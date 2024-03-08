Unilever Persil
“Dirt is Good!" Learn how Persil uses Klear’s global influencer platform to find the most relevant micro-influencers to partner with, for a campaign reaching one million people across Europe.
Meltwater Influencer Marketing helped Persil:
Identify the best influencers for the campaign
Manage the influencer outreach campaign
Track progress and measure campaign success
“Meltwater Influencer Marketing is the best platform to build influencer programs!”
Gladys Diaz, Unilever
Persil is a German laundry detergent brand, manufactured and marketed by Unilever. As a leading family brand, Persil wanted to encourage parents to spend more time outdoors with their kids. Under the tagline “Dirt is Good” Persil launched a social media campaign in multiple countries across Europe. With Meltwater Influencer Marketing's global influencer platform, the Unilever’s Persil team found the most relevant micro-influencers to partner with and to promote the idea to their audience.
To raise campaign awareness and drive social conversation, Persil decided to partner with family influencers in each country. The brand needed to find the best family and parenting influencers in each country, overcoming language differences, vetting influencers across multiple social platforms, and later on, measuring the campaign performance in each region.
Strategy
The Persil team used Klear to find mid-tier parenting influencers from Spain, Portugal, Greece, Finland, and France. The team vetted the lists of influencers and picked the most relevant ones according to their Klear profiles. Then influencers then posted updates of their outdoor activities with their kids accompanied by the hashtag #dirtisgood in different languages.
Results
With Meltwater Influencer Marketing, the Persil team at Unilever could track campaign performance and create reports to share internally and with partners. This allowed Persil to show the success of their #dirtisgood campaign.
- The team identified and collaborated with 17 influencers who collectively creating 51 posts
- Generated 92,554 engagement
- Achieved a true reach of 1,009,341
