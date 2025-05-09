Skip to content
logo
Webinar

On-Demand Webinar: From Discovery to Conversion: The New Rules of Consumer Behaviour

On-Demand Webinar: From Discovery to Conversion: The New Rules of Consumer Behaviour Banner

In today’s fast-moving digital world, trends shape how consumers discover, evaluate, and buy products. Social platforms like TikTok and Instagram are powerful drivers of purchasing decisions—and staying relevant is critical. Learn from Meltwater and Similarweb how brands can spot emerging trends and leverage AI to boost reach and drive conversions.

What You’ll Learn:

  • The rise of social-first discovery and how it’s transforming the consumer journey
  • How to spot trends by analysing shifts in search behaviour and digital demand
  • How to integrate AI into your brand’s strategy for maximum impact
  • Why understanding your market from all angles is key to capturing attention and converting it into action.

Whether you're in brand strategy, consumer insights, or digital marketing, this webinar gives you the tools to stay visible, relevant, and conversion-ready.

Watch now!

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

Illustration of an old fashioned microphone in front of a blue arrow going up and to the right. Best marketing podcasts blog post

The 13 Best Marketing Podcasts You Need to Be Listening To in 2025

Read Resource
Banner for a webinar about Data-Driven Marketing
Webinar

On-demand Webinar - Data Driven Marketing: From Insight to Action

Read Resource
Guide

Compare the Top Media Monitoring Software

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing
A man is using the Meltwater Suite on his laptop and phone to improve his business strategy with media, social & consumer intelligence