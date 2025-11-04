Skip to content
logo
Product Feature

GenAI Lens

AI brand monitoring that unlocks visibility into your brand, product, and competitors across major LLMs and AI models.

A look inside GenAI Lens.

62% of consumers now trust AI tools for brand discovery.

LLMs, like ChatGPT and Gemini, are now the first stop… not your website.

LLMs drive billions of brand mentions and impressions, shaping your brand perception in real-time.

Early adopters of GEO strategy will shape brand narratives, gain competitive insight, and build user trust at the source.

Understand Your AI Presence
Faster Detection of Risks
Smarter Comms Strategy
Competitive & Market Intel
Understand Your AI Presence
Faster Detection of Risks
Smarter Comms Strategy
Competitive & Market Intel

Analyze how top LLMs, like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, portray your brand by reviewing their responses and the sources they cite. Dive into the sources shaping your brand narrative.

Identify early signs of inaccuracies, negative sentiment, or misleading narratives, and the sources influencing them, giving your team time to respond before issues escalate.

Shape more informed communications and content strategies by analyzing the tone and trends in what top LLMs are saying about your brand.

Monitor how competitors are portrayed and uncover white space or emerging topics, helping you stay ahead of the narrative and refine positioning.

GenAI Lens gives you visibility across all major LLMs.

A deeper dive into what makes GenAI Lens powerful.

Source Insights

View how citations impact the LLM search results. You can instantly add cited outlets to your media lists, while providing source analysis like site reach and audience demographics.

Journalist Insights

See how certain journalists are shaping your brand. Add key journalists to your media lists and outreach campaigns directly from your dashboard.

AI Summaries

Move faster by capturing the summary of prompt responses in seconds. Making daily briefings, reporting, and maintaining a high-level awareness of a topic fast and accessible.

Trends

Track how narratives shift over time. Instantly see which brands, topics, or sources are gaining traction, so you can spot emerging risks, competitor moves, and storylines before they peak.

laptop animation

Own your brand narrative with GenAI Lens.

LLMs are the new first impression of your brand. Know what they are saying and understand how to shape it.

Loading...

GenAI Lens: Frequently Asked Questions

GenAI Lens is Meltwater’s AI visibility monitoring platform that shows how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity talk about your brand, products, and competitors. It helps PR, marketing, and communications teams track, analyze, and improve brand representation in AI-generated responses, the new “search results” for consumers.

More than 60% of consumers now use AI assistants for brand discovery. This means the way LLMs describe your company directly impacts perception, trust, and engagement. GenAI Lens ensures you know what’s being said and by whom, so you can shape the narrative before it spreads.

GenAI Lens monitors how major AI systems respond to prompts about your brand. It captures:

  • The exact answers users see.
  • The sources and citations each AI relies on.
  • Metrics like sentiment, emotion, and keyword trends.
  • Shifts in brand, topic, or competitor visibility over time.

These insights are displayed in interactive dashboards within the Meltwater Suite, allowing teams to connect AI visibility with their media, social, and marketing data.

GenAI Lens tracks over 90% of major LLMs, including OpenAI (ChatGPT), Perplexity, Deepseek, Google AI Mode, Meta Llama, Anthropic (Claude), Gemini, and Grok. Ongoing updates add coverage for AI Overviews and emerging generative platforms, ensuring your data stays comprehensive and current.

GenAI Lens delivers:

  • Source Insights: Which publishers or sites influence LLM responses.
  • Journalist Insights: Who is shaping the narrative through their content.
  • AI Summaries: Instant overviews of how LLMs answer key prompts.
  • Trend Tracking: How stories, topics, and competitors evolve across time

GenAI Lens is built into Meltwater’s Media Intelligence Suite, giving you seamless access to cross-channel context.

You can:

  • Add cited outlets directly to media lists.
  • Connect AI insights with social listening, PR coverage, and influencer data.
  • Build unified reports that show AI-driven visibility alongside traditional media KPIs.

GenAI Lens is trusted by:

  • PR & communications teams safeguarding brand reputation.
  • Marketing professionals analyzing competitive positioning.
  • Executives seeking actionable insights from AI-driven narratives.
  • Data and analytics teams measuring share of voice, sentiment, and visibility across AI systems.

By identifying misleading, outdated, or negative narratives in AI responses early, GenAI Lens enables proactive corrections through PR, SEO, and content strategy. It’s an early-warning system for AI-driven misinformation, helping brands stay trusted and visible.

Unlike standalone LLM trackers, GenAI Lens offers:

  • Multi-model coverage (90%+ of AI platforms).
  • Advanced enrichment with sentiment, emotion, and link extraction.
  • Suite integration with Meltwater’s global media and social database.
  • Explainability, so you know why AI models generate certain narratives

You can explore GenAI Lens through a personalized demo.

Meltwater experts will help you define your AI visibility metrics, establish tracking baselines, and integrate insights into your existing dashboards. Request a demo today.