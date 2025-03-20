On-Demand Webinar: The Global State of Digital 2025

The proof is in the data: 2025 is poised to be a game-changing year for digital marketers around the world. Internet adoption, social media usage, and more are reaching historic milestones, but what does that mean for your goals and strategies?

Join us for an insightful discussion with 2025 Global Digital Report author and Kepios founder Simon Kemp as he breaks the data down into takeaways you can run with.

In this conversation, we’ll explore key developments in how the world stays connected, including:

New digital adoption landmarks

Social media usage highlights

Generational differences and trends

Tune in and learn how to turn data-backed insights into gameplans.