Challenge

As a responsible business, Country Road needed a communications tool that would allow the company's 30-strong marketing and communications team to plan and track its media coverage and measure its impact. Ashley Martin, Country Road's PR and Partnerships Specialist, said the company wanted to make sure its marketing and its message were reaching the right places.

"We measure success based on the quality of the articles, rather than the quantity," she said. "So, success for us looks like showing up in the right places, with the right messaging being conveyed. The reach of any campaign or any marketing activity is also more important than the number of placements. We need to be able to look at the data that is coming in, in a quite detailed way."

Country Road also needed a solution to help it plan and track its influencer partnerships.

"We have a really tight network of influencers and we need to be able to monitor and report on the content they're creating. Outside of that, we also needed a tool that would help us find the right people to work with," she said.

In short, Country Road needed: