Solution

Curated qualitative insights from around the world

As the amount of information online grows, the task of separating the noise from relevant content becomes increasingly challenging. BIC’s leadership wanted an easily digestible snapshot of the news and themes impacting their organization, so they tapped Meltwater’s team of experienced analysts to put together a daily newsletter.

The hand-curated newsletter outlines the top 25 articles about BIC or its competitors. The news is selected by Meltwater’s team of analysts and reviewed by the Communications team at BIC before being shared with leaders all across the organization.

Meltwater’s AI-powered platform scans and analyzes around one billion pieces of content daily, and the team of experienced analysts enriches the quantitative findings with qualitative analysis so an organization’s leaders can have an understanding of the who, what, why, when, and where.

“I would say the human side of it is probably my favorite feature. Knowing I've got people who are reading our news coverage and using their judgment to determine what makes it into the daily newsletter and what's most relevant, means that I'm able to not only get the numbers, but also a breakdown of what's actually driving them. The support and the flexibility that I've seen from the Meltwater team, and their ability to customize the product and really able to meet our needs has been great,” according to Miller.

In addition to ad hoc reporting, Meltwater delivers monthly and quarterly scorecards to BIC, which provide metrics around the number of impressions, the volume of mentions, the quality of coverage, the tone or sentiment of each mention, and breakdown by geography.

Fragmented monitoring and analytics make reporting a painful process. Meltwater helped BIC define its reporting workflows, frequency, and KPIs on a global scale. By using one centralized global media intelligence solution for its brand reputation management and reporting, BIC was finally able to get a full picture of its global marketing and communications ROI that they were struggling to capture in the beginning.