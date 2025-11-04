GenAI Lens
AI brand monitoring that unlocks visibility into your brand, product, and competitors across major LLMs and AI models.
A look inside GenAI Lens.
62% of consumers now trust AI tools for brand discovery.
LLMs, like ChatGPT and Gemini, are now the first stop… not your website.
LLMs drive billions of brand mentions and impressions, shaping your brand perception in real-time.
Early adopters of GEO strategy will shape brand narratives, gain competitive insight, and build user trust at the source.
Analyze how top LLMs, like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, portray your brand by reviewing their responses and the sources they cite. Dive into the sources shaping your brand narrative.
Identify early signs of inaccuracies, negative sentiment, or misleading narratives, and the sources influencing them, giving your team time to respond before issues escalate.
Shape more informed communications and content strategies by analyzing the tone and trends in what top LLMs are saying about your brand.
Monitor how competitors are portrayed and uncover white space or emerging topics, helping you stay ahead of the narrative and refine positioning.
GenAI Lens gives you visibility across all major LLMs.
A deeper dive into what makes GenAI Lens powerful.
Own your brand narrative with GenAI Lens.
LLMs are the new first impression of your brand. Know what they are saying and understand how to shape it.