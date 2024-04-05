Skip to content
2024 Consumer Insights: Retail

A person holding shopping bags and a mobile phone while window shopping in this image for Meltwater's 2024 Retail Report.

Connecting with Retail Customers

Economic pressures, infinite choices, and flourishing online communities have changed how retail customers encounter new products and brands.

Using social, media, consumer, and intelligence solutions from the Meltwater Suite, we analyzed consumer conversations about retail product discovery and research to uncover new strategies for marketers.

Download this report for insight into:

  • Where consumers research electronics
  • How consumers discover apparel items
  • Untapped influencer marketing opportunities
  • The growth of “best” product lists and shopping guides

Ready to put shoppers at the center of your brand awareness strategies? Explore Connecting with Retail Consumers to learn how.

