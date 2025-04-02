Skip to content
Guide

Social Listening for Benchmarking Guide

Social Listening for Benchmarking Guide

To demonstrate meaningful growth as a brand, you need to measure against more than just your own metrics and milestones. Another crucial piece of the puzzle is benchmarking: allowing you to see your progress against competitors and established industry standards.

There are many intricacies to benchmarking in the complex world of PR and marketing today. In this guide we’ll illustrate some practical ways you can use social listening to get deeper competitor and industry insights. 

Inside:

  • Different types of benchmarking
  • Key benchmarking metrics
  • How to set up benchmarking reports

