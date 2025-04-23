Report
Digital 2025: April Global Statshot Report
Feel like the digital landscape is evolving faster than ever in 2025? Let the latest digital behavior data point you in the right direction with the April Global Statshot Report. From internet adoption trends to digital marketing stats, it has the numbers you need to start assessing and optimizing your strategies.
Don’t miss out on the latest in digital behavior, including comprehensive data on:
- Shifts in how internet users find information
- Climbing internet usage numbers
- New trends in mobile data and online video consumption
- The dominance of gaming
Download the report to tap into the trends that will help drive your strategies forward in 2025.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.