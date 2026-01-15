From your brand's logo to your website, your social media presence to your customer support—these are all part of what constitutes a "brand" in the minds of customers. But even if these are stellar, there are thousands of other businesses out there. So, how can you best position your business in the market and make it stand out from the competition?

The key to success is... drumroll... branding & brand management!

In this post, we will tap into different topics, such as:

Branding definition

The importance of branding & brand management

Branding examples

Advantages of brand management

Take a sneak peek at our Forrester Study First Look: Meltwater and Brand Management.

Contents

Let’s get started by defining the three most important terms that you will encounter throughout this post.

What is branding?

Branding is the totality of all thoughts, feelings, and opinions that customers have towards a brand or product.

Branding is much more than just the brand. In a sense, it is the social footprint of a brand, consisting of pre-planned designs, concepts, and products. A brand can be easily created, but successful branding takes years or decades to develop.

It takes a lot of resources, but in the end, the effort pays off, because a company can only build and maintain an emotional relationship with the customer through branding.

Key elements of branding

Branding consists of the following important elements:

Brand names – No name, no brand...simple as that. The name of your brand should be memorable, unique, and evoke pleasant feelings. So you should carefully consider the brand name, because it will be there forever. In digital business, for instance, the URL of your website should match your brand. Therefore, check its availability beforehand.

– No name, no brand...simple as that. The name of your brand should be memorable, unique, and evoke pleasant feelings. So you should carefully consider the brand name, because it will be there forever. In digital business, for instance, the URL of your website should match your brand. Therefore, check its availability beforehand. Design – Every brand needs consistent logos, product designs, and brand assets. Because this process is so important, it has its own term— Brand Design .

– Every brand needs consistent logos, product designs, and brand assets. Because this process is so important, it has its own term— . Products – It goes without saying that your products need to be branded in a qualitative and, above all, consistent way.

– It goes without saying that your products need to be branded in a qualitative and, above all, consistent way. Customer service – The people behind the products are also part of the brand. When communicating with customers, the same value proposition should apply as for the products themselves.

Together, these elements form your brand identity.

Did you know that branded communities can also play an important role in your brand management strategy?

What is brand management?

Brand management is the realization of branding within the companies. This is the part of the customer journey that you can and should control in-house. Brand management is a continuous process. It plays a key role in determining the success of your brand.

What does brand management include?

One thing you can’t do without when implementing brand management are brand managers.

Today, many companies have their own brand managers who follow branding guidelines and only focus on brand management.

There are many aspects that influence the reputation of a brand and the brand value. Consequently, the range of tasks related to brand management is broad.

Now that you know the difference between branding and brand management, it remains to clarify what defines a brand.

What is a brand?

A strong brand is a prerequisite for any branding process. It consists of more or less fixed elements that trigger a desire.

The aim is to motivate the customers to buy a product or inform themselves about the offered services.

A good brand is perceived as trustworthy, respectable, and makes it easy for customers to choose it. 81% of consumers say they need to trust the brand to buy from it (Edelman Trust Barometer). Authenticity isn’t just a “nice-to-have,” it’s a must-have for brands that want to thrive in today’s market.

© Engin Akyurt / Pexels

We have covered the basics; let’s move on to the benefits of branding and brand management.

Why is branding and brand management important?

There is no denying that every business needs branding. Below we have listed a few of the many advantages of branding and brand management, among which are:

Customer loyalty – strong brands have loyal customers

Visibility – well-managed brands attract customers, even without investing a lot into advertising

– well-managed brands attract customers, even without investing a lot into advertising Price policy – popular brands have the privilege to sell their products at a higher price and thus, increase turnover

– popular brands have the privilege to sell their products at a higher price and thus, increase turnover Planability – brand management makes it possible to see and measure the success of your brand

The next chapter will shed some light on the importance of branding in corporate marketing.

What is branding in corporate marketing?

Once a brand is established, the actual branding process takes center stage. It plays a key role in marketing by building customer relationships and brand loyalty.

Branding is the process of connecting good strategy with good creativity.

Marty Neumeier

Marty Neumeier, a renowned branding expert, addresses these two important brand concepts in his quote:

Brand strategy – Trust doesn’t happen overnight. Only when you set long-term goals and your value proposition is well thought out as part of a branding strategy...only then you can be successful. This also includes an exact idea of who your target group is and how you can reach it. Brand design – A brand is not set in stone. Even established brands have to reinvent themselves again and again in order to remain competitive. Therefore, visual adjustments, reformulated wording, or digital enhancements are also part of branding.

However, it is important to note that real branding is only possible when both parts are combined. You have to make the desire for your brand calculable. Only then can you actively manage your branding.

To do this, you need to understand the different forms of branding.

What are common branding strategies?

There are different types of branding that can be applied in various business areas. Your company doesn’t have to use all these branding strategies to be successful. Just choose the ones that would work best for your brand and reflect the values of your company.

Types of branding

Strategy Definition Example Best used when Product branding Individual branding for a specific product rather than the company as a whole Coca-Cola product lines Managing multiple products with distinct audiences Corporate branding The company itself is positioned as the primary brand Apple, Microsoft Building trust and reputation at the company level Personal branding An individual is marketed as the brand Executives, public figures, creators Establishing thought leadership or personal authority Geographic-cultural branding Branding tied to a specific location or cultural identity “Made in Italy” Leveraging regional reputation or heritage Co-branding A collaboration between two brands on a product or initiative Nike × Apple Reaching new audiences or adding brand value

1. Product branding

Product branding is essential. Whether in-store, online, or in advertising, we are constantly surrounded by product branding. Therefore, it is important to give it some thought. Ask yourself the following:

How does your product branding stand out from the competition?

What is special, unique about it?

What qualities and customer needs have shaped the product and make it valuable?

2. Corporate branding

Corporate branding refers to the image of your entire company.

These are some of the questions you need to ask yourself when it comes to your company's corporate branding.

What values do you represent?

Do you have a corporate culture, focus on employer branding or live corporate social responsibility (CSR)?

Are you high-priced or affordable?

How do you communicate successes, deal with criticism, or manage crises?

3. Personal branding

Often, a specific person is at the center of a company. Or the person represents the entire company, as in the case of influencers, for example. The personality and the story of this person then determine the entire branding process. Personal branding can be used to tell great stories—human stories that provoke feelings of admiration and the desire to imitate.

4. Geographic-cultural branding (geo-branding)

Sometimes, a location or a place becomes the brand. If you are the founder of a digital start-up in Berlin, for example, you can build up certain expectations and use them to your advantage in the branding process.

So here, a very specific lifestyle, language, or landmark can support your brand and make you more credible. However, you should not rely too much on this.

5. Co-branding

Co-branding is a special form of branding in which two brands cooperate with each other. Either it is about combining a certain advantage of one brand with the product of another brand...or two brands decide to launch a completely new product on the market.

Co-branding is therefore particularly worthwhile for larger, already well-known brands. But a large company that helps a fast-growing small start-up can also be a successful form of co-branding.

6. Exploring new opportunities: Brand extension

Your branding efforts are already paying off, and your brand is well-known and has a high reputation. At this point, you could consider a brand extension to go above and beyond your existing market. Read more about this strategy in our blog about brand extension and learn how to include it in your strategy.

Examples of successful branding

Now, we'll show you how diverse good branding can be. Get inspired 😊

Tip: Learn more about brand optimization.

Muji: No branding is good branding

Muji is a Japanese retail company having stores in large cities all over the world. Their branding became famous as it doesn’t use many visual components but focuses on the products itself. There’s no real Muji lifestyle or identity, but the pure simplicity of everything.

But, as this simplicity fits the image of Japanese culture, Muji makes a smart connection between their heritage and their business. Even on the English homepage, they showcase their logo in Japanese letters, introducing a very clear geo-branding. Yet there’s no real outspoken identity behind it, which makes Muji appealing to globalized consumers.

The term MUJI is based on the Japanese expression of “Mujirushi Ryohin”, literally meaning “no-brand quality goods.” So this very unique way of branding by not branding is even part of the company’s name itself.

Uniqlo: Successful co-branding

Uniqlo is a Japanese clothing brand with numerous stores all around the globe. Their approach to fashion is highly functional, offering quality garments for reasonable prices.

Yet Uniqlo has many partnerships with famous designers who create their own collections for the brand. This is a prototype of co-branding: The exclusiveness of designer fashion combined with the mass production and affordability of a global fashion brand.

In the first example, the purist style designed by the 20th-century German fashion icon Jil Sander works well with Uniqlo’s contemporary minimalist approach.

The tees designed by British artist Fergus Purcell are all classic Uniqlo shirts with an iconic signature print. The quality remains Uniqlo, the style belongs to the designer.

These examples show the variety of the co-branding concept that Uniqlo uses to amplify its own reach and branding.

Dritan Alsela

Dritan Alsela calls himself Il Barista and runs a café in Düsseldorf as well as his own roastery with an online shop.

For Dritan, the person is the brand and vice versa. His personality is what sets the company apart and he relies on very simple branding. All products are branded only with Dritan's signature as a visual code.

Dritan is very active on Instagram and his branding on social media platforms is well thought out and witty. For him, coffee represents pure lifestyle and enjoyment. The location doesn't matter; consequently, the cosmopolitan Dritan has fans all over the world. This strategy works perfectly for Il Barista and is a prime example of personal branding.

Kivamo

Kivamo is a small roastery in Wuppertal. The brand name is quite complex, composed of the old Turkish word "Kiva" for coffee and the Italian "Ti amo". The two owners are referring to their origins; however, the brand essence is clearly the love for coffee.

Already the website header is displaying geographical branding ... "Kaffeerösterei aus Wuppertal". The local reference is clear, and the brand is associated with the branding of the city, although there is also an online shop. On their blog, it is written:

That's why I dreamed of starting my own coffee roastery with a coffee school, offering fresh coffee, roasted with love in small batches, for Wuppertal and the surrounding area.

At Kivamo, you can choose among 13 coffee varieties with detailed information on origin and processing. The quality of the coffee plays the key role—a strong, familiar corporate branding with local roots has proven to be a success.

Key branding terms

By now, you know what branding is, why it is important, and what forms it can take. To complete your journey, we have prepared a brief branding glossary with the five most important terms.

1. Corporate identity

Corporate Identity (CI) are all the characteristics that define the image of a company and set it apart from the competition.

CI consists of three important elements:

Corporate Design - The visual appearance of the entire company.

Corporate Culture - A certain set of values and rules that the company embodies.

Corporate Communication - The communication style with which a company presents itself. The term tone of voice has become established here.

Branding is a formative part of corporate identity; however, the two terms are not interchangeable. Branding emphasizes products and customer experience, while corporate identity also focuses on self-image and internal corporate culture.

2. Brand ambassador

A brand ambassador is a person who promotes a brand. The difference between a brand ambassador and a testimonial is that a brand ambassador does not engage in staged, bold advertising. The brand is naturally integrated on social media and shown in its everyday use.

There are three different types of brand ambassadors:

Paid: Celebrities are engaged in a paid partnership to promote the brand on social media platforms. Unpaid (Voluntary): Influencers or die-hard fans speak up for your brand on social media, generating value. Internal: Internal team members publicly promote the brand, e.g. from management. Here, it is particularly important to follow binding social media guidelines to ensure a consistent brand presence.

Another term worth mentioning here is brand advocacy, aka the promotion of a brand through word-of-mouth marketing. The fact is that consumers trust the opinion of other consumers; therefore, you need to ensure that your brand, products, and services are being positively perceived by others.

Did you know you can also use your employees' reach and networks for branding? Try getting into employee advocacy to level up your reach and brand perception.

3. Brand awareness

Brand awareness is the brand recognition of a company. It can be measured and is calculated by the percentage of respondents who can remember a particular brand. After a targeted (digital) branding campaign, for example, it can be useful to measure the success or failure by means of brand awareness.

4. Brand asset management

Today, companies need to be present on as many channels as possible at the same time, both online and offline. This requires many different digital assets, such as images or videos, which are organized as sensibly as possible. The technical term for this is brand asset management. Here, all assets relevant to branding are stored and structured centrally, for example, with brand management software.

5. Brand equity

Brand equity is the brand value of a company. It is important because a brand has an intangible but very important share in the company's value creation. For this reason, brand equity is also expressed in a monetary value.

It enables you to compare the branding campaigns of different companies. You have to keep in mind that there are many different approaches on how to evaluate a brand and that brand equity can differ greatly depending on the calculation model.

The key component of brand equity is brand credibility. It can provide significant value to your business, as credible brands have more chances of building loyal relationships and bouncing back from a crisis.

How do you protect your brand?

Unsurprisingly, due to the monetary importance of brand management, executives are becoming increasingly concerned with this practice. The challenge is that managing the complexities of a brand, particularly on a global scale, isn’t an easy task.

The combination of 24/7 news cycles and always-on social media channels have created a noisy and volatile landscape. Additionally, AI in brand reputation management is more important than ever, as LLMs like ChatGPT are shaping your brand narrative. We now live in a world where brand reputation can be made or slayed in a tweet or AI Overview, causing reputational events to become twice as costly for companies.

Today, even the smallest friction can spark and grow into a crisis as millions can view, comment, and share conversations brands and customers are having. These moments are crucial to track as one out of four people discover new brands via social media comments (2026 Global Digital Report).

Being able to respond to a crisis effectively is crucial for companies to maintain a positive brand image, reputation, and, of course, to not lose their customer base. The speed at which you respond to an unfolding crisis situation will shape how the media and consumers perceive your brand, this is when social listening and brand safety becomes so important. 77% of organisations say social listening tools are most useful for monitoring brand reputation, underlining how real-time insights are central to detecting issues that could escalate into crises (Meltwater, 2025).

Tip: Learn more about reputation management and brand reputation measurement.

Crisis identification

It’s worth keeping in mind that while things may look bad for your brand at face value, they might not be as rough as you think. For example, not every customer complaint made on Twitter or every rumor speculated on constitutes a crisis.

Let the data guide you before choosing if and what you respond to. Thankfully, we have plenty of tools at our fingertips that can be used to keep up with what’s going on and tell us when it’s time to shift into crisis mode. The Meltwater media intelligence platform is one brand tracking software/brand monitoring tool that can be used to help us identify crises, providing insight into key metrics such as:

Influencer Participation

Trending Keywords

Sentiment

Duration

Engagement

How do you manage a brand globally?

Global brand management is built around the idea of creating a single global strategy that can be replicated across local markets. Companies with an international presence have long discussed whether to localize or adapt strategies, but global brand management stretches far beyond the “glocalization” debate.

Global brand managers are responsible for the concept and execution of strategy, coordinating processes by ensuring alignment and integration of countries, vendors, and partners, and creating organizational structures that support collaboration.

Data integration

Data integration can be a headache for global teams using multiple vendors across geographically dispersed environments. 61% of marketers struggle with data integration, which hampers performance measurement and optimization efforts (HubSpot, 2025). Brands often pay the ultimate price for a lack of integration: siloed data.

Data silos negatively affect alignment, collaboration, productivity, and the ability to gain a single, unified view of campaigns and the customer experience. The Forrester Opportunity study found that integrated environments make a measurable difference, with marketers who have well-integrated technology stacks reporting a 67% improvement in speed-to-market, 61% stronger collaboration, and a 59% improvement in their ability to analyze and act on data (Zeta, 2023).

To help drive data integration, many organizations lean on APIs. An API is used to transfer data from one application to another. In short, it helps tools to talk to each other without the end-user having to code anything extra. For example, Meltwater’s API helps brands extract, contextualize, organize, and integrate information from across social media and blend this with their internal data (sales, customer insights, etc.). The result? A 360-degree overview of their business and ecosystem, the ability to map out customer journeys, and the insights needed to enhance customer experience and brand perception at their fingertips. This is increasingly important given that the typical adult internet user now discovers brands and products through an average of 5.8 different channels worldwide, and no single channel accounts for more than one-third of brand discovery (Meltwater, 2025).

Learn more about driving data integration for your global brand in our latest whitepaper, The Social Media ROI Playbook!

How do you measure brand success?

Last but not least, you should get familiar with the common methods that can be used to measure brand awareness.

Opinion research - Surveys conducted by phone, mail, or directly on websites can be used to measure brand awareness as part of a statistical survey. Website data - Tools such as Google Search Console can be used to measure how many users land on your website via Google and how you rank for specific keywords on Google. SEO tools like Ahrefs also allow you to compare your performance in search engines with that of your competitors. Search volume - With the Google Ads Keyword Planner, you can analyze how many times people are searching for a certain term in Google (on average and per month). This makes it easy to determine the overall search volume of branded keywords. Social listening - Especially on social media, people talk a lot about brands, and you can use this to your advantage. With social listening tools (aka social media monitoring tools) such as the social media monitoring tool from Meltwater, discussions can be tracked and summarized depending on the social media platform. This creates a meaningful picture of your brand on social media.

In an independent study commissioned by Meltwater and conducted by Forrester Consulting, the Total Economic Impact™ report found that organizations using Meltwater for brand management achieved a 242% ROI over three years, showing how stronger measurement and insights can drive tangible business outcomes (Meltwater, 2023).

FAQs about branding

What is branding?

Branding is how people perceive, understand, and feel about a company, product, or service. It includes the ideas, emotions, and expectations audiences associate with a brand, formed through visual identity, messaging, experiences, and behavior. Effective branding helps audiences recognize a brand, understand what it stands for, and differentiate it from competitors.

What is brand management?

Brand management is the long-term strategy used to maintain and strengthen a brand’s identity, reputation, and value over time. It involves consistent messaging and visuals, monitoring brand perception, reputation management, and responding to changes in audience sentiment, the market, competition, and media coverage to protect and grow the brand.

What is brand design?

Brand design is the visual expression of a brand, including elements like logos, colors, typography, and imagery. These visual cues help create a consistent look and feel across channels and make a brand easy to recognize, while reinforcing its personality and positioning.

Why is branding important?

Branding is important because it builds recognition, trust, and long-term loyalty. A strong brand helps businesses stand out in competitive markets, clearly communicates value, and influences how audiences feel and behave. Effective branding also supports pricing power, customer retention, and business growth.

How is branding different in traditional and digital channels?

Branding in traditional channels focuses on one-way communication through formats like print, TV, radio, and outdoor advertising, where messages are carefully planned and distributed to broad audiences. Digital branding is more interactive and ongoing, shaped by real-time engagement across websites, social media, search, and online communities. While traditional branding emphasizes consistency and reach, digital branding adds immediacy, feedback, and the ability to respond quickly to how audiences react.

How do you use social media for branding?

Social media supports branding by giving companies a direct way to communicate with their audience. Through consistent content, engagement, and community interaction, brands can express their values, reinforce brand identity, increase visibility, and shape perception. Social platforms also provide real-time feedback, allowing brands to respond quickly.

What is media intelligence in branding?

Media intelligence helps brands understand how they’re being talked about across AI, news, broadcast, social media, and other online channels. It also supports reputation management by tracking sentiment, identifying potential issues early, and managing crisis communications. By monitoring coverage and conversations, brands can respond more effectively and make more informed decisions about how they show up publicly.

Want to see how Meltwater Media Intelligence improves brand performance? Request a demo or take a self-guided product tour to explore the platform.