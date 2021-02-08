How to generate leads from social media

In this webinar we talk about how to build a social media lead generation process that brings results.

Modern marketers wear many hats, but lead generation remains one of our key priorities. Because digital marketing is changing so quickly, your lead generation strategy needs to evolve as well.



No matter what business you are in, your clients spend plenty of time on social media. That makes social channels one of the staples of modern lead generation. But what's the right strategy for your company? How to find out what works and what doesn't?



What you’ll learn

How to build a social media lead generation strategy that fits your business?

What to focus on with limited time and resources?

How to identify what works and what doesn’t?

How to leverage data and marketing technology to boost your ROI?

David Blinov

David Blinov is a digital marketer with over 10 years of experience, and a managing partner at The F Company. He started his first digital company in high school, and since then has been looking for ways to make marketing more effective. David's focus is helping companies find new ways to grow through data and technology.





The webinar is held in English.