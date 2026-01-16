Bill Gates wrote these famous words in a 1996 essay: "Content is where I expect much of the real money will be made on the Internet, just as it was in broadcasting."

This was back when the internet was still in its infancy. Businesses and consumers alike were still testing the digital media waters. The internet wasn’t yet on our phones, much less in nearly every household. So much has changed since 1996, but Gates’ prediction remains truer than ever — content is the king of digital marketing.

As the internet has taken root in more areas of our lives — everything from entertainment to shopping to paying bills and more — traditional marketing is becoming less impactful. As any marketer knows, you need to focus on where your audience is if you want to reach them. Since the average person spends about seven hours a day online (DemandSage, 2025), it’s no surprise that many marketers embrace a content-first perspective.

Here's a closer look at what content marketing is and why it matters more than ever.

Contents

What is content marketing?

What do content marketers and content managers do?

What are the different types of content marketing?

Why is content marketing important?

What are the benefits of content marketing?

What should be in your content marketing toolkit?

Digital content creation and content marketing examples

How Meltwater can help with content marketing

FAQs about content marketing

Tip: Stay on top of content marketing trends and make sure you learn about the most important content marketing metrics to measure.

What is content marketing?

Content marketing is the intentional approach to creating valuable, useful, relevant content for online audiences that encourages a specific action from the viewer.

The idea is that when brands can promote value to the user above anything else, users will be more informed, and sales will naturally follow.

Don’t BS your audience. Content marketing is supposed to be all about answering the audience’s questions. Giving them what they’re looking for.

Greg Litman

Truth be told, the whole internet could technically be considered “content.” What sets regular content apart from digital content marketing is intention.

A hallmark of content for marketing purposes is that it steers away from traditional marketing messages. Rather than promote an item or brand in a sales-y way, content marketing focuses more on providing and proving value to audiences and less on immediate sales.

What do content marketers and content managers do?

Marketers have a goal in mind, whether it’s to build brand awareness, improve lead generation, drive sales and other conversions, gather audience feedback, or similar goals. From there, a content marketing manager, also known as a content marketer, decides which type of content will help them achieve that goal.

Tip: Every content marketer should perform a content audit every once in a while to make sure their content is always up-to-date.

What are the different types of content marketing?

Regardless of how you market to your online audience, content plays a key role in your strategy. It’s the images, videos, and posts you share on social media. It’s the landing page people see after they click on your pay-per-click (PPC) ad. It’s the variety of links that show up on search engine results pages to match a user’s query and guide them to your brand.

The good news is that you don’t always have to start from scratch. 82% of marketers repurpose content across various social media channels (Meltwater, 2025). Repurposing content helps you get more mileage out of your best-performing assets, saving time and effort while keeping your messaging consistent across every platform and touchpoint so your brand shows up with the same story, no matter where buyers find you.

From SEO to inbound marketing, social media to PPC ads, brands rely on quality digital content creation to get seen and boost conversions. Here are some of the different types of content marketing you’ll want to explore:

Types of content marketing

Content type What it is What it’s used for Why it works Examples Blog posts Written articles published on a brand’s website Education, SEO, thought leadership Builds authority over time and attracts organic traffic How-to articles, explainers, opinion pieces Infographics Visual representations of information or data Simplifying complex topics, increasing shareability Easy to scan and understand, highly shareable Data visualisations, process diagrams Videos Visual and audio content designed to inform or engage Awareness, engagement, education High engagement and strong storytelling potential Explainer videos, tutorials Ebooks Long-form, in-depth written content Deep education, lead generation Provides high-value insights that justify sign-ups Topic deep dives, practical guides White papers Research-driven, authoritative documents B2B education, credibility building Positions brands as experts using data and analysis Industry research, solution-focused papers Case studies Real-world examples of customer success Consideration and decision-making Builds trust through proof and results Customer success stories User-generated content (UGC) Content created by customers or users Trust-building, community engagement Seen as more authentic than brand content Social posts, testimonials Influencer content Content created with or by influencers Reach, credibility with niche audiences Leverages existing trust and influence Sponsored posts, collaborations Reviews Customer opinions and feedback Purchase influence, social proof Helps audiences make informed decisions Product or service reviews Checklists Step-by-step actionable content Practical guidance, task completion Simple, useful, and easy to apply Planning checklists, process lists Slide decks Presentation-style visual content Education, storytelling, idea sharing Clear structure and visual clarity Strategy presentations, educational decks

Blogs

A content marketing blog is among the lowest-hanging fruit for brands. Blog articles provide customers and potential customers with relevant and useful information, and as a bonus, they provide a natural way to promote your products or services. For example, if you sell a software product, your blog might include articles about its unique features, tips on how to use it, or answers to common questions.

Blogs also boost your brand’s search engine optimization (SEO), which is essential for helping people find you via search engines like Google. Your articles help you reach people who are searching for what you offer. Do some keyword research to come up with content ideas that will resonate with your users. Build each blog around a unique keyword to keep your ideas focused and relevant.

To get even more mileage from blogs for your content marketing strategy, you can share posts to social media and in your emails. Sharing your articles with those audiences gets more exposure for your blog.

Tip: You can also leverage videos for SEO on YouTube

Infographics

Infographics are like blog posts but more visual. Instead of sharing information in an article format, you can turn your ideas into graphics. These are light on text since the images do most of the talking. They’re ideal for turning complex or boring topics into engaging content.

These are especially helpful for tough subjects because the human brain processes images much faster than text. Information that might take a person several minutes to read and understand can be presented in an infographic and understood in a fraction of the time.

Infographics are 30 times more likely to be viewed compared to text-based content (DemandSage, 2026), plus colorful graphics can increase conversions by up to 80%. Finally, infographics are super shareable!

Videos

It's no secret that video content has taken the online world by storm. Video now accounts for 82% of all internet traffic and is one of the most popular content types (Synthesia, 2025).

Videos help bring ideas to life, are easy to digest, and turn complex concepts into easy-to-understand topics. For instance, you might offer a step-by-step look at how to perform a specific task with your product.

Because of their widespread appeal and ability to share lots of details quickly, videos are a great way to bring more value to your audience.

Tip: When creating videos, make sure to follow the correct social media video sizes and specs! Get inspiration from 50 ideas for video content.

Ebooks

Ebooks are excellent tools in any content marketing strategy focused on generating qualified leads. Pick a topic that relates to your brand and requires a more in-depth explanation than the average blog post can offer. Then let your audience download the ebook in exchange for a small fee or their email address. That way, you’ll generate leads who are truly interested in the topic, and you can continue helping them learn more about your brand and product or service.

Case studies

For middle and lower funnel leads, case studies can pack a powerful punch. Case studies give an in-depth look at a customer who has used your product or service and the results they gained. They rely on real stats and figures to illustrate the story and usually contain quotes from the customer about their experience.

White papers

Similar to ebooks, white papers offer another way to build trust with your audience. The difference between a white paper and an ebook is that white papers tend to be more data-driven. They’re filled with research and present information factually. They are a great way to highlight original research you have that other brands don't. Because the data does the talking, you can use white papers to promote your brand in a non-salesy way.

User-generated content

User-generated content (UGC), is content created for your brand by real users or customers. It might be a video or photo of them using your product or a tutorial showing others how something works. UGC carries a lot of weight because it’s made by real people, not your brand. Users trust UGC and see it as raw, honest, and unbiased.

Tip: Check out these user-generated content examples, learn more about the UGC LLM citation layer, and understand why UGC is the new visibility engine.

Influencer content

Influencer content is similar to UGC. The difference is that influencer content is usually commissioned by the company or brand, whereas UGC happens organically.

You can hire influencers to promote your product or service to their audience. This helps you expand your reach and adds a layer of authenticity to the process because you’re not creating the content yourself. It's one of the most effective content formats because it's like getting a personal word-of-mouth recommendation rather than a typical marketing message. 49% of consumers rely on influencer recommendations, and 69% trust what influencers say and recommend (Meltwater, 2024).

Reviews and testimonials

Another form of UGC, online reviews and customer testimonials, is an example of high-converting content. They give direct insights into your product or service, are created by your customers, and shed light on their personal experiences.

For instance, someone might leave a star rating and review on your Google Business or Facebook pages. Or, you might ask a customer to record a video testimonial that you can post to your brand’s home page.

Online reviews and testimonials are like getting celebrity endorsements for your brand, but from your customers instead of celebrities. People don’t want to attach their name to a recommendation if they don’t fully support a product. That’s one reason why most people trust online reviews as much as they trust referrals from family members or friends.

Checklists

Another opportunity to collect qualified leads, checklists are easy to make and offer lots of value to your users. Instead of putting together the nuts and bolts of a particular topic or task, you can save them the trouble by making a checklist. They have something concrete to follow since you’ve taken the guesswork out of the equation for them. And similar to an ebook, you can require your audience to sign up for your email list to access the downloadable checklist.

Slide decks

Another growing type of content asset is online presentations. Using tools like SlideShare, brands can create on-demand slide decks to share information in a presentation format. This is a great way to break topics down into bite-sized chunks and let the user go at their own pace.

Why is content marketing important?

To understand the full role of content marketing campaigns, look no further than the declining value of traditional marketing. Billboards, direct mail, and print publications just don’t have the same appeal or impact that they once did.

People learn to ignore ads — we’ve had to, given that the average person sees thousands of ads per day. When we get overwhelmed by companies competing for our attention, we learn how to tune them out.

That’s what makes content marketing different. Its primary goal isn’t to sell or promote, but rather to offer real value to the viewer. This helps remove some of the internal ad-block reactions consumers have developed and helps brands get noticed. Once you earn some visibility through your online content, you have a chance to make a lasting impression on your audience.

There’s also been a shift in the buying process that marketers should note. In the past, buyers would follow a fairly predictable path: discover an issue, explore various products, and then make a buying decision. Today, that process isn’t as linear as it once was.

Buyers are doing more and more research on their own. They’re using Google to find information about different solutions to their problem. They’re reading online reviews of companies before they buy. More than half of internet users research brands and products online before buying (Meltwater, 2026).

Brands need to accommodate this new buying journey, and content is a viable way to support it. Brands can present content to users that speaks to wherever they are in the process.

What are the benefits of content marketing?

Content marketers can expect a wide range of benefits with high-quality content. Here are a few benefits you can expect from a well-crafted content strategy:

Improved SEO

More content gives you more chances to rank well in search results. SEO helps you drive better quality leads because your content answers what your audience wants to know.

Greater authority and trust

Creating content lets you show off your knowledge about a particular topic. It makes you look like an expert because you can answer your audience’s questions and solve their problems. In turn, they’ll trust you more because you’ve helped them. That’s why content creation has become a core priority for PR teams too: according to Meltwater’s State of PR report, 21.3% of PR professionals ranked content creation as the most important function of their role—closely following media relations, which 26% identified as their top priority.

Low-cost marketing

One report found that content marketing generates three times more leads than traditional outbound tactics while costing about 62% less per lead (EntrepreneursHQ, 2025). Plus, it’s more targeted because your content speaks directly to your customers at whatever buying stage they’re in.

Stronger branding

Content allows your audience to get to know you beyond traditional marketing and ads. They can learn more about your brand through the visuals and language you use and how you present your ideas to them.

Higher quality leads

Content marketing isn’t like billboards and print ads, where targeting is broad, and you have no idea who is seeing your ads. Rather, your content is designed to speak to specific types of customers, which can help you attract quality leads interested in what you offer.

What should be in your content marketing toolkit?

Now, let’s jump into specifics: what tools deserve a spot in your marketing strategy? Let’s look at some broad-level categories:

Purpose-built content marketing software or platform

End-to-end content marketing software combines several tools under the same interface. It’s designed to help marketers plan, execute, and track the success of every content marketing campaign.

Many platforms have a lot of the hard stuff already figured out, from how to create a workflow to how to audit your campaigns. Plus, all of the tools within the platform are designed to work together seamlessly.

If you use a content marketing service in form of an agency, you will likely have access to content marketing software. Or, they will use it on your behalf.

Specific types of content

Content is the foundation of any content strategy. How else will your content promotion happen?

The types of digital marketing content may vary depending on your target audience, your business, and your goals.

Savvy content marketers know how to use one idea to create several pieces of content. For example, if you create a long-form blog post, you could turn sections of that blog post into smaller blogs. Promote each one on social media and voila: you have a social media content idea. Display complex information in a simplified infographic, then add it to the end of your blog post. Then record short videos about each point in the long-form article.

See how quickly and easily you can get more mileage from a single idea?

Tip: Learn how to come up with ideas for content creation

Content marketing services for lead generation

Content for the sake of content won’t help you achieve your end goals, at least not quickly. That’s why many content marketers focus on lead generation content and tools. Ideally, your content will pique interest in a problem that you can solve. Use lead capture forms or other tools to help you keep the conversation going long after the user is done engaging with the content.

Analytics dashboard

Analytics track and measure your content marketing metrics. An analytics dashboard analyzes all your most important KPIs, such as

content reach

search ranking data

click-through rates

conversions

and more.

Marketing automation software

Marketing spending declined in 2023, which also brought about more interest in marketing automation.

AI-powered automation allows marketers to do more with fewer people resources. It’s a useful tool for saving time on repetitive manual tasks. Set up the workflow once and you’re good to go. It’s less prone to human error and will keep working even when you’ve gone home for the day.

Keyword research tools

All the effort you put into content creation is worthless if no one sees it. That’s why keyword research is a driving force behind every content marketing strategy.

Keyword research and content marketing tools can help you find the best keywords to use in your content. Choose keywords with high search volume, which indicates that people are actively searching for these terms. Then, build your content around those keywords to help you start ranking higher in search.

Content hub (CMS)

A content hub or CMS helps you keep all of your content in one central place. It organizes your assets for your content marketing teams to use. See at a glance the assets available to use, as well as what still needs to be created for your campaigns.

Editorial calendar

Your editorial calendar is the anchor of your entire content strategy. It's a time-saving content marketing tool that removes a lot of the guesswork for your content creators. Use it to plan your content and events so you always know what you’re creating and sharing next.

Digital content creation and content marketing examples

Let’s put all of this together and see how other brands are using content marketing in the real world. Here are a few content marketing examples you can adapt for your own brand.

NeilMed

Health product company NeilMed has built a strong social media presence and uses it to collect user-generated content. In the above example, they leverage Instagram to encourage online ratings and reviews and offer an incentive for participants.

Lume

Natural deodorant brand Lume has taken a relatively mundane product and reinvented it with humor. Their videos hilariously break the stigma of body odor and help to set their brand apart.

Adobe

Adobe is a name every content creator knows, thanks to the brand’s powerful suite of design software and content creation tools. To help its users get even more from their products, its blog is filled with helpful articles, tips, tricks, and other content to support good design.

Grove

Natural cleaning company Grove has built its brand on creating a sustainable world. To do this, the company generates infographics (like the one above) that help users see the impact of their actions and choices on the planet.

HubSpot

Marketing and lead gen platform HubSpot is a pro when it comes to case studies. Because the platform can do so many things and is used by thousands of brands, the company relies on case studies to showcase its potential and how other companies are using it successfully.

How Meltwater can help with content marketing

Content truly is king when it comes to reaching your target audience. It helps you highlight your brand in new ways, reach more people online, and provide value to your audience.

But creating content for the sake of content won’t help you with any of the above. Instead, more content marketers are choosing a data-driven approach to inform their content creation strategies.

Meltwater supports content marketing teams by helping you learn what your audience needs and wants. Our platform explores millions of topics across multiple channels to learn what people are talking about, the questions they’re asking, and the brands and influencers they love. Take the self-guided Media Intelligence product tour to see how these insights come together in the platform.

You can put this insight to work for you in creating eye-catching content your audience will care about. Discover powerful influencers in your niche that can help you promote your brand to others. Learn the best content formats and times to post on social media to maximize online visibility and engagement. Most importantly, monitor your content’s progress to see who’s engaging with it so you can build on your successes.

FAQs about content marketing

What is content marketing?

Content marketing is a strategic approach to creating and sharing valuable, relevant content designed to attract and engage a specific audience. Rather than directly promoting a product or service, content marketing focuses on delivering information that helps, educates, or entertains audiences, building trust and long-term relationships that can lead to meaningful customer action.

Why is content marketing important?

Content marketing is important because audiences increasingly avoid traditional advertising and expect brands to provide value before asking for attention or purchase. By meeting people where they already spend time online and addressing their interests, questions, and needs, content marketing helps brands stay visible, relevant, and credible.

What are the different types of content marketing?

Content marketing includes a wide range of formats, such as blog posts, infographics, videos, ebooks, white papers, case studies, user-generated content, influencer content, reviews, checklists, and slide decks. Each type serves a different purpose, from educating audiences and increasing visibility to supporting consideration and decision-making.

What are the benefits of content marketing?

The benefits of content marketing include improved brand awareness, stronger audience trust, better search visibility, and higher-quality leads. By consistently delivering useful and relevant content, brands can build authority in their industry, strengthen relationships with audiences, and support long-term business growth.

What is B2B content marketing?

B2B content marketing is a strategic approach where businesses create and share valuable, relevant content to attract, engage, and build relationships with other businesses rather than individual consumers. Instead of focusing on direct promotion, B2B content marketing aims to educate professional audiences, address industry challenges, and support longer, more complex buying journeys by building credibility, trust, and authority over time.

How to create a content marketing strategy?

Creating a content marketing strategy starts with understanding your audience and defining clear goals for what your content should achieve, such as building awareness, educating prospects, or supporting conversions. From there, teams identify the topics, content formats, and channels that best align with audience needs, plan content consistently, and use data and performance insights to measure results and refine their strategy.

How do you measure content marketing success?

Content marketing success is measured by how well content supports specific objectives, such as attracting the right audience, increasing visibility, generating leads, or supporting conversions. This typically involves tracking metrics like traffic, engagement, search performance, and lead outcomes, then using those insights to understand what content performs well and where adjustments are needed.