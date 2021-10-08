From managing multiple social media profiles to planning out editorial calendars, a social media manager is always juggling multiple tasks. It’s a big job, and it’s one that’s always changing.

So before you hit the “post” button on Instagram, we recommend taking the time to read through our tips, diving deep into the content already circulating social media, and studying some of the brands that are doing it right.

This social media playbook provides:

An overview of all of the major social media networks

Instructions on how to build your social media profiles

Tips on what type of content to post on each network

Reporting and campaign planning best practices

Download our guide to social media management today.