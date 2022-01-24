Looking for an all-in-one customer experience solution that can deliver better results than Birdeye? We've researched the best alternatives so you don't have to.

Birdeye is a marketing platform that businesses use to enhance their customer service experiences. It lets users automate customer review responses, add web chats to their websites, and manage their listings on third-party review sites. Together, these tools help large and small businesses alike learn more about their customer journeys.

Whether you're currently using the platform or in the process of scouting options, you may be wondering about what other customer feedback and CRM options are out there. Read on to learn more about the best reputation management software that leading companies use today.

Table of Contents

What Are Birdeye Alternatives?

Here are the main companies to consider when looking for alternatives to Birdeye:

Meltwater

NiceJob

Olark

ReviewInc

ReviewTrackers

Swell

Vendasta

Yext

Yotpo

Zendesk

The Best Birdeye Alternative

Birdeye lets users conduct review monitoring and surveys to determine customer satisfaction, but it only sheds light on a small sliver of a company's online presence, customer experience, and audience behavior. The best alternative to Birdeye is:

As a media intelligence and social listening suite, we have to put ourselves in a class of our own. Pulling and integrating data from social media, online reviews, blogs, and other channels, Meltwater offers the depth of information companies and brands need to make data-driven business decisions. Plus crisis management features like spike alerts let brands proactively manage their online reputations so they can get ahead of any potential PR emergencies.

Meltwater vs. Birdeye

Meltwater is the far more robust, comprehensive, and integrated software option. While Birdeye helps businesses oversee their online reputations with tools geared to managing review and listing sites, our solutions give businesses insight on a wide range of channels for a more comprehensive overview. Plus, we eliminate the need for labor- and time-intensive surveys with real-time, AI-powered insights on conversations about companies, brands, industries, and competitors.

When it comes to audience engagement, Birdeye offers web chats and a social media messaging platform. However, our social media engagement platform Engage lets businesses manage all social media functions from one place — messaging and posting and built-in performance analytics.

Other Birdeye Alternatives

Meltwater is the number one alternative to Birdeye, but you have no shortage of other options to compare us to. Here is a closer look at some other reputation management, customer experience, and reviews software platforms.

NiceJob

As its name implies, NiceJob is a cloud-based reputation management platform that helps businesses rake collect positive reviews. It lets users automate review invites and reminder emails. Plus, its integration with branded websites gives you a constant stream of SEO-boosting content.

NiceJob vs. Birdeye

Ease of use and the ability to automate social media posts using the positive reviews you collected makes NiceJob a competitive option against Birdeye. Ultimately, larger businesses may prefer Birdeye, but NiceJob is a solid choice for any that want to consolidate social media management tasks.

Olark

Operating in a parallel vein of customer feedback software, Olark's customizable chatbots and chat analytics set it apart from Birdeye.

Olark vs. Birdeye

Choosing between these two boils down to one question: Do you want reviews or live chats? You may very well want both, but those separate martech tools add up. In that case, consider switching to an all-in-one reputation monitoring platform instead.

ReviewInc

ReviewInc lets users find and respond to customer reviews from across the web via a single platform.

ReviewInc vs. Birdeye

G2 reviewers love ReviewInc's customer support. Otherwise, Birdeye offers a much wider range of features for businesses that want added marketing capabilities, like SMS and web chat.

ReviewTrackers

Also a review and reputation management software, ReviewTrackers shines when it comes to its easy-to-read analytics dashboards.

ReviewTrackers vs. Birdeye

ReviewTrackers' biggest downside is its lack of customer messaging options. If you're looking for a tool that can help you engage with customers as well as monitor your feedback, Birdeye is a better bet.



Swell

Swell is a "headless" e-commerce and customer service platform that makes it simple for users to develop their backend. Its main features include integrated payment and appointment scheduling tools, webchats, and automated customer review requests.

Swell vs. Birdeye

According to software review site G2, Swell doesn't rate as high as Birdeye when it comes to media monitoring and online reputation management. Still, many users like that it is easy to set up and use.

Excited to announce that we’ve just been named as one of the best software solutions in 7 categories in the 2022 Best Software Awards by @G2dotcom! 🎉



Discover why Enterprise, Mid-Market & Small Businesses choose Meltwater: https://t.co/BHs56g1AUO pic.twitter.com/UjjdTSkTnS — Meltwater (@Meltwater) February 8, 2022

Vendasta

Vendasta is an end-to-end e-commerce platform with tools like a built-in CRM, basic task manager, and third-party listings manager.

Vendasta vs. Birdeye

Unlike Birdeye, Vendasta is a platform that individuals can use as well as businesses and large enterprises. It also has a freemium model that offers access to features like one snapshot report and 50 free email sends a month at no cost. This is a reasonable option for small businesses willing to sacrifice the more thorough media monitoring and reputation management capabilities of software like Meltwater.

Yext

Yext is a search-as-a-service software that helps businesses manage their customer support services, as well as listings and reviews on third-party websites.

Yext vs. Birdeye

One of Birdeye's biggest limitations is that it only operates in English. Like Meltwater, Yext supports a range of languages including German, French, Swedish, and Simplified Chinese.

Yotpo

Yotpo is an e-commerce platform geared toward customer feedback and user-generated content (UGC). It helps businesses and brands in four main realms: reviews and ratings, loyalty programs and referrals, SMS marketing, and visual UGC.

Yotpo vs. Birdeye

Yotpo lacks Birdeye's keyword tracking and mobile-deployment capabilities. Luckily, it has a free version that you can try.

Zendesk

With Zendesk, a cloud-based CRM, users can manage sales, customize sales dashboards, offer mobile user support, and automate emails.

Zendesk vs. Birdeye

Zendesk wins this head-to-head thanks to its geo-targeting feature and scalability. Still, it can't offer the level of customer insight robust social listening and media monitoring solutions can.



Still unsure which Birdeye alternative to turn to? Learn how Meltwater can save you the hassle of scouring endless review and listing sites by giving you audience insights in real time. Try a demo today!