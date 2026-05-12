AI is now a core part of modern marketing, not an emerging trend. Brands need to embrace AI-powered systems to remain at pace with competitors.

Marketing teams use AI in a number of ways: to create content, analyze audiences, and optimize campaigns in real time — but adoption comes with new expectations around transparency and trust.

A new Meltwater report, in collaboration with YouGov, on the public perception of AI shows AI conversations have increased significantly, with mentions rising 53% year-over-year. So as companies ramp up their usage, it's important to remember that AI and it's permeation online are also on the consumer mind.

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What is AI in marketing?

AI in marketing is the use of artificial intelligence technologies — such as machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and predictive analytics—to automate decisions, generate content, and improve marketing performance.

These technologies allow marketers to analyze large volumes of data, identify patterns, and act on insights faster than would be possible manually. As a result, AI can be used to personalize customer experiences, optimize campaigns, and improve targeting across channels.

As of 2026, AI has been embedded across all different kinds of marketing workflows, from content generation to media monitoring and audience intelligence. What was once considered experimental is now a foundational capability for many marketing teams.

What are the benefits of AI in marketing?

AI Use Case Marketing Application Outcome Content generation Blogs, ads, emails Faster production Social listening Brand monitoring Real-time insights Predictive analytics Campaign optimization Higher ROI AI visibility tracking Monitoring AI outputs Brand accuracy

AI offers a range of benefits that help marketing teams operate more efficiently and effectively. By automating repetitive tasks and providing deeper insights, marketers are able to focus more on strategy, creativity, and building stronger converting campaigns.

Faster content creation

AI enables teams to produce content at scale. AI tools can help generate blog posts, ad copy, emails, and social media content in a fraction of the time it would take manually, enabling teams to produce more content and improve their discoverability.

Improved personalization

AI can analyze customer behavior and preferences on deeper levels and at scale, to deliver highly targeted messaging, improving engagement and conversion rates.

Better insights

Use AI to process large datasets and uncover trends, sentiment, and performance insights that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Increased efficiency

Routine tasks such as reporting, segmentation, and campaign optimization can be automated using AI, freeing up time for higher-value work.

Stronger ROI

Predictive analytics helps marketers allocate budgets more effectively and optimize campaigns in real time.

How is AI used in marketing today?

Machine learning marketing is already making an impact on real brands. It's improving business processes with artificial intelligence and generating more effective marketing campaigns.

It's not industry-specific either. It’s spurring complete revolutions in how companies across industries start and operate. See these AI-driven lawtech startups, for example.

This approach to using AI in marketing is similar to how Spotify delivers relevant song, artist, and playlist suggestions. Learn more about its algorithm and how AI is helping Spotify lead the music streaming world.

Visualize conversations

Marketing extends far beyond the digital space, even in an era where online channels dominate. At its core, marketing is about guiding products and services from concept to customer—ultimately creating demand for what your business offers.

So where does AI-driven marketing fit in? To build meaningful demand, you first need a clear understanding of your audience.

Effective marketing depends on knowing who your customers are, what they care about, and how they engage with content. Without that insight, even well-executed campaigns can miss the mark.

From identifying and understanding your audience, AI-powered tools can help you build detailed buyer personas and audience segments.

Social listening, in particular, enables you to collect richer, more nuanced customer data. By analyzing real conversations, you gain valuable insight into preferences, behaviors, and sentiment. This allows you to move beyond a one-size-fits-all approach and develop more targeted, relevant strategies.

With intelligent audience segmentation, you can refine your marketing efforts based on real customer behavior across the entire customer journey—resulting in more effective, personalized campaigns.

In-depth analysis

You have keywords, trending themes, and influencer profiles—but how do you turn that data into meaningful insights? The next step is analysis. And when powered by AI you can go beyond surface-level metrics to uncover deeper patterns in your data, enabling better marketing decisions.

AI-powered tools make a measurable difference in helping teams look beyond vanity metrics for deeper insights. Quantitative metrics alone don’t tell the full story of campaign performance.

Social listening platforms like Meltwater provide a look into what audiences are actually saying, how they feel, and where those conversations are happening.

As a result, proving ROI becomes more straightforward. Instead of relying on selective data points, marketing teams gain access to comprehensive, data-driven insights. Features like sentiment analysis, image recognition, and heat maps offer clear visualizations, making it easier to interpret performance and assess the success of each campaign.

Workflow automation

Meltwater helps marketers understand more about their audience and brand. AI-driven marketing insights you can glean using Meltwater include:

How competitors are perceived in the market

Content effectiveness

Consumer sentiment

Influential voices driving the conversation

What's trending in different markets and for different audiences

Predicting trends before they peak offers marketers a major advantage. Tapping into real-time media trends means establishing authority on a subject early on.

Understanding these trends and conversations can help marketers optimize campaigns. Today, AI can collect online customer insights to build profiles and use them to create more relevant marketing.

Meet Mira, your AI marketing assistant within Meltwater

Mira Studio delivers on-demand insights and handles the heavy lifting of analysis, so you don’t have to.

With prompts like "Summarize social media discussions in [Insert Timeframe] about [Insert Topic] in [Insert Geographical Region]" you can instantly get all the information you need to move forward with various campaigns or marketing initiatives. Track how they're received with a prompt like: "Can you create a social media performance report for [Insert Brand] [Insert Timeframe]".

Mira is your AI-powered teammate, ready to make your marketing activities more streamlined, providing deeper insights and breaking down complex datasets into straightforward takeaways that support real work.

Tip: learn how Meltwater uses AI and find out more about Meltwater's AI-Powered PR Assistant

What are the risks and challenges?

While AI offers significant advantages for marketers, it also introduces risks that should be actively monitored and managed.

One of the most important challenges to be aware of when using AI in marketing is trust.

According to the 2026 Trust in the Age of Generative AI report, 32% of consumers would trust a brand less if they knew its content was generated using AI, highlighting how sensitive audiences are to how AI is used.

Other key risks include:

Misinformation and accuracy issues

AI-generated content may contain errors or misleading information, which can damage credibility.

AI-generated content may contain errors or misleading information, which can damage credibility. Loss of authenticity

Over-reliance on AI can make content feel generic or less human, reducing emotional connection with audiences.

Over-reliance on AI can make content feel generic or less human, reducing emotional connection with audiences. Lack of transparency

Failing to disclose AI use can negatively impact trust, especially as expectations for transparency increase.

Failing to disclose AI use can negatively impact trust, especially as expectations for transparency increase. Brand reputation risks

AI-generated content that is perceived as deceptive or inappropriate can quickly lead to negative sentiment.

These risks reinforce the need for thoughtful, responsible AI use in marketing.

Best practices for using AI in marketing

To use AI effectively while maintaining trust, there are a few key principles marketers are recommended to follow:

Be transparent about AI use

86% of consumers say it is important for brands to disclose when AI is used in content. Transparency helps build trust and avoids potential backlash. Maintain human oversight

AI should support—not replace—human creativity and judgment. Human oversight ensures quality and authenticity. Prioritize accuracy and quality

Always review AI-generated content to ensure it is accurate, relevant, and aligned with your brand voice. Monitor audience perception

Track how audiences respond to AI-generated content and adjust your approach as needed. Use AI strategically

Focus on areas where AI adds the most value, such as automation, insights, and scalability, rather than applying it indiscriminately.

The Meltwater platform helps brands monitor perception and conduct sentiment analysis so you can make sure you stay on top of audience expectations at they relate to AI use.

How do consumers feel about AI in marketing?

Consumer sentiment toward AI is mixed and, increasingly, cautious.

While AI adoption is growing rapidly, enthusiasm is not universal. Only 39% of consumers say they are excited about a future with more AI, while 51% express skepticism or uncertainty (Trust in the Age of Generative AI Report).

Key concerns highlighted in the report include:

73% worry that AI could be used to create fake content or scams

or scams 69% are concerned about misleading or inaccurate information

67% say it may become difficult to distinguish between human and AI-generated content

At the same time, many consumers recognize the advantages AI can offer, particularly in terms of speed, efficiency, and accessibility — according to the Global Digital Report (2026), 48% of the world population, ages 16 and older, is excited about AI.

So for marketers it's important to be aware that while AI can improve performance, it can also undermine trust and brand loyalty if used carelessly.

FAQ: AI in Marketing

What is AI in marketing?

AI in marketing refers to using artificial intelligence tools to automate, optimize, and improve marketing efforts such as content creation, targeting, and analytics.

How is AI used in marketing today?

AI is used for content generation, audience segmentation, predictive analytics, chatbots, and social listening. Many platforms now also support AI visibility tracking.

What are the benefits of AI in marketing?

AI improves efficiency, enables personalization at scale, reduces costs, and helps marketers make faster, data-driven decisions.

What are the risks of AI in marketing?

The biggest risks include misinformation, loss of trust, lack of transparency, and over-reliance on automation.

Do consumers trust AI-generated marketing content?

Not always. Around 32% of consumers say they would trust a brand less if it uses AI-generated content, highlighting the importance of responsible use.

Should brands disclose when they use AI?

Yes. 86% of consumers say it is important for brands to disclose AI use in content, making transparency a baseline expectation.

Where is AI most accepted in marketing?

AI is more accepted in entertainment and advertising contexts, but less accepted in areas like news, politics, and influencer marketing.

Can consumers tell if content is AI-generated?

Many believe they can—58% say they can identify AI content—but 87% worry people in general cannot distinguish real from AI-generated content.

How can brands use AI without losing trust?

Brands should use AI transparently, maintain human oversight, and actively monitor how their content is perceived across channels.