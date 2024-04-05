Report
2024 Consumer Insights: Retail
Connecting with Retail Customers
Economic pressures, infinite choices, and flourishing online communities have changed how retail customers encounter new products and brands.
Using social, media, consumer, and intelligence solutions from the Meltwater Suite, we analyzed consumer conversations about retail product discovery and research to uncover new strategies for marketers.
Download this report for insight into:
- Where consumers research electronics
- How consumers discover apparel items
- Untapped influencer marketing opportunities
- The growth of “best” product lists and shopping guides
Ready to put shoppers at the center of your brand awareness strategies? Explore Connecting with Retail Consumers to learn how.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
More Resources
The 13 Best Retail Podcasts 2024
Read Resource
The Retail Customer Experience Guide
Read Resource
What Are Consumer Insights? Meaning, Examples, Strategy
Read Resource
9 Top Consumer Insights Tools & Companies
Read Resource
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.