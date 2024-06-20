Skip to content
logo
Report

PARIS 2024: The art of transposing brand identity into a global event​

An image of a the Eiffel Tower and the flag of the Olympic games

Unlock the Insights: How Brands Can Excel at the Olympic Games

As the countdown to Paris 2024 begins, the excitement is building, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for marketers to tap into emerging trends and enhance brand engagement. Our comprehensive report delves into the strategies that successful brands employ to shine at prestigious events like the Olympics.

Why Download This Report?

  • Trend Analysis: Stay ahead with insights into emerging trends, focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, geopolitical factors, and inclusion initiatives.
  • Brand Performance: Understand how top brands are performing in these critical areas and what strategies lead to success or setbacks.
  • Strategic Partnerships and Activations: Learn which types of partnerships and activations to prioritize for maximum impact.
  • Consumer Perception: Learn how these initiatives are perceived by netizens, and discover what resonates most with consumers in today's digital landscape.
  • Avoiding “Bad Buzz”: Gain insights on how to navigate potential pitfalls when all eyes are on your brand.

Ready to Elevate Your Brand?

Fill out the form below to access your copy of the report and unlock the strategies that will set your brand apart at large-scale global events!

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

A pink gown on a mannequin for a Meltwater analysis blog about the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala 2024: A Social Media Deep Dive

Read Resource
Super Bowl On-demand Webinar
Webinar

On-Demand Webinar: Exclusive Super Bowl LVIII Analysis

Read Resource
Super Bowl Player
Report

Super Bowl Unpacked: Exclusive Insights Dashboard

Read Resource
A cartoon image of two AI robots behind a smartphone and serval graphs, like a pie chart and a bar graph. The image is being used for a guide on how AI can help marketers track and monitor the effectiveness of sponsorships.
Guide

Measuring Sponsorship ROI with AI

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing