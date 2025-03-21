Neuro
As a science-driven company, Neuro relies on strong data to do everything from developing its products to building its brand identity and marketing strategy. It leveraged Meltwater’s social listening solution as one of its tools to analyze the market and strategically target relevant audiences. Here’s how.
Meltwater Social Listening & Analytics
“When I started looking to gather consumer insights in Q1 2024, we were much smaller and didn’t have a robust budget to spend on consumer research,” says Jennifer Chang, VP of Commercial and Head of Marketing at Neuro. “We really wanted to figure out how to get the right audience segmentation data in a cost-efficient way. We landed on Meltwater social listening because it’s an accessible way to garner insights within the energy management category.”
Powered by AWS Compute architecture, the solution scales instantly, letting Neuro remain customer-centered and data-driven as its analytics needs evolve. That high performance and low latency enhances the overall user experience, while AWS advanced security features protect data and applications against potential threats. Additionally, AWS storage solutions provide a robust foundation for Meltwater solutions, ensuring data durability and availability.
Neuro used Meltwater to analyze the market, mapping out target audiences based on opportunity size and relevance to the energy management category. Through that data, the brand identified the top incremental audience segments it needed to capture, which included gamers. “The research helped inform us and validate our theory with gamers, so we ended up entering a 12-month partnership contract with 100 Thieves, a premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization.” says Chang.
“Social listening through Meltwater is a really accessible way for brands to garner insights within their category. It’s cost-efficient and it helped us identify the top incremental audiences for us to capture.”
— Jennifer Chang, VP of Commercial/Head of Marketing, Neuro
Results and Benefits
One week after publicly announcing the 100 Thieves partnership, Neuro went viral on social media, driven by content that resonated with the gaming audiences and generated 4.6 million impressions over 30 social posts. Since then, Neuro garnered over 1B impressions in 2024 and has sold out of its flagship Energy & Focus collection multiple times, achieving a 406% year-over-year sales lift. “We had a theory that the gaming audience was low-hanging fruit for us, but we wanted to really validate it with concrete data,” Chang says. “Meltwater data backed up our decision to enter that 12-month partnership which helped contribute to these results.”
Additionally, Meltwater revealed opportunities for Neuro to promote its other lines to gaming audiences, such as positioning its Sleep & Recharge collection as a way for competitors to manage their sleep around nighttime play or jet lag. “That was enlightening,” says Chang. “We learned the value of having the right content for the right audience. That's why we're investing in more production, content, brand building, and investing more with gamers. We are hoping to promote more of our portfolio with the gaming community this year.”
Comprehensive monthly reports give the Neuro team a 360-degree view of marketing activities and achievements, from top of funnel to bottom of funnel tactics. That ability was especially useful when Neuro launched its first out-of-home activations in Miami and New York City’s Times Square, which garnered 54 million impressions in one week. “We start from brand awareness metrics like impressions, followers, and engagement rate on social, and then we go all the way to conversions, click-through rates, and retention,” Chang says. “When we report, it's a holistic view of how we are growing and marketing across the funnel.” With a foundational audience strategy from Meltwater, Neuro has the consumer insights it needs to continue making its mark on the global wellness industry.
