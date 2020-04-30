Using Real-time Insights to Inform Business Strategy

Challenge

Outside Insight to Inform Business Strategy

Prior to using the Meltwater media intelligence platform, it was a challenge for the Olympus Australia and New Zealand communications team to monitor local and global media coverage as well as industry news and trends.

Since Olympus started utilising the Meltwater platform three years ago, the team has the ability to gain additional insights from global coverage, the ability to monitor media in real time, and provide the C-Suite with high level reports to help inform business strategy. “Meltwater has improved my team’s efficiency and it saves time. We can better understand our customers and audiences, and we are constantly updated with industry trends and news.” says Michael Tsoukalis.