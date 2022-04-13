Knowing the competitive landscape of your business is invaluable. The same is true for the social media management tools you use. Whether you're a current Tailwind user or have it on your list of possible solutions, knowing what options are available is the first step to finding the best platform for your needs. Read on to learn more about the top Tailwind alternatives and how they meet — or don't meet — the demands of modern social media marketing.

Table of Contents

What Is Tailwind?

Tailwind is a social media management software that enables users to create, schedule, and publish content to their social media accounts. Currently, Tailwind only supports three social media channels: Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook. (However, Tailwind's mobile app only supports Instagram.) It also has a Google Analytics integration that lets users track ROI, UTMs, and social media metrics.

What Are Tailwind Alternatives?

Tailwind's limited features don't meet many businesses' social media management needs. The following companies are Tailwind competitors:

Meltwater

Crowdfire

eClincher

Hootsuite

Loomly

Sendible

Sprout Social

SocialPilot

Read on to learn more about their pros, cons, and key features.

The Best Alternative to Tailwind: Meltwater

Our all-in-one social media management and intelligence solutions are the top alternative to Tailwind. Our software enables users to not only create and publish social media content, but also to optimize them with real-time analytics features on a platform that integrates easily with our other marketing solutions.

Meltwater vs. Tailwind

One of Tailwind's bigger drawbacks is that it supports a small number of social networks. Engage, our social media engagement platform, supports five channels:

Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube LinkedIn

It also integrates seamlessly with Explore, our social listening platform that monitors across numerous social networks (including popular Asian platforms like Weibo and WeChat), as well as forums, blogs, comment sections, news, and other data sources.

With these robust features, social media managers and businesses don't have to create their social media strategies from guesses. Our integrated social analytics and engagement features enable users to make data-driven marketing decisions.

Speaking of data, our platform dashboards feature visual analytics charts that show users critical metrics fast. In contrast, many Tailwind users complain that its dashboards show too much information that they don't need, like unhelpful content suggestions. Meanwhile, some Tailwind reporting is only available to users on certain tiers. Meltwater reporting is customizable, comprehensive, and accurate, making it easier to communicate results to multiple team members and stakeholders.

Businesses looking to expand social media marketing efforts at any level are also better served by our all-in-one solutions. From consumer insights to influencer marketing, we're poised to take advantage of whatever marketing possibilities evolve from social media next.

Finally, our customer service cannot be beaten. From thorough product training to ongoing, responsive customer support, we pride ourselves on staying step-in-step with our users. According to G2 reviews, the same is not true for Tailwind.

Other Tailwind Alternative Options

Meltwater is the top Tailwind alternative, but here are how some other options match up.

Crowdfire

Crowdfire is a Tailwind alternative that helps users create, publish, and analyze the performance of social media marketing content. It currently supports publishing content on multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

Crowdfire vs. Tailwind

Crowdfire and Tailwind are neck and neck when it comes to most features. But with more supported social profiles, Crowdfire comes out ahead for social media marketing and management.

eClincher

eClincher is a social media management platform that helps users manage accounts across different social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

eClincher vs. Tailwind

From sentiment analysis to customizable reports, eClincher has more analytical capabilities than Tailwind that strategic social media managers will find useful.

Hootsuite

Hootsuite is one of the more well-known alternatives to Tailwind, featuring social media publishing, listening, and analytic features.

Hootsuite vs. Tailwind

Marketers focused almost exclusively on Instagram and Pinterest will appreciate Tailwind's many content suggestions and scheduler tools geared to those two platforms. On the other hand, Hootsuite supports social accounts on more networks, includes more cross-platform integrations, and offers more in-depth analytics. Because of those capabilities, Hootsuite is the more fitting Tailwind alternative for businesses with social profiles on more than a few platforms.

Loomly

Loomly is a Tailwind alternative with publishing- and workflow-focused social media management tools. Its main features include a post scheduler and multiple content calendars integrated into one dashboard.

Loomly vs. Tailwind

Tailwind is very user-friendly for Instagram and Pinterest, but outside of those social media networks, many businesses will find it lacking. Data-driven marketers appreciate Loomly's wider analytic capabilities, like paid campaign tracking and customizable reports.

Sendible

Sendible is a social media management platform that helps marketers take control of multiple social accounts at once. It also features some collaborative tools for teams, like workflow approvals.

Sendible vs. Tailwind

Sendible supports more social media platforms than Tailwind — including LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. It also boasts more integrations, such as Slack and Twitter. And though Tailwind offers influencer tracking and an API, Sendible's mobile alerts and competitive analysis tools make it a stronger social media marketing software.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a popular alternative to Tailwind that has some social listening and team collaboration features.

Sprout Social vs. Tailwind

According to online reviews, users like that both platforms are easy to use. However, outside of its strengths as a scheduler for Instagram and Pinterest, Tailwind skimps on social media analytics. With capabilities that Tailwind is missing, like follower analysis, social reporting, and influencer identification, Sprout Social is a more comprehensive software.

SocialPilot

Last on our list of alternatives to Tailwind is SocialPilot, a scheduler that connects with social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and other social networks.

SocialPilot vs. Tailwind

When it comes to managing and analyzing social media, Tailwind and SocialPilot have many of the same features. Their main differentiator is support. Reviewers on G2 praise SocialPilot's responsive customer support, but the opposite is true for Tailwind. Strong software support is a book to any social media strategy. As such, SocialPilot wins out over Tailwind.

Tailwind is a social media scheduler that can meet some businesses' needs, but for many, it falls short.