Summary

Meltwater Helps Vans To

Support successful event execution

"We integrated Meltwater into our House of Vans JHB event, to track and monitor reach, AVEand response in the time leading up to the event. By doing so, we were able to increase/ decrease the amount, flow and level of information to ensure that we were achieving positive unpaid media and social media reach as part of the hype leading up to the event. The overall objectives were to ensure that there was high attendance and high awareness— Meltwater assisted us each day building up to the launch! This was in the form of tracking social media output, as well as utilizing the influencer outreach function. The Vans customer had every opportunity to engage, register and be a part of the event."

Connect with Influencers

"The fashion industry is trend based and often relies on bloggers and micro-celebrities to drive purchase intention. The Influencer contact management database helps us connect and interact with the potential influencers and media professionals to disseminate refined and directed content facilitating our PRand communication efforts in generating awareness and leads."

Generate reports and measure ROI

"The reports form the crux of our strategy and decision making process. For example, the Meltwater team catered to our requirements by providing us with social media reach and engagement AVEfigures that helped us recap our post event results. Due to the success of our digital initiatives and events, we can now look at investing more in web and advertising."

— Warren Talbot