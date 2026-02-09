Note: This blog is based on the Global Digital Report 2026 (Digital 2026 Australia) – produced in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. Download the Global Digital Report 2026 for free.

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Table of Contents

Population Essentials in Australia

Social media statistics in Australia show a steadily growing and ageing population, accommodated by strong literacy rates.

A quick snapshot of Australia's demographics

Before looking at trends, it’s worth grounding ourselves in the current landscape. The population now sits at 27 million, with 97.1% online and 77.7% active on social media - both showing steady year-on-year growth. Urbanisation is at 86.9%, and mobile usage continues to rise, with 34.1 million mobile connections recorded, 0.2% more than last year.

So, to summarise:

Australia’s total population is 27 million, the year-on-year population change is +1% (259,000 people).

the year-on-year population change is The population is evenly split with 50.4% female, 49.6% male.

Adult literacy stands at 99%, with no disparity between genders.

The median age of Australia’s population is at 38.3 years old, while life expectancy at birth is 84.2 years old.

Age distribution of Australia's population

Australia’s population is focused on the 25-44 year old segment.

Below are the five largest age demographics currently shaping Australia’s population:

Ages 35–39: 1.97 million people (7.3%).

Ages 30–34: 1.96 million people (7.3%).

Ages 40–44: 1.88 million people (7.0%).

Ages 25–29: 1.81 million people (6.7%).

Ages 50–54: 1.69 million people (6.3%).

The country’s population leans toward a more mature profile. Social media statistics in Australia aligns closely with this, reflecting a median age of 38.3 years. When planning digital strategies and marketing campaigns, it is essential to account for this mature demographic’s high level of digital literacy and distinct consumer behavior.

Internet usage statistics in Australia

Internet usage in Australia remains high, with nearly the entire population online.

Below is an overview of internet usage statistics in Australia:

Total Internet Users: 26.2 million Australians (97.1% of the population)

26.2 million Australians (97.1% of the population) Annual Growth: +1.0% increase, adding 252,000 new users.

+1.0% increase, adding 252,000 new users. Device Preferences:

While 95.7% of users access the internet via smartphones, a significant 74.1% still rely on laptops and desktops.

of users access the internet via smartphones, a significant still rely on laptops and desktops. Time Spent: Australians are online for an average of 41 hours and 3 minutes per week (roughly 5 hours and 52 minutes daily).

These figures underscore the necessity of a cross-platform approach given that the usage remains high across both mobile and desktop mediums, sustaining engagement across all touchpoints is a critical priority for Australian marketers.

Note on Data Accuracy: It is worth noting that current figures may actually under-represent the true scale of digital adoption. As Simon Kemp explains in Digital 2026: Australia, “the latest published figures for internet use may under-represent current realities, and actual rates for internet adoption and year-on-year growth may be higher than the figures shown here suggest.”

What are the main reasons for using the Internet in Australia?

Australians primarily use the internet to find information, connect, and research.

Below are the top five reasons Australians go online:

Finding Information (71.2%): This remains the primary driver for internet usage across the country. Staying Connected (67.5%): A significant majority use digital platforms to keep in touch with friends and family. Self-Guided Learning (65.9%): Australians frequently research "how-to" content, reflecting a highly digitally literate population with a preference for independent problem-solving. Entertainment (64.5%): Streaming videos, TV shows, and movies remains a core pillar of the digital experience. News and Current Affairs (56.4%): The internet plays a vital role in spreading awareness and keeping citizens informed on local and global events.

Given these statistics, brands should focus on content that informs, connects, and entertains. Australian consumers clearly value utility and leisure in equal measure. Furthermore, the strong DIY culture suggests that educational and "value-add" content is a powerful way to capture attention and build trust across digital platforms.

What are the top types of websites and apps used in Australia?

Australians use social networks and messaging apps the most, followed closely by search, email, and shopping platforms.

According to the latest social media statistics in Australia, these are the five most frequently used digital environments:

Social Networks (95.3%): Social media remains the heartbeat of Australia’s online activity. Chat and Messaging Apps (91.2%): Reflecting a strong preference for direct connection with friends, family and businesses. Search Engines & Web Portals (87.6%): Australians rely heavily on these platforms for quick information and research. Email (87.2%): Email remains a critical tool for both professional and personal uses. Shopping, Auction or Classifieds (69.5%): Driven by high usage sites such as Amazon, Kmart and Bunnings.

For brands to remain competitive, campaigns must be designed for seamless integration across social and messaging platforms. As Australian users move fluidly between these mediums, a "cross-channel" approach utilising both broad social reach and the relevancy of messaging is essential for capturing attention and driving conversion.

What are the most visited websites in Australia?

Australians are on search, entertainment, and social media platforms when they use the internet.

According to Similarweb, here are Australia’s top websites by average monthly visits:

Google ranks 1st with 1.39 billion monthly visits. YouTube is also widely used by Australians, with 504 million monthly visits. Facebook ranks 3rd, with 219 million monthly visits by Australians. Instagram is also a popular social media platform in Australia, with 132 million monthly visits. Reddit rounds out the list of the top five most-visited websites in Australia, with an average of 122 million monthly visits, reflecting a growing Australian preference for community-led discussions and authentic reviews.

Whether it's Google for information, social media for staying in touch, or YouTube for content, Australians are deeply integrated into the digital world. With Google and YouTube leading online traffic, traditional SEO is no longer the finish line. To truly connect with Australian audiences in 2026, brands must master two critical evolutions: GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation)/AEO (Answer Engine Optimisation) and SXO (Search Experience Optimisation) to ensure maximum visibility in the zero-click reality.

Social media usage statistics in Australia

Social media remains a primary daily habit for over 21 million Australians.

Social media statistics in Australia show a steady rise in online identities:

21 million Australians use social media ( 77.7% of the population)

use social media ( of the population) The number of social media users grew by +0.5% over the previous year , adding 100,000 new users.

, adding 87.0% of Australians aged 18 and above are active on social media.

80.0% of Australian internet users use social media platforms.

use social media platforms. The average time Australians spend on social media each week is 19 hours and 28 minutes.

on social media each week is Australians use an average of 6.6 social media platforms each month, a 3.1% increase from last year.

Gender distribution is near-equal: 50.8% female and 49.2% male.

What is the demographic profile of Meta’s adult audience in Australia?

Meta’s largest adult audience in Australia is aged 25–34.

Below are the top age groups that make up Meta’s adult audience in Australia:

Adults aged 25–34 make up the largest share, with an equal split between 12.9% female and male users.

make up the largest share, with an equal split between and users. Adults aged 35–44 follow next, representing 9.6% of female and 9.2% of male users

follow next, representing Adults aged 18–24 rank 3rd, with 9.2% female and 7.6% male users.

rank 3rd, with and users. Adults aged 45–54 account for 7.2% of female and 6.3% of male users.

account for and users. Adults aged 65+ remain meaningfully engaged online, accounting for 6.5% of female and 4.8% of male Meta ad reach.

Meta’s strongest ad audience sits within the 25–34 age range, making it an essential demographic for brands looking to engage Australia’s social media audiences.

While the 25–44 group forms the core audience on Meta, both younger and older users remain highly active. Campaign effectiveness will rely on segment-specific targeting across adult age groups.

What are the main reasons for using social media in Australia?

Australian social media habits are driven by three core needs: interpersonal connection, entertainment and content discovery.

Below are the top five reasons Australians use social media:

59.2% use social media to keep in touch with friends and family. 45.8% go online to fill spare time, showing social media’s role in the daily lives of Australians. 29.1% use platforms to find content such as short-form videos on Instagram or Tiktok. 28.4% browse social media to read news stories, treating social media platforms as a top source for daily updates. 26.7% find inspiration for things to do and buy.

Of the top ten reasons Australians use social media, four are driven by a desire for connection: keeping in touch, sharing life updates, participating in trending conversations, and finding like-minded communities.

Brands can tap into this by creating content that promotes community-building and encourages people to share or engage with others who share similar interests.

Social media in Australia has evolved into a powerful secondary search engine where it is used for brand discovery, product validation, and peer-led research.

Which are the most used social media platforms in Australia?

Facebook remains the most used social media platform in Australia, followed by Messenger and Instagram, showing strong engagement across Meta’s social media ecosystem.

Below are the top five most used social media platforms in Australia:

80.6% of Australian social media users are active on Facebook, making it the country’s most used platform. 68.0% use Messenger for staying connected with inner circle as well as businesses 65.9% use Instagram to fill spare time and find content. 60.9% visit YouTube for similar purposes. 52.2% use WhatsApp, another way Australians contact their friends and family.

Social media statistics in Australia show a strong preference for platforms that support connection and communication. These align with the top reasons Australians use social media: keeping in touch with others and filling spare time.

By prioritising content that sparks genuine connection and utilising engaging formats like Reels or interactive Stories, companies can capture attention through a unified strategy across Meta’s ecosystem.

Which social media platforms do Australians spend the most time on daily?

TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram make up Australians’ daily screen time, with each social media platform capturing over an hour of use each.

Below are the top platforms Australians spend the most time on daily:

Australians spend the longest amount of time on TikTok, with an average daily use of 1 hour and 14 minutes per person. YouTube follows closely at 1 hour and 12 minutes. Instagram sees 1 hour and 3 minutes of daily engagement. Facebook users spend an average of 46 minutes. WhatsApp users spend an average of 29 minutes daily.

With TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram commanding the most screen time for Australians, brands should prioritise intent and attention by platforms. For example, using a strong visual or verbal hook for platform-native formats informed by audience insights and performance data.

While Messenger and WhatsApp are the primary means of communication, WhatsApp has edged out Messenger (21 minutes) as the preferred messaging app.

Additionally, although Facebook is the most widely used social media platform overall, Australians spend more of their time on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Mobile usage statistics in Australia

Australia’s mobile landscape is highly developed, with mobile connections exceeding the total population and all of them running on broadband networks.

Below are the key highlights when it comes to mobile usage statistics in Australia:

There are a total of 34.1 million mobile connections in Australia.

in Australia. 126% of the total Australian population has mobile connections , indicating multiple connections per person.

, indicating multiple connections per person. The number of mobile connections increased by 0.2% over the previous year , adding 66,000 new connections.

, adding new connections. 100% of mobile connections in the country run on 3G, 4G, or 5G broadband networks.

While every line is broadband-capable, not all are used for web browsing. A segment of the market still utilises plans restricted to calls and SMS, often for dedicated business lines or simpler utility devices.

The high volume of connections relative to our population size means brands aren't just competing for a person, they are competing for attention across multiple "identities" (work vs. personal). Australians expect high-speed, low-latency experiences hence mobile sites and apps must be optimised for or risk losing users to friction.

Ecommerce statistics in Australia

Ecommerce in Australia continues to grow steadily.

Below are the key highlights on Australia’s consumer goods ecommerce activity over the previous year:

23 million Australians (+6.5% increase over the last year) purchased consumer goods online in 2025.

Online consumer goods spending reached $39.4 billion, up 13.2% from last year.

The average annual revenue per online shopper is $1,708 USD, increasing by 5.9% from the previous year.

45.2% of consumer goods ecommerce spending came from mobile purchases.

of consumer goods ecommerce spending came from mobile purchases. Online purchases accounted for 24.8% of all consumer goods retail sales, an increase of 9.3% from last year.

Social media statistics in Australia indicate strong consumer spending online. However, as the market matures, Australians are facing “choice fatigue” and generic marketing is no longer enough. Personalised offers and AI-driven recommendations are increasingly essential.

What are the top online consumer goods categories in Australia?

Australian ecommerce spending is led by fashion, with food and home improvement following.

Below are the top five online consumer goods categories by estimated annual spend:

Fashion leads with $10.9 billion USD, making it Australia’s largest online shopping category, outpacing the next largest category by nearly double. Food ranks 2nd at $5.79 billion USD followed by beverages at $4.14 billion USD, reflecting Australians’ increasing reliance on food and drink delivery apps. Furniture accounts for $3.83 billion. While DIY & hardware rounds out the top five with $3.77 billion USD, both driven by demand for home improvement and renovation.

Australians allocate the largest portion of their online budgets to fashion, food, and home improvement. As a highly independent nation, Australians spend significant time online researching "how-to" content and product specifications before committing to a purchase. Brands must act as informative hubs rather than just digital shopfronts.

What are the top online purchase drivers in Australia?

Free delivery is by far the strongest online purchase driver in Australia, followed by discounts, and loyalty rewards.

Below are the top five factors that most encourage Australians to complete an online purchase:

63.0% of online shoppers in Australia say free delivery is the biggest incentive to buy. 41.1% are motivated by coupons and discounts. 38.0% value loyalty points, showing interest in shopping rewards. 36.2% rely on customer reviews when deciding to complete a purchase. 34.4% value easy returns policies, supporting confidence in online purchases.

Aside from free delivery, ecommerce brands in Australia should prioritise competitive pricing and strong value offers to drive conversions. Social media statistics in Australia also highlight the importance of reviews from real customers, making testimonials effective tools to encourage shoppers to complete their purchases.

What are the top Google Shopping searches in Australia?

Kmart leads Australia’s Google Shopping search activity, followed by Bunnings, major retailers, footwear, and supermarket brands.

Below are the top Google Shopping searches in Australia over the last year:

Kmart holds the top spot with the highest search volume. Bunnings’ climb from 3rd in 2024 to 2nd currently could be attributed to the launch of Hammer Media (a dedicated retail media network) in March 2025, which has expanded its advertising offering for suppliers and reaches customers both in-store and online. Shoes take 3rd place, which supports fashion as the top ecommerce category in Australia. Coles and Woolworths rank 4th and 5th place respectively, showing the importance of online grocery shopping in Australia.

Search behaviour across Australia indicates that consumers frequently seek out major retailers, particularly big-box stores like Kmart and supermarkets like Coles, to secure daily home essentials at competitive prices. With fashion and home-improvement categories also showing robust growth, there is a clear opportunity for brands to capture high-intent traffic at the very beginning of the customer journey.

Online grocery shopping overview for Australia

Adoption and use of online grocery shopping continues to rise in Australia.

Below are the key highlights of Australia’s online grocery shopping activity:

8.20 million Australians order groceries through online platforms.

order groceries through online platforms. The number of people buying groceries online rose by +6.5% , adding 500,000 new users .

, adding . Total annual online grocery order value reached $10.2 billion USD compared to $8.38 billion USD the previous year.

compared to $8.38 billion USD the previous year. The market value of total grocery orders online increased by +13.6% over the previous year , equivalent to $1.22 billion USD .

, equivalent to . The average annual spend per user is $873 USD.

The shift towards online grocery shopping has accelerated over the past two years with a strong interest in food, beverage, and everyday essentials. As a result, major retailers are aggressively expanding their online marketplaces and automated fulfilment centres to meet nationwide demand.

Digital marketing statistics in Australia

How do Australians discover new brands online?

Search engines and word of mouth are the top ways Australians discover new brands.

Below are the top five sources of online brand discovery in Australia:

37.7% of Australians find new brands through search engines, making it the leading source of brand discovery. 36.7% rely on word of mouth, which is strengthened by Australians’ inclination towards keeping in touch with one another. 32.7% find brands through TV ads, showing traditional media still has a strong influence in the Australian marketing landscape. 31.3% are reached through social media ads. 25.3% discover brands via brand websites.

The Australian digital path is no longer a linear funnel; it is a trust loop. Australians are moving away from passive scrolling and toward deep dive research, using social platforms as visual search engines to validate their buying decisions.

While search engines and word-of-mouth pull users toward your brand, your owned platforms (website and social feeds) act as the ultimate verification layer where the sale is actually won or lost.

What is the advertising spend in Australia?

Advertising spend in Australia continues to rise, with digital ad spend taking a significant share of total investment in 2025 at 74%.

Below are the key highlights on Australia’s total and digital ad spend:

Total ad spend in 2025 reached $20.7 billion USD across all channels.

across all channels. Ad spend grew by +4.3% over the previous year , adding $860 million USD .

, adding . Digital ad spend totalled $15.4 billion USD , which includes search and social media ads.

, which includes search and social media ads. Digital ad spend grew by +5.8% , adding an extra $850 million USD .

, adding an extra . Digital channels now account for 74% of Australia’s total ad spend, showing a strong inclination toward online advertising.

Digital ads account for nearly three-quarters of total ad spend. Social media statistics in Australia also highlight multi-platform use, making it important for marketers to invest in campaigns that are optimised on both web and mobile. Data-led optimisation through social listening is also a must to maximise return on digital ad spend.

What kind of digital ads are Australian companies spending on in 2026?

Advertising on online retail platforms is becoming one of the fastest-growing verticals in Australia’s digital ad landscape.

Below are the key highlights on online retail platform advertising:

Annual ad spend on online retail platforms reached $1.47 billion USD .

. Spending in this category increased by 27.1% over the last year , adding $313 million USD .

, adding . Online retail platforms now account for 9.6% of all digital ad spending.

of all digital ad spending. The share of total digital ad spend recorded the highest growth among digital ads, rising +20.1%.

Social media statistics in Australia have shown a rising trend in online shopping, making retail-focused ad placements effective to capture these audiences. With online retail platforms experiencing the highest growth in digital advertising share, brands should invest more heavily in online marketplace ads to capture shoppers at the point of intent.

What is the influencer ad spend in Australia?

Influencer advertising in Australia is now the second-fastest-growing vertical, trailing behind the rise of online retail advertising.

Below are the key figures on influencer advertising in Australia:

Annual spending on influencer advertising reached $590 million USD .

. Influencer ad spend grew by +13.5% year-on-year , adding $70 million USD .

, adding . Influencer advertising accounts for 3.8% of total digital ad spend.

of total digital ad spend. Its share of digital ad spend grew by +7.2%, marking the second-highest increase among all digital ad categories after online retail advertising.

With influencer advertising showing the second-largest lift in digital share in Australia, brands should continue to explore creator partnerships in 2026. There is a shift from transactional, one-off sponsorships toward creator-led content where brands treat influencers as long-term strategy partners, integrating them into the brand’s broader narrative.

Australians are increasingly using TikTok and Instagram search bars to find product reviews. To capture this traffic, the posts must be searchable. Brands can also consider partnering with subject matter experts to provide educational value or “how-to” tutorials, aligning with the Australian preference for independent research and DIY.

Tip: If you are looking for influencer partnerships in Australia, here you find the Top Australian (Instagram) Influencers, the Best Australian TikTokers, and the Biggest Australian YouTubers.

What’s ahead for social media in Australia?

Given the findings in our report, here are the key takeaways that signal where social media in Australia is heading this 2026:

Social media as a secondary search engine

29.1% of Australians now use social platforms for general content discovery, and 26.7% use them specifically for product research and inspiration.

As traditional SEO becomes table stakes, brands need to embrace Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) by structuring social content to deliver clear, direct answers that can surface in AI and voice‑assisted queries.

that can surface in AI and voice‑assisted queries. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit are becoming core peer‑review channels where users validate a brand through real experiences before deciding to purchase.

Authenticity is the new brand currency

As AI-generated content floods feeds, users are experiencing AI fatigue. Brands that win in 2026 are using lo-fi, human-first content (unfiltered, behind-the-scenes) to prove they aren't just an “AI slop”.

(unfiltered, behind-the-scenes) to prove they aren't just an “AI slop”. Reddit’s position in the top five most-visited sites highlights a move away from polished corporate messaging in favour of community-led, conversational advice.

Influencers as strategic partners

The one‑off, transactional approach to influencer marketing is giving way to longer‑term partnerships that build consistent narratives and deepen trust over time.

and deepen trust over time. Australian brands can tap into the country’s strong DIY and independent research culture by collaborating with credible subject matter experts to deliver practical, educational content.

Choice fatigue and the battle for attention

With Australians active on an average of 6.6 social platforms monthly , the competition for attention is at an all-time high.

, the competition for attention is at an all-time high. Brands should prioritise platform‑native formats such as Reels and short‑form video, using strong visual hooks in the first seconds to stop the scroll.

such as Reels and short‑form video, using strong visual hooks in the first seconds to stop the scroll. It is also important to leverage rich data and intent signals to power personalised, AI‑driven recommendations to cut through the clutter.

FAQ: Social Media Statistics for Australia 2026

How can marketers use these social media statistics to improve their campaigns?

Marketers can use these statistics to move from guesswork to intent-based targeting. For example, knowing that 95.7% of Australians access the internet via smartphones but 74.1% still use desktops allows for a cross-platform creative strategy that ensures a seamless experience on both.

Why are social media statistics important for Australian businesses?

With 21 million Australians (77.7% of the population) active on social media, these platforms have shifted from "emerging" to "core daily habits." Statistics provide the roadmap for navigating a mature, digitally literate market. Without this data, businesses risk "choice fatigue" by spreading themselves too thin; instead, they can see that the average user visits 6.6 platforms monthly, allowing them to focus on the top 3–4 high-impact channels for their specific demographic.

Marketers should review updated statistics every year because social media platforms regularly revise audience reach data, and behavioural trends shift over time.

Where does the data in this report come from?

The data comes primarily from DataReportal, which publishes the annual global reports in partnership with Meltwater and We Are Social. The report also incorporates insights from DataReportal’s broader network of data partners, including GWI, Statista, GSMA Intelligence, Similarweb, Semrush, Ookla, SocialInsider, and Skai.

What do these social media statistics reveal about Australian consumer behaviour?

They reveal that Australians are active researchers rather than passive consumers. The fact that 71.2% of internet use is for finding information and 65.9% for self-guided learning suggests a strong DIY culture. Consumers use social media as a secondary search engine to validate purchases through peer reviews and "how-to" content before ever visiting a brand’s website.

How can brands benchmark their performance using these statistics?

Australian companies can use these social media statistics to check whether their reach and engagement match the behaviour of the average social media user. For example, if 77.7% of Australians use social media or if Facebook reaches 80.6% of the population, brands can compare their own audience size, engagement rates, and platform results to see if they are performing above, at, or below what is typical in the country.

What trends are shaping social media use in Australia in 2026?

Three major trends dominate:

Social Search & GEO: Users are searching directly within TikTok and Instagram bars, making keywords in captions essential.

Zero-Click Reality: Content must provide value immediately on-platform as SXO (Search Experience Optimisation) becomes more critical than traditional SEO.

Retail Media Integration: A 27.1% increase in online retail ad spend shows that brands are increasingly capturing customers at the point of intent rather than through broad awareness.

What do these insights mean for influencer marketing in Australia?

Influencer marketing is the second-fastest-growing vertical in Australia, reaching $590 million USD. The shift is toward long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on genuine and authentic creator-led content. As Australians value "how-to" content and independent research, influencers who provide educational value or proof of concept for products are significantly more effective than those doing one-off transactional posts.

How can businesses track social media performance effectively?

Businesses can track performance by using tools that pull in large-scale social and consumer data that translate into clear, actionable insights. Having a single, unified dashboard with social listening, social media analytics, influencer marketing capabilities such as Meltwater helps brands understand what’s working and where to optimise in real-time.

To see how this works in practice, explore our interactive product tours: https://www.meltwater.com/en/product-tours

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If you want to use social media to promote your brand, contact Meltwater Australia by filling out the form below. We'll work with you to develop a plan that begins with social listening and extends all the way to the metrics you'll need to measure the success of your social media marketing. You may spread the word about your company and win over the hearts and minds of Australian customers.