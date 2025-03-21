As a science-driven company, Neuro relies on strong data to do everything from developing its products to building its brand identity and marketing strategy. It leveraged Meltwater’s social listening solution as one of its tools to analyze the market and strategically target relevant audiences. Here’s how.

Meltwater Social Listening & Analytics

“When I started looking to gather consumer insights in Q1 2024, we were much smaller and didn’t have a robust budget to spend on consumer research,” says Jennifer Chang, VP of Commercial and Head of Marketing at Neuro. “We really wanted to figure out how to get the right audience segmentation data in a cost-efficient way. We landed on Meltwater social listening because it’s an accessible way to garner insights within the energy management category.”

Powered by AWS Compute architecture, the solution scales instantly, letting Neuro remain customer-centered and data-driven as its analytics needs evolve. That high performance and low latency enhances the overall user experience, while AWS advanced security features protect data and applications against potential threats. Additionally, AWS storage solutions provide a robust foundation for Meltwater solutions, ensuring data durability and availability.

Neuro used Meltwater to analyze the market, mapping out target audiences based on opportunity size and relevance to the energy management category. Through that data, the brand identified the top incremental audience segments it needed to capture, which included gamers. “The research helped inform us and validate our theory with gamers, so we ended up entering a 12-month partnership contract with 100 Thieves, a premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization.” says Chang.