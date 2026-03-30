Every business has a reputation. Some companies allow their reputations to develop organically, but the most successful companies proactively manage them. They do that with reputation management companies or online reputation management (ORM) software.

You can take charge of your reputation by working with a reputation management firm.

These companies monitor conversations on your behalf. They help you come up with responses for negative publicity. They keep you informed of how people view your brand or business.

There’s a lot of overlap between reputation management services. So, we’ve rounded up the best companies and software to help you manage and improve your reputation.

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Why You Need Reputation Management Companies

"My reputation is flawless," you say. "People love our business. Sales are up. Word-of-mouth feedback is consistently positive. No search engine shows anything negative about us." So why would you need reputation management?

If your business has built a positive image, we know you’d like to keep it that way. If you encounter negative conversations online, you can nip them in the bud with reputation management.

Reputation management is a piece of the larger brand management and social media marketing puzzle. In addition to social media, AI has become increasingly influential in how your brand is perceived, making AI in brand reputation management a critical extension of that puzzle.

The goal is to help companies know at all times what consumers are saying about the brand and how they feel about it. Then, you can take advantage of opportunities to put the brand in a positive light. So, it’s important not to think of reputation as just the reviews your business gets. It’s about shaping how people perceive your brand through broader online presence management.

Purpose-built tools provided by online reputation management companies monitor social media and other sources for brand mentions. They track:

Number of mentions

Negative and positive reviews

Customer sentiments

Other data

These online reputation management tools also provide you with real-time alerts. Take quick action before a person’s opinion (or worse, a large news media outlet) deals damage to your brand image.

Brands can do all these things manually. But it’s a costly effort that requires focused resources. Making software or online reputation management companies part of your strategy leads to better results.

Tip: Learn more about brand tracking, brand monitoring, brand tracking software, and reputation management software.

Should You Choose a Reputation Management Company or Software?

Deciding you need reputation management is the first step. Your next priority is to explore your options for the right companies and tools.

Firm or software? There’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer.

Reputation management software allows you to manage the process yourself. It becomes part of your in-house operations.

For instance, Meltwater’s social listening and media monitoring platforms keep track of your reputation online. The platform sends you real-time alerts about negative content so you can act immediately and prevent a social media crisis from bubbling up. You gain full control over the process and can manage your brand reputation in the way you see fit.

Pros & cons of reputation management software

Pros

In-house management and oversight

Real-time alerts

Ability to follow spikes and conversations on-the-go

Cons

Strong governance needed

High learning curve

Could stretch employee bandwidth thin

Other companies prefer to outsource their reputation management to specialist companies. These companies use many tools and team members to create comprehensive reputation monitoring. A reputation management firm offers the added value of experience, meaning your rand won’t have to figure out a strategy from scratch.

Pros and cons of using a reputation management firm

Pros

Professional knowledge & experience

Ease the burden on employee time

Trustworthy expertise

Cons

Less familiarity with company nuances

Multiple clients could mean longer lead time for alerts

How you approach reputation management services is up to you. In either case, here are some companies and software to explore.

Top Reputation Management Companies

Meltwater

The Meltwater platform gives companies a comprehensive, user-friendly approach to online reputation management with AI-driven social listening and media intelligence solutions.

Key features

Comprehensive coverage: track conversations across major social networks like Reddit and Snapchat, as well as print, broadcast, blogs, review platforms, and podcasts

track conversations across major social networks like Reddit and Snapchat, as well as print, broadcast, blogs, review platforms, and podcasts Sentiment insights: quickly gauge the tone behind spikes in conversation so you can respond with the right strategy

quickly gauge the tone behind spikes in conversation so you can respond with the right strategy Instant notifications: stay on top of every mention with real-time alerts that help you act fast and manage potential issues early

stay on top of every mention with real-time alerts that help you act fast and manage potential issues early AI-powered insights: uncover deeper patterns, including where conversations start and what themes connect them

uncover deeper patterns, including where conversations start and what themes connect them LLM visibility: understand how large language models portray your brand and proactively address inaccuracies or misleading narratives

To support your online reputation monitoring, Meltwater also offers media relations and press distribution services. Tap into our network of thousands of press outlets to ensure your content connects with the right audience at the right time.

Best for: Comprehensive reputation monitoring for large global enterprises

Cost: Custom plans available to suit your needs. Contact us for a demo!

NetReputation

NetReputation is a cutting-edge online reputation management company for small businesses. NetReputation suppresses negative chatter by creating more positive, high-ranking content.

Key features

24/7 reputation monitoring: track mentions across search engines, social media, blogs, forums, and news sites with real-time alerts to identify risks early

track mentions across search engines, social media, blogs, forums, and news sites with real-time alerts to identify risks early Custom strategy & expert support: receive tailored reputation plans and ongoing guidance from dedicated specialists aligned to your brand goals

receive tailored reputation plans and ongoing guidance from dedicated specialists aligned to your brand goals Content creation & promotion: build a stronger digital presence through strategic publishing of blogs, press releases, and social content that highlights positive narratives

build a stronger digital presence through strategic publishing of blogs, press releases, and social content that highlights positive narratives Review management & response: monitor and manage customer reviews across platforms to improve ratings and strengthen trust with your audience

For businesses and individuals, NetReputation takes a five-step approach to fix reputations quickly, and then works to maintain positive reputation after repair.

Best for: Comprehensive reputation management services

Cost: $1,000 minimum for projects. $100-$149 average hourly rate. (Source: Clutch.co)

WebiMax

Prevention is the best medicine — for health and for your company’s reputation. If you already have negative reviews or publicity, WebiMax can help you turn things around.

Key features

Reputation repair & suppression: push down or remove negative search results while elevating positive content to reshape what people see first

push down or remove negative search results while elevating positive content to reshape what people see first Review generation & management: automate review collection, increase positive ratings, and respond strategically to customer feedback across platforms

automate review collection, increase positive ratings, and respond strategically to customer feedback across platforms Custom reputation analysis: receive a detailed audit of your online presence, including negative content, opportunities, and a clear action plan

receive a detailed audit of your online presence, including negative content, opportunities, and a clear action plan Dedicated expert guidance: work with a reputation specialist who develops and executes a tailored strategy for your brand

This reputation management company takes a two-pronged approach. It removes negative feedback and promotes high-quality, positive content. The company works closely with clients to understand the nuances of a specific crisis and flesh out long-term reputational goals. It’s almost like having an entire outsourced department to monitor your reputation and adjust when needed.

Best for: Online reputation repair

Cost: Not provided

Birdeye

True to its name, Birdeye delivers a bird’s eye view of your online review landscape. The company offers solutions for small businesses and enterprises. Users can gain a holistic view of the company’s online reputation performance. They can also dial into specific locations for additional insights.

Key features

Centralized review management: monitor, collect, and respond to customer feedback across platforms like Google, Facebook, and Yelp from a single dashboard

monitor, collect, and respond to customer feedback across platforms like Google, Facebook, and Yelp from a single dashboard Automated review generation: increase review volume with AI-powered requests sent via email, SMS, and other touchpoints to capture feedback at the right moment

increase review volume with AI-powered requests sent via email, SMS, and other touchpoints to capture feedback at the right moment AI-assisted responses: save time and maintain consistency with suggested replies and automated workflows for engaging with reviews and surveys

save time and maintain consistency with suggested replies and automated workflows for engaging with reviews and surveys Unified messaging inbox: manage customer conversations, reviews, and inquiries across channels in one place for faster, more cohesive engagement

manage customer conversations, reviews, and inquiries across channels in one place for faster, more cohesive engagement Social media integration: publish content, track engagement, and amplify positive reviews across social platforms to enhance brand perception

Locations can deploy customer experience surveys and sentiment analysis, with results delivered to a single dashboard in real-time. This allows brands to engage with their customers in the moment and reduces some of the corporate barriers that appear when businesses have multiple locations.

Services

Multiple industries covered, including: automotive, real estate, and healthcare

App integration

AI for review monitoring, social media, local search optimization, competitive analysis, insights, and surveys

Best for: Earning positive online reviews

Cost: Enterprise and small business plans available. Price calculation provided on the website.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor.com is a popular website that provides insights into a company’s salary ranges and employee satisfaction. Reviews, ratings, and other details on Glassdoor come straight from your employees, so they offer useful data for managing your internal reputation.

Key features

Employee-driven reputation insights: access authentic, anonymous reviews from current and former employees that directly shape how your company is perceived by candidates and stakeholders

access authentic, anonymous reviews from current and former employees that directly shape how your company is perceived by candidates and stakeholders Review monitoring & response tools: read, manage, and respond to employee feedback to demonstrate transparency and actively shape your employer narrative

read, manage, and respond to employee feedback to demonstrate transparency and actively shape your employer narrative Reputation analytics & insights: leverage data on ratings, engagement, and brand perception to identify trends and improve employee experience

leverage data on ratings, engagement, and brand perception to identify trends and improve employee experience Candidate perception management: understand how job seekers evaluate your company and adjust messaging to attract higher-quality talent

Company leaders can read what their employees have to say about their job roles, pay, and general satisfaction. When you suffer internal reputational damage, it can lead to high turnover and struggles to attract new talent. You can create a better work environment when you know about potential dissatisfaction and low morale.

As an added bonus, Glassdoor offers employer branding tools to help shape your internal reputation. Ask for more reviews from employees and get powerful insights that will help you remain competitive in the hiring arena.

Best for: Managing a company’s internal reputation

Cost: Free and premium accounts available

BrandYourself

Tailored for small brands and high-profile individuals, BrandYourself focuses on online brand optimization.

Key features

Search result optimization: boost positive content and push down unwanted or negative links using built-in SEO recommendations and action plans

boost positive content and push down unwanted or negative links using built-in SEO recommendations and action plans Real-time reputation monitoring: continuously scan the web for new mentions and receive alerts so you can respond quickly to emerging risks

continuously scan the web for new mentions and receive alerts so you can respond quickly to emerging risks Reputation scoring & insights: get a clear snapshot of how you appear online with a proprietary score and track improvements over time

get a clear snapshot of how you appear online with a proprietary score and track improvements over time Social media risk detection: identify potentially damaging posts, images, or language across social platforms and take action to clean up your digital footprint

identify potentially damaging posts, images, or language across social platforms and take action to clean up your digital footprint Personal branding tools: build and optimize profiles, websites, and content that strengthen your online identity and improve search visibility

BrandYourself takes a privacy-first approach to reputation management. It cleans up any negative chatter or feedback that might appear in search results.

Job seekers trying to put their best foot forward and consumers that suffered from identity theft most commonly use this tool. BrandYourself scans the internet for reputational risk factors. Then, it creates a custom action plan to address things like unflattering social media posts and images.

Best for: Online privacy protection for individuals

Cost: Not provided

Gadook

Gadook turns reputation management into reputation marketing. It goes beyond the self-service approach. Its expert insights remove much of the guesswork.

Key features

Search engine reputation control: actively shape what appears on page one by optimizing and enhancing search results with favorable content

actively shape what appears on page one by optimizing and enhancing search results with favorable content Continuous monitoring & threat detection: track mentions, reviews, and online activity to identify negative content and respond before it escalates

track mentions, reviews, and online activity to identify negative content and respond before it escalates Review management & sentiment shaping: manage, respond to, and influence online reviews to build stronger trust and positive customer perception

manage, respond to, and influence online reviews to build stronger trust and positive customer perception Content creation & digital promotion: develop blogs, press, social media, and other assets that strengthen your brand narrative and increase visibility

develop blogs, press, social media, and other assets that strengthen your brand narrative and increase visibility SEO-driven reputation strategy: use search engine optimization and social media techniques to boost positive assets and suppress damaging content

The company also provides website design and content refurbishing for company rebrands.

Best for: Creating favorable online research results

Cost: Between $500 for a personal account - $2,500 for corporate services

Igniyte

Igniyte works with global brands and individuals to improve their online reputation management. Igniyte works on both preventative strategies as well as current reputational crises.

Key features

Proactive monitoring & risk detection: continuously track search results, online conversations, and sentiment to identify and address issues before they escalate

continuously track search results, online conversations, and sentiment to identify and address issues before they escalate Custom reputation strategies: develop tailored action plans aligned to your goals, with defined KPIs and ongoing optimization

develop tailored action plans aligned to your goals, with defined KPIs and ongoing optimization Integrated content, PR & social strategy: build and amplify positive narratives through coordinated content creation, media outreach, and social media activity

build and amplify positive narratives through coordinated content creation, media outreach, and social media activity Reputation audits & reporting: assess your current online presence across search, social, and third-party sites, with ongoing reporting and performance tracking

assess your current online presence across search, social, and third-party sites, with ongoing reporting and performance tracking Legal support for harmful content: address libel, defamation, and other damaging content through strategic and legal removal processes

Best for: Combating current reputational crises

Cost: Not provided

Yoono

Yoono is an automated intelligence service enabling organizations to conduct in-depth background checks of an individual. Yoono creates on-demand reporting and on-going monitoring for real-time insight into individual’s digital footprint.

Key features

AI-powered reputation screening: generate comprehensive reports on individuals or organizations by analyzing publicly available data across media, social platforms, and corporate records

generate comprehensive reports on individuals or organizations by analyzing publicly available data across media, social platforms, and corporate records Deep risk & adverse media detection: identify reputational red flags such as negative press, legal issues, or controversial online activity before they impact your business

identify reputational red flags such as negative press, legal issues, or controversial online activity before they impact your business Automated due diligence reports: replace manual research with fast, audit-ready intelligence reports that consolidate reputation signals in minutes

replace manual research with fast, audit-ready intelligence reports that consolidate reputation signals in minutes Customizable reputation searches: tailor queries and reports based on specific risk factors, industries, or compliance requirements

Best for: Conducting online background checks for employers

Cost: 5 free reports offered, Pay-as-you-go model

How to Choose the Best Online Reputation Management Service

When choosing the right online reputation management service for your business, you should take a few key things into account:

1) Decide if a firm or a software makes the most sense

As we illustrated, there are pros and cons to each type reputation management service. Determine which one nest meets your needs and budgetary requirements.

2) Make sure your selection covers the appropriate scope

An important question you need to answer is the scope that you want to be able to monitor. Is it important for you to gather review content? What about podcasts? Is there a social media source your service must be able to monitor?

3) Understand the reporting and analytics included

Online reputation management services have varying degrees of reporting and analytics that they offer. Analysis helps you derive important insights from tracking your reputation — insights that you can use to better approach maintaining your positive reputation or deal with crises.

4) Consider scalability

Do you expect your business to grow quickly? Make sure your service has the ability to scale as you increase team size, product offerings, etc. As your business becomes more complex, so do the issues that may arise impacting your online reputation. It's a good idea to asses whether your reputation management service will be able to adapt to different needs as you grow.

5) Ability to respond

Some reputation management software gives you the ability to respond directly to comments or reviews. If this is important to your workflow and your reputation management goals, be sure your service offers this feature.

FAQs about Online Reputation Management Companies

What is an online reputation management company?

An online reputation management (ORM) company helps businesses and individuals monitor, influence, and improve how they appear online—across search results, review sites, social media, and news coverage.

How do online reputation management companies work?

ORM companies combine tools and strategies like media monitoring, sentiment analysis, SEO, content creation, and review management to track conversations and improve brand perception over time.

Why is online reputation management important for businesses?

A strong online reputation directly impacts customer trust and purchasing decisions, as most people research brands online before engaging. Even a single negative result can influence perception and revenue.

Can online reputation management companies remove negative content?

In some cases, ORM companies can request removal of inaccurate or harmful content, but more often they focus on suppressing negative results by promoting positive, high-ranking content.

How long does it take to improve your online reputation?

Reputation management is an ongoing process. While small improvements can happen quickly, meaningful changes—like shifting search results—typically take several months of consistent effort.

How much do online reputation management services cost?

Costs vary widely depending on the scope of work, ranging from a few hundred dollars per month for basic monitoring to several thousand for comprehensive reputation repair campaigns.

How do you choose the best online reputation management company?

Look for providers that offer comprehensive monitoring, transparent reporting, proven results, and services aligned with your needs—such as review management, crisis response, or search result optimization.

Can I manage my online reputation without a company?

Yes, but it can be time-consuming and complex. Many businesses use ORM companies to scale monitoring, respond faster to issues, and implement advanced strategies that are difficult to manage in-house.