom to bestow the highly coveted TikTok blue tick. Having a large following can certainly help, but it’s not the end-all prerequisite to get TikTok verified.

How to Get Verified on TikTok: Step By Step

Want to know how to request verification on TikTok? Simple: you can’t.

In fact, there are no clear-cut guidelines for earning the blue tick on TikTok. But there are a few ways you can support your case for getting verified on TikTok.

Here are some starting points to try.

Create Content Consistently

TikTok looks at a lot of factors when choosing which accounts to verify, and the content you produce is one of them.

Posting to TikTok on a regular basis may earn you brownie points with the algorithm. It shows you’re engaged on the platform and want to grow your presence. It also gives users plenty of eye candy and helps them build familiarity with you in their feeds.

In addition to frequency, you should also focus on content that fits your niche. Having a good content strategy helps you create meaningful content that works for your brand and audience. It’s easier to attract and retain a following when others know what kind of content to expect from you.

Keep Growing Your TikTok Account

Steady account growth can be a good sign. It shows you want to build up your presence on TikTok, plus it demonstrates that other people want to see you here. While you don't need a certain number of followers to earn a verification badge, a growing audience can be a good sign.

As you’re growing your account, remember to focus on quality content, not the quantity of content. More content won’t necessarily help you grow faster. TikTok takes into account the amount of content you produce alongside metrics like average watch time, shares, number of sessions, and similar KPIs. These reflect whether you’re producing quality content or just trying to get views.

Engage With Other TikTok Users

TikTok thrives on the “social” part of social media. It offers tons of ways for users to engage with other users, and you should take advantage of as many of them as possible.

Beyond likes, shares, and comments, you can take part in hashtag challenges. These challenges are videos that use a specific hashtag. The challenge usually has a set of rules to follow, such as using a certain prop or singing a particular song.

For example, the Pushup Challenge encourages others to record themselves doing as many pushups as they can within 60 seconds. Hashtag challenges are a great way to get creative and have fun on TikTok. They're also a great way to gain popularity and get your videos seen by more people.

You can also create your own hashtag challenges to build your brand exposure and spur engagement.

Keep interacting with your audience every chance you get. The more you engage with them, the more they’ll return the favor.

Earn Media Features

Being featured in the media doesn’t exactly make you famous. But it is one criterion that can certainly help your image, especially when the media outlet tags you on TikTok. It’s a sign of credibility, showing that an important outlet cares about something you do. It puts you in association with a reputable creator and helps you set yourself apart from other TikTokers.

For example, Elyse Myers went viral on TikTok after sharing a Worst Date Ever story. The story itself might not have been enough to create a wildfire of attention, but the fact that she was also featured in People Magazine added some extra interest and credibility.

Get Verified on Other Social Platforms

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have their own verification processes (this is how you get verified on Instagram), which may help you out on TikTok. If you’re active on other platforms, look into their verification processes. Those check marks may make it easier to get verified on TikTok.

The downside: it’s not exactly easy to get verified on other platforms. Each one has its own requirements:

Facebook tends to verify accounts of well-known brands.

Twitter verifies a broader range of accounts, including brands, influencers, celebrities, and other accounts that are in the public spotlight.

Instagram verification is a different animal altogether. Verification is usually reserved for accounts that have a high chance of being copycatted.

Getting verified on other platforms is an insignia of importance. It shows TikTok you’ve gone through the process already and are worthy of the blue check on TikTok, too.

Go Viral

Posting viral-worthy content isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get verified on TikTok. But there’s a connection between accounts that have been verified on TikTok and accounts that have had at least one viral video.

For starters, viral content gets your videos in front of more people. That’s a great way to attract more followers, increase engagement, and even land on the For You page.

TikTok looks for content that gets lots of views and engagement. Going viral gives you a heaping helping of both.

Adhere to the Community Guidelines

If you’re in good standing with TikTok, you’ll have an easier time getting your TikTok account verified. You want to show you care about the platform and follow its community guidelines. Even if you’re not ready to verify on TikTok, you still don’t want to earn a red flag for not following its standards. This could hurt you in the future when you are ready to verify on TikTok.

How to Become Verified on TikTok: Let Meltwater Help

