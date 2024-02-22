Meltwater for Retail & Consumer Goods

Understand retail consumers better to build stronger, profitable relationships with your customers.Request a demo
Retail is ever-evolving, we'll help you build what comes next.
With rapid shifts in online retail and declining high-street footfall, not to mention the heavy damage done by the global pandemic and supply chain crisis, retail and consumer goods brands are forced to be more agile and more resilient. Challenged to look for ways to succeed, we have the tools to navigate this new business landscape.
$1.3 billion is the estimated value of global retail sales via social media channels in 2023
28% of internet users state their primary use for social media is to find inspiration for things to purchase.
60% of US consumers say YouTube is the most trusted social channel for product research and purchasing, followed by Instagram and Facebook.
Retail Experience Analysis
In this dashboard, we analyze customer's overall rating and reviews across Lidl's stores in Spain and France.
Cleaning Retail Brand Benchmark
What are the most impactful cleaning brands among consumers? In this dashboard, take a view into the global performance of popular cleaning retail brands like Dyson and Haier.
Amazon and Flipkart Benchmark
Here is a digital report comparing online conversations about sales and discount offers during the Diwali festival for both Amazon and Flipkart.
Retailer Resources
2023 Industry Snapshot: FMCG
Download the 2023 Industry Snapshot: FMCG for insights sourced from the Meltwater Suite that you can use in planning your upcoming campaigns and strategies.
Maximize Retail Sales and Conversions With UGC
If you haven’t explored UGC as a strategy before, or you’d like to make more use of UGC to engage and convert shoppers, this guide is for you. Read the guide.
Shiseido - Case Study
Shiseido partners with Meltwater to turn its once-fractured social operations into a company-wide social strategy. Read the case study.
Haleon - Case Study
The company had never monitored sentiment or online mentions to gauge consumers’ perceptions of BIC, which is why the organization turned to Meltwater. Read the case study.
Olympus - Case Study
Prior to using the Meltwater media intelligence platform, it was a challenge for the Olympus communications team to monitor local and global media coverage as well as industry news and trends. Read the case study.
Products Leading Retailers Use to Boost Performance
Turn billions of conversations into insight.
Spot online brand mentions in real-time and analyze social data to build a holistic understanding of your customers, highlighting their concerns and cares to build strategy. Then turn reports to autopilot so your team can focus on what matters.
Build a brand empire in social media.
For retail and consumer goods companies, your owned social channels are one of the first places consumers will interact with you. First impressions need to be perfect, and it’s challenging to pull that off at scale. Streamline your social media management and make building customer communities easier, while flawlessly keeping up with your online customer service.
Partner with influencers that share your brand values.
Influencers can be a powerful voice for speaking your message out to the masses. But it’s a big job to pinpoint exactly the right influencer for your brand to partner with. Our tools make sure they’re authentic and simplify the process, so you can run large-scale, global influencer campaigns with ROI.
Uncover the insights that will build your brand.
Billions of conversations are taking place online, and buried within that mountain of data are nuggets of impactful insight waiting to be uncovered. Using smart tech and market research methodologies, we turn noisy data into focused consumer insights that help you identify unmet needs and new opportunities.
Know when the press is talking about you.
A story in the press can drive a sudden spike in sales or boost your brand, or it could be the start of a crisis. Either way, when your business is covered in online media, broadcast or podcasts, our products make sure you know about it immediately, giving you the advantage of reacting quickly to any opportunity.
Let's build your Meltwater suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.